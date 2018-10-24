Mr. Fuqua
Mr. Eugene "Jim" Fuqua, age 91, of Rockmart, passed away Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018 at his residence.
He was born in Taylorsville on July 29, 1927, a son of the late Elvin Clifford Fuqua Sr. and the late Emma Smith Fuqua.
Mr. Fuqua lived the greater part of his life in Rockmart where he was the oldest member of the Morning View Baptist Church. He retired from Ford Motor Company after 30 years of service.
One of his favorite past times was watching NASCAR.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers: Edward, "Doc" and Ralph Fuqua; three sisters: Troy Ruff, Eunice Cole and Lucille Johnson; and his nephew, James Fuqua.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Mrs. Doris Waters Fuqua of Rockmart to whom he was married on April 18, 1951; son, Donald Fuqua and his wife, Judy of Burnsville, N.C.; three grandchildren: Brent Griggs, Kyle Fuqua and Kari Lee Barrett; three great grandchildren: Andy Griggs, Jessie Fuqua and Stella Fuqua; two brothers: Marvin Fuqua and Clifford Fuqua Jr.; a number of nieces and nephews also survive.
Memorial services were held Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home with Rev. Owen "Bud" Davis officiating.
The family received friends Sunday afternoon prior to the memorial hour at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery Fund in memory of Mr. Fuqua.
The Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements for Mr. Eugene "Jim" Fuqua.
Ms. Bradley
Ms. Edna Kay Bradley, age 55, of Rockmart, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018.
She was born on Jan. 23, 1963, in Augusta, to the late Mark Edward and Johnnie Mae Lairsey Sr., and was preceded in death by her brother, Charlie Gray Lairsey and brother-in-laws, Wayne Keener and Tommy Blackstock.
Ms. Bradley worked as a sales coordinator for Stock Building Supply in Acworth, and was of Baptist Faith.
Survivors include Brian (Sheila) Bradley of Rockmart; brothers, Mark (Janet) Lairsey Jr., of Marietta, and Lee (Leeann) Lairsey of Acworth; sisters, Sue Blackstock of Fairburn, Lynn Keener of Rockmart, Terri (David) Shipp of Villa Rica, Tina (Jackie) Brock of Swainsboro, and Laura (Jay) Wheeling of Carrollton; grandchildren, Kayla Bradley and Briana Bradley both of Rockmart; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at 2 p.m., from Clark Funeral Home, with Pastor Lee Lairsey officiating.
Interment followed in Paulding Memorial Gardens.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Thursday evening, Oct. 18, 2018.
Baby Brendan Davenport
Baby Brendan Auston Davenport, passed away on Tuesday Oct. 16, 2018 at Floyd Medical Center.
Baby Brendan was born on Oct. 16, 2018 in Rome, the son of William Auston "Willie" Davenport, III and Lesa Norton Green.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, William Davenport Jr.; great grandmothers, Victoria Shannon and Della Nation; great grandfather, Hugh Solman Gibbons; great uncles and aunt, Robert Henry Gibbons, Johnny Gibbons and Joann Gibbons; great great grandparents, Hubert and Nina Bridges, Pete and Mary Vinson and Patricia Sprague; uncle, Gregory Allan Rogers; great grandfather, Brewster Bridges; special great uncle, Dale Roberson, sister, Lakira Green and brother, Braylin Auston Davenport
Baby Brendan Davenport is survived by his father, William Auston "Willie" Davenport III; his mother, Lesa Norton Green; brother, William Auston Davenport IV; sisters, Aston Renee Davenport, Taylor Jade Green, Jackqueline Marin, Haley D. Farell and Henry and Debra D. Klemkc and Kurtis; paternal grandmother, Debra Gibbons Roberts; paternal grandfather, Ronald Craig Roberts; maternal grandparents, Laura and Craig Gilchrist; maternal grandfather, Mitchell Norton; maternal great grandmother, Faye Bridges and Charleen Munroe and very special great aunt, Debra Bridges Roberson. A number of other relatives also survive.
The Memorial service for Baby Brendan Auston Davenport was conducted on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 27, 2018 at 1 p.m. from the Chapel of the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home with Sister Rev. Cynthia Whatley officiating.
A balloon release followed the memorial service from the Litesey Funeral Home.
The family received friends on Saturday, October 27, 2018 from 12 noon until 1:00 p.m. at the Litesey Funeral Home.
