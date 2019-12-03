Mr. Paul Edward Watkins, age 97, of Rockmart, GA passed away Friday, November 22, 2019. He was born in Atlanta, GA on February 27, 1922, a son of the late Walter William Watkins and the late Bertha Bell Costley Watkins. Mr. Watkins had made Rockmart his home since 2003, moving from Marietta. He was a proud veteran of the Unites States Army serving in World War II. Mr. Watkins retired from Arlington Cemetery after 30 years of service where he served at grounds supervisor. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Lucile Frances Hester Watkins; and brothers: Henry Watkins and Samuel Watkins. Survivors include his daughter, Sandy Norman (David), Rockmart; son, James Martin, Naples, FL; step-daughters: Judy Chester (Cecil), Cartersville and Carolyn Grant, Pensacola, FL; step-sons: Jerry (Carole) Petty, Panama City, FL and Ronnie Petty (Sharon), Fayetteville; grandson, Andrew Norman, Rockmart; many step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren also survive. Funeral services were held Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 1:30 pm in the chapel of the Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Thomas Hall and Rev. Justin Arnold officiating. Interment followed in the Arlington Cemetery with military honors provided by Brown-Wright Post #12 American Legion Honor Guard. The Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home & Crematory was in charge of arrangements.
+1
+1
Most Popular
Articles
- Update: Hi-Tech clerk released from hospital after shooting, robbery
- Liquor store, gas station and fast food franchise planned across from State Mutual Stadium
- 3 facing drug charges after Metro Task Force warrant search
- Schools in Walker, Catoosa counties make the grade: State recognizes five Distinguished Schools and Reward Schools
- Alto Park aims to become a 'trauma-informed school'
- Dallas man arrested at Rockmart Walmart with drugs, gun and more
- Report: Woman stabbed ex-boyfriend's sister with a kitchen knife
- Drive-thru rage: Marietta woman shot through KFC window upset over order, police say
- Pre-trial hearings to resume Monday in 1986 death penalty case
- Remembering Larry Brown: Calhoun Football's equipment manager from 2001-2012 dies at 78