Mrs. Brantley
Mrs. Cecilia Jane Brantley, age 65, of Rockmart, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018 in a Rome medical center following a lengthy illness.
She was born in Rockmart on April 3, 1953 a daughter of Thomas Edward Dover and Betty Evelyn Clemons Dover.
Mrs. Brantley lived the greater part of her life in Rockmart. She was a homemaker and enjoyed traveling to the beach.
She was preceded in death by her father Thomas Edward Dover, mother Betty Kinney, son, William Richard (Ricky) Brantley, II, brothers: Timmy and Tommy Dover and by a sister, Debra Dover.
Survivors include her husband, Richard Brantley; step son, Douglas Lee Brantley; step daughter, Pamela Susan Jensen; sister, Cindy Fowler; brother, Barry Dover and step brother, Billy Dover. A number of nieces and nephews also survive.
In keeping with her wishes Mrs. Brantley was cremated and memorial services will be scheduled at a later date in the chapel of the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home.
The Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for Mrs. Cecilia Jane Brantley.
Mr. White
Mr. John Keith White, age 66, of Cedartown, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018 at his residence.
He was born in Rome on April 21, 1952 a son of John W. White and Jacqueline Scott White. Mr. White lived most of his life in the Polk county area. He had been a self employed painter, was a great lover of the outdoors, enjoyed fishing, working with his hands and enjoyed his guns.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Joel White.
Survivors include his fiancée, Patricia Jaymes; sons: John White (Jennifer) and Clinton White; mother, Jacqueline (Jackie) Lindsey; two sisters: Andrea Greenway (Robert) and Colette White; and special sister in law, Sissy Olden.
Memorial services were held Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018 at 3 p.m. in the chapel of the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home with Minister Josh Clevenger officiating.
The Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements for Mr. John Keith White.
Mrs. Johnson
On Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, Mrs. Lisa Ann Johnson of Marietta was welcomed into the arms of Jesus.
She was born March 24, 1960 in New Orleans to Rodney and Bobbie Saucier, but spent her adolescent years growing up in Cedartown, a place she loved dearly and visited often.
Mrs. Johnson was active in her church and community, but her greatest accomplishment was in her role as wife, mother, and also "Yeye" to her two grandchildren.
She poured her heart into her family and her friends and lived a life full of selfless service to others. She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Bill Johnson, children Will (Meg) of Marietta, Katie (Garrett) of Newnan, and Drew (Lindsay) of Atlanta as well as two grandchildren she loved deeply - Shep and Kelly Ann. Lisa is also survived by her father, Rodney Saucier (Pam) of Cedartown, her sister, Robin Taff (Frank) of Miami, Florida, her brother Scott Saucier (Cindy) of Athens, her sister-in-law, Jill Johnson-Ward, of Atlanta, three nephews, several cousins, and many friends and will be greatly missed by all.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Bobbie, whom she adored.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018 in the chapel of Mayes Ward Dobbins, Marietta Chapel.
Burial followed in Kennesaw Memorial Park.
The family received friends on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 at the funeral home.
Contributions in Mrs. Johnson’s memory may be made to the Keystone Baptist Church, 3303 Dallas Acworth Hwy, Acworth, Ga, 30101.
Visit www.mayeswarddobbins.com to leave condolences for the family of Mrs. Johnson.
Mayes Ward Dobbins Funeral Home, Marietta Chapel were in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Lisa Ann Johnson.
Mr. Mullen
Mr. T. L. "Tut" Mullen, age 96, of Cedartown, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Mr. Mullen was born on Jan. 14, 1922 in Liberty, Mississippi the son on the late Thelda Mullen and the late Inez Bates Mullen.
He was a United States Army Veteran and proudly served our country during WWII.
Mr. Mullen graduated from Louisiana State University where he received a degree in mechanical engineering. He was the Vice President of the Rome Plow Company for many years and after his retirement he was a Entrepreneur.
He had been a long time member of the First Methodist Church of Cedartown.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Carroll Mullen and his wife, Mrs. Leila Wyatt Mullen.
Mr. T. L. "Tut" Mullen is survived by his daughter, Denise Mullen; brother, W.F. "Fairfax" Mullen and a number of nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service for Mr. T.L. "Tut" Mullen was held on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Cedartown with Dr. Bob Hoffman officiating.
For personal condolences and to sign the online guestbook, please visit liteseyfh.com.
The Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements for Mr. T.L. "Tut" Mullen.
Mr. Spikes
Mr. Kenneth D. "Kenny" Spikes, age 60, of Cedartown, passed away on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018 following a brief illness.
He was born in Cedartown on Sept. 3, 1958 the son of the late James W. Spikes Jr. and Betty Cobb Spikes.
Mr. Spikes had attended school in Cedartown and was a graduate of Cedartown High School.
For a number of years he was the Owner and Operator of Guardian Angel Transport and Removal Services. He was a member of the Cedartown Church of God.
Mr. Spikes is survived by his mother, Betty Cobb Spikes; sister and brother in law, Pam Spikes Gammage and Michael Gammage; niece, Jamie Benefield Bass and Justin Bass. Also surviving are aunts, uncles and cousins.
Graveside services for Kenny Spikes were conducted Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 at 1 p.m. in the Northview Cemetery with Rev. Todd Brown officiating.
The family received friends Monday, Sept. 24, prior to the funeral hour at the Lester Litesey Funeral Home.
For personal condolences and to sign the online guestbook, please visit liteseyfh.com.
The Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements for Kenneth D. "Kenny" Spikes.
