Mr. George Leonard Vinson, age 88, of Cedartown, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019. Mr. Vinson was born in Gadsden, Alabama on January 11, 1931, son of the late Clifford & Irene Vinson. After serving our country in the Unites States Army, he worked for Wright & Lopez in Cedartown then went on and retired from AT&T as a diesel mechanic after several dedicated years of service. He enjoyed hunting locally and on his out of town hunting trips. While at home, he and dog "Wrinkles" enjoyed feeding the deer and birds in his backyard. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Vinson. George is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Athlen Runyon Vinson; children, Pam Reynolds, Aaron Vinson, Barbara Buchanan, Benny Brumit, Douglas Brumit, Wesley Brumit and Calvin Brumit; 10 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; brother, Gary Vinson and sisters, Judy Vinson and Doris Vinson. Several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive. The family will plan a service to celebrate his life at a later date. The Smith & Miller Funeral Home of Cedartown is honored to serve the family of Mr. George Leonard Vinson.
