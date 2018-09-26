Mr. Armer
Mr. Roger Eric Armer, age 44 of Taylorsville, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018.
He was born in Mattoon, Ill., on April 13, 1974, a son of Archie D. Armer and Donna Baker Armer.
Mr. Armer had lived most of his life in Taylorsville and was a graduate of Rockmart High School. He was a proud veteran of the United States Marines serving in the Gulf War.
He was a master woodworker; was involved in a jeep club; loved the outdoors; restoring old cars and was active with Purple Heart activities; and was of the Baptist faith. He had over 20 years of service with Gerdau Ameristeel Corporation of Cartersville.
Mr. Armer was preceded in death by his grandparents: Carl and Mildred Baker and Flossie Armer; and sister in law, Mika Armer.
Survivors include his wife, Penny Harrell Armer of Taylorsville to whom he was married on March 21, 1998; son, Gavin Armer, Taylorsville; mother and father, Donna Armer and Archie D. Armer, Taylorsville; two brothers: Carl Armer, Taylorsville and Christopher Armer and his wife, Tracy, Va.; sister, Tia Wilkes and her husband, Shane, Taylorsville; nine nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Lyle and Rev. Earl Wigley officiating.
Dr. Brad Ward delivered a eulogy.
Interment followed in the Taylorsville Cemetery with the American Legion Cartersville Post #42 Honor Guard providing military graveside rites.
Pallbearers included: Jeremy Wilburn, Darrell Grizzle, Zachary Armer, Shaner Gasho, Dennis Queen, Johnny McGinnis, Donnie Lasley and Justin Lasley.
The Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements for Mr. Roger Eric Armer.
Mr. Litesey
Mr. Lester Clark Litesey Jr., Past President and Co-Owner of the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home, age 80, of Cedartown, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, Sept. 17, 2018 at his residence.
He was born on Aug. 12, 1938 in Cedartown, the son of Lester C. Litesey Sr. and Sara Davis Litesey, who were the original founders of Litesey Funeral Home in 1940.
Mr. Litesey was a graduate of Cedartown High School and also a graduate of Clemson University receiving a BSIM degree.
He also was a graduate of John H. Gupton College of Mortuary Science, reveiving his Associate of Science degree in Funeral Service.
Mr. Litesey was a past President of the Georgia Funeral Directors Association where he also served on the Asset-Liability/ Investment Committee, the Audit/Compliance Committee and was Chairman of the Technology Committee.
He had been active in his community over the years where he had served on the Board of Directors of the First National Bank of Polk County for many years.
Mr. Litesey was on the Cedartown Housing Board of Directors and a past member of the Cedartown Exchange Club. He was a member of the Caledonia Lodge #121 F&AM. He was also a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Cedartown where he also served as an Elder.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mrs. Martha Elliott Litesey; son and daughter in law, Trey Litesey and Christy; daughter, Carolyn Rose Litesey; grandson, Taylor Clark Litesey and Jacey Litesey, Cayden Sara Litesey and Kyle Allen and great grandsons, Jacoby, Karter and Jaxton.
Funeral services for Mr. Lester C. Litesey Jr. were conducted on Wednesday morning, Sept. 19, 2018 at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home with Rev. Wayne Benefield officiating.
Interment followed in the family lot of the Greenwood Cemetery.
The family received friends on Wednesday morning, Sept. 19 prior to the funeral hour at the Litesey Funeral Home.
The following served as Pallbearers: Taylor Litesey, Kyle Allen, Scott Atkins, Brian Gilmore and the staff of the Litesey Funeral Home.
The family respectfully request that flowers please be omitted and Memorial Contributions be made to a church or charity of your choice.
For personal condolences and to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website at liteseyfh.com.
The Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Lester Clark Litesey Jr.
Mr. Moody
Mr. Mitchell Aaron Moody, age 29, of Rockmart, passed away Monday, Sept. 17, 2018.
He was born in Austell on Dec. 2, 1988, a son of Michael Moody and Lori Michele Parker Moody.
Mr. Moody lived most of his life in Rockmart. He loved to fix things and was self employed as a small engine mechanic. His enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his children.