Mrs. BrantleyMrs. Cecilia Jane Brantley, age 65, of Rockmart, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018 in a Rome medical center following a lengthy illness.She was born in Rockmart on April 3, 1953 a daughter of Thomas Edward Dover and Betty Evelyn Clemons Dover. Mrs. Brantley lived the greater part of her life in Rockmart. She was a homemaker and enjoyed traveling to the beach.She was preceded in death by her father Thomas Edward Dover, mother Betty Kinney, son, William Richard (Ricky) Brantley, II, brothers: Timmy and Tommy Dover and by a sister, Debra Dover.Survivors include her husband, Richard Brantley; step son, Douglas Lee Brantley; step daughter, Pamela Susan Jensen; sister, Cindy Fowler; brother, Barry Dover and step brother, Billy Dover. A number of nieces and nephews also survive.In keeping with her wishes Mrs. Brantley was cremated and memorial services will be scheduled at a later date in the chapel of the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home.The Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for Mrs. Cecilia Jane Brantley.Mr. WhiteMr. John Keith White, age 66, of Cedartown, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018 at his residence.He was born in Rome on April 21, 1952 a son of John W. White and Jacqueline Scott White. Mr. White lived most of his life in the Polk county area. He had been a self employed painter, was a great lover of the outdoors, enjoyed fishing, working with his hands and enjoyed his guns.He was preceded in death by a brother, Joel White.Survivors include his fiancée, Patricia Jaymes; sons: John White (Jennifer) and Clinton White; mother, Jacqueline (Jackie) Lindsey; two sisters: Andrea Greenway (Robert) and Colette White; and special sister in law, Sissy Olden.Memorial services were held Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018 at 3 p.m. in the chapel of the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home with Minister Josh Clevenger officiating.The Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements for Mr. John Keith White.Mrs. Johnson
On Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, Mrs. Lisa Ann Johnson of Marietta was welcomed into the arms of Jesus. She was born March 24, 1960 in New Orleans to Rodney and Bobbie Saucier, but spent her adolescent years growing up in Cedartown, a place she loved dearly and visited often. Mrs. Johnson was active in her church and community, but her greatest accomplishment was in her role as wife, mother, and also "Yeye" to her two grandchildren. She poured her heart into her family and her friends and lived a life full of selfless service to others. She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Bill Johnson, children Will (Meg) of Marietta, Katie (Garrett) of Newnan, and Drew (Lindsay) of Atlanta as well as two grandchildren she loved deeply - Shep and Kelly Ann. Lisa is also survived by her father, Rodney Saucier (Pam) of Cedartown, her sister, Robin Taff (Frank) of Miami, Florida, her brother Scott Saucier (Cindy) of Athens, her sister-in-law, Jill Johnson-Ward, of Atlanta, three nephews, several cousins, and many friends and will be greatly missed by all. She is preceded in death by her mother, Bobbie, whom she adored. Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018 in the chapel of Mayes Ward Dobbins, Marietta Chapel. Burial followed in Kennesaw Memorial Park. The family received friends on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 at the funeral home. Contributions in Mrs. Johnson’s memory may be made to the Keystone Baptist Church, 3303 Dallas Acworth Hwy, Acworth, Ga, 30101.Visit www.mayeswarddobbins.com to leave condolences for the family of Mrs. Johnson. Mayes Ward Dobbins Funeral Home, Marietta Chapel were in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Lisa Ann Johnson. Mr. MullenMr. T. L. "Tut" Mullen, age 96, of Cedartown, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.Mr. Mullen was born on Jan. 14, 1922 in Liberty, Mississippi the son on the late Thelda Mullen and the late Inez Bates Mullen. He was a United States Army Veteran and proudly served our country during WWII. Mr. Mullen graduated from Louisiana State University where he received a degree in mechanical engineering. He was the Vice President of the Rome Plow Company for many years and after his retirement he was a Entrepreneur. He had been a long time member of the First Methodist Church of Cedartown. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Carroll Mullen and his wife, Mrs. Leila Wyatt Mullen.Mr. T. L. "Tut" Mullen is survived by his daughter, Denise Mullen; brother, W.F. "Fairfax" Mullen and a number of nieces and nephews.A Memorial Service for Mr. T.L. "Tut" Mullen was held on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Cedartown with Dr. Bob Hoffman officiating.For personal condolences and to sign the online guestbook, please visit liteseyfh.com.The Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements for Mr. T.L. "Tut" Mullen.Mr. SpikesMr. Kenneth D. "Kenny" Spikes, age 60, of Cedartown, passed away on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018 following a brief illness.He was born in Cedartown on Sept. 3, 1958 the son of the late James W. Spikes Jr. and Betty Cobb Spikes. Mr. Spikes had attended school in Cedartown and was a graduate of Cedartown High School. For a number of years he was the Owner and Operator of Guardian Angel Transport and Removal Services. He was a member of the Cedartown Church of God.Mr. Spikes is survived by his mother, Betty Cobb Spikes; sister and brother in law, Pam Spikes Gammage and Michael Gammage; niece, Jamie Benefield Bass and Justin Bass. Also surviving are aunts, uncles and cousins.Graveside services for Kenny Spikes were conducted Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 at 1 p.m. in the Northview Cemetery with Rev. Todd Brown officiating. The family received friends Monday, Sept. 24, prior to the funeral hour at the Lester Litesey Funeral Home.For personal condolences and to sign the online guestbook, please visit liteseyfh.com.The Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements for Kenneth D. "Kenny" Spikes.