Mr. Summerville
Mr. Johnny Lee Summerville Sr., age 68 of Cedartown, passed away on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018.
Mr. Summerville was born Dec. 3, 1949 in Aragon, son of the late Lonnie Edgar Summerville and the late Minnie Lee Phillips Summerville.
He was the proud owner of Summerville’s Junk Yard in Cedartown since 1980 and was of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed dirt track racing, raising his pigs and goats and spending time with his family and friends.
Mr. Summerville was preceded in death by a wife, Jean Brand Summerville; four brothers, Earl Summerville, James Summerville, Junior Summerville and Jackie Summerville; and four sisters, Elizabeth Powell, Betty Powell, Barbara Ann Summerville and Margie Ree Thomas.
Survivors included his wife of 26 years, Tina Marie Summerville of Cedartown; children, Kathy Dawson, Johnny Lee Summerville Jr., Anthony Summerville and Cecily Pope all of Aragon, Jamey Summerville of Cedartown, Chastity Summerville of Silver Creek, Johnny Lee Summerville, III of Cedartown, Brandy Schwartz of Taylorsville and Sharon Clancy of Cartersville; sister, Doris Ramsey of Fayetteville; brother, Jerry Summerville of Rockmart; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Mr. Summerville were held on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the Seney Baptist Church with Rev. Josh James and Brother Melton Moss officiating.
Interment services followed at the family homeplace.
The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Cecil Harris, Bobby Dodd, Gary Davenport, Riley Harris, J. R. Forsyth, Anthony Wessels, Robert Bearden and Joseph Bearden.
Mr. Little
Mr. Thomas Lawrence “Larry” Little, age 76, of Cedartown, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018.
He was born on June 26, 1942, in Cedartown, the son of the late Williard Marshall and Dollie Etta Powell Little.
Mr. Little is survived by his wife, Rhonda Reed Little; daughter, Jada Lameka (the late MSG James); sons, Timmy Little (Stacey), Rodney Little (Laura) and Reed Little (Cassie); sisters, Sylvia Snyder, Joan Wall and Barbara Penney; brother, Aaron Little (Linda); seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Little is preceded in death by his parents; five sisters, and one brother.
The funeral arrangements for Mr. Thomas Lawrence “Larry” Little were held on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Wimberly Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Bud Davis, and Dr. Robert Wright officiating. Personal remarks were given by Dylan Little and Luke Price.
Interment followed in the Polk Memory Gardens Cemetery with Mr. Todd Tillery speaking.
The family of Mr. Little received family and friends on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 prior to the funeral hour at Wimberly Hill Baptist Church.
The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Sammy Parnell, Hayden Privett, Luke Price, Mike Black, Tyler Black, Roy Tracey, Whitey Davis, Phil Brock and Todd Tillery.
The family has requested that flowers are to be omitted and donations can be made to Wimberly Hill Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1346, Cedartown, Ga., 30125.
Mr. Smith
Mr. Cecil Keithen Smith, age 54, of Cedartown, passed away on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018.
He was born on May 12, 1964, in Marrero, La., the son of the late Cecil A. Smith and Ruby Lee Sherbert.
Mr. Smith is survived by his wife, Karon Kay Johnson Smith; step-daughter, Ashley Johns; half-sister, Judy Lipscomb Neff; grandchild, Mila Jewel Galvin; niece, Crystal Christian and nephew, William Helton.
Mr. Smith is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Tommy Lee Lipscomb and Shannon Weaver.
A celebration of life for Mr. Cecil Keithen Smith was held on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home with Rev. Roger Parris officiating.
Interment followed in the Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery with full Masonic rites by the Caledonia Lodge #121.
The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Charlie Anderson, Randy Hulsey, Darrell Griffin, Tim Parker, Derrick Hulsey and Jeremy Weaver. Honorary pallbearer will be Tray Drummond.
