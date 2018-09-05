Mrs. Cain
Mrs. Jeanette Cain, age 83, of Cedartown, passed away on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 30, 2018 following an extended illness.
Mrs. Cain was born on Dec. 21, 1934 in Hogansville, a daughter to the late Daville Monroe Baker and Maggie Jones Baker.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Z. Cain and two sons, Richard Keith Cain and Stanley Cain. Mrs. Cain loved her family with all her heart and they were indeed her life.
While being a homemaker, she became an accomplished writer and loved to write.
She was fortunate to have possessed not only an Associates Degree in Health Services but also attained a Bachelor's Degree in Christian Ministries.
Mrs. Cain was a longtime member of the Pine Bower Baptist Church.
She is survived by her loving family, her son and daughter-in-law, David and Cindy Cain; her daughter, Susan Jones; her sister, Jewell Clayton; six grandchildren, four great grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside funeral and interment services for Mrs. Jeanette Cain were conducted on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 2, 2018 at 2 p.m. from the family lot of the Pine Bower Baptist Church Cemetery with Brother Edward Lackey officiating.
The family received friends on Saturday evening, Sept. 1, 2018 at the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home.
The following Gentlemen were asked to serve as pallbearers: Matt Cain, Travis Cain, Micah Cain, John Casey, Jamie Guice and Collin Jackson.
Ms. Montgomery
Ms. Mary Lauren Montgomery, age 70 of Rockmart passed away Thursday morning, Aug. 30, 2018.
Ms. Montgomery was born Dec. 21, 1947 in Rome, daughter of the late Fred Montgomery and the late Mary Clare Neal Montgomery.
She was a 1965 graduate of Rockmart High School where she was a member of the marching band.
Mrs. Montgomery was a retired nurse having worked at numerous local hospitals and was of the Methodist faith.
No memorial services are planned at this time.
Mrs. Redden
Mrs. Gloria Strickland Redden, age 72, of Rockmart, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
She was born on May 6, 1946 in Cedartown, the daughter of the late James Preston and Josie Irene Miller Strickland.
Mrs. Redden is survived by her daughters, Debra McElheney (Ronnie) and Beverly Ballard (Ray); sisters, Margie Elliott (JC) and Vera Summerville (Wayne); brothers, Roy Strickland (Pat) and Danny Strickland (Judy); grandchildren, Amanda McElheney, Ryan McElheney (Rebekah), Abbi Ballard, Wesley Ballard, Brittney Ballard and Matthew Ballard; great-grandchild, Ellie McElheney and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Redden is preceded in death by her parents and husband, James Howard Redden.
The funeral arrangements for Mrs. Gloria Strickland Redden were held on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home with Rev. Ryan McElheney and Rev. Roger Parris officiating. Interment followed in the Northview Cemetery.
The family of Mrs. Redden received family and friends on Thursday evening, Aug. 30, 2018 at the Gammage Funeral Home.
The family is accepting flowers; however, donations can be made to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Building Fund, 1125 Pleasant Hill Road, Rockmart, Ga., 30153.
The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Terry Elliott, Tracy Elliott, Dan Strickland, Steve Strickland, Keith Redden and Shane Redden. Honorary pallbearer was Scott Kennedy.
Mrs. Daugherty
Mrs. Patsy Jean Fincher Daugherty, age 76, of Cedartown died in Cedartown following several years of declining health.
She was born in Cedartown on Aug. 1, 1942 a daughter of the late Thomas Elmer Fincher and Ethel Louise Maxwell Fincher.
She had been a lifelong resident of Polk County and was a graduate of Cedartown High School.
Mrs. Daugherty was of the Baptist faith. She formerly owned and operated Patsy's Ceramic and Gifts of Rockmart.
In 2010 she retired from the Polk School District where she worked in various schools in the food services operation.
She enjoyed crafts of all kinds and was especially fond of hairpin lace, having made many beautiful pieces for friends and family members through the years.
One could often find her on her porch swing watching the numerous bird varieties that frequented her many feeders. While all the birds that appeared were a treat to her, hummingbirds were always her favorites.
It wasn't unusual to find six or more feeders ready to welcome the tiny guests. Her love of hummingbirds spilled over into a collection that decorated her home.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Gary Daugherty, Sr. to whom she was married on December 31, 1961, son, Richard Gary Daugherty, Jr. and son in law, Dr. O.E. Brannan.
Survivors include her daughter: Wanda Brannan, Cedartown; son, Greg Daugherty; grandchildren: Alyssa Daugherty, Hiram and PFC Logan Daugherty USMC, Camp Pendleton, Calif.; brothers in law: Edward Tanner, Villa Rica and Ronald Daugherty, Cedartown. A number of cousins, nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside funeral and interment services were held Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018 at 4 p.m. in Northview Cemetery, Cedartown with the Rev. Dr. Aaron Johnson officiating.
