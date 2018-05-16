Mr. Norris
Mr. Milford Almon “Tony” Norris, age 84 of Rockmart passed away Thursday morning, May 10, 2018.
Mr. Norris was born Nov. 11, 1933 in Eva, Ala., son of the late Wilford Milford “Willie” Norris and the late Mollie Elizabeth Childers Norris.
He was a veteran of the United States Air Force having served during the Korean Conflict.
Mr. Norris was a salesman for 60 years having worked at both Atlanta Gear and Axle and Deaton Truck Service. He was a member of the Liberty View Baptist Church where he served as the song leader and was a member of the Davitte Lodge No. 13 F&AM of Aragon.
He loved to sing and attend singings, enjoyed his family and friends and making people laugh. Mr. Norris will be well remembered as the “Cookie Man”.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Patsy Jane Earhart; a son, Timothy W. Norris; and a brother, Wendall Norris.
Survivors included a daughter, Vicki Janice Norris of Jacksonville, Fla.; two sons, Christopher M. Norris and his wife Maurica of Rockmart and Jeffrey L. Norris of Adairsville; two sisters, Glenda Contino of Chamblee and Merle Fricks of Cedartown; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Mr. Norris were held on Monday, May 14, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the Oak Ridge Baptist Church of Aragon with Rev. Colt Deems and Rev. Ladell Jacobs officiating.
Interment services followed in the church cemetery with Rev. Jimmy Tibbitts officiating.
The American Legion Brown-Wright Post 12 Honor Guard will be in charge of military graveside rites and the West Georgia Masonic Memorial Club in charge of masonic graveside rites.
Serving as pallbearers were: Chris Norris, Brent Edwards, Bryan Tate, Jack Martin, Eliot Holcomb and Danny Owens. Honorary pallbearers were the ministers and deacons of Oak Ridge Baptist Church and Liberty View Baptist Church.
Mr. Dollar
Mr. Donald R. Dollar, age 88, of Cedartown, passed away on Wednesday afternoon, May 9, 2018 following an brief illness.
He was born on Oct. 20, 1929 in Felton, a son of the late Ruben and Artie Hayth Dollar.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Helen Chandler Dollar, a daughter, Cindy Dollar, his brothers, Sam Dollar and Curtis Dollar as well as his sister, Della Mae Dollar.
Mr. Dollar was a veteran, proudly serving with the United States Army, completing a 5 year tour of duty during the Korean War. He was retired from the Diamond Shamrock Corporation and was a member of the Benedict Baptist Church of Cedartown.
He was survived by his loving family, his son, Jeff Dollar; his daughter, Connie Dollar Chandler; his grandchildren, Elisha Reynolds and Bradley Chandler; his great grandchildren, Jayzen Reynolds, Ellie Reynolds and Elizabeth Reynolds; a number of nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services for Mr. Donald R. Dollar were conducted on Monday afternoon, May 13, 2018 at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home.
Interment followed in the Northview Cemetery with Military Honors conducted by a United States Army Honor Guard.
The family received friends on Sunday evening, May 12, 2018 at the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home.
The following Gentlemen were asked to serve as pallbearers: Jayzen Reynolds, Jimmy Tracey, Trent Tracey, Kenneth Tracey, Bradley Chandler and James Reynolds.
Mrs. Garner
Mrs. Audrey Ruth Garner, age 81, Cedartown’s beloved baker for many years at the Ideal Bakery and of Tallapoosa, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Friday afternoon, May 4, 2018 following an extended illness.
She was born on Oct. 16, 1936 in Cleburne County, Ala., a daughter of the late Joe L. Kerr and Ada L. Smith Kerr.
In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, Mr. C.W. Garner and her daughter, Mrs. Stephanie Renee Garner Campbell.
Mama Ruth, as many in Cedartown called her, was the lead bakery and pastry baker at the Ideal Bakery of Cedartown. Her and Debbie’s delicious delights were enjoyed by countless numbers of folks who would drive for miles to buy and enjoy their wonderful cakes, pies, doughnuts, cookies, and much more.