Mr. Forrester
Mr. James R. Forrister, age 36, of Cedartown, passed away Monday, Oct. 22, 2018 at his residence.
He was born in Rome on Aug. 20, 1982, a son of Tommy Forrister and JoAnn Roberts Forrister.
Mr. Forrister was a graduate of Cedartown High School Class of 2001 and was a 20-year employee of Kroger where he served as the manager over the pharmacy department.
He was dedicated to his family who he loved deeply, and he also loved his friends. Mr. Forrister was a very outgoing person who enjoyed traveling and dance. He had a love for people and was a Christian.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Ralph and Bernice Forrister, and James Roberts.
Survivors include his parents, Tommy and JoAnn Forrister; brother, Jarrod Forrister; grandparents, Ann and Matt Fincher; aunts and uncles: Susan and Ted Burnley and Dennis and Debbie Forrister; several cousins also survive.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018 at 3 p.m. in the Worldview Baptist Church with Rev. Doyle Kelley officiating.
Honorary pallbearers included Chase Westray, Joe Howell, Brytanny Johnston, Mark Rickers, Rebecca Williams, Brandon Barnett and Mark Driggers.
The family received friends Wednesday afternoon prior to the funeral hour at the Worldview Baptist Church.
The family has requested that those attending the service please dress casual and also flowers please be omitted, and memorial donations be made to the Heart Failure Foundation or the Kidney Failure Foundation in memory of Mr. Forrister.
Mrs. Selter
Mrs. Frances Lovvorn Selter, of Florida and formerly of Cedartown, passed away following an extended illness.
Graveside and Interment services for Mrs. Frances Lovvorn Selter were conducted on Wednesday morning, Oct. 24, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. from the family lot of the Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery of Cedartown.
Members of her family delivered eulogies and will share memories of a precious life lived, as they wish this time to be one of celebration and of comfort.
Mr. Fennell
Mr. Ira Eugene "Gene" Fennell, age 75, of Aragon, passed away suddenly Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 at his residence.
He was born in the Yorkville Community on Dec. 11, 1942, a son of the late Samuel Clifton "Cliff" Fennell and the late Grace Elizabeth Holley Fennell.
Mr. Fennell lived in the Yorkville Community until moving to Aragon in 1998. He was a member of the Springdale Baptist Church where he served as an active Deacon for 35 years.
He loved to restore household antiques and electronics; enjoyed attending auctions and yard sales; was a past volunteer fireman with the Yorkville Fire Department; and he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandsons.
He was a retired employee of General Motors and also worked with Fennell Construction and Gas Incorporated.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers: Rev. S.C. Fennell and James Fennell; and three sisters: Mildred Weaver, Louise Forsyth and Vylee Chandler.
Mr. Fennell is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mrs. Barbara Ann Sprayberry Fennell of Aragon to whom he was married on July 5, 1964; daughter, Tammy Holley and her husband Jonathan of Rockmart; son Daniel Fennell of Rockmart; two grandsons: Jonathan Olin Adam Holley and Jacob Emery Aaron Holley; three brothers: Rev. Earnest Fennell of Dallas, Junior Fennell of Rockmart and Rev. Andy Fennell of Rockmart; two sisters: Ruby Alexander of Taylorsville and Doris Freeman of Rockmart; a number of nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018 at 4 p.m. in the chapel of the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home with Rev. Bobby McDowell officiating.
The family received friends Monday evening, Oct. 22, 2018 at the funeral home.
The family has respectfully requested the flowers be omitted and memorial donations be made to the fund that has been set up at SunTrust Bank in memory of Mr. Fennell.
Mr. Coker
Mr. Ed Coker, age 95 of Cedartown passed away Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.
Mr. Coker was born on April 11, 1923, son of the late Charlie Coker and the late Della Wood Coker.
He was a veteran of the United States Army proudly serving in World War II and was a member of the Brown-Wright American Legion Post 12. Mr. Coker retired from Southern Railway as a switchman and was a member of the Antioch Baptist Church.
