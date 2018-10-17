Mrs. Free
Mrs. Audrey Lee Free, age 84, of Taylorsville, passed away Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 at her residence surrounded by her family.
She was born in Montezyma, on July 11, 1934 a daughter of James H. Tatum and Winnie White Tatum.
Mrs. Free was raised in Griffin, graduated from Griffin High School and also graduated from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
She was also a graduate of West Georgia College.
Mrs. Free was a resident of Taylorsville since 1955 and taught at Taylorsville School for many years. She was the oldest member of Cornerstone Baptist Church.
Ms. Free was an avid reader and enjoyed trips to Cedar Key, Fla., with her family.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Aldious Tatum.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Mr. Jerry Free of Taylorsville to whom she was married on June 8, 1956; two daughters: Susan Hayes (Carey), Taylorsville and Terri Moore (Jimmy), Rockmart; sister, Elizabeth Currier (Al), Cartersville; four granddaughters: Mandy Watson (Shane), Marianne Wood (Aaron), Judy Moore and Caroline Moore; six great grandchildren: Mason Watson, Andrew Watson, Leanna Wood, Luke Wood, Lauren Wood and Audrey Claire Givens.
Funeral services were held Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at 3 p.m. in the chapel of the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home with Rev. Earl Vaughn and Rev. Bill Avery officiating.
Interment followed in the Cornerstone Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. George Chastain officiating.
Pallbearers included: Mason Watson, Aaron Wood, Seth Currier, David Cantrell, Craig Light and David Hicks. Honorary pallbearers will include: Andrew Watson, Luke Wood and Caleb Light.
Mr. Wheeler
Mr. Jesse Wheeler, age 38, of Cedartown, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018.
He was born in Rome on Nov. 9, 1980, a son of the late Larry and Carmen Cox Wheeler.
Mr. Wheeler lived life to the fullest. He loved being outdoors riding four-wheelers, hunting and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father.
Survivors include his children, Dalton Wheeler and Lane Keys; grandmothers, Shirley Love of Cedartown and Iona Bristow of Aberdeen, Washington; brother, Justin Wheeler; sister and brother in law, Stacey and Jimmy Hillis of Cedartown; uncles, Charles Wheeler of Cedartown, Rodney Cox and Calvin Cox of Aberdeen, Washington; aunts, Brenda Galbraith and Teri Cox of Aberdeen, Washington. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
The memorial service to celebrate his life was conducted on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 at p.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church.
The family has requested that floral arrangements be omitted and memorial contributions made to Smith & Miller Funeral Home.
Mr. Ingle
Mr. James Ray “Pete” Ingle, age 71 of Aragon passed away Tuesday evening, Oct. 9, 2018.
Mr. Ingle was born Oct. 6, 1947 in Aragon, son of the late Ruben Ingle and the late Essie Gravett Ingle.
Prior to becoming disabled, he was employed by General Insulation Company as an installer and was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five sisters, Ruby Henderson, Mary Reynolds, Gladys Hulsey, Margaret Driver and Martha Brock; and four brothers, J. W. Ingle, Cecil Ingle, Scott Ingle and Jerry Dean.
Survivors include special caregiver and cousin, Levon Ward of Aragon; sister, Vera Jo Ortega of Texas; brother, Jimmy Ingle of Bowden; nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Funeral graveside and interment services for Mr. Ingle were held on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018 at 3 p.m. in the family lot of the Aragon Cemetery.
The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Anthony Nixon, David Smith, Tommy Gates, Terry Spencer and Anthony Williams.
Mrs. Yarbrough
Mrs. Jo Ann Willis Yarbrough, age 82, of Mableton, passed away Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018.
She was born on June 7, 1936 in Rome, a daughter of Clyde Willis and Mozelle Godfrey Willis.
Mrs. Yarbrough lived her childhood years in Aragon and was a graduate of Rockmart High School class of 1952.
She lived the greater part of her adult life in the Mableton area. She was of the Church of God faith, loved to read, enjoyed shopping thrift stores and going camping.
Mrs. Yarbrough was preceded in death by her mother and father; husband, J. P. Yarbrough; sister, Sue Willis Lott; and brother, Bud Willis.
Survivors include her daughter, Cindy Yarbrough of Mableton; two sons: Steve Yarbrough and his wife Diane of Douglasville and Lanny Yarbrough and his wife Vickie of Douglasville; one granddaughter, Jennifer Yarbrough Lehman and her husband Brad; and one great grandson, Wyatt Lehman; a number of nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018 at 3 p.m. in the chapel of the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home with Brother Dick Hollis and Brother Wayne Strickland officiating and the eulogy will be given by her son, Steve Yarbrough.
Interment followed in the Live Oak Baptist Church Cemetery with Brother Danny Goddard officiating.
Pallbearers included: Tim Yarbrough, Dink Yarbrough, Brad Yarbrough, Brad Lehman, Ross Lang, Steve Yarbrough and Lanny Yarbrough.
Mr. Gilley
Mr. James Robert Gilley Jr., age 29 of Taylorsville, passed away on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.
He was born on Jan. 11, 1989 to Mrs. Elizabeth Anne Crunk Greenburg and the late Mr. James Robert Gilley Sr.
Mr. Gilley was born in Decatur County, and graduated from Brookwood High School in 2008.
In his free time he loved to get lost and just do random things to make his friends and family laugh and smile. He also enjoyed lawn care, hiking, fishing.
Two things that he loved were motorcycles and his friends, however the people he loved most were his family especially his children.
Mr. Gilley is preceded in death by his father; and grandmother, Jean Carol Crunk.
Mr. Gilley is survived by his wife, Alisa Mae Gilley; children, Jessie Mae Lentz, Logan Bryce Gilley, and Charlee Jean (C.J.) Gilley; mother, Beth Greenburg (Chris Petrucelli); sister, Christina Durham; grandfather, Fred Crunk; and uncles, John Crunk and Mike Crunk. Several extended family members also survive.
In keeping with Mr. Gilley’s wishes he was cremated.
A memorial service was held on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home, with Mr. Chris Drummond, Mr. Brian Williams, Mr. Cam Williams, and Mrs. Beth Greenburg officiating.
The family of Mr. James Robert Gilley Jr. received family and friends on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018 prior to the service hour at the Gammage Funeral Home.
Mr. Waddell
Mr. Steven Lamar Waddell, age 65, of Aragon, passed away Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018 in a Rome medical center.
He was born on April 6, 1953 a son of the late Richard Eugene (Gene) Waddell and the late Thelma Louise Teems Waddell.
Mr. Waddell had lived all of his life in the Polk County area.
He had worked as an electrician in the construction industry and enjoyed the outdoors.
Survivors include a brother, Marty Waddell, Aragon and two sisters: Shelia Smith, Whitesburg and Melissa Jackson, Rockmart.
In keeping with his wishes, he was cremated and a family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Master Lindsey
Master Lane Ryan Lindsey, infant son of Joshua and Brooke L. Lindsey of Cedartown, passed away on Sept. 11, 2018.
Surviving are his parents, a sister, Austyn Lindsey, grandparents, Kim and Kirk Lindsey and Keith and Mariah Lightner, along with other relatives also surviving.
In accordance with the family’s wishes, Lane will be cremated and no formal visitation or service will be held at this time.
