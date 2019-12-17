Mrs. Cora Ann Lee Stallings, always known to her friends as "Coty", of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019. She was born on April 15, 1930 in Felton, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late Gordon and Sybol Gentry Lee. Coty is survived by her husband, Jesse (Jet) Stallings; daughter, Patty Rogers; son, Steve Rogers (Annette); grandchildren, Sam and Sara Rogers, and by all her many beloved friends both in Cedartown and all the places they've gone. Coty was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Charles (Pete) Rogers, parents; and brother, Harley E. Lee, Sr. Coty graduated from Cedartown High School in 1947. She wanted more education, and had to convince her dad to let her go to Carroll Lynn Business College, where she learned excellent skills and awards for shorthand & typing. She obtained jobs at several local businesses, including the local County Extension Office. In 1950, Coty met Pete, they married and began their beautiful life together. She became a "stay at home mom" to Patty and Steve, showering love in creative and nurturing ways. When they were in middle school, she decided to go back to work, becoming the financial secretary at CHS, where she developed many lifelong friends. Later, she worked at the Murphy-Harpst Home and did the same there. Coty and Pete met their future daughter-in-law Annette in 1983, when she drove down from Ringgold for dinner. Annette apologized for being late on their first meeting, explaining that she was stopped for a train in LaFayette, but had put the time to good use by snapping greens beans from her parents' garden that she was bringing for dinner. Coty loved Annette from that moment on. Sam and Sara, her grandchildren, enriched Coty's life beyond measure and she dutifully spoiled them whenever possible. Sam rode on the lawn mower with "Papa Pete" and enjoyed visiting with him and "Nana". He loved Sybol's (Nannie Lee) famous rolls, and when planning a holiday meal, he turned to Sybol and said, "You bring rolls, Nannie!" Coty was blessed again when Sara was born. She looked just like Patty as a child, which further endeared her to Coty. After Pete died in 2004, Coty became more involved in her community: volunteering more at First Baptist Church, where she was a lifelong member, joining a Red Hat group, and enriching her friendships. In 2005, she met Jessie (Jet) and they fell instantly in love! They comforted each other, as he had also recently lost his wife. This love blossomed, and they married. Jet and Coty were able to reminisce about their love and share touching and funny times together. Jesse Stallings has enriched our lives more than he will ever know. When Coty became ill, she showed us what real love and graciousness looks like. She never complained, always saw only the good in people, and had a positive outlook. All through her illness she continued to be a shining example of the ideal Southern Christian Lady, as she always had. The funeral arrangements for Mrs. Cora Ann Lee Rogers Stallings was held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at two o'clock in the afternoon in the Sanctuary of the First Baptist Church of Cedartown with Rev. Wayne Benefield officiating. Interment followed in Polk Memory Gardens Cemetery. The family of Mrs. Stallings received family and friends on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 12:30pm until the funeral hour at First Baptist Church. The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Gerald Whitehead, Billy Stallings, Larry Dooley, John Curry, Don Garmon, Larry Tolbert, JP Curry, Jimmy Statham and Glenn Frasier. Honorary pallbearers were the Solid Rock Sunday School Class. Flowers are being accepted, however, donations can be made to First Baptist Church Memorial Fund, 101 N. College Street, Cedartown, GA 30125; Ferst Readers of Polk County, P.O. Box 172, Rockmart, GA 30153 or Polk County Historical Society, 17 West Avenue, Cedartown, GA 30125. The family would like to thank the staff at Cedar Valley Nursing and Rehab for the kind attentive care they gave to Coty daily! Messages of condolence can be made to the family by visiting our website and signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com. The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Mrs. Cora Ann Lee Rogers Stallings.
