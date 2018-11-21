Mr. Shaw
Mr. Michael Hugh Shaw, age 55, of Cedartown, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.
He was born on Dec. 10, 1962 in Cedartown.
Mr. Shaw is survived by his mother, Serena Mae Dingler Shaw; sisters and brothers-in-law, Deborah and Ken Lankford, Pat and Dennis Phillips, and Melinda and Steve Swafford; one niece and four nephews.
Mr. Shaw is preceded in death by his father, Rev. Hugh Golden Shaw.
The funeral arrangements for Mr. Michael Hugh Shaw were held on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Swafford officiating.
Interment followed in the Rockmart Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Rev. Phillip Swafford officiating.
The family of Mr. Shaw received family and friends on Friday morning, Nov. 16, 2018 prior to the funeral hour at the Gammage Funeral Home.
The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Ken Lankford, Phillip Swafford, Dennis Phillips, Brandon Phillips, Jason Stewart and Timothy Swafford.
The family of Mr. Shaw would like to say a very special thank you to his sitters and the team at Heyman Hospice for all of their support and love during this difficult time.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com.
The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home handled the arrangements for Mr. Michael Hugh Shaw.
Mrs. Grimes
Mrs. Marie McDonald Grimes, age 87, of Cedartown, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018.
She was born on March 8, 1931 in Buchanan, the daughter of the late Lewis Franklin McDonald and Hattie Lee Nicholson McDonald.
Mrs. Grimes is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Randall and Sheila Grimes; grandchildren, Heather Hutchins (Jason) and Machelle Crawford (Joey) and great-grandchildren, Madison Crawford, Adrian Hutchins, Hayden Crawford, and Parker Hutchins.
Mrs. Grimes is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Porter Clyde Grimes; and daughter, Beverly Morgan.
The funeral arrangements for Mrs. Marie McDonald Grimes were held on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 at 2:30 p.m. in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home with Rev. Anthony Trawick officiating.
Interment followed in the Northview Cemetery.
The family of Mrs. Grimes received family and friends on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 prior the funeral hour at the Gammage Funeral Home.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com.
The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home handled the arrangements for Mrs. Marie McDonald Grimes.
Mrs. Wilson
Mrs. Annie Mae Williams Wilson, age 90 of Rockmart passed away Wednesday morning, Nov. 14, 2018.
Mrs. Wilson was born Dec. 5, 1927 in Rockmart, daughter of the late W. O. (Bill) Williams and the late Tevis Hulsey Williams.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Rockmart. Mrs. Wilson was a graduate of the Rockmart High School Class of 1945 and attended both Berry College and Georgia State College.
Mrs. Wilson joined the United States Marine Corp during the Korean Conflict. She retired from the Civil Service with 21 years of service as a computer technician having worked at various facilities.
She made her home in East Point, Ga., where she raised her son, Peter, before moving to Rockmart in the early 1980’s.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by six sisters and seven brothers.
Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Peter and Darlene Wilson of Powder Springs; two grandsons, Matthew Wilson and his wife Robin of Douglasville and Phillip Wilson and his wife Karlie of Birmingham, AL; four great-grandchildren, Everett Wilson, Hudson Wilson, Wynn Wilson and Hadley Wilson.
Funeral graveside and interment services for Mrs. Wilson were held on Friday, November 16, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the family lot of Rose Hill Cemetery with Rev. Martha Dye officiating. Brown-Wright American Legion Post No. 12 Honor Guard was in charge of the military graveside rites.
The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Matthew Wilson, Phillip Wilson, Ronnie Williams, Larry Williams, Josh Williams and Stan Barker.
Those wishing to do so, may make memorial contributions to the First United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 152, Rockmart, GA 30153 in memory of Mrs. Wilson.
Please visit www.freemanharrisfunerals.com to extend personal condolences to the family by signing the online guestbook.
Freeman Harris Funeral Home was in charge of the funeral graveside service for Mrs. Annie Mae Williams Wilson.
