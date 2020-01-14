Mr. James Fredrick Richards, age 80, of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019. He was born on September 2, 1939 in Cedartown, Georgia. He was the son of the late Ural "Bill" Richards and Jewell Cauthen Richards. Mr. Richards is survived by his wife, Linda Odom Richards; daughter-in-law, Michelle Howard Richards; grandson, Cody Keith Richards; sisters and brother-in-law; Billie Faye Richards Whatley and Brenda Richards Welchel (Jimmy). Mr. Richards is preceded in death by his parents; and son, James Keith Richards. James and Linda married on June 4, 1960 and enjoyed 59 wonderful years together. He was a member of Lindsey Chapel United Methodist Church where he held many active positions. He retired from Sunbelt Structures as a Bridge Foreman. He was previously employed for many years with C W Matthews in Bridge Construction. James enjoyed time with his family at the Lake and also enjoyed fishing & hunting. His other past times were watching football and Braves baseball. James will be remembered as a Good Christian Man, a family man, a husband, a father, and a brother. He truly enjoyed his retirement years with his grandson. The funeral arrangements for Mr. James Fredrick Richards were held on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 2:00 in the afternoon in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Stinson and Bro. Jimmy Welchel officiating. Interment will followed in the Polk Memory Gardens Cemetery. The family of Mr. Richards received family and friends on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from noon until the funeral hour at the Gammage Funeral Home. The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Mike Howard, Joey Brock, Glenn Vinson, Perry Hulsey, Doug Odom, and Kevin Moore. The family requests that flowers be omitted and memorial donations can be made to either the Lindsey Chapel United Methodist Church, 1402 Syble Brannon Parkway, Cedartown, GA 30125 or to the Charity of your choice. Messages of condolence can be made to the family by visiting our website and signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com. The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Mr. James Fredrick Richards.