Pallbearers included Ron Moore, Dillon Humphries, Mike Tanner and Rufus Johnson.
Mrs. Hopkins
Mrs. Edith J. Hopkins, age 90, of Buchanan, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday morning, Aug.,26, 2018.
She was born on Sept. 5, 1927 in Coweta County to the late Homer Curtis Parham and Wilma V. Eady Parham.
Mrs. Hopkins retired from the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company following 30 years of dedicated service. She was a longtime member of the Union Grove Baptist Church, which was also known as "Pool town Church.”
She loved her family and friends and was an avid gardener. She loved to be outdoors when the weather permitted.
Mrs. Hopkins enjoyed reading and prior to her illness she loved "Clogging."
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles William Hopkins; sons, Charles William Hopkins, Daniel Marion Hopkins and Curtis Michael Hopkins; brothers and sisters, Elliott Parham, Everett Parham, Edna Jones, Nancy Wilson and Ruby Ard.
She is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Beth Nesbit, Carolyn Diane Bentley and Jenny Marie Garrett and husband Denny; thirteen grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services for Mrs. Edith J. Hopkins will be conducted on Tuesday morning, Aug. 28, 2018 at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. Charles Drummond officiating.
Interment followed in the family lot of the Northview Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Monday evening, Aug. 27, 2018 at the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home.
Mrs. Hopkins’ pallbearers were Wyatt Pollard, Greg Morris, Wesley Bell, Clay Bell, Frankie Morris and Edward Pollard.
Mrs. Busby
Mrs. Sandra Faye King Nix Busby “Nonnie”, age 73, of Monroe, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018.
She was born on June 8, 1945 in Atlanta, the daughter of the late Charles Gordon and Jewell Tomlinson King.
Mrs. Busby is survived by her husband, Marvin Robert Busby; daughters, Cindy Nix Hamilton (Robert) and Donna Murray Nix; son, Perry “Shane” Nix; brother, Gene King; 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Busby is preceded in death by her parents; son, William H. “Buddy” Nix; brother, Raymond King and grandson, Clayton Rast.
In keeping with Mrs. Busby’s wishes she was cremated.
The following gentlemen mentioned are honorable pallbearers: Kelly Martin, Devan Murray, and Delandforte “Dee” Whetstone.
Mr. Reed
Mr. William Henry "Billy" Reed, Age 68, of Cedartown, passed away on Saturday Aug. 25, 2018.
Mr. Reed was born on April 2, 1950 in Cedartown, a son of the late Raymond and Susie Chandler Reed.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Jerry Hardin, Jimmy Reed, and a grandchild, Steven Kiser Jr.
He was a member of Grace Covenant Church and was retired from the construction and handyman business. Mr. Reed loved his family and friends and never met a stranger, he will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his children, Christie Kiser of Blue Ridge, S.C., Angela Lockey and J.C. Cox of Travelers Rest, S.C. and Joe Reed, also of Travelers Rest, S.C.; step children, Timmy Hall and Tina Hall; his grandchildren, Brandon Kiser, Brian Kiser, Brittany Lockey, Jamie Lockey and Kayli Reed; his special friend, Mary Hall; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Gordon and Kay Reed of Cedartown, Johnny and Brenda Reed of Piqua, Ohio, Ben Reed of Bremen and Tony Reed also of Cedartown; his sister and brother-in-law, Sally and David Parker; a number of nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services for Mr. William Henry "Billy" Reed were conducted on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 1, 2018 at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home with the Rev. Larry Spence officiating.
Interment followed in the Northview Cemetery.
The family received friends on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 prior to the funeral hour at the Litesey Funeral Home.
Pallbearers were: Wade Christie, Russell Stroup, Bryan Stroup, Paul Roundtree, Derek Roundtree, Justin Parker, Cameron Messer and Ethan Leslie. Honorary Pallbearers were: Jeremy Stroup, Jimmy Gladden, Paul Gladden, Timmy Hall and J.C. Cox.
Mrs. Souder
Mrs. Melissa Ann Souder, age 43, of Cedartown, passed away on Friday morning, Aug. 24, 2018 following a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born Jan. 17, 1975 in Rome, and was a member of the Oak Grove Baptist Church.
Mrs. Souder is survived by her daughters, Morgan Souder and Emma Souder; her husband, Jamey Souder; her mother, Scottie Dollar Farmer; her father, Ronnie J. and Lisa Dingler; her brother, Robbie Purser; her sister, Meagan Murphy; three grandchildren, Ella, Kyler and Isaiah Souder and a number of nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services for Melissa Ann Souder were conducted on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 26, 2018 at 3 p.m. from the Chapel of the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home with Rev. Richard Brannon and Rev. Jason Loudermilk officiating.
Interment followed in the Oak Grove Cemetery.
The family received friends on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 26, 2018 prior to the funeral hour at the Litesey Funeral Home.