Mr. Gadbois
Mr. Mason Ryker Gadbois, age 20, of Rockmart, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018 at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston Hospital.
Mason was born in Kennesaw on May 7, 1998, a son of Edward Gadbois and Traci Brown Gadbois.
Rockmart had been home to Mr. Gadbois since 2007, moving here from Acworth. He was a graduate of Rockmart High School Class of 2016 where he was involved in Band, Drama and he also enjoyed soccer.
He had a love for gaming systems and became a collector, having many at home.
Mr. Gadbois was an avid football and basketball fan who loved to cheer on his UGA Bulldogs, Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta Hawks. He was of the Baptist faith and was currently enrolled at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Fla., for Music Production.
He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Gadbois; and grandparents: Wenton Brown, Richard and Kathleen Gadbois, Amy Manley Thompson and Richard Finley Thompson.
Mr. Gadbois is survived by his parents, Traci and Jeff Thompson; sister, Meghan Gadbois; brother, Miles Thompson; and grandmother, Judith Brown, all of Rockmart; a number of aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.
Funeral services were held Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home with the Rev. Jason Odom officiating.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Sunday following the funeral service.
The Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements for Mason Ryker Gadbois.
Mr. Hobbs
Mr. Clarence Ray Hobbs Jr., age 82, of Douglasville passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018.
He was in the first graduating class at South Cobb High School in 1954.
Mr. Hobbs went on to attend University West Georgia and joined the Marine Corp where he served at Parris Island, S.C.
Following his discharge from the Marines, Mr. Hobbs became an IBEW Electrician. His brother, Mickey, followed in his footsteps and together they traveled to Alaska to work in Prudoe Bay.
He was a huge fan of the Georgia Bulldogs and he loved golf, NASCAR and traveling. He was also the past Grand Master of the Leland Masonic Lodge in Mableton.
Mr. Hobbs was preceded in death by his brother, Mickey.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria; son, Robert (Kathy) Clarence Hobbs of Smyrna; daughter, Cindy (Ray) Ralston of Hiram; nephews, Allen (Jacquelyn) Hobbs of Paulding County, and Kenny (Jennifer) Hobbs of Oviedo, Fla.; grandchildren, Zac, Hannah, Luke, Peter and Seth; great grandchildren, Piper, Zoe, Max, Tucker, Tanner and Isla; and many beloved grand-nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 at 4 p.m. at Davis-Struempf Chapel with Jack Ward officiating.
The family received friends Saturday before the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requested memorials be made to the Masonic Home of Georgia for Children, PO Box 4183, Macon, Ga., 31208.
Mrs. Jones
Mrs. Audrey Leah Akins Jones, age 81 of Rockmart passed away Monday, Nov. 12, 2018.
She was born March 5, 1937 in Rockmart, daughter of the late James Buddy Akins and the late Georgia Spinks Turner.
Mrs. Jones was a 1955 graduate of Rockmart High School and a member of the Euharlee Primitive Baptist Church where she served as treasurer until the church closed. Mrs. Jones retired from UPS with 20 years of service as a key punch operator and enjoyed sewing and quilting.
She loved jewelry, clothes, her dog “Hank” and most of all her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Henry Jones on May 24, 2018; three sisters, Nancy Poole, Delle Turner and Amy Mayfield; and two brothers, Clifford Turner and Alfred Turner.
Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, William and Darlene Jones of Rome; three sisters, Betty Meeks of Winder, Margaret Myer of Centre, Ala., and Jennifer (Judson) Childers of Rockmart; brother, Bobby (Nellie) Turner of Aragon; two grandchildren, Nicole Rinker and her husband Michael and Patricia Leah Jones and her fiancé, Talon Rice all of Rome; and one great-granddaughter, Karliene Grace Rinker.
Funeral services for Mrs. Jones were held on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Freeman Harris Funeral Home with Rev. Joseph Hayes officiating.
Interment services followed in the family lot of Rockmart Memorial Gardens.
