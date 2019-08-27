Mr. Gary Lee Thompson, age 77, of Cedartown, passed away Thursday August 15, 2019. Mr. Thompson was born in Mount Vernon, Ohio on February 17, 1942 to the late Paul Lee Thompson, Sr. and the late Ruth Ann Cochren Thompson. He moved to Cedartown to become the Plant Manager at Sheboygan Paint Company where he worked for many years. He was a member of the St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Cedartown. In his younger years, Gary enjoyed boating, bowling with his buddies, and was always content relaxing at home with the remote in his hands. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Gene Gates and Jake Thompson and his sister, JoAnn Thompson and great grandchildren, Natalie and Ben Martin, and Carter Maki. Survivors include his wife, Marsha Thompson; children, Jodie High (Kevin) of Grove City Ohio, Renee Thompson of Sheboygan, Wisconsin, Steve Thompson of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, Trisha Thompson of Johnson City, Tennessee and Daniel Thompson (Cheryl) of Bossier City, Louisiana; and brother Paul Thompson, Jr. of Coshocton, Ohio. As well as many well-loved grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral services for Mr. Thompson were held in the chapel at The Smith & Miller Funeral Home Monday, August 19, 2019 at 12:00 PM with Father Timothy Gallagher officiating. Interment followed in Northview Cemetery. Pallbearers included Ryan Francis, Paul Zunter, David Hutto, Jason Holsomba, Adam Moeller and Alex Trentini. The family received friends Monday, August 19, 2019 from 11:00 AM until the service hour at the funeral home. The Smith & Miller Funeral Home was honored to have served the family of Mr. Gary Lee Thompson.
Most Popular
Articles
- Double homicide reported in Chattooga County, police looking for suspect
- Chicken Salad Chick opens Tuesday
- ROME BRAVES: Swanson completes rehab assignment; Riley to play for Rome on Sunday
- Floyd Medical Center loses open heart surgery appeal
- Gunfight between two Rome men sends one to trauma center
- Rome woman charged with controlled substance violation
- Catoosa County sheriff announces identity of deceased woman found near Tunnel Hill
- Alcohol Control Commission signs off on 'Midget Madness' at the Brewhouse in downtown Rome
- Toddler and family battling for time
- It's official: 11 running for Rome City Commission