Mr. Coker loved serving as a deacon of his church and enjoyed tractors and mechanic work.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Julia Wright Coker on Nov. 2, 2007; two sisters, Martha Rakestraw and Mable McBride; and four brothers, Charles Coker, JP Coker, Tom Coker and Ralph Coker.
Survivors included two daughters, Jackie and Dan Allen and June Hyde and fiancé, Robert Smith all of Cedartown; a brother, Howard Coker of Acworth; three grandchildren, Chad Cowan, Jason Cowan and Cory (Amanda) Roberson; and five great-grandchildren, Jessi Cowan, Chase Cowan, Chandler Cowan, Dedra Roberson, and Alyssa Roberson.
Funeral services for Mr. Coker were held on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the Antioch Baptist Church of Cedartown with Rev. Jonathan Blackmon officiating. A eulogy was given by Mr. Mark Coker.
Interment services followed in the family lot of the church cemetery with Brown-Wright American Legion Post 12 Honor Guard in charge of military graveside rites.
The following gentleman served as pallbearers: Chandler Cowan, Jason Spann, Ronnie Campbell and Randy Grogan.
Honorary pallbearers were members of the Men’s Sunday School Class of Antioch Baptist Church.
Mr. Packer
Mr. Donald Edward “Colonel” Packer, age 77 of Cave Spring, died Saturday evening, Oct. 20, 2018, in a Rome hospital following a short illness.
Mr. Packer was born in Cedartown on May 25, 1941, a son of the late Archie Emmitt Packer and the late Daisy Myrtle Miller Packer. A graduate of the Cedartown High School,
Mr. Packer was an avid history buff, was a former member of the Cave Spring Historical Society, had volunteered for a number of years at the Cave Spring Welcome Center, and was a former member of the Freedom Seekers Motorcycle Club.
He was associated with the Georgia Kraft Company for a number of years where he cruised timber and prior to his retirement, was in charge of the scale house.
Besides his parents, Mr. Packer was preceded in death by a brother, Melvin Packer, and by a sister, Mrs. Bernice Crowe.
Survivors include his wife, the former Gail Broadaway, to whom he was married Aug. 5, 1961; and four sons, David (Patricia) Packer of Tallahassee, Florida, Tracy (Nanette) Packer of Cave Spring, Jody Packer of Cave Spring, and Dennis (Amy) Packer of Deltona, Florida. Ten grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and a sister, Mrs. Brenda Burns of Cedartown also survive.
Mr. Packer was cremated and no formal services are planned.
Mrs. Bright
Mrs. Joyce Nell Youngblood Bright, age 79, of Cedar Bluff, Ala., and formerly of Cedartown, died Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, after an extended illness at Floyd Medical Center.
She was born in August of 1939, in Rossville. She was of the Baptist faith and was a member of Enon Grove Baptist Church in Cedar Bluff.
Mrs. Bright is preceded in death by her father, Eldon Youngblood, her mother, Irene Potter Youngblood, her sister, Gloria Jean Youngblood Tribble, and her brother, Steve Youngblood.
Mrs. Bright is survived by her husband of 63 years Doyal Bright, her son Michael(Teri) Bright of Chickamauga, her son Andrew (Dawn) Bright of Cedartown, her daughter Kymberely Bright Wisener of Dallas, her son Steve Bright of Cedartown, one brother Frank Youngblood of Fort Ogelthorpe, her granddaughter that she raised Shonda (Chris) Mullinax, granddaughter Leah (Chris) Molinari, granddaughter Kristina Bright, granddaughter Kaitlyn Bright, granddaughter Hailey Wisener, and a grandson Avery Wisener.
She is also survived by seven great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is also survived by many past and present church families, which she loved dearly.
By her wishes she was cremated.
There was a celebration of life ceremony held in her honor on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018.
Her wishes were that in lieu of flowers that donations are made to the Samaritan House or the American Heart Association.