The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Wayne West, Drew Childers, David Childers, Michael Rinker, Preston Spinks, Andy Spinks and Dakota Dodd.
Please visit www.freemanharrisfunerals.com to extend personal condolences to the family by signing the online guestbook.
Freeman Harris Funeral Home was in charge of the funeral service for Mrs. Audrey Leah Akins Jones.
Mr. Barber
Mr. Donald Allen Barber, age 75 of Rockmart passed away Monday morning, Nov. 12, 2018.
Mr. Barber was born Feb. 23, 1943 in Atlanta, son of the late Lee Herman Barber and the late Julia Jones Barber.
He was a 1961 graduate of Rockmart High School and attended Shorter College on a basketball scholarship. Mr. Barber was also a member of the Shorter College Track Team where he set several records in a number of GIAC events.
He completed six years in the Georgia National Guard Reserves finishing his service as a staff sergeant and was a member of the County Line Baptist Church.
Mr. Barber was a devoted husband and loving father who enjoyed hunting with his boys and friends.
He retired from the General Motors Corporation with 30 years of service. After retirement, he enjoyed being at his beloved mountain home.
Mr. Barber loved his family dearly and his grandchildren gave him great joy.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, Sue Cook, Iva Lee Huggins, Louise Gentry and Margaret McRoberts; and three brothers, Lee Barber, Roy Barber and Gene Barber.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Nellie Barber of Rockmart to whom he was married June 19, 1966; three sons, Farrell Barber of Rockmart, Jason (Aggie) Barber of Prosper, Texas and Jesse (Danielle) Barber of Rockmart; sister, Nellie Burford of Lincolnton, North Carolina; two brothers, Sam (Velma) Barber of Athens and Floyd (Diane) Barber of Cedartown; nine grandchildren, Dustin Barber, Crystal (Casey) Childers, Zachery Barber, Kyler Barber, Amelia Barber, Mackenzie Barber, Montana Barber, Breeze Barber and Emma Barber; two great-granddaughters, Keely Barber and Charlie Ann Childers; several nieces, nephews and cousins also survived.
Funeral services for Mr. Barber were held on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018 at 4 p.m. in the chapel of the Freeman Harris Funeral Home with Rev. Cordell Tibbetts and Rev. Steve Thomas officiating.
Interment services followed in the family lot of the County Line Baptist Church Cemetery with a eulogy by Brother Jesse Barber.
The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Bryan Rooks, Zachery Barber, Dustin Barber, Ron Fancher, James Turner and Max Cook.
Please visit www.freemanharrisfunerals.com to extend your personal condolences to the family by signing the online guestbook.
Freeman Harris Funeral Home was in charge of the funeral services for Mr. Donald Allen Barber.
Mrs. Edge
A Cedartown icon passed away on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. She spent her last days surrounded by loving family.
She served her community for more than 50 years as Executive Director of the American Red Cross and Cedartown United Fund.
Mrs. Annie Edge was a never wavering advocate of veterans and their families. And with kindness and respect for everyone, she helped countless individuals and families through the difficult times in their lives.
On occasion, when someone needed something that she felt was not an appropriate use of United Fund monies, she reached into her own pocket to provide what was needed.
More than once when the UF Board of Directors voted her a raise in salary she thanked them graciously, but as bookkeeper, she never added the increase to her salary.
She would say, “That was very thoughtful of them, but we really can’t afford it. That money needs to go toward helping others.”
Mrs. Edge received many honors over the years including “Anne Edge Day” celebrating her outstanding service to the community but she was perhaps most proud of the naming of the United Fund building on South College Street the Anne Edge Building.
Mrs. Edge was predeceased by her parents, Russell and Jim (Florence) Irwin, and her husband John W. Edge, a WW II bronze star recipient.
