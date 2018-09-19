Mr. Swan
Mr. Thomas Larry Swan, age 71, of Dallas, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018 at his residence.
He was born in Rockmart on Dec. 19, 1946 a son of the late James Edward Swan and the late Ruby Myrtice Baker Swan.
Mr. Swan lived the early years of his life in the Carrollton and Rockmart area before moving to Dallas where he had lived the greater part of his life.
He was a NASCAR fan, loved fishing and had been a self employed masonry contractor prior to ill health.
Survivors include a daughter, Shea Camp (Dennis), Rockmart; a son, Chuck Swan, Aragon; four grandchildren; one great granddaughter; two brothers: Steve Swan, Rockmart and Gary Swan, Dallas and a half brother, Bobby Baker.
Memorial services were held Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018 at 4 p.m. in the chapel of the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home.
The Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements for the memorial service of Mr. Thomas Larry Swan.
Mr. Henderson
Mr. Paul "Butch" Henderson Jr., age 73, of Rockmart, passed away Monday, Sept. 10, 2018 in a Rome medical center.
He was born in Rome on March 12, 1945, a son of the late Paul Henderson Sr. and the late Bessie Mae Baines Henderson.
Mr. Henderson lived all of his life in Rockmart where he was co-owner of C and D Construction. He was of the Baptist faith, was an avid NASCAR fan and loved to fish.
He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Henderson Sr., mother, Bessie Mae Davis and step father, Johnny B. Davis.
Survivors include his daughter, Brook Swan and her husband, Jody; son, Kyle Henderson; former wife, Pearl Henderson; two grandsons: Lucas Swan and Konnor Swan; and sister, Connie Simpson, all of Rockmart.
Funeral services were held Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home with Rev. Barry Snapp and Rev. Owen "Bud" Davis officiating.
Interment followed in the New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers included: Lee Nolen, Chris Nolen, Joel Gutherie, Jesse Paris, Kyle Henderson and Eddie Newman.
The Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements for Mr. Paul "Butch" Henderson Jr.
Mr. Jordan
Mr. Robbie Lee Jordan, age 64 of Cedartown, formerly of the Cashtown Community of Aragon, passed away Monday morning, Sept. 10, 2018.
Mr. Jordan was born April 2, 1954 in Rockmart, son of Ellen Willis Jordan and the late Robert Lee Jordan.
He was formerly a truck driver and of the Baptist faith. Robbie loved flea markets and was always looking for someone to help.
Mr. Jordan was preceded in death by his wife, Deborah “Debbie” Rarick Jordan on Aug. 22, 2014.
Survivors included two daughters, Kristy Leigh Awtrey of Calhoun and Jo Ellen Jordan of Aragon; son, Rob Lee Jordan of Aragon; his mother, Ellen Jordan of Aragon; sister, Dale Terry and her husband Ed of Silver Creek; two brothers, Marty Jordan of Bowling Green, Kentucky and Keith Jordan of Aragon; four grandchildren, Emily Awtrey, Dustin Awtrey, Jared Fincher and Isaiah Fincher; and two great-grandchildren, Hunter Lane Awtrey and Aynslee Grace Fincher.
Funeral services for Mr. Jordan were held on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Freeman Harris Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Edwards officiating.
Interment services followed in the family lot of the New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery.
The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Dustin Awtrey, Jared Fincher, Jacob Baker, Kyle Parker, Brian Donohoe, Rob Jordan, Jonathan Guice and Lee Stringer.
Freeman Harris Funeral Home was in charge of the funeral services for Mr. Robbie Lee Jordan.
Mr. Parker
Mr. Grover Cleveland Parker Jr., age 79, of Cedartown, passed away peacefully at his residence on Monday morning, Sept. 10, 2018 following an brief illness.
Mr. Parker was born on Aug. 3, 1939 in Atlanta, a son of the Mr. Grover Cleveland Parker Sr. and the Mrs. Mildred Louise Kinny Parker.
Mr. Parker was a United States Veteran where he proudly served in the U. S. Army.
Prior to his retirement, he was a Union Commercial Electrician and was a union member with the IBEW.
