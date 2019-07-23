Mrs. Patricia Ann (Pat) Troy, age 83, of Rockmart passed away Friday, July 12, 2019. She was born in Rillton, PA on November 10, 1935, a daughter of the late Frank Globosky and the late Maude Holderbaum Globosky. Pennsylvania was home for Mrs. Troy until 1960 when she moved to Tennessee. She lived in Tennessee for four years before moving to Georgia. Rockmart has been home to Pat since 2006 moving from Kennesaw. While living in Kennesaw she attended Greers Chapel Baptist Church and had attended First Baptist Church of Rockmart while living here. Mrs. Troy loved reading, crafts, baking candies and cookies, working with flowers and sports. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers: Frank Globosky, Sr. and his wife Lizzy and Luke Globosky; and daughter-in-law, LuAnne West. Survivors include her husband, E. Joseph (Joe) Troy of Rockmart, to whom she was married on September 16, 1978; son, William (Bill) West, Chattanooga, TN; daughter, Lori Hess Toles and her husband Paul, Lindale; four grandchildren: David (Kristen) West, Richard West, Brandon West and Tyler (Adrienne) Hess; two great grandchildren: Katie West and Michael West; sister, Delores (Gerta) Globosky, Chattanooga, TN; and two nephews: Frank (Judy) Globosky and Jim (Kris) Globosky. Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the chapel of the Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home. Interment followed in Rockmart Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers included: David West, Richard West, Brandon West, Tyler Hess and Paul Toles. The Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home & Crematory was in charge of arrangements.
Most Popular
Articles
- Hammond is officially shut down
- Pair charged with child abuse
- Gardhigh re-sentenced to 20 years plus 1
- Police find more than 90 pot plants near Fairmount, 3 arrested
- Four local restaurants make Georgia's 100 Plates
- Two men arrested in robbery of Rick's Little Garden
- Body of Florida man found on banks of Etowah Sunday night, no foul play suspected
- "7 UP House" is no more
- Woman charged in death of dogs
- Walker County Sheriff's Office report: July 8-14, 2019