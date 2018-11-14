Mrs. Labean
Mrs. Sharon Lee Teems Labean, age 72 of Cedartown, passed away on Thursday morning, Nov. 8, 2018.
Sharon was born on Sept. 14, 1946 in Rome, the daughter of the late Hugh Teems and the late Eunice Cast Teems.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Earl Labean.
Mrs. Labean retired from the Plastomer Corporation following several years as a machine operator.
She is survived by a number of loving nieces and nephews.
In keeping with Mrs. Labean’s wishes, she was cremated and a private burial will be held at a later date.
Mr. Workman
Mr. Samuel Donald Workman, age 80 of Rockmart passed away Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018.
Mr. Workman was born Oct. 1, 1938 in Atlanta, son of the late Edward Arvel Workman and the late Mildred Elona Reeves Workman.
He was a veteran of the United States Army and retired from Atlanta Gas Light Company. Mr. Workman was an outdoorsman who enjoyed baseball, fishing and cutting grass.
Mr. Workman is remembered as a wonderful husband and uncle and will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lillian Hendrix Peck Workman on Feb. 26, 2016; and a sister, Sandra Alice Dye.
Survivors included a daughter, Christine Nicole Workman and a son, James Kevin Workman both of Georgia; brother, James Ronald Workman of Mansfield; sister-in-law, Jackie Stegall of Rockmart; two nieces, Connie and Ricky Nance and Rhonda and Jerry Peugh both of Rockmart; and nephew, Greg Stegall of Rockmart.
No memorial services are planned at this time. Interment services to be held at a later date in the family lot of Rockmart Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Bradley
Mr. Willie Ray Bradley, age 72 of Rockmart passed away Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018.
Mr. Bradley was born Aug. 15, 1946 in Rockmart, son of the late Josh Bradley and the late Clora Mae Weaver Bradley.
He was a veteran of the United States Navy having served during the Vietnam War.
Mr. Bradley was a member of the Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church and was owner of Allsouth Substation Services, Inc. for 26 years.
He was preceded in death by a brother, George Bradley.
Survivors include his wife, Deliska “Dee” Bradley of Rockmart to whom he was married Nov. 5, 1988; daughter, Susan Mills and her husband Jamie of Calhoun; two sons, Scott Bradley of Rome and Jaye Speaks of Canton; brother, Bobby Joe Bradley of Rockmart; six grandchildren, Hayley Mills, A. J. (Tiffany) Mills, Sam Bradley, Carter Speaks, Nate Speaks and Lauren Speaks; four great-grandchildren; and beloved dog and companion, “Scooter”.
Funeral services for Mr. Bradley were held on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 at 11 a.m. in the Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church with Rev. Roger Fisher, Rev. Billy Fricks and Dr. Phil May officiating.
Eulogies were given by Mr. Jaye Speaks and Mr. Doug Mullican.
The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Kent Mathis, Don Norton, Dan Duff, Joe McCoy, Doug Mullican and Hal Floyd.
Honorary pallbearers were members of the Circle L Men’s Group and any veterans.
Interment services were held on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018 at 1 p.m. in the Georgia National Cemetery of Canton with Navy Honors.
Memorial donations may be made to the Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church, Building Fund, P. O. Box 519, Silver Creek, Ga., 30173 in memory of Mr. Bradley.
Mrs. Sammons
Mrs. Toye Elaine Coalson Sammons, age 60 of Adairsville formerly of Rockmart passed away Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018.
Mrs. Sammons was born Feb. 17, 1958 in Polk County, daughter of the late Beedee Deforest Coalson and Thelma Marks Coalson.
She was a graduate of the Rockmart High School Class of 1976. Mrs. Sammons was an employee of the Goodwill Store in Rome and was of the Baptist faith.
Mrs. Sammons loved her family dearly and Christmas was her favorite holiday.
Survivors included her husband of 30 years, John Sammons of Adairsville to whom she was married Sept. 24, 1988; a daughter, Ashleigh Nichole Sammons of Rome; two sons, Brad Argo and John Tyler Sammons both of Rome; brother, Ricky Coalson of Rome; a granddaughter, Kaylee Gilmore; and a great-grandson, Keith Langston Gilmore.
Funeral services for Mrs. Sammons were held on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Freeman Harris Funeral Home with Rev. Owen (Bud) Davis, Jr. officiating.
Interment services followed in the family lot of Floyd Memory Gardens.
Mr. Thomason
Mr. Clifton “Vern” Thomason, age 79, of Cedartown passed away Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018.
He was born in Dallas on May 23, 1939 son of the late Clifton and Pearlie Fuller Thomason.
Mr. Thomason loved to spend time with his many grandchildren. His hobbies included hunting, working on lawnmowers and riding the roads looking for lawnmowers to work on.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Billy Thomason; sisters, Betty Fuller, Edna Hart, Nancy Edenfield and Mary Queen.
