Mrs. Pound
Mrs. Sylvia Randall Pound of Rockmart passed away peacefully at her home after a prolonged illness on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018.
She was born April 2, 1938 in Rome to the late James Watts Randall Jr. and Thelma White Randall.
After graduating from Rockmart High School in 1956, Mrs. Pound initially attended North Georgia College subsequently graduating from the University of Georgia in 1960.
On June 24, 1961, she married the then 2nd Lt. Bruce Wayne Pound, a member of the United States Army, and they started a family as the two were stationed around the world, welcoming a son (David Scott) and daughter (Leslie Susan) to their family along the way.
Mrs. Pound spent many years as an educator in Bartow and Polk County School systems, retiring in 1998 from Polk School District as the media specialist at Goodyear Elementary School. She was an active member of her church and community, faithfully serving in the Rockmart Presbyterian Church in the Christmas Pageants, Backpack Ministries, the church choir and also as a church Elder.
She particularly enjoyed singing in the Rome Chorus and traveling the world with her friends.
Most importantly, Mrs. Pound was a child of God, a firm believer in the compassion and saving knowledge of her Lord, Jesus Christ. Throughout her illness, her strength, honor and grace were displayed daily.
Mrs. Pound was predeceased in death by her parents Jim and Thelma Randall, her husband Bruce and her infant son Mark Randall.
She is survived by her sister, Janice Anderson, her son David, David’s wife LeGrand, and their three daughters (Hallie, Madison and LeGrand Salter), and her daughter, Leslie Susan. She is also survived and found great joy in her by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Celebrations of life and funeral services were held for Mrs. Sylvia Pound on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 at Rockmart Presbyterian Church at 2 p.m. Interment followed at Rose Hill Cemetery.
The family returned to the church where they received family and friends after the service.
Mr. Phillips
Mr. Bobby Joe Phillips, age 87 of Rockmart, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018.
Mr. Phillips was born on May 3, 1931 son of the late Lillie Scott Phillips and the late Joseph Phillips.
He was a member of the Second Baptist Church of Rockmart where he served and had served in many capacities and is well remembered for giving candy to the younger at heart.
Mr. Phillips was a graduate of the Rockmart High School Class of 1950 and served his country during the Korean War in the U.S. Army Medical Corps. He was employed with the U. S. Post Office for over 30 years.
He was a member of the Brown- Wright American Legion Post No. 12 and the Rockmart Masonic Lodge No. 97 F&AM for over 60 years.
Mr. Phillips was preceded in by a son, Zachary Phillips; six brothers: Gordon, Edward, Harold, Harry, James, and Gerald Phillips.
Mr. Phillips is survived by his wife of 63 years, the former Amy “Paddy” Austin; daughter, Kitzi Underhill and her husband David of Rockmart; a brother, Ross Phillips of Atlanta; eight grandchildren: Whitney Harkins, Meagan Jernigan, Amy Underhill, Scott Phillips, Austin Phillips, Misty Rinehart, Mark Rinehart, and Kristy Rinehart;; six Great Grandchildren; Nieces and Nephews also survive.
Funeral services for Mr. Phillips were held on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018 in the sanctuary of the Second Baptist Church of Rockmart with the Rev. David Wariner officiating with a eulogy given by Bro. Harold McDurmon.
Interment follow in the family lot of Rockmart Memorial Gardens, with Military Graveside honors provided by the Brown-Wright American Legion Post No. 12 Honor Guard and Masonic Graveside Rites were provided by the West Georgia Masonic Memorial Club.
Mr. Phillips lay in state in the sanctuary of the Second Baptist Church prior to the funeral hour.
The family received friends on Sunday evening, Nov. 25, 2018 at the Freeman Harris Funeral Home.
The following gentlemen were asked to serve as active pallbearers: Jerry McDurmon, Ronnie Hicks, John Purser, Nolan Dabbs, Eli Mcmannis, Ty Tomlin, Steve Shell and Jim Freeman.
Members of the Masonic Order were honorary pallbearers.
Mr. Ford
Mr. Harry Dewitt Ford age 84 of Aragon passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018.
Mr. Ford was born on July 2, 1934 in Acworth, son of the late Ernest Eugene Ford and the late Velma Onalda Ford.
He was a member of the Second Baptist Church of Rockmart and was a graduate of the Rockmart High School class of 1952. He also served in the United States Army.