Mr. Parker is survived by his loving and devoted wife of fifty seven years, Anna Sutton Parker; his son and daughter in law, Wade Parker and Sandy; his daughter, Jill Parker Flowers; brother and sister in law, Jody Parker and Cheri; his pride and joy, his grandchildren, Adam Flowers and Rebecca, Brooke Flowers and Blake Oxenreider and Davis Parker; nephew, Jason and Misty Parker and niece Laura and Shane McPherson.
The Memorial service for Grover Cleveland Parker Jr. were conducted on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 13, 2018 at 4 p.m. from the chapel of the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home with Rev. John Giglio officiating.
The family received friends on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 13, 2018 at the Litesey Funeral Home.
Flowers will be accepted or those wishing to do so may make memorial donations in memory of Mr. Parker to Anna Kresge Memorial United Methodist Church, 15 Booger Hollow Rd., Cedartown, Ga., 30125 or First Baptist Church Family Life Center, 144 Essex Street, Cedartown, Ga., 30125.
The Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Grover Cleveland Parker Jr.
Mr. Williams
Mr. Donald Eugene Williams, age 72, of Rockmart, passed away Monday, Sept. 10, 2018 at his residence.
He was born in Aragon on Sept. 18, 1945, a son of the late James Monroe Williams and the late Estelle Byers Williams.
Mr. Williams lived all of his life in Rockmart and loved visiting with his friends and neighbors. He was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Williams was preceded in death by five brothers: Bob Williams, Junior Williams, Jimmy Williams, James Williams, and Marvin Williams; and five sisters: Rena Carter, Christine Foster, Pauline Williams, Sue Wimpy, and Betty Williams.
Mr. Williams is survived by a number of nieces and nephews.
In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Williams was cremated and a private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
The Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements for Mr. Donald Eugene Williams.
Mr. Meers
Mr. Edwin Lamar “Eddie” Meers, age 60 of Cedartown passed away Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
He was born May 31, 1958 in Atlanta, son of Charles E. Meers and the late Maggie Christine Coffman Meers.
Mr. Meers was a graduate of South Cobb High School and a member of the Springdale Baptist Church. Eddie was the former owner of Meers Furniture.
He loved the beach, especially Daytona and Key West, and loved being outdoors as long as there was a chair next to the pool. Mr. Meers was an accomplished musician, being able to play the piano, drums, banjo and guitar.
If you could hum it, he could play it.
He shared 32 years of marriage with Candy Meers and had three children, Charlie Meers of Tampa, Fla., Candice Robinson of Cedartown and Crystal Cope and her husband Jeremy of Rockmart.
Other survivors included his father, Charles E. Meers of Silver Creek; brother, Larry Meers of Cedartown; and four grandchildren, Aidan Casaway Robinson, Henley Yvonne Robinson, Jackson Lamar Cope and Tanner Jeremy Cope.
A celebration of life for Mr. Meers was held on Friday evening, Sept. 14, 2018 at 6 p.m. in the chapel of the Freeman Harris Funeral Home with Mr. Tony Peace and Mr. Melton Moss officiating.
Freeman Harris Funeral Home was in charge of the memorial service for Mr. Edwin Lamar "Eddie" Meers.
Mr. Pyles
Mr. Jimmy Eugene Pyles “Gene”, age 66, of Cedartown, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
He was born on Sept. 28, 1951, in Cedartown, the son of the late Rev. Robert and Mary Inez Jarrell Pyles.
Mr. Pyles is survived by his daughter, Brandi Thaxton (Lee); sons, Ricky Pyles (Leann) and Robbie Pyles (Gia); sister, Vickie Owens (Dan); brother, Dennis Pyles; grandchildren, Aaron Thaxton, Kinsey Pyles, Allyson Pyles, Lauren Pyles and Luke Pyles and great-grandchildren, Raylee Thaxton and Brantley Pyles.
In keeping with Mr. Pyles’ wishes he was cremated.
A memorial service for Mr. Jimmy Eugene Pyles was held on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home with Rev. Jimmy Shoemaker officiating.
The family of Mr. Pyles received family and friends on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018 prior to the memorial service hour at the Gammage Funeral Home.