She is survived by her children Anne Edge Ake, John Russell Edge (Deborah), Joel Irwin Edge (Becky); eight grandchildren John David Drew, Mollie Anne Drew, Bryan Russell Edge (Rachel), Jim Harrison Edge (JJ), Katy Edge Tyrrell (Ty), Julie Edge Redden (Shane), Joel Curtis Edge (Leslie), Meredith Edge Dagg (Matt); and 12 great grandchildren.
She will be remembered for her legacy of love, wisdom, and perhaps most of all her humor.
The family received receiving friends on Friday, Nov. 16, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Smith and Miller Funeral Home.
Per Mrs. Edge’s wishes she will be cremated and a private graveside service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Cedartown United Fund or their favorite charity.
The Smith and Miller Funeral Home were honored to serve the family of Mrs. Anne Edge.
Mr. Pope
Mr. Charles James Pope, age 78 of Rockmart passed away Sunday morning Nov. 11, 2018 following a brief illness.
Mr. Pope was born Nov. 14, 1939 in Rome, son of the late Corda Lee Davenport Pope and the late Hughie Samuel Pope.
He was of the Baptist faith and was employed with the General Motors Corporation for 24 years and enjoyed driving a school bus for the Polk County School District for many years.
Mr. Pope loved to fish, garden and work on cars. He loved life but most of all he loved his family.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Ricky Pope and Coy Pope and was the last of five siblings.
Survivors include his wife: the former, Patricia Ballew to whom he was married 56 years; two sons, Micky Pope and his wife Judy and Mark Pope and his wife Kendra all of Rockmart; ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren also survive along with many nieces and nephews.
Funeral graveside and entombment services for Mr. Pope were in the Polk Memory Gardens on Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at 2:30 p.m. with the Rev. Tim Deems officiating.
The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Tyler Pope, Dylan Pope, Jack Pope, Gary Pope, Adam Pope, Kenneth Pope, and Olin Sisson.
Freeman Harris Funeral Home was in charge of the funeral graveside services for Mr. Charles James Pope.
Mr. Hulsey
Mr. Paul Titus Hulsey, age 84, of Rockmart, passed away Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018.
He was born in Rockmart on July 7, 1934. He was the son of the late Jack and Mattie Hulsey.
Mr. Hulsey lived all of his life in the Rockmart Community and served as a member of the Oak Ridge Baptist Church with his wife Neva Janice Hulsey. Paul and Neva married December 28, 1958. They built a life and expanded their family by six daughters. Paul and Neva then joined together in raising two granddaughters as their own children. He was a man of few words but was happiest when he was with his family. He lived a simple life and was an avid sports fan. Paul was a devoted husband, loving father and affectionate grandfather.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Neva Hulsey; daughter, Vickie Yates; parents, Jack and Mattie Hulsey; siblings, James Hulsey, Virgil Hulsey, Geneva Hulsey and Frances Robinson.
Survivors include his children, Lisa Hulsey of Rockmart, Teresa and (Randy) Atkinson of South Carolina, Toni and (Terry) Arp of Rockmart, Tina Hulsey of Rockmart, Christy and (Charles) Leatherwood of Yorkville. Two granddaughters whom Paul raised, Sharee (Scott) Hurst of Rome, and Joy Hulsey of Rockmart. He is also survived by six other grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Hulsey and Pastor Roger Parris officiating.
Mr. Hulsey was laid to rest in Polk Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers included: Clint Leatherwood, Wade Clemons, Taylor Gilmer, Daniel Helton, Pete Robinson, Ricky Hulsey. Honorary pallbearers were: Jeremy Atkinson and Drew Burnley.
The family received friends Tuesday evening, Nov. 13, 2018 at the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home.
He will be greatly missed and honored through his surviving family.
The Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements for Mr. Paul Titus Hulsey.
Mrs. Mills
Mrs. Edna O’Neil Lively Mills age 87 passed away Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 at Redmond Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Mills was born Aug. 16, 1931 in Trion to the late George and Minnie Day Lively.
She was retired from the Chattooga Hospital Authority and Lowery’s Department Store, and she was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church.