The family respectfully request that flowers be omitted and donations please be made to CASA of Polk County, Court Appointed Special Advocate for Children, 424 N. Main Street, Cedartown, GA 30125, 678-901-1021.
The Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Baby Brendan Auston Davenport.
Mrs. Wilson
Mrs. Darlene Wilson, age 60, of Cedartown, GA passed away Tuesday, October 16, 2018.
She was born in Cedartown, GA on July 27, 1958, a daughter of the late Rev. Robert Vines, Sr. and Shirley Flatt Vines. Darlene was employed with Polk School District Nutrition Department for 22 years serving and spoiling the children of Westside Elementary. She was a faithful Christian lady and pastor’s wife. Darlene always enjoyed spending time with her family and listening to southern gospel music.
She was preceded in death by parents; husband, Rev. Moses Wilson Jr. and a sister Pat “Tank” Oswalt.
Survivors include her daughter, Jennifer Ray; sons, David Wilson and Jonathan Wilson; grandchildren, Breanna Weldon, Jayce Fields, Jacob Ray; brothers, Rev. Robert Vines, Jr. (Michelle) and Rev. John Vines (Lisa); sisters, Wanda McDowell and Mary Wilson (Ed). Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services for Mrs. Darlene Wilson will be conducted on Saturday, October 20, 2018 at 1:00 PM in the chapel of Smith & Miller Funeral Home with Rev. Terry Sims, Rev. Danny Tucker and Rev. Brandon Crawford officiating. Interment will follow in Valley View Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Rocky Rochester officiating.
The family will receive friends on Friday, October 19, 2018 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Smith & Miller Funeral Home.
Honorary pallbearers will include: Jacob Ray, Jayce Fields, Rigden Ray, Jon Luke, Ruston (Little Boo-Boo) Crawford, Ridge McCarty, Lennox Martinez, Andrew Wilson and Isaac Bell.
The Smith & Miller Funeral Home of Cedartown is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Darlene Wilson.
Infant Mason Cutler
Mason Michael Neil Cutler, three month old infant son of George Cutler and Jessica Doyle, passed away Sunday, October 14, 2018.
He was born in Chattanooga, Tenn., on July 11, 2018.
Survivors include his parents, George Cutler and Jessica Doyle of Fruithurst, Ala.; sister, Alyssa Cutler, Fruithurst, Ala.; maternal grandparents, Tamra and Clint Cook, Rockmart; maternal grandfather, Daniel Doyle, Rome; paternal grandparents, Debra and David Cutler, Fruithurst, Ala.; maternal great grandmother, Ellen Vinson, Cedartown; maternal great grandparents, Charlotte and John Doyle, Cartersville; maternal great grandfather, Max Cook, Cedartown; paternal great grandmother, Audrey Collins, Fruithurst, Ala.
Graveside funeral and interment services were held Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018 at 4 p.m. in Camp Creek Baptist Church Cemetery of Fruithurst, Ala., with Rev. Chris Hearne officiating.
The family received friends on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 17, at the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home.
The Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home were in charge of arrangements for infant Mason Michael Neil Cutler.
Mrs. McRae
Mrs. Sharon Robinson McRae, 75, of Beaufort, S.C., widow of Christopher Phillips McRae, died Saturday, October 13, 2018 at her residence.
A memorial service was held on Friday, October 19, 2018 at Riverside United Methodist Church in Macon, Georgia at 1:00 pm with visitation following. Rev. John Irwin and Rev. Jerry Akin officiated.
Burial was private for family only in Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the Methodist Children's Home or Agape Hospice of Beaufort.
Mrs. McRae was born on January 16, 1943 in Cedartown, the daughter of the late Paul Methvin Robinson and Martha Zebeau Robinson.
She attended Georgia Southern University and went on to the Medical College of Georgia where she received her nursing degree. The majority of her career was spent at the Medical Center of Central Georgia.
Mrs. McRae and her late husband Phil were devoted members of Riverside United Methodist Church and the Woodruff Sunday School Class.
In 2002, Mrs. McRae moved to Beaufort, S.C. to be closer to her daughters and grandchildren.
Surviving are three daughters, Anna Katherine Harper of Beaufort, S.C.; Elizabeth (Hayes) Williams of Beaufort, S.C. and Martha (Bruni) Koch of Charleston, S.C.; and one brother, Forrest Robinson of Cedartown. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Henry and Kate Harper (Anna Katherine), Sarah and John Williams (Elizabeth) and Sam Koch (Martha).
