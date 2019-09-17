Jackie Skinner, age 81, of Powder Springs, GA, passed away surrounded by her loving family on September 5, 2019 at her home. She was born on March 3, 1938 in Cedartown, GA, to her late parents; William and Troupie Kelley. Mrs. Skinner worked for Lockheed as a computer specialist for 15 years and was a member of Corner Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her parents, her five sisters; Hazel Bollinger, Doris Hutchins, Evelyn Hines, Nancy Smith, Jewell Byrd, and her five brothers; J.A."Son" Kelley, Rufus Kelley, Earl Kelley, Ed Kelley, and Othel Kelley. She is survived by her beloved husband, Bobby L. Skinner of Powder Springs, son, Randy Skinner of Powder Springs, GA, daughter, Pamela Blackstock of Dallas, GA, sister, Betty Holcombe, five grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services for Mrs. Skinner were held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from the Clark Funeral Home Chapel at 11:00 AM with Rev. Todd Chatham officiating. Interment followed the service at Georgia National Cemetery at 2:00 PM. The family received friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the service began at 11:00 AM. Per the families wishes, they do not want any flowers but instead that donations be made to Post Oak Baptist Church in Mrs. Skinner's honor. To leave online condolences for the family, please feel free to visit our website at www.samclarkfuneralhome.com Clark Funeral Home in Hiram, GA, is in charge of arrangements.
Most Popular
Articles
- Sheriff's office brings gang charges against group involved in smuggling attempt
- Police: Resaca man charged with murder, assault after killing woman, shooting at deputies
- Calhoun High School asks for extra police after threat related to other CHS
- GCSO reports: Man charged with murder was out on bond, had tried to attack victim hours before
- UPDATE: Clean Sweep fire under investigation after second flareup
- Neaton forced to reinstate employee wrongfully terminated
- Crushed Tomato Pizzeria adds a new flavor to LaFayette
- 4 charged in meth sting
- Floyd County designated as a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, to receive additional federal resources to combat drug trafficking
- UPDATE: Cedartown cyclist dies following wreck