The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made towards her funeral expenses.
Pallbearers were: Robbie Purser, Dusty Mullinax, Kane McKenzey, Justin Souder, David McKenzey and Jake McCollum. Honorary Pallbearers were: Ella Souder, Kyler Souder, Isaiah Souder, Keith Dye, Gage McKenzey and Jackson Purser.
Mrs. Sisson
Mrs. Judy Mae Sisson, age 64, of Silver Creek, passed away suddenly on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
She was born in Rome on Sept. 6, 1953 a daughter of Ralph Lewis Deems and Clara Mae Ely Deems.
Mrs. Sisson had lived all of her life in the Polk and Floyd county area. She was a member of the Damascus Baptist Church and was a former employee of the dietary department of Polk Medical Center.
In addition to her mother and father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sammy G. Sisson on Feb. 4, 2015; by two brothers: Sonny Deems and Justin Deems and by a sister, Patricia Burnley.
Survivors include four children: Sammy Scott Sisson, Stephanie Hoovler, Tracy Raymond and Stephen Sisson; seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren; seven brothers: Jerry Deems, Tommy Deems, Billy Deems, Paul Deems Jr., Tony Deems, Travis Deems and Jason Deems; four sisters: Angie Chapman, Betty Brinkley, Hope Deems and Ashley Williams; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Memorial services were held Monday, Aug. 27, 2018 at 7 p.m. in the chapel of the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Patnode and Rev. Jerry Deems officiating.
Mr. Chandler
Mr. Hayward Guy Chandler, age 84, of Cedartown, passed away on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
He was born on March 28, 1934 in Borden Springs, Ala., the son of the late Luther Guy and Nellie Mae Wheeler Chandler.
Mr. Chandler was a 24 year veteran of the United States Air Force and a 21 year veteran of the Cedartown Police Department.
Mr. Chandler is survived by his daughter, Barbara Jean Owens (Kirk); sons, Rodney Chandler (Terri), Roland Chandler (Brandy Silvers), Edward “Guy” Chandler (Lisa); eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Mr. Chandler is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Myrtle L. Chandler, brothers; Rick Chandler, James Chandler and grandson; Stefan Nation Jr.
The funeral arrangements for Mr. Hayward Guy Chandler were held on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Young’s Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Jamie Newsome, Rev. Blake Dodd and Mr. Roland Chandler officiating.
Interment followed in the Northview Cemetery with the Rockmart American Legion Honor Guard conducting military rites.
The family of Mr. Chandler received family and friends on Sunday evening, Aug. 26, 2018 at the Gammage Funeral Home.
The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Shane Smith, Ollie Stroup, Scotty Chandler, KJ Owens, Daryl Little, Jeremy Glover, Micah Glover and Eddy Wayne Greenway.
Mr. Chandler’s great grandchildren served as honorary pallbearers.
Mr. Destromp
Mr. Roland Destromp, age 74, of Lafayette, and formerly of Cedartown, passed away on Friday morning, Aug. 24, 2018 following an extended illness.
Mr. Destromp was born March 17, 1944 in Holyoke, Mass., to the late Leon and Clare Destromp and was a retired maintenance worker.
Surviving are his wife, Ruth Asselin Destromp; five children, one brother, two sisters and ten grandchildren also survive.
In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Destromp was cremated and no services are planned at this time
Ms. Hebert
Ms. Mona Faye Freeman Hebert, 69, of Emerson, Ark., passed away Tuesday, July 31, 2018 at her residence.
Ms. Hebert was born on May 20, 1949 in Houma, La., to the late Lester Antoine and Anna May (Bernard) Freeman.
Ms. Hebert and her husband Clay were married for 44 years. She was a loving wife, momma, maw-maw, sister, aunt, and friend.
She loved spending time and watching cartoons with her grandchildren, watching the Hallmark channel on TV, playing games on her tablet, getting a mani and pedi, and she loved her Christmas village.
Ms. Hebert was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 86.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Clay Joseph Hebert; twins, Mark and Margaret Hebert; brother John Freeman; and brother-in-law Russell Fanguy.
Ms. Hebert is survived by her sons, Randy Hebert Sr. and wife B.J. of Snyder, Texas, Paul Hebert of Rockmart, Adam Hebert and wife Mary of Rockmart, and William Hebert and wife Angela of Armuchee; step-son Felix Hebert of Houma, La.; daughter Wendy Burnett and husband Kevin of Rockmart; sisters, Diane Hebert and husband Jeswood of Houma, La., and Irene Fanguy of Houma, La.; brothers, Carl Freeman Sr. and wife Denise of Emerson, Ark., and Arnold Freeman of Texas; fifteen grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and a very special friend Rose Mary of Houma, L.
Her wishes were for her body to be cremated and for no services.
Cremation arrangements were made by Lewis Funeral Home, Inc. in Magnolia, Ark.
