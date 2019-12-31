Bobby L. Skinner, age 85, of Powder Springs, GA, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at a local health facility. He was born on June 30, 1934 in Gadsden, AL, to his late parents, Mr. Arthur Westley and Eva Scott Skinner. Mr. Skinner was raised in Cedartown, GA, and lived the last years of his life in Cobb County. He was employed by Lockheed-Martin where he worked in the heating and air maintenance department for 42 years and was a member of Corner Baptist Church. Mr. Skinner was an honorably discharged Marine Veteran, serving as a Sergeant during the Korean War. In his free time Bobby loved to hunt, fish and watch the Georgia Bulldogs play. He always enjoyed listening to Larry Munson call the games. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Jackie K. Skinner. Survivors include one son, Randy Skinner of Powder Springs, GA; daughter, Pamela and Garry Blackstock of Dallas GA, sister-in-law, Betty Holcomb of Powder Springs, GA, five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and a number of nieces, nephews and loving friends. Funeral services for Mr. Skinner will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Clark Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Todd Chatham officiating. The family will receive friends before the funeral service on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the service begins at 11:00 AM. Interment will be held at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA, on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 2:30 PM. Stephanie Camp, Kelly Hopkins, Jason Camp, James Hopkins, Daniel Camp, Dawn Timmons, Isaac Camp and Noah Hopkins will be serving as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests donations to Post Oak Baptist Church in Memory of Bobby and Jackie Skinner at 1465 Bullard Rd, Powder Springs, GA 30127. To leave online condolences for the family, please feel free to visit our website at www.samclarkfuneralhome.com Clark Funeral Home in Hiram, GA, is in charge of arrangements.
Jan 2
Public Viewing
Thursday, January 2, 2020
Clark Funeral Home
Hiram, GA 30141
Jan 2
Funeral Service
Thursday, January 2, 2020
Clark Funeral Home
Hiram, GA 30141
Jan 2
Graveside Service
Thursday, January 2, 2020
Georgia National Cemetery
Canton, GA 30114