Flowers are being accepted; however, memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, 250 Williams Street, NW, Atlanta, Ga., 30303.
The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home handled the arrangements for Mr. Jimmy Eugene Pyles.
Mr. Brewster
Mr. Charles Ray Brewster, age 91, of Macon died Sept. 7, 2018. Services were held on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville.
He was born April 13, 1927, at Esom Hill and grew up in Cedartown, the son of the late Fred Hubert and Clarice Ray Brewster.
Mr. Brewster was an Eagle Scout and served in the U.S. Navy from 1945 to 1946 and in January 1952, he was ordained minister at First Baptist Church in Cedartown.
On July 12, 1952, he was married to Ruth Miller of Wallace, N.C.
Mr. Brewster earned degrees from Mercer University, Yale University, Union Theological Seminary, and in 1967 to 1968 studied at Tubingen University in Germany.
His top professors included Paul Tillich, Richard, and Reinhold Niebuhr, Robert Calhoun.
In 1949 and 1952 to 1959, he directed religious activities at Mercer, and was a faculty member from 1952 to 1995. While there, he received honors including: President of the Student Body, Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award, and Danforth Grant.
He was also a champion Pole Vaulter while he was a student.
Mr. Brewster traveled 19 times overseas, including Canada, Mexico, Europe, and Hong Kong.
He is survived in Macon by his wife Ruth Miller Brewster; in Athens, by two sons, Ben (Donna) and Bob (Sarah), four grandchildren, Matt, Clay, Zoe, and Sam. Predeceased were three children: Stuart, Becky, and Charles.
Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Milledgeville were in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Charles Ray Brewster.
Mr. Hawkins
Mr. Paul Edward Hawkins, age 85, of Rockmart passed away Friday, Sept. 7, 2018 in a Rome health care facility.
He was born in Rockmart on May 30, 1933, a son of the late Carey Hawkins and the late Gladys Robinson Hawkins.
Mr. Hawkins lived all of his life in Rockmart where he worked at Marquette Cement Company. He was also a former employee of Lockheed-Martin Corporation.
He accepted Christ at a young age; attended Holmes Junior College in Mississippi and also Georgia State University; and was a veteran of the United States Navy. He enjoyed woodworking and watching football.
Survivors include his two sisters: Marguerite Hawkins of Rockmart and Annette Maxwell of Rockmart; two nieces: Lesia Williams (Steve), Marietta and Lori Buckner (Pete) Cedartown; one great nephew, Cameron Williams, Providence, R.I.; and one great niece, Abbey Williams, Lakeland, Fla.
Graveside funeral and interment services were held Monday, Sept. 10, 2018 at 3 p.m. in Rose Hill Cemetery with Rev. John Hooper officiating.
Pallbearers included: Doug Harper, Steve Williams, Pete Buckner, Cameron Williams, Harvey Wilson and Bobby Cason. Bob Harper served as an honorary pallbearer.
The Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements for Mr. Paul Edward Hawkins.
Mr. Roberts
Mr. John William Roberts, age 48, of Cedartown, passed away on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 6, 2018.
John was born on March 22, 1970 in Rome, the son of Dennis F. Roberts and Esther S. Roberts.
He had been employed by the HON Company of Cedartown and was preceded in death by his father, Dennis Roberts and his sister, Janet Bishop.
Mr. Roberts is survived by his fiancé, Traci Barger; his mother, Esther Roberts; brother, Clark Roberts; step son, Maximus Beecham and step daughter, Elizabeth Beecham. A number of nieces, nephews and friends also survive.
Funeral services for Mr. John William Roberts were conducted on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 12, 2018 at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home with Rev. Trey Jones officiating.
Interment followed in the Felton Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family received friends on Tuesday evening, Sept. 11, 2018, at the Lester Litesey Funeral Home.
The following Gentlemen served as pallbearers: Corey McMahan, Keith Cheatwood, Mike Smith, Johnny Crawford, Kanton Smith and Justin Cooper. Honorary Pallbearers were Jonathan Cooper and Chris Barger.
The Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements for John William Roberts.