Survivors include his Wife, Virginia Thomason; children, Lamar Earwood, Stacey Moncrief, Vernoy “Nokie” Thomason, Jennifer McCord, Jeff Wigley, Rodney Hardin, Shelia & Barney Wilkes; 28 grandchildren; 21 great – grandchildren; sisters, Lucy Godfrey (Johnny), Vickie Edenfield, Sandra Golden and Bettina McBrayer (Marvin); brothers, Walter Thomason and Keith Thomason (Dorothy); sister in law, Dorothy Thomason. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Smith and Miller Funeral Home with Mr. Jeremy Wilkes officiating.
Per Mr. Thomason’s request he will be cremated following the service.
The family will gather at Smith and Miller Funeral Home Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 where they received friends prior to the service hour.
Mr. Newton
Mr. Adam Heath "Pie Face" Newton, age 45, of Dallas, passed away Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018.
He was born in Adamsville on Feb. 6, 1973.
Mr. Newton lived all of his life in Dallas and was self employed in lawn care maintenance. He had a great love for animals especially horses, dogs and chickens.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jennie Ledbetter Newton on Sept. 24, 2012.
Survivors include a son, Joseph Newton, Villa Rica; mother and father, Charlene and Billy Barnette, Dallas; brother, Shane Newton, Acworth; three grandchildren: Brentley, Jayce (J.C.) and Colt Newton; a number of aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.
Funeral services were held Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home with Rev. Durwood Perry officiating.
Interment followed in the New Hope Cemetery.
Pallbearers included: Joseph Newton, Shane Newton, Joe Frey and Tyler Williams.
The family received friends Wednesday evening, Nov. 7, 2018 at the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home.
Mr. Crawford
Mr. Wesley Franklin (Frank) Crawford, age 57, of Cedartown, passed away Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
He was born in Cedartown on May 29, 1961, a son of Eugene Crawford and Johnnie Yvonne Bell Crawford.
Mr. Crawford lived all of his life in Polk County, was a member of the Victory Baptist Church and loved all of his family.
He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish.
He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene Crawford; step father, Tommy Dover; sister, Vickie Bell; grandparents: Calvin and Ruby Bell and Howard and Maggie Crawford; and a nephew, Keith Eugene Bell.
Survivors include his mother, Johnnie Bell Dover, Cedartown; two sisters: Donna Seddon, Cedartown and Bonnie C. McCarty (Terry Renfroe), Cedartown; seven nieces and nephews: Brandy (Jon) Ragsdale, Chris (Emily) Seddon, Daniel (Sindy) Bell, Amy (Stacey) Dingler, Jeff (Katie) Crawford, Aaron McCarty and Andrew McCarty; a number of great nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 at 1 p.m. in the Victory Baptist Church with Rev. Barry Snapp, Rev. Larry Connor and Rev. Jerome Smith officiating. Interment followed in Polk Memory Gardens with Bro. Tony Montgomery and Rev. Trey Chambers officiating.
Pallbearers included: Jeff Crawford, Justin Crawford, Chris Seddon, Daniel Bell, Sammy Smith and Wade Bell. Honorary pallbearers were: Aaron McCarty and Andrew McCarty.
The family received friends Monday evening, Nov. 5, 2018 the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Victory Baptist Church in memory of Mr. Crawford.
Mrs. Bragg
Mrs. Kathy Hopkins Bragg, age 48, passed away Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
She was born in Rome on Feb. 16, 1970 daughter of Alvin and Glenda Folsom Hopkins.
Mrs. Bragg was a graduate of Cedartown High School. She always loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren because they would always bring joy to her.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Charles Bragg; brother, Donny Hopkins; grandparents, L.C. and Edna Folsom and Emmitt and Annie Hopkins.
Survivors include her parents, Alvin & Glenda Hopkins; brother, Randy Hopkins; step-children, Scottie Bragg, and his wife, Jessica and Dusty Bragg, and his wife, Mary; grandchildren, Gregory Bragg, Blake Bragg and Trinity Bragg; great grandchildren, Harrison Bragg and Bella Bragg; nephews, Brandon Hopkins and Austin Hopkins. Several cousins also survive.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Smith and Miller Funeral Home with Rev. Dennis Harrell and Rev. Anthony Trawick officiating. Interment followed at Spring Creek Baptist Church cemetery in Rome with Rev. Ray Hopkins officiating.
Pallbearers included: Scottie Bragg, Gregory Bragg, Blake Bragg, Brandon Hopkins, Austin Hopkins and Cody Newby.
The family gathered at Smith and Miller Funeral Home Monday evening, Nov. 5, 2018 where they received friends.
Ms. Bridges
Ms. Ann Bridges, age 83 of Cedartown, was called home to be with our Lord and Savior peacefully on with her loving family by her side at her residence on Friday night, Nov. 2, 2018.
She was born to her loving parents, Nina and Herbert Bridges on Dec. 16, 1934 in Cedartown.
She attended Benedict Elementary and Cedartown High School until the eleventh grade when the doctor took her out of school because of health problems.
Ms. Bridges then began helping her mother with everything around the farm, assisting with all the gardening, canning and cooking. She developed a great love for cooking and it was often stated by her Mother that Ann was her second pair of hands.
