Mrs. Garrard
Mrs. Margaret Ann Sorrells Garrard, age 78 of Rockmart passed away Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018 at the Cherokee County Health and Rehab of Centre, Ala.
Mrs. Garrard was born Sept. 21, 1940 in Cartersville, daughter of the late Clifford T. Sorrells and the late Mamie Trammell Sorrells.
She was a homemaker and a former employee of the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company of Rockmart for 10 years. Mrs. Garrard was a member of the Euharlee Baptist Church of Aragon.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Pleamon Nelson Garrard on June 26, 1987; and was the last child of 10 siblings.
Survivors include two daughters, Mamie “Ann” Strickland of Piedmont, AL and Angela Price (Clifton Smith) of Rome; son, James Edgar Bollen and his wife Sonya of Cedartown; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren also survived.
Funeral services for Mrs. Garrard were held on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of the Freeman Harris Funeral Home with Rev. Jerry Adair officiating. Interment services followed in the family lot of the Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery of Cedartown.
The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Jason Guice, Craig Guice, Jace Abernathy, Duston Crawford, Clifton Smith and Scott Hackney.
Mrs. Holt
Mrs. Doris W. Holt, age 91, of Rockmart, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018 at her residence.
She was born in Bartow County on Dec. 24, 1926 a daughter of James O. Wright and Idora Beatrice Weaver Wright.
Mrs. Holt had lived the greater part of her life in Polk County and was a member of the Antioch Baptist Church.
She was a former employee of the Aragon Mill and retired from Zartic in Rome.
Mrs. Holt was preceded in death by her husband, James M. Holt, by a daughter, Kay Barber and by two brothers: Winfred Franklin Wright and Robert L. Wright.
Survivors include two grandsons: James Payne III and wife Renee, Rockmart and Michael Payne and wife Suzanne, Cedartown; one granddaughter, Ashley Barber, Rockmart; six great grandchildren and one great great grandson; a sister, Jacqueline Edwards, Lincoln, Ala..
Graveside funeral and interment services were held Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018 at 11:00 am in the Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Jeff Dabbs officiating.
The family received friends Thursday prior to the graveside service hour at the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial gifts be made to the Antioch Baptist Church in Mrs. Holts memory.
Mr. Calloway
Mr. James Allen Calloway, age 83, of Cedartown, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018.
He was born on April 23, 1935 in Cullman, Ala., the son of the late J.W. Calloway and Dura Butler Calloway.
Mr. Calloway is survived by his daughter, Barbara Thomas; sons, Terry Calloway (Marilyn), David Goodrich and Joey Morton; sisters, Pat Moore (Jimmy) and Carolyn Hinkle (Maurice); brother, Jerry Calloway; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Calloway is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Jane Ingram Calloway; son, Keith Calloway; sisters, Doris McAdams, Jeanete Calloway and Wanda Calloway; and brother, Sonny Calloway.
The funeral arrangements for Mr. James Allen Calloway were held on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home with Rev. James Cordell and Pastor Terry Sims officiating.
Interment followed in the Polk Memory Gardens Cemetery with full Military Rites Conducted by the Rockmart Honor Guard.
The family of Mr. Calloway received family and friends on Tuesday evening, Oct. 2, 2018.
The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Ronnie Forsyth, Corey Morton, Gavin Goodrich, Eric Cardinas, Ramsey Brown, Blake Porter and John David Richards.
Mr. Merritt
Mr. Ronnie Lee Merritt, age 52, of Cedartown, passed away Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018.
He was born in Cedartown on Jan. 18, 1966, a son of Joseph Lucas Merritt and Nora Matthews Merritt. Ronnie lived all of his life in Cedartown where he attended Cedartown High School.
He loved to fish, watch Braves Baseball and was of the Baptist faith.
Mr. Merritt was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Lucas Merritt.
Survivors include his mother, Nora Matthews Merritt of Cedartown; brothers and sisters: Darlene Gurley (Jerry) of Rock Run, Ala., Michael Merritt (Starr) of Cedartown, Scottie Merritt of Cedartown and Tammy Pointer (Jason) of Cave Spring; ten nieces and nephews; and several great nieces and nephews also survive.
The family received friends on the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018 at the Smith and Miller Funeral Home.
In keeping with the family’s wishes, Mr. Merritt was cremated following the visitation and the family will have a private memorial service at a later date.
