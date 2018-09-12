Mrs. Smith
Mrs. Jeanette Rutledge Smith, age 84 of Cedartown passed away Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018.
Mrs. Smith was born June 2, 1934 in Cedartown, daughter of the late John Fulton Rutledge and the late Pearl Lee Pitts Tanner.
She was the salutatorian of the Cedartown High School Class of 1952 and was a member of the Euharlee Primitive Baptist Church. During her career she had many various jobs outside the home, but always preferred the title of homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene “Gene” Smith on Jan. 10, 2001.
Survivors included a daughter and son-in-law, Andrea and Bruce Helmes of Cedartown; two sons and daughters-in-law, Marty and Sandra Smith of Woodstock and Greg and Tai Smith of Huntsville, Ala.; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Norma Jean Terrell and Sue and Tommy Pilgrim all of Cedartown; brother and sister-in-law, Louis and Ann Rutledge of Cedartown; her “perfect ten” grandchildren, Melody, Maggie, Caleb, Ella, Elijah, Bruce, Scott, Kyle, Michael and Rachel; and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral graveside and interment services for Mrs. Smith were held on Saturday morning, Sept. 8, 2018 at 10 a.m. in the family lot of the Hills Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Brother Marty Smith officiating.
Mrs. Guthrie
Mrs. Judith Elaine Field Guthrie, age 79, of Cedartown, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018.
She was born on Nov. 21, 1938 in Elmonte, Calif., the daughter of the late Harold and Dorothy Cox Field.
Mrs. Guthrie is survived by her sons, Stephen Strahan (Kathy), Donald Whiteman, Carl Whiteman, Richard Whiteman, Harold Guthrie and John Guthrie (Tim); brother, Richard Field (Judy); grandchildren, Stephanie Davis (Jerry), Christopher Strahan (Paige), Ashley Whiteman and Paul Whiteman (Becky); and great-grandchildren, Kolby Davis, Kaleb Davis, Ryan Strahan and Tyler Strahan.
Mrs. Guthrie is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Shirley Field.
A graveside service for Mrs. Judith Elaine Field Guthrie was held on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the Bostwick City Cemetery with Rev. Leon Allen officiating as well as family and close friends.
Mrs. Hufstetler
Mrs. Hazel Inez McCurley Hufstetler, age 84, of Cartersville, passed away Monday, Sept. 3, 2018 in a Cartersville nursing center.
She was born in Cherokee County on July 28, 1934 a daughter of the late Roland D. McCurley and Sarah Leone Anderson McCurley.
Mrs. Hufstetler had lived the greater part of her life in Cartersville where she was a member of the Zion Hill Baptist Church.
She retired from Spring City Mill with nearly 30 years of service. Mrs. Hufstetler enjoyed quilting, gardening and working in her flower garden.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, John Willie Hufstetler on June 19, 1998; by three brothers: Hollis, L.D. and Jack McCurley and by a granddaughter, Lashe Burch Shepard.
Survivors include two daughters: Sandra Burch (Gary Barnette), Cartersville and Charlene Lewis (Bobby), Taylorsville; son, Jerry Hufstetler (Kellie), Adairsville; two sisters: Dollie Curtis, Marietta and Thelma Gable, Acworth; 10 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home with Rev. Floyd Hufstetler officiating. Interment followed in Sunset Memory Gardens, Cartersville.
Grandsons serving as pallbearers were: Jeremy, Todd and Tanner Hovers, Tony Amos, Justin Hufstetler, Joey Lewis and John Burch.
Mr. Duncan
Mr. Claudie Duncan, age 67, of Lindale, passed away at his residence on Monday, September 3, 2018.
He was born on April 9, 1951 in Haralson County, a son of James Thomas Duncan and Lottie Redden Duncan.
Mr. Duncan had lived most of his life in the Polk and Floyd County area and was a self employed drywall contractor.
He loved fishing, spending time with his grandchildren and tending to his chickens.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Ludie Busby and by four brothers: R.C., Marvin, Johnny and Raymond Duncan.
Survivors include a son, Chris Duncan (Jeannie), Lindale; a daughter, Sundee Proctor (Levi), Aragon; four sisters: Sudie Cumbaa, Cedartown, Ruby Redden, Rockmart, Janie Duncan, Silver Creek and Nancy Babb, Cave Spring; four brothers: J.W. Duncan, Cedartown, Jimmy Duncan, Rome, Randy Duncan, Silver Creek and Benny Duncan, Aragon; nine grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Friday, Sept. 7, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home with Rev. Bob Lawson, Rev. Michael Edwards and Rev. Jack Sexton officiating.
Interment followed in the Live Oak Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers included: Marvin Duncan, Steven Redden, Richard Jacobs, Lee Duncan, John Redden, Danny Busby, J.D. Nale, Lonnie Nale and Levi Proctor.
Mrs. Mitchell
Mrs. Joan Marie McBride Mitchell, age 75 of Flintstone, formerly of Rockmart, passed away Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018.
Mrs. Mitchell was born Oct. 7, 1942 in Rockmart, daughter of the late P. A. McBride and the late Frances Duggar McBride.
She was a 1960 graduate of Rockmart High School and was of the Baptist faith. Mrs. Mitchell was a customer relations representative for both GE and Whirlpool.
She loved her family and enjoyed shopping and estate sales.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thurman Leon Mitchell on Sept. 9, 2013; a son, Kerry Dean Young; sister, Dorothy “Dot” Bentley; and brother, Robert McBride.