Until 2000, Ms. Bridges was active in Sunday School and Church. She was of the Baptist faith attending Lee's Chapel, Freedom, Calvary at Rockmart and East View in Cedartown, where she was a member. She received 15 pins for Sunday School perfect attendance.
Ms. Bridges never worked a public job because of her health. She was a homemaker and a second mother to her baby sister, Frances and niece Nan Dixon Pilgrim, who has always been more like a sister and Frances' son Mart was more than a nephew.
Ms. Bridges looked forward every week for the visit of her niece, Neina Bridges Forrister.
She is survived by her sister, Frances Bridges Knight and Norval; their son Mart and special friend, Tina Noles and sister in law, Faye Bridges. Other survivors are: nieces and nephews, Nan Pilgrim and Gary, Kathy Dixon, David Dixon and Suzanne, Neina Forrister and Johnny, Deborah Roberson, James Bridges and Laura Gilchrist and Craig. Great nieces and nephews, Crystal turner and Randy, Caleb Fincher, Shawn Bridges and Renae, Daniel Forrister, Ashley Bridges, David, Mary Beth and Jimmy and Nichole Roberson, Lesa Green, MaShae, and Justin & Krystal Norton. Great Great nieces and nephews, Anthony and Makayla Bridges, Taylor Green, James Norton, Emmalynn, Ellayanna, Rylee and Ali Turner, Leo Fincher, Oliver, Owen, Zora and Caspian Robinson.
The apple of her eye was Emmalynn Turner. The get well gifts and letters she well remembered. All the visits from MaKayla Bridges were precious to her.
Miss Ann enjoyed sitting in the living room looking out at the front pourch and watching the hummingbirds eat in the summer and wild birds in the fall and winter, drawing and coloring, watching television espically animal and cooking shows and doing word search and crossword puzzles. She had a love for balloons.
In addition to her parents, Miss Ann was also preceded in death by her brother, Brewster Bridges, sister Betty Sue and her husband David Dixon, grandparents, Will and Minnie Hulsey and Emmett & Ethel Bridges.
The Funeral for Miss Ann Bridges will be conducted on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 10, 2018 at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home with Mr. Tony Brazier, Rev. Billy Vines and Rev. Alan Fuller officiating.
Immediately following the service, family and friends have been asked to gather outside the Chapel for a balloon release. The Interment then followed in the North View Cemetery.
The family received friends on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 from 1 p.m. until the hour of the service. The staff of Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home served as Ms. Bridges’ pallbearers.
The family of Ms. Bridges would like to send Heartfelt THANKS to each of the staff of the Litesey Funeral Home and the Heyman Hospice staff for all their excellent and caring services provided to Miss Ann and the family.
Without the support of these two organizations we would not have made it through these hard times.
Also the family wishes to THANK Brothers Billy Vines and Alan Fuller for all their visits and kind words of encouragemenst.
Mrs. Hogan
Mrs. Ernestine Davis Hogan, age 94 of Sandy Springs, joined her family in heaven on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018
She was born Feb. 8, 1924 in Taylorsville, daughter of the late Ernest Oliver Davis and the late Lollie Trippe Davis.
Mrs. Hogan graduated with honors from University of Georgia in 1945. She took time off from college during World War II to serve her country by working at Bell Bomber Factory in Marietta.
After graduation, she moved to Pompano Beach, Fla., to teach at Pompano High. In 1948 she married Ponce de Leon Hogan (deceased 1976).
Ernestine established Kidde Kollege Day Care and Kindergarten and provided care and education to children in Pompano.
After selling her business, she went back to college and received her 6 year Certificate in Chemistry. She then worked in the dietary department at Hollywood Memorial Hospital until she retired at age 70.
In 2003 Mrs. Hogan was selected to the Broward County Hall of Fame as a Modern Pioneer for being a successful woman entrepreneur at a time when it was uncommon for a woman to own a business, for her care and education for hundreds of children from the working families of Pompano, and her dedication to her patients at the hospital.
After a fall in 2002, Mrs. Hogan lived the rest of her life in Sandy Springs, with her daughter Diane and son-in-law Neil and enjoyed visits with children and grandchildren, and lunch outings with her nephew, nieces and their families.
She is survived by daughter, Diane and husband Neil Cunningham; son, Lee Hogan; daughter, Debbie and husband Rusty Toole; daughter, Denise and husband Steve Corry; son, Richard Hogan and wife Patty; nine grandchildren, Jesse, Josh, Ryan, Alison, Emma, Rachel, Jacqueline, Emily, Tyler; and seven great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the Taylorsville Baptist Church with Rev. Parks Davis and Rev. Richard Goodwin officiating. Interment service will follow in the family lot of the Taylorsville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to First Baptist Church of Pompano Beach, 138 N.E. 1st Street, Pompano Beach, Fla., 33060 or Taylorsville Baptist Church, P.O. Box 220, Taylorsville, Ga. 30178.