People have been known to have driven up to 100 miles just to buy her famous “Lemon Egg Pies.” She enjoyed serving the fine people of Cedartown, Polk and Haralson Counties for well over 30 years.
Near her retirement, she and Deb passed on this old and wonderful business to Mr. Jordan Hubbard and his family, who continue, even today to serve folks with these fine baked goods. She was a true southern belle and will certainly be missed by many. A good Christian woman, she was a devoted member of the Crossroads Baptist Church of Tallapoosa.
She is survived by her loving family, her daughter and son in law, Debbie and Keith Brown; her brothers, David Kerr and Orvil Ker ; her sisters, Pauline Deese and Jodie Yancy; her grandchildren, Kelsey Leigh Campbell, Macie M. Campbell, Jason Keith Brown, and Autumn and Emily and Hunter Brown. A number of nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services for Mrs. Audrey Ruth Garner were conducted on Monday morning, May 7, 2018 at 11 a.m. from the Crossroads Baptist Church with the Rev. Travis Warren, Rev. Howard Lochlear and the Rev. Windell Fielder officiating and the Rev. Hoyt Allred conducting committal at graveside.
The family received friends on Sunday evening, May 6, 2018 at the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home.
The following were asked to serve as pallbearers: Jason Brown, Tony Deese, Barry Deese, Davey Kerr Joey Kerr and Brandon Kerr.
Mrs. Brown
Mrs. Barbara Jean Cole Ware Brown, age 83, of Rome passed away Friday, May 4, 2018 at Pruitt Health Care of Rome.
She was born Feb. 4, 1935 in the Flint Hill Community. Mrs. Brown was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Arvil Cole and Cora Lee Baker Cole. She was also preceded in death by seven brothers and sisters: by Thomas Ware, father of her children, and husband Allen Brown.
She was raised in the Flint Hill and Wax Communities and attended Harmony School. Mrs. Brown was a CNA and worked for over 40 years in local Nursing and Personal Care Homes. Her life’s work was dedicated to helping others.
Mrs. Brown was saved into the family of God and Baptized into the Wax Baptist Church Family at the age of 24. She was later an organizing and charter member of Harmony Baptist Church. In recent years she attended Cross Pointe Church.
She was a member of Lindale Chapter No. 265 Order of the Eastern Star where she was a past Worthy Matron and had filled many stations.
Mrs. Brown was also a dual member of the Rockmart Chapter No. 321 Order of the Eastern Star, where she had been associate Matron and filled many stations. She was a member of the Amaranth at Fidelity Court No. 6 where she was past Royal Matron and filled many other stations.
She was the last surviving child of Arvil and Cora Lee but leaves two sons to carry on her family. Newton Grier Ware and wife Almeda of Wax. Granddaughter Rainece Dupree and grandson Levi Ware. Great granddaughter Kaylin Dupree whom she dearly loved. Richard Gregory Ware and wife Stella of Rome. Granddaughter Nikki Thornton and husband Michael, great grandchildren Keith, Raiden and Tailon Thornton.
She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family received friends on Monday, May 7 at 1 p.m. in the Cross Pointe Community Church, Highway 101, Aragon.
Funeral services followed the visitation at 2 pm. in the Cross Pointe Church with Rev. Gary Diggs officiating and Lindale Chapter No. 265 providing Eastern Star Rites. Interment followed in the Pleasant Hope Baptist Church Cemetery.
Nephews and Great Nephews served as Pallbearers.
The families may be reached at their respective residences.
Mr. Youngblood
Mr. Darial Roscoe Youngblood, 71, of Cave Spring, died Friday afternoon, May 4, 2018, in a Rome hospital.
Mr. Youngblood was born in Cave Spring on Oct. 5, 1946, a son of the late Roscoe Youngblood and the late Gladys Hobgood Youngblood.
He was a graduate of the Cave Spring High School, and was a veteran of the U. S. Army. Mr. Youngblood was a former member of the Masonic Lodge and Rome Shrine Club. Having been associated with Georgia Power for 23 years, Mr. Youngblood then went on to own and operate the Youngblood Electrical Company for 16 years.