Survivors include his wife, Ashley Moody, Rockmart; two children: Ava Moody and Preston Moody, Rockmart; father, Michael Moody (Kay Hollingsworth), Rockmart; mother, Lori Michele Sears (Michael), Hiram; three brothers: Justin Moody, William Moody and Jacob Pollock; sister, Riley Sears; grandparents Freda Parker, Jimmie Parker, Al Moody and Shelby Moody; a number of aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.
In keeping with the family's wishes Mr. Moody was cremated and a gathering was held on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018 from 3 until 6 p.m. at his grandparents residence, 725 Pinewood Dr., N.W. Marietta, Ga., 30064.
The Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home was in charge of cremation services for Mr. Mitchell Aaron Moody.
Mrs. May
Mrs. Debra A. Vogt May, age 67, of Lindale, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018.
She was born on Aug. 14, 1951 in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of the late Lawrence and Betty Hill Vogt.
Mrs. May is survived by her daughter, Susy May; sons, Reed May (Charlene Disque) and Mike May (Hope Lucas); sisters, Claudia Richmond (Glen) and Lauren Granillo (Raymond); grandchildren, Emerald Cavness, Krista Vanvooren (Peter), Andrew May, Sean May, RoseMary Lucas, Reed May (Amber), Madison May, Jackson May, Harrison May, Robert May and Chris Ford; and great-grandchildren, Braxton Ford and CJ Dockery.
Mrs. May is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gary Rhoden; and son, Robert Donald May III.
A memorial service for Mrs. Debra A. Vogt May will be held on Monday, September 24, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home with Rev. Leon Allen and Mr. Reed May officiating.
The family of Mrs. May received family and friends on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 prior to the memorial service hour at Gammage Funeral Home.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com.
The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home handled the arrangements for Mrs. Debra A. Vogt May.
Mr. Vines
Mr. Rodney D. Vines, age 52, of Hiram, passed away Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
He was born in Cedartown on October 5, 1965 son of the late William and Shirley Truett Vines.
Mr. Vines had worked for Grey Stone Power for 20 years. He previously worked for Polk County Public Works as a back hoe operator. He had the ability to repair anything and enjoyed the challenge of rebuilding car engines.
While battling cancer, he knew that his family and friends supported him. Rodney's greatest joy came from his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Terry Vines and brother in law, Mike McAvoy
Survivors include his son, Craig Guice (Cynthia); daughter, Stephanie Vines (Stephen); grandchildren, Logan Watson, Aubrey Watson, Tucker Guice, Ansleigh Guice, Whitney Guice, Lucian Ely and Nikolai Ely; brothers, Ricky Vines and Scott (Leilani)Vines; sister, Renee McAvoy. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018 at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Smith and Miller Funeral Home with Rev. Randy Vines officiating.
Interment followed in Northview Cemetery with Mr. Ricky Vines officiating.
Pallbearers included: Stephanie Vines, Cynthia Watson, Tabitha McAvoy, Christy Vines, Allison Perry, Robin Spence, Freida Loveless and Heather Brown.
The family received friends Monday evening, Sept. 17, 2018 at Smith & Miller Funeral Home.
The Smith and Miller Funeral Home was honored to serve the family of Mr. Rodney Vines.
Mrs. Payne
Mrs. Cynthia Denise Payne, age 54, of Summerville, and formerly of Cedartown, passed away Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018.
She was born on Aug. 25, 1964 daughter of James Donaldson and Janice Fortune.
Mrs. Payne was an avid reader but she loved spending time with her grandchildren more than anything.
She was preceded in death by her brother, James Keith Donaldson.
Survivors include sons: Jamey Donaldson and Anthony “Kyle” Landrum; mother, Janice Fortune; father, James Donaldson; sisters, Tammy Dingler and Felicia Fortune; grandchildren: Ethan Donaldson, Rylee Landrum, Jaxon Landrum and Hudson Landrum and her companion, Mark Medlock. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held Monday, Sept. 17, 2018 at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Smith and Miller Funeral Home with Rev. Doyle Kelley officiating.
Interment followed in Northview Cemetery.
Pallbearers included: Wayne Fortune, Chris Tubbs, Dylan Hudgins, Ronnie Haynes, Ricky Ayers and Randy Stephens.
The family received friends Monday prior to the service hour at the Smith and Miller Funeral Home.
The Smith and Miller Funeral Home of Cedartown was honored to serve the family of Mrs. Cynthia Payne.