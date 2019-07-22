A Paulding County man has been arraigned on federal charges of producing, distributing, receiving, and possessing child pornography.
According to a statement by U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia Byung J. “BJay” Pak:
Thomas Cwik, 31, of Powder Springs is accused of trading child pornography online with another individual in January. Agents executed a search warrant at Cwik’s home in April and found multiple digital devices containing hundreds of images and videos of child pornography.
They also discovered that Cwik allegedly engaged in sex acts with a minor child in Cobb County and captured his sexual abuse of that child on two videos taken on each instance of abuse.
Anyone with information, or who may have been a victim in this case, please contact the Paulding Sheriff’s Juvenile Investigations Division at 770-445-6105 or U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations at 404-346-2831.