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry Street, had charge of arrangements.
Mr. Formby
Mr. Michael E. Formby, age 63 of Rome, formerly of Aragon, passed away Friday, Oct. 12, 2018.
Mr. Formby was born Nov. 19, 1954 in Polk County, son of the late Cecil Hinson Formby and the late Claudie Mae Bryant Formby.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Christina Formby; and a brother, Larry H. Formby.
Survivors include two sisters, Linda Taylor of Centre, Alabama and Donna Faye Formby of Lafayette; and a brother, Charles Formby of Aragon.
Interment services for Mr. Formby were held on Friday morning, Oct. 19, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. in the family lot of Pleasant Hope Baptist Church Cemetery of Silver Creek with Brother Melton Moss officiating.
Freeman Harris Funeral Home was in charge of the funeral arrangements for Mr. Michael E. Formby.
Mr. Martin
Mr. David O'Neal Martin, 66, of Douglasville, died Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. He was born in Rome, the son of the late Mr. David Rodney Martin and Mrs. Patty Peek Martin.
He grew up in the Baptist faith, but has been a member at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Douglasville for 30 years.
Mr. Martin was a devoted family man and was always ready to help his children, Joshua and Allison, whenever they called for his assistance.
He never missed their sporting and academic events while they were in school. He recalled the time his toes almost broke off his feet watching a soccer match in freezing temperatures, but he stayed until the end.
He was also a wonderful Pawpaw and could entertain his grandson Jack for hours. They were joined at the hip and that's the way David wanted it.
During his teens, he worked at Peek’s Grocery, the family grocery store in Rockmart, and helped on his grandfather Jimmy Peek's farm.
He would drive the truck and trailer at a very young age to gather hay from the field, but was very disappointed when told he was old enough to load those heavy bales of hay on the trailer.
Mr. Martin was a graduate of Rockmart High School and was the Star Student for the class of 1970. He grew up learning to hunt with his father and grandfather and had a great respect for guns. He was proud of his collection and enjoyed talking about them with whoever would listen; mostly his son-in-law Caleb.
He received his BBA degree in Accounting from The University of Georgia and loved to watch his Bulldogs play. He once went out on a porch to have a conversation with God when they were losing the game.
Mr. Martin retired from the Department of Human Resources with the State of Georgia in 2007 with 34 years of service. He was on the Board of the Human Services Employees' Credit Union for over 20 years and was honored for that service.
His retirement gift from Patricia was a shiny new John Deere tractor which he loved; almost as much as his wife. David recently returned from a 4500 mile trip out west with Patricia. He rebelled when first presented with the thought of this trip and leaving home for 3 weeks, but was thrilled to see bison and bighorn sheep in the wild.
While watching a Wild West show in Wyoming, he came close to being hanged as a criminal, but was saved at the last minute by his loving wife. He had the time of his life. For many years, David has claimed to have an innate sense of direction. He made many road trips that had unintended destinations along the way. He saw many sights he would have missed and was very proud of that special skill.
Mr. Martin was a NASCAR racing fan and enjoyed cheering on his favorite drivers on race days alongside Patricia. He loved to golf and was a member of the Paulding County Senior golf club.
He had many laughs and numerous lost golf balls playing alongside his good friend Terry Landers. David was a well-loved man and will be greatly missed.
In addition to his father, David was preceded in death by his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Betty and Edwin Pawlowski and his brother-in-law, Gary Pawlowski.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Patricia (Pat) Martin of Douglasville, Georgia; his son Joshua Martin and daughter-in-law Courtney of Villa Rica, Georgia; his daughter Allison Brown, son-in-law Caleb and grandson, Jack Robert of Vienna, Georgia; his mother, Patty Martin of Rockmart, Georgia; his sister, Kathy Martin of Marietta, Georgia; his brother-in-law, Curtis Pawlowski and Donis of Norman, Oklahoma; many aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.
The family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville, on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 18, 2018
A Memorial Service was held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home.
The Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville had charge of the arrangements for Mr. David O’Neal Martin.
Mr. Cooper
Mr. Phillip Scott Cooper, 63, of Ringgold passed away Oct. 11, 2018.
He is survived by his daughter, Kami Cooper, and granddaughters Kamryn, Jadyn and Hailyn Puckett, along with his girlfriend, Patricia Butts.
Services for Mr. Cooper will be private.
Arrangements are by the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home and Crematory, located at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.