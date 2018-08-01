Mr. William R. Ritter, age 77, of Cedartown, passed away on Tuesday, July 31, 2018 unexpectedly at his residence. He was born on Jan. 2, 1941, in Akron, Ohio.
He was the son of the late William and Amelia Galko Ritter of Ohio.
William or “Bill” as he was called graduated from Green High School, in Akron, Ohio in 1959 and went on to study at Kent State University while on a machinist apprenticeship with Goodyear Tire and Rubber in Akron.
He loved sports, namely baseball, and enjoyed being a pitcher for the American Legion in the local area. He later transferred to Rockmart in 1971 to advance his career with Goodyear Aerospace company (now Meggitt Polymers and Composites).
Mr. Ritter retired as the manager of Health, Safety, and Environmental with the company around 2010 contracted for a bit afterwards.
He was quite proud of his tenure with the company. Bill enjoyed golfing, travel, gardening and the outdoors.
Mr. Ritter is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie Jones Ritter; daughters and sons-in-law, Cindy and Terry Rann and Lisa and Bryon Arnold; sons and daughters-in-law, William and Kimberly Ritter and Robert and Minna Ritter; grandchildren, Steven, Kevin, Kristen, Arron, Chris, Nate, Tony, Haley and William; two great-granddaughters; sister-in-law, Nina Ritter and nephew, Don Ritter.
Mr. Ritter is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Don Ritter.
The local funeral arrangements for Mr. William R. Ritter will be held on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home.
The family of Mr. Ritter will receive family and friends on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018 from noon until the funeral hour at the Gammage Funeral Home.
The final service for Mr. William R. Ritter will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018 at noon by Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home in Akron, Ohio.
Visitation will be on Monday, August 6, 2018 at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m.
Interment will follow on Tuesday in the East Liberty Cemetery in Green, Ohio.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by visiting our website and signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com.
The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home is handling the local arrangements for Mr. William R. Ritter.