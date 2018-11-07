Mrs. Rice
Mrs. Frances Coleman Rice, age 89, of Cedartown, passed away on Thursday morning, Nov. 1, 2018 at her residence.
She was born on Sept. 13, 1929 in Polk County, the daughter of the late Eugene Coleman and the late Jewell Hicks Coleman.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas H. Rice.
Mrs. Frances Coleman Rice is survived by her sons, Tim Rice, Carl Rice and David Rice; her daughters, Sandra Rice, Jo Ann Rice, Lorrie Rice Stehno and Donna Rice; brother, Earl Coleman; sister, Martha Ray and Wayne Ray. A number of grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside and Interment services for Frances Coleman Rice were conducted on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 3, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the family lot of the Polk Memory Gardens with Mr. John Guice and Mr. Joseph Wilkerson speaking and Rev. Steve Fetkenhour officiating.
The following gentlemen were asked to serve as pallbearers: John Guice, Matthew Wilkerson, Joseph Wilkerson, Mark Lujano, Benjamin Cates and Aaron Bing.
For personal condolences and to sign the online guestbook, please visit liteseyfh.com.
The Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Frances Coleman Rice.
Mrs. Anderson
Mrs. Lillian May Dugan Anderson, age 87, of Cedartown, formerly of Hot Springs, Ark., passed away on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018.
She was born on May 12, 1931, the daughter of the late William Patrick and Pearl Fleming Dugan.
In keeping with Mrs. Anderson’s wishes, she was cremated.
A private memorial service for Mrs. Lillian Anderson will be held at a later date.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com.
The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home handled the arrangements for Mrs. Lillian May Dugan Anderson.
Mrs. Davis
Mrs. Martha Ann Morgan Davis, age 91, longtime resident of the Antioch Community, Cedartown passed away Wednesday evening, Oct. 31, 2018 after an extended illness.
Mrs. Davis was born Sept. 21, 1927 in Polk County, daughter of the late Jeff L. Morgan and the late Lula Hindmon Morgan.
She was a graduate of the Rockmart High School Class of 1945.
Mrs. Davis was a homemaker and a member of the Antioch Baptist Church. Her life work was in giving to her family and helping others through her church and the Polk County Food Pantry for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Haskell Davis on Jan. 24, 1986; sons-in-law, Dr. Joe P. Woodard and Clifford E. Dudley; two sisters, Beatrice Morgan and Dora Clements; and three brothers, Clifford Morgan, Ernest Morgan and J. L. Morgan.
Survivors included a daughter, Paulette Woodard Dudley of Cedartown; two grandsons, Vincent Woodard and Shawn Woodard both of Cedartown; four great-grandchildren, Jakob, Ashley, Lane and Victorya; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Mrs. Davis were held on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the Antioch Baptist Church with Rev. Tony Abernathy and Rev. Jonathan Blackmon officiating.
Interment services followed in the family lot of the church cemetery.
The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Ken Davis, Rick Nokes, Tim Godbee, Bud Ellison, Robbie Ellison and Ricky Ellison.
Please visit www.freemanharrisfunerals.com to extend personal condolences to the family by signing the online guestbook.
Freeman Harris Funeral Home was in charge of the funeral service for Mrs. Martha Ann Morgan Davis.
Mr. Hobgood
Mr. Michael Lee Hobgood, age 67, of Rockmart, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018 in a Rome medical center following a lengthy illness.
He was born in Montgomery, Ala., on March 19, 1951, a son of the late J.S. Hobgood and the late Ruby Roberson Hobgood.
Mr. Hobgood lived the greater part of his childhood in Floyd County and for the past 21 years had been a resident of Rockmart. He was a collector of guns and coins; loved spending time with his family, especially his granddaughter, Eden; and loved his dog, Alfred. Mr. Hobgood attended Live Oak Baptist Church in Aragon.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, June Smith.
Survivors include his wife, Melissa Upton Hobgood of Rockmart, to whom he was married on Dec. 15, 1984; daughter, Melanie Osborn and her husband Brent of Rockmart; granddaughter, Eden Chambers; brother, Jimmie Hobgood of Jackson; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Nov. 2, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the Live Oak Baptist Church with Rev. Anthony Osborn and Rev. Jason Purser officiating.
Interment followed in the church cemetery.
Mr. Hobgood laid in state at the church on Friday prior to the funeral hour.
Active pallbearers were Max Hall, Michael Hall, Chris Steele, Vann Smith, Lee Bennett and Jay Wigley. Honorary pallbearers included Mike Upton, Brent Osborn, Junior Wigley, Dennis Singleton, Matthew Hall, Daniel Bosarge and Duane Wood.
The family received friends Thursday evening, Nov. 1, 2018 at the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home.
The Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for Mr. Michael Lee Hobgood.
Mrs. Williamson
Mrs. Vivian Locklear Williamson, age 76 of Rockmart passed away Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
Mrs. Williamson was born June 18, 1942 in Aragon, daughter of the late Clyde Daniel Locklear and the late Kathleen Beck Locklear.
