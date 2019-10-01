Elizabeth Gary Teems, age 88, of Cedartown, GA passed away Monday, September 23, 2019 at her home. Liz was born May 9, 1931 in Cedartown, Georgia, the daughter of the late E.D. and Florine Gary. She was preceded in death by her son, Daniel Roy Teems, Jr.; her brother Wilburn Gary, and her granddaughter, Ransonet Teems. Liz enjoyed reading, playing cards with her friends, and being active in her Sunday school and church at The First Baptist Church of Cedartown. She was a devoted sports fan and followed her favorite teams. She was a graduate of Cedartown High School. Her early life was as the wife of a career US Army Soldier. She lived in many places across the United States and in West Germany. Her heart was always in Cedartown, and she returned and lived there until her death. Survivors include her son Louis and daughter in law Kristin Teems; daughter in law, Diane Teems; grandson, Daniel Teems, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Services to celebrate her life were held Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 3:00 pm in the chapel of The First Baptist Church of Cedartown and officiated by Dr. David Taylor. Inurnment services followed in the Northview Cemetery. The family received friends on Sunday from 1:30 pm until the service hour at The First Baptist Church of Cedartown. The family has requested that flowers please be omitted, and memorial contributions be made to Cancer Navigators of Rome, 3 Central Plaza, P.O. Box 415, Rome, GA 30161 or to The Cedartown Library, 245 East Avenue, Cedartown, GA 30125, in her memory. The Smith & Miller Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Elizabeth Gary Teems.