Mr. Ford loved singing and enjoyed traveling and camping but most of all loved his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother; Franklin Eugene Ford.
Survivors include his wife Doris Jean George Ford of Rockmart whom he married on Oct. 21, 1955. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Memorial services for Mr. Ford are being held on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the Second Baptist Church with Rev. David Wariner officiating. American Legion Brown-Wright Post 12 Honor Guard is in charge of military honors.
The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday, Dec. 1 from 12 p.m. until the memorial hour.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made or those wishing to do so may make donations to the Second Baptist Church of Rockmart.
Mr. Johnson
Mr. Andrew “Andy” Johnson III, age 71, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018.
He was born in Rome on April 2, 1947 son of the late Andrew Johnson Jr. and Lillie Mae Johnson.
Mr. Johnson was a graduate of Cedartown High School, served as a Mason with Caledonia Lodge 121 and retired as a Lieutenant with Cedartown Fire Department.
He enjoyed watching Georgia football, Atlanta Falcons and the Atlanta Braves. He spent most of his extra time fishing and playing golf, the sport he loved most.
Mr. Johnson was preceded in death only by his parents and grandparents.
Survivors include his daughter and son in law, Dana and Steven Converse; grandchildren, Christopher Wisener and wife Hannah and Kirsten Cierra Brock.
Funeral services were held Friday, Nov. 23, 2018 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Smith and Miller Funeral Home with Rev. John Moates officiating. Interment followed in Northview Cemetery.
Pallbearers included Christopher Wisener, Ricky Bradshaw, Kevin Watters, Jody Bradshaw, Sonny Alexander and Norman Smith.
The following gentleman served as honorary pallbearers: Albert Smith and David Easterwood.
The family gathered at Smith and Miller Funeral Home on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018 where they received prior to the service hour.
Mrs. Prater
Mrs. Carol Ann Prater, age 65, of Aragon, passed away Monday, Nov. 19, 2018 at her residence following a lengthy illness.
She was born in Rockmart on Oct. 10, 1953 a daughter of the late Doyle Causey and the late Opal Morris Causey.
Mrs. Prater lived all of her life in Polk County and was a member of the Oak Ridge Baptist Church. She enjoyed traveling, especially to the Smokey Mountains.
She also enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her grandchildren.
Mrs. Prater was preceded in death by a son, Charles Allen Prater on Feb. 6, 2004.
Survivors include her husband of over 47 years, Frank Edmond Prater to whom she was married on Feb. 10, 1971; daughter, Pam Hobbs, Cedartown; son, Michael Prater, Cedartown; brother, Travis Causey, Aragon; sister, Patricia Womack, Aragon; five grandchildren: Brittany Neal, Austin Dunn, Hunter Hobbs, Dillon Prater and Kayle Prater; two great grandchildren: Ryder Neal and Isaiah Neal; a number of nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Deems and Rev. Colt Deems officiating.
Interment followed in the Oak Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers included Michael Prater, Austin Dunn, Hunter Hobbs, Sam Fennell, Cody Causey and Kenny Causey. Honorary pallbearers were Ricky Womack, Kyle Causey, Konnor Causey and Dale Fennell.
Mrs. Shiflett
Mrs. Bess Keeling Lankford Shiflett, age 83 of Cedartown, passed away Saturday morning, Nov. 17, 2018.
Bess was born on June 11, 1935 in Etowah County, Ala., the daughter of the late Edger Marion Keeling and the late Jean Carter Keeling.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband and the father of her children, Edwin Lankford; her second husband, Seals Shiflett; her brother, Joe Keeling; a son Michael Lankford and a grandson, Job Lamar Lankford.
She graduated from Glencoe High School and also graduated from Gadsden State with her LPN degree.
Prior to her retirement, Mrs. Shiflett worked for Polk General Hospital/Polk Medical Center for many years and retired from a field she loved following thirty plus years.
Mrs. Shiflett will always be remembered for her love of people which she showed by caring and serving others. She will be remembered for her sweet smile, her funny sayings and so much more.
She had a love for her Lord and Savior and showed His love in most all she did. She was of the Pentecostal faith.
Mrs. Bess Lankford Shiflett is survived by her sons and daughters in law, Joel Lankford and Kay Lankford and Scott Lankford and Jenna Lankford; sister in law, Shirley Keeling; her grandchildren, Jada and Raul Mondragon, Jason Lankford, Destiny Lankford and Joseph Lankford and great grandchildren, Josiah and Addie Mondragon.