Besides his parents, Mr. Youngblood was preceded in death by six brothers, Allen Youngblood, Weldon Youngblood, Robert (Bobby) Youngblood, Eugene (Gene) Youngblood, Byron (Buck) Youngblood, and Hilburn Youngblood; and by his sister, Mrs. Ann Youngblood Steed.
Mr. Youngblood is survived by two sons, Bradley Youngblood of Lindale, and Corey Youngblood and his wife Angela of Cave Spring: by his daughter, Mrs. Stephanie Martin and her husband Stacy of Cave Spring; and by seven grandchildren, Ashley Y. Duckett, Turner Youngblood, Cameryn Youngblood, Barrett Martin, Brooke M. Kollman, Cohen Youngblood and Brody Youngblood. Four great-grandchildren, Brantley Duckett, Jase Duckett, Piper Youngblood, and Tydus Kollman, and one brother, Richard Youngblood and his wife Bettie of Gayesville also survive.
Funeral services for Mr. Youngblood were held Tuesday afternoon, May 8, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. at John House’s Cave Spring Chapel with Rev. Dale Byars officiating.
Interment followed in the Jackson Chapel Cemetery.
Pallbearers included Cameryn Youngblood, Turner Youngblood, Barrett Martin, Cohen Youngblood, Brody Youngblood, Keith Youngblood, and Tyler Kollman. An honorary escort included Manley Casey, Steve Burkhalter, Bobby Kerr and Bobby Fincher.
The family received friends at the funeral home Monday evening, May 7, 2018.
Mr. Boggs
Mr. James George Marshall Boggs, 74, of Aragon, passed away at Erlanger Hospital, Chattanooga, Tenn., after sustaining a devastating stroke.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Lynda Lovell Boggs, Aragon, their children, Martha Boggs Borders (Jim), Colorado Springs, Colo., Dr. Mary Kathryn Boggs, Annapolis, Md., and Dr. George Lovell Boggs (Elisha), Tallahassee, Fla., along with seven grandchildren, Elizabeth, Andrew, and John Borders, Colorado Springs, and Amelia, George Wilder, William, and Hannah Boggs, Tallahassee, Fla.
Mr. Boggs is also survived by siblings Mr. Joseph Wilder Boggs, West End, N.C., Mrs. Marynan Sheely Boggs Allen (Baker), Chatsworth, Dr. Gordon Boggs (Tari), Carrollton.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. George Marshall Boggs of Aragon.
He was born in St. Petersburg, Fla., and was raised in the Floyd County area.
Mr. Boggs had a life long dream of restoring farmland. After attending the United States Naval Academy, Mr. Boggs studied agriculture and met his life partner, Lynda Sue Lovell, born in Clarkesville, at The University of Georgia.
He received a divine call to expand his life’s work to include the cultivation of learners as a mathematics teacher. Just as he sought to manage cattle and pasture to protect and enrich the soil, he created a life-giving classroom environment for hundreds of children who discovered new academic capabilities under his guidance.
His end-of-life choices reflect his unswerving commitment to the betterment of his community by donating his body for medical education.
Mr. Boggs is remembered for his warmth, integrity, and joy. Generations of students remember his inspiring devotion to their growth and development. Jim’s definition of neighbor reached far beyond the Flint Hill community, and the cares and concerns of those around him were paramount in his thoughts, prayers, and actions.
He was unashamed of the Gospel of Jesus Christ, manifesting his personal experience of God’s redeeming grace through forgiveness, generosity, worship and song.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Samaritan’s Purse, Boone, N.C., (www.samaritanspurse.org), Second Avenue Methodist Church, Rome, or to charities of their choice.
The family received friends at Daniels Funeral Home, Rome, on Monday evening, May 7, 2018. A memorial service was held at Second Avenue United Methodist Church, Rome, on Tuesday afternoon, May 8, 2018.
Honorary pallbearers were Herb Brown, Sheely Wilder, Jerome Bentley, Franky Ellis, John Mull, Wayne White, Baker Allen, Herman Hawkins, and Norm Johnson.