Survivors included a grandson, Taison Alexander Young of Lenior City, Tenn.; brother, Delos McBride of Cedartown; special nieces, Gail Bentley and Dana Allen both of Rockmart, Amanda Griffin of Sarepta, LA, Jill Weaver of Cedartown and Janice Simmons of Lookout Mountain; special nephews, Zachary Bentley of Yorkville, Dallas Holcombe of Rockmart and Evan Holcombe and Bobby McBride both of Cedartown; and extended family.
Funeral services for Mrs. Mitchell were held on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Freeman Harris Funeral Home with Rev. Reginald Campbell officiating.
Interment services followed in the family lot of the Eastview Baptist Church Cemetery of Cedartown.
The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Mike Simmons, Wayne Weaver, Bobby McBride, John Bentley, Dallas Holcombe, Glenn Campbell and Chad Dodd.
Mr. Hamilton
Mr. James Edward “Buck” Hamilton, age 78, of Aragon, passed away Sunday, September 2, 2018 at a medical facility in Chattanooga, Tenn.
Mr. Hamilton was born in Aragon on Feb. 23, 1940, a son of Warner Fedrick and Ruby Hamilton.
He graduated from East High School in Youngstown, OH, but had lived the greater part of his life in Polk County.
Mr. Hamilton joined the Bellview AME Church at an early age. He loved spending time with his family and buddies.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Warner Fedrick and Ruby Hamilton Hudson; and by a sister: Juanita Clemmons
He is survived by seven children: James Hamilton (Debbie) of Calhoun, Ann Hamilton of Aragon, Fontella Hamilton of Warner Robins, Kenneth Hamilton (Stephanie) of Aragon, Pamela Warner (Robbie) of Powder Springs, Patricia Holiday (Ladell) of Cedartown, and Henry Ware (Mary) of Warner Robins; nineteen grandchildren; one great-grandchild; five sisters, Laura Green and Carol Colvin (Jerry), Brenda Barkley, Joyce Hudson, and Martha Bailey. A number of nieces and nephews also survive.
Memorial services for Mr. Hamilton were held Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home with Rev. Susan Buckson Green, Rev. Donald White, and Rev. Eric Fedrick officiating.
Mr. McGinnis
Mr. Danny McGinnis passed away on Sept. 2, 2018 at South Seminole Hospital in Longwood, Florida due to complications with Diabetes.
Danny was born on Aug. 1, 1952 in Rome, as the third child and second son to Eunice Duffey McGinnis, and Jack Leonard McGinnis Sr.
In Rome, the McGinnis family grew to six children in total. Six years after the loss of their young father, Eunice married Jay Yancey, and the McGinnis family moved to a farm between Aragon and Taylorsville.
After graduating from Rockmart High School in 1970, Danny completed one year at the University of Georgia.
Mr. McGinnis then joined the U.S. Army, where his military training included the interrogation program at Fort Huachuca’s military intelligence unit in Arizona.
He also spent one year at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.
Anyone who was ever cross-examined by Mr. McGinnis, whether on the stand or at the dinner table, will tell people that he learned quite a bit about persuasive interrogation techniques during this time.
After serving three years in the Army, Mr. McGinnis began his sophomore year at the University of Georgia, and moved to Athens, with his young family, Marylon McGinnis, and newborn son, John.
He graduated in August 1977 Magna Cum Laude with a BBA in Economics. Danny moved over to the University of Georgia’s School of Law where he received his J.D. Cum Laude in December 1979.
As a UGA law student, Mr. McGinnis was a member of the Georgia Law Review, received the award for the highest grade in bankruptcy, ended up in the top ten (10%) percent of his class, and was inducted into the Order of the Coif.
In Mr. McGinnis’ early law career, he became partner at the former Atlanta law firm Lokey and Bowden, and later partner at the Atlanta law firm of Rogers amd Hardin. His focus was primarily business tort and contract matters – predominantly litigation.
As an attorney, Mr. McGinnis was considered the man with the strategic mind and insights that won cases, or a litigator to be feared, depending on which side of the courtroom you might be sitting.
He married Kathe McGinnis in 1992, and in 2002, Mr. McGinnis left his partnership at Rogers and Hardin to support his wife’s career in pharmaceutical sales, and to focus time on raising his newborn son, Jay McGinnis.
The family moved to Winter Springs, Fla., in 2010, where he enjoyed taking long walks with Puggles and Gizzy, the family dogs.
To many, Mr. McGinnis was synonymous with great BBQ and the Georgia Bulldogs. On a good day, he was able to enjoy both at the same time. Those that knew him well will tell you that there were few times in which Mr. McGinnis was more in his element than when he was standing over a smoky grill in a red apron, cooking BBQ for large groups of hungry friends and family.
Second to that might be sitting at the 50 yard line, 8 rows up at Sanford Stadium, watching the Dawgs trample unworthy opponents.
Mr. McGinnis is survived by his wife, Kathe, and sons, John and Jay McGinnis, grandchildren, Everett and Odessa, and siblings, Jack, Jean, Judi, David, and Tim.
A private memorial for the family was held in Orlando, Fla., on Wednesday, Sept. 5. A second memorial for friends and family will be held in Rockmart on Nov. 18, 2018.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?sc_icid=wtg-lz-donatenow