A number of nieces and nephews also survive.
Per her wishes a private graveside and interment service was conducted on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 20, 2018 at 1 p.m. in the New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery, Hokes Bluff, Ala. No formal visitation was held.
Mr. Coker
Mr. Johnny Wayne Coker age 74 of Rockmart passed away Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018.
Mr. Coker was born Oct. 3, 1944 son of the late Renae Coker and the late Nellie Massey Coker.
He attended Rockmart High School and was of the Baptist faith. Johnny was a veteran of the United States Navy having served during the Vietnam War and was a member of the American Legion Brown-Wright Post 12.
Mr. Coker was a hard worker who retired from the EBY Brown Company with over 30 years of service and didn’t like to owe anybody. He loved the outdoors, especially deer hunting.
Of all sports his favorite was golf, but his greatest love was for his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Fay Tucker Coker on March 17, 2017; a daughter, Johnnie Lorraine Coker Riley in 2002; and a sister, Elizabeth Cole Reed.
Survivors include two daughters, Jennifer Coker Bentley and her husband Adam of Rockmart and Jaclyn Yvonne Coker Myrick and her husband Corey of Cedartown; six grandchildren, Zachary Parish, Michael Bentley, Megan Bentley, Faith Cheeks, Andrew Cheeks and Braci Myrick; a great-granddaughter, Amelia Robinson; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the New Prospect Baptist Church with Rev. Mark Purser and Rev. Barry Snapp officiating. American Legion Brown-Wright Post 12 Honor Guard provided military honors.
Mr. Coker lay in state at the church on Tuesday, Nov. 20, prior to the funeral service.
The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Keith Cole, Dan Cole, Chris Cole, Chad Cole, Phillip Cole, Cecil Williams and Jeremy Tucker. Honorary pallbearer was Larry Cole.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Monday evening, Nov. 19, 2018.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Heyman Hospice, 420 E. Second Ave., Rome Ga., 30161 in memory of Mr. Coker.
Mr. Lanier
Mr. William Larry Lanier age 68 of Taylorsville passed away Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.
Mr. Lanier was born Oct. 3, 1950 in Polk County, son of the late William Parker Lanier and the late Gladys Popham Lanier.
He was a 1969 graduate of Rockmart High School and was a member of the Taylorsville Baptist Church. Larry was a farmer who enjoyed fishing and hunting.
Mr. Lanier loved crowds of family and his famous brunswick stew, but most of all loved his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sharon Lanier.
Survivors included his wife, Vicki Stewart Lanier of Taylorsville to whom he was married in August 1972; two sons and daughters-in-law, Chad and Dierdra Lanier of Euharlee and Corey and Amanda Lanier of Aragon; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Rhonda and Mitchell Bagley and Vicky and Larry Garrison all of Taylorsville; four grandchildren, Alyssa Anderson, Ava Anderson, Claira Kaye Lanier and Parker Lanier; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would also like to acknowledge the many friends of Larry Lanier.
Memorial services for Mr. Lanier were held on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018 at 6 p.m. in the Taylorsville Baptist Church with Rev. Tommy Harris and Rev. Rusty Lanier officiating.
The family requests that you take time to consider becoming an organ donor or make a donation of your choice in his memory.
Mrs. Odaffer
Mrs. Candy A. Odaffer, age 61, of Rockmart, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018.
She was a native of Ohio, grew up in Frankfort, Ky., and has lived in Rockmart, GA since 1998. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Smyrna, GA where she worked with The Growers Children's Ministry for 15 years. She loved to garden, do ceramics, pottery, making jewelry, and cooking. She was a maker of Natural bath and body products that she sold at Farmers Markets and Craft Fairs. She loved her dogs and cats.
Survivors include: husband of 28 years: Glen Odaffer of Rockmart, GA; niece: Tessa Ratliff and great-niece: Chastity Ratliff.
Funeral Service were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 at Calvary Baptist Church in Smyrna with Dr. T. P. Johnston Jr. officiating.
Interment followed at 2:30 pm at Rockmart Memorial Gardens in Rockmart.
The family received friends on Friday evening, Oct. 26, 2018 at the West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Odaffer's memory to Cancer Treatment Centers of America or to Calvary Baptist Church in Smyrna’s Mission Ministries.