Mr. Busby
Mr. Bobby Earl Busby, age 84, of Marietta, passed away on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
He was born on Jan. 12, 1934 in Cedartown, the son of the late Willie Earl Busby and Florence Cash Busby.
Mr. Busby is survived by his daughter, Jody Prince and grandson, Ryder Prince.
Mr. Busby is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Benice Busby.
The funeral arrangements for Mr. Bobby Earl Busby were held on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018 at 4 p.m. in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Garner officiating.
Interment followed in the Northview Cemetery.
The family of Mr. Busby received family and friends on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018 prior to the funeral service hour at the Gammage Funeral Home.
Mrs. Rampley
Mrs. Joan Broome Rampley, age 75, of Cedartown, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.
She was born on Jan. 14, 1943, in Cedartown, the daughter of the late Charles H. and Catherine Morgan Broome.
Mrs. Rampley is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Johnny Rampley; son, Jay Rampley; niece, Heidi Andrews; and nephew, Chuck Broome.
Mrs. Rampley is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Cindy Rampley and brother, Eddie Broome.
In keeping with Mrs. Rampley’s wishes she was cremated.
A memorial service for Mrs. Joan Broome Rampley was held on Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018 at 3 p.m. in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Fetkenhour officiating.
The family of Mrs. Rampley received family and friends on Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018 prior to the memorial service hour at the Gammage Funeral Home.
Mr. Summerville
Mr. Chesley Winn Summerville, 85, died on Sept. 20, 2018 at his Tawas Village residence.
He was born in Cedartown on Nov. 13, 1932, the first born of Elizabeth Liles Summerville Swafford and Lloyd Summerville and was named in honor of his maternal grandfather, Robert Chesley Liles.
He was known to all of his family and friends in Georgia as “C.W.” (pronounced ‘CeeDubya’). His wife Norma and friends in Michigan knew him as Ches.
Mr. Summerville graduated from Cedartown High School in 1952 and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force shortly after graduation. He and Norma Jean Barrett were married on March 6, 1954 at the Second Baptist Church in Cedartown.
He was assigned to Wurtsmith A.F.B. in Oscoda, Mich., in May 1965 and he and Norma have been area residents since. After retiring from the Air Force in 1974, Mr. Summerville started and ran several businesses in Oscoda and northeastern Michigan.
He was a member of Oscoda United Methodist Church for many years. He was a Mason Life Member and a member of the Elf Khurafeh Shrine AuSable Club. A skilled mechanic, one of his hobbies was restoring antique cars. He completely restored two Model-A Fords and participated in the local Antique Car Club for several years.
Mr. Summerville joined with other local citizens to create and bring to reality Aldersgate, the first low-income housing development in northeastern, lower Michigan. He later became an owner and co-manager of the complex adding a second phase of townhouses to the original apartments.
He was a member of a several local clubs and organizations throughout his 53 years of calling Wurtsmith A.F.B. and Oscoda home. Among those were the AuSable River-Hull Island Riparian Restoration Association Executive Board and the Northland Area Federal Credit Union Board, serving many years with each.
Mr. Summerville is survived by his wife of 64 years, Norma, daughters Susan (James) Hynes of Virginia and Donna (Danny) Hughes of New Hampshire, two granddaughters, Kelly (A.J.) Miltner of New Hampshire and Katie Hughes of Pennsylvania, great grandson A.J. Miltner of New Hampshire and brother Allen Summerville of Georgia.
He was predeceased by his father Lloyd Summerville, mother Elizabeth Liles Summerville Swafford, step-father Seals Swafford, brothers Harold E. Summerville and Franklin Summerville.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 at the Oscoda United Methodist Church with luncheon to follow.
Cremains will be interred at the Oscoda United Methodist Church Memorial Garden and inurned at the Arlington National Cemetery Columbarium. In lieu of flowers, Mr. Summerville’s family suggests donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation or the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research to aid in finding a cure.
Master Lindsey
Master Lane Ryan Lindsey, infant son of Joshua and Brooke L. Lindsey of Cedartown, passed away on Sept. 11, 2018.
Surviving are his parents, a brother, Austyn Lindsey, grandparents, Kim and Kirk Lindsey and Keith and Mariah Lightener, along with other relatives also surviving.
In accordance with the family’s wishes, Lane will be cremated and no formal visitation or service will be held at this time.