She was a graduate of the Rockmart High School Class of 1960. Mrs. Williamson was a homemaker who loved to travel and an artist who enjoyed pencil art, always drawing her own Christmas cards each year.
Mrs. Williamson was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Helen Locklear Simpkins; and a nephew, Bryan Simpkins.
Survivors include her husband, Bobby Williamson of Rockmart to whom she married in 1960; three daughters, Julie Collum of Davenport, Florida, Leigh Ann and Ron Haring of Savannah and Meri and Mark Baker of Gadsden, Alabama; son, John Williamson of Rockmart; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
No memorial services are planned at this time.
Freeman Harris Funeral Home was in charge of the memorial arrangements for Mrs. Vivian Locklear Williamson.
Mrs. Stephens
On Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, Ruth Virginia Craven Stephens, age 93, passed away in Kennesaw after a long illness.
She was born in Cullman, Ala., on June 28, 1925 a daughter of the late Roy and Nora Irene Latta Craven.
Mrs. Stephens lived most of her life in Cedartown until 6 years ago when she moved to Kennesaw to live with her daughter and son in law, Sara and Larry Robinson.
She enjoyed spending time with family, reading her Bible, listening to gospel hymns, quilting, gardening, canning vegetables, vacationing in the mountains, shopping and eating good meals.
Mrs. Stephens was a long-standing member of Pine Bower Baptist Church of Cedartown and member of the Senior Ladies Bible class. She will always be remembered for being a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend to all.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Roy and Nora Irene Craven; husband of 52 years, Elbert Stephens; son, Douglas Stephens; grandchildren, Stevie Stephens and Selena Robinson; brothers: John and Dewey Craven and sister, Hazel Brown.
Survivors include her children: Virginia (David) Hooper, Donnie (Peggy) Stephens, Gary Stephens and Sara (Larry) Robinson; siblings: Gary (Jean) Craven, Betty Jordan and Sandy Peretta; grandchildren: Scott Stephens, Carey Fikes, Dondra Blackwell, Brent Hooper, Carla Moody, Leah Ashmore and Marc Robinson; 11 great grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Smith and Miller Funeral Home with her former pastor Rev. Charles “Chuck” Garner officiating. Interment followed at Pine Bower Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers included: Jeff Craven, Marc Robinson, Wendell Etheridge, Garrett Ashmore, Ryan Ashmore and Mike Green. Addison and Owen Blackwell served as honorary pallbearers.
The family gathered at Smith and Miller Funeral Home Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018 where they received friends prior to the funeral hour.
The Smith and Miller Funeral Home of Cedartown was honored to serve the family of Mrs. Ruth Virginia Stephens.
Mr. Spires
Mr. William Chase Spires, age 33 of Flowery Branch, died Friday, Oct. 26, 2018 in Guntersville, Ala.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel with the Pastor Andrew Erwin officiating.
Interment followed at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family received friends Friday evening, Nov. 2, 2018 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family in memory of Mr. Spires.
He is survived by his children, William Spires and Svetlana Spires, Albertville, Ala.; father, Bill Spires and his wife Terri, Flowery Branch; mother, Patricia Tranter, Canada; sisters, Stephanie Shanks and husband Travis, Cedartown, Sean-Marie Desjardins, Canada, Amee Fawn Desjardins, Canada; grandmother, Brenda Spires, Aragon; aunts, Glenda McKibben, Aragon, Maren Miller and husband Matt, Silver Creek; uncle, Bobby Spires, Silver Creek.
Mr. Spires was born at Loring Air Force Base, ME and was self-employed as a handyman.
Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel were in charge of the arrangements for Mr. William Chase Spires. Share memories of Mr. Spires at hamiltonmillchapel.com.
Mrs. Bright
Mrs. Joyce Nell Youngblood Bright, age 79, of Cedar Bluff, Ala., and formerly of Cedartown, died Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, after an extended illness at Floyd Medical Center.
She was born in August of 1939, in Rossville. She was of the Baptist faith and was a member of Enon Grove Baptist Church in Cedar Bluff.
Mrs. Bright is preceded in death by her father, Eldon Youngblood, her mother, Irene Potter Youngblood, her sister, Gloria Jean Youngblood Tribble, and her brother, Steve Youngblood.
Mrs. Bright is survived by her husband of 63 years Doyal Bright, her son Michael(Teri) Bright of Chickamauga, her son Andrew (Dawn) Bright of Cedartown, her daughter Kymberely Bright Wisener of Dallas, her son Steve Bright of Cedartown, one brother Frank Youngblood of Fort Ogelthorpe, her granddaughter that she raised Shonda (Chris) Mullinax, granddaughter Leah (Chris) Molinari, granddaughter Kristina Bright, granddaughter Kaitlyn Bright, granddaughter Hailey Wisener, and a grandson Avery Wisener.
She is also survived by seven great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is also survived by many past and present church families, which she loved dearly.
By her wishes she was cremated.
There was a celebration of life ceremony held in her honor on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018.
Her wishes were that in lieu of flowers that donations are made to the Samaritan Purse or the American Heart Association.