Along with her parents, Mrs. Mills is preceded in death by her husband; Travis Mills, and brothers; Paul, Leo, Clifford, Charles, Grady, and Bobby Lively.
Survivors include her sons; Mike (Phyllis) Mills and Randy (Sheila) Mills, daughter; Beth Andrews, grandchildren; Russ Andrews, Josh Andrews, and Chad Mills, and great-grandchild Presley Andrews.
Graveside and interment services were at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018 at Subligna Cemetery with Rev. Jody Brock and Rev. Steve Pickern officiating.
Pallbearers were her sons and grandsons.
Mrs. Mills was in state and the family received friends at Mason Funeral Home on Tuesday evening, Nov. 13, 2018.
This announcement was made on behalf of the family by Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home.
Mr. McGinnis
Mr. Danny McGinnis passed away on Sept. 2, 2018 at South Seminole Hospital in Longwood, Florida due to complications with Diabetes.
He was born on Aug. 1, 1952 in Rome, as the third child and second son to Eunice Duffey McGinnis, and Jack Leonard McGinnis Sr.
In Rome, the McGinnis family grew to six children in total. Six years after the loss of their young father, Eunice married Jay Yancey, and the McGinnis family moved to a farm between Aragon and Taylorsville.
After graduating from Rockmart High School in 1970, Danny completed one year at the University of Georgia.
Mr. McGinnis then joined the U.S. Army, where his military training included the interrogation program at Fort Huachuca’s military intelligence unit in Arizona.
He also spent one year at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.
Anyone who was ever cross-examined by Mr. McGinnis, whether on the stand or at the dinner table, will tell people that he learned quite a bit about persuasive interrogation techniques during this time.
After serving three years in the Army, Mr. McGinnis began his sophomore year at the University of Georgia, and moved to Athens, with his young family, Marylon McGinnis, and newborn son, John.
He graduated in August 1977 Magna Cum Laude with a BBA in Economics. Danny moved over to the University of Georgia’s School of Law where he received his J.D. Cum Laude in December 1979.
As a UGA law student, Mr. McGinnis was a member of the Georgia Law Review, received the award for the highest grade in bankruptcy, ended up in the top ten (10%) percent of his class, and was inducted into the Order of the Coif.
In Mr. McGinnis’ early law career, he became partner at the former Atlanta law firm Lokey and Bowden, and later partner at the Atlanta law firm of Rogers amd Hardin. His focus was primarily business tort and contract matters – predominantly litigation.
As an attorney, Mr. McGinnis was considered the man with the strategic mind and insights that won cases, or a litigator to be feared, depending on which side of the courtroom you might be sitting.
He married Kathe McGinnis in 1992, and in 2002, Mr. McGinnis left his partnership at Rogers and Hardin to support his wife’s career in pharmaceutical sales, and to focus time on raising his newborn son, Jay McGinnis.
The family moved to Winter Springs, Fla., in 2010, where he enjoyed taking long walks with Puggles and Gizzy, the family dogs.
To many, Mr. McGinnis was synonymous with great BBQ and the Georgia Bulldogs. On a good day, he was able to enjoy both at the same time. Those that knew him well will tell you that there were few times in which Mr. McGinnis was more in his element than when he was standing over a smoky grill in a red apron, cooking BBQ for large groups of hungry friends and family.
Second to that might be sitting at the 50 yard line, 8 rows up at Sanford Stadium, watching the Dawgs trample unworthy opponents.
Mr. McGinnis is survived by his wife, Kathe, and sons, John and Jay McGinnis, grandchildren, Everett and Odessa, and siblings, Jack, Jean, Judi, David, and Tim.
A private memorial for the family was held in Orlando, Fla., on Wednesday, Sept. 5. A second memorial for friends and family was held in Rockmart on Nov. 18, 2018.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?sc_icid=wtg-lz-donatenow
Arrangements for Mr. McGinnis were entrusted to DeGusipe Funeral Home and Crematory in Maitland, Fla.
This announcement is made on behalf of the family by Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home.