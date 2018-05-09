Mr. Payton
Mr. Murray Bernard Payton, age 105, of Cedartown, passed away on Thursday, May 3, 2018.
He was born on March 23, 1913 in Glenlock, the son of the late William and Beunah Worley Payton.
Mr. Payton is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Carole P. and Jerry Buttrum and Cathy P. and Larry McCutchen; grandchildren, Matt and Leah Jackson, Michael and Carrissa Dehner, Joey and Carla Ellis, Caron Buttrum; seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Payton is preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Frances Crews Payton; second wife, Helen Yates Payton; four brothers and one sister.
The funeral arrangements for Mr. Murray Bernard Payton were conducted on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home with Dr. Jerry Buttrum, Rev. Carla Ellis and Rev. Joey Ellis officiating.
Interment followed Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 4 p.m. in the Hillview Cemetery in LaGrange. Full Military Rites were conducted by Ft. Benning Navy Military Guard.
The family received family and friends on Monday evening, May 7, 2018 at the Gammage Funeral Home.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com.
Olin L. Gammage & Sons Funeral Home handled the arrangements for Mr. Murray Bernard Payton.
Mrs. Miller
Mrs. Patricia A. Miller passed away on May 2, 2018 at her home in Cedartown. She was born on April 4th 1939 in Pontiac, Mich., to Flo and Percy Murphy.
Mrs. Miller is survived by her husband of 56 years, Vernon L. Miller, their daughter Shari Miller Capers and husband Rutledge Capers and their son Derek Miller and wife Kathy Miller. She is also survived by her sisters Margaret Pappas and Kathryn Behlert and her grandchildren Jennifer Murphy Capers, William Mann Capers, and Matthew Frank Capers.
There are no words that seem adequate enough to say thank you to everyone who expressed concern during this time. Your kindness, concern and prayer for Patty and our family has meant a great deal to us. We take comfort in Romans 8:38-39 during this time, ”For I am sure that neither death nor life, nor angels nor rulers, nor things present nor things to come, nor power, nor height nor depth nor anything else in all creation will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.”
A private family service will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are preferred and can be sent to either Grace Presbyterian Church, 120 John Hand Road, Cedartown, Ga., 30125 or Heyman HospiceCare, c/o Floyd Healthcare Foundation, 400 Turner McCall Blvd., Suite 102, Rome, Ga., 30165.
Mr. Barber
Mr. Freeman Albert Barber Jr., age 93, of Cedartown, and formerly of Conyers, passed away on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.
Mr. Barber was born on Jan. 13, 1925 in Rochester, N.Y., a son of the late Freeman Albert Barber Sr. and Grace Berry Barber.
He was a veteran, proudly serving with the United States Army and was assigned to the 8th Armored Division, which was one of the elite details deployed during World War II. During his service to his country he attained the rank of Private 1st Class.
A proud businessman, he was employed by the Kodak Corporation and later went on to join the 3M Company. During his life’s career he also enjoyed working with the Fanny Farmer Candy Company.
He was also an accomplished Real Estate Agent and later retired from his own Locksmith Company. He was a life long member of the Toastmasters Group as well as a longtime member of the American Legion. He was a member of the Presbyterian Church of the Resurrection of Conyers.
Mr. Barber is survived by his loving family, his daughter, Nancy Barber Bunn; his sons, Freeman Albert Barber, III and Alan Douglas Barber; four grandchildren and other relatives also survive.
In accordance with his wishes, Mr. Barber was cremated and a memorial service will be announced at a later date and time.
Visit the memorial web site at www.liteseyfh.com to extend personal condolences to the Barber family and to sign the online guestbook.
The Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home of Cedartown was in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Freeman Albert Barber Jr.
Mr. Barrett
Mr. John Nelson “Johnny” Barrett, age 66, of Cedartown, passed away suddenly on Wednesday afternoon, May 2, 2018. Mr. Barrett was born on Dec. 9, 1951 in Cedartown.
He was preceded in death by his father, Curtis Lamar Barrett.
Mr. Barrett was retired from the banking industry and prior to his retirement, had served as a Loan Officer with the First National Bank or what is now the Southcrest Bank. Formally educated in the field of banking and finance, “Johnny,” as many knew him as, had helped many of Polk County’s residents to secure financing to fulfill their dreams of home ownership, purchasing a new car or any number of things.
He loved to teach members of the general public about the banking industry and often times helped folks to set up their own family budgets.
He had “the Heart of a true Public Servant” and it showed. The phrase of “actions speak louder than words” certainly applied to Johnny, as he put other peoples needs ahead of his quite often on a daily basis. In an industry where people now are just known by a number, Mr. Barrett knew every face and name of those he served, both in banking as well as through his service in community groups and associations, here and abroad.
Mr. Barrett had served on countless numbers of committee’s and associations, as well as on advisory boards which helped children and the elderly on a local level.
His 40-plus years in the banking business and his personal joy of serving the public also prepared him to lead. He proudly and unselfishly and with great honor served 12 years on the Cedartown City Commission, having the distinction of holding the post of Chairman twice during his tenure on the board.
Additionally, he served as a counseling member of the Georgia Youth Bankers Association and served for 38 years on the United Fund of Cedartown. He was a proud member of both the Cedar Valley Shrine Club and a distinguished member of the Caledonia Lodge F&AM No. 121 and during his time there served as past Master of the Caledonia Lodge. As a good Christian man and proud member of the First Baptist Church of Cedartown, Johnny was a Deacon of his church and loved his church family.
Mr. Johnny Barrett is survived by his loving family, his wife and the love of his life, Mrs. Deborah Benefield Barrett; his son and daughter-in-law, Daniel and Mandy Barrett; his mother, Mattie “Jo” Barrett; his brother, Tommy Barrett; his two granddaughters that he so lovingly adored, Abby and Anley Barrett; numerous other relatives and friends also survive.
Funeral services for Mr. John Nelson “Johnny” Barrett were conducted on Sunday afternoon, May 6, 2018 at 3 p.m. from the Sanctuary of the First Baptist Church of Cedartown with the Rev. Wayne Benefield and Dr. David Taylor officiating.
Interment followed in the family lot of the Northview Cemetery with full Masonic Rites conducted by the Caledonia Lodge F & AM No. 121 at graveside.
The family received friends on Saturday evening, May 5, 2018 at the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home of Cedartown.
Pallbearers were Frank Burgess, Eddie Wilson, Ray Worsham, Mike Worsham, Steve Baldwin, Phil Tuck, Barry Carr and John Benefield. Honorary Pallbearers were the deacons of the First Baptist Church, Employees of the City of Cedartown, Anil Patel, Bill Lundy, Rick Lundy and Mike McRae.
Mr. Barrett’s family respectfully requested that flowers please be omitted and that memorial contributions be made to either the Jonah’s Bag Program, the First Baptist Church Memorial Fund or to the First Baptist Church Choir Program.
Visit the memorial website at www.liteseyfh.com to extend personal condolences to the Barrett family and to sign the online guestbook.
The Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home of Cedartown was in charge of the arrangements for Mr. John Nelson “Johnny” Barrett.
Mr. Crawford
Mr. William Richard Crawford, known to his friends and family as “Richard” and to his grandchildren as “Pop,” passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2018, at the age of 71 years.
A native of Cedartown, he was known for his warm personality, his lively sense of humor and his quick wit. Always smiling, he never met a stranger and loved his children and grandchildren. A plumber and builder by trade, Mr. Crawford was known for his ability to work well with his hands. He was creative and always thinking of “ideas” and things he wanted to do or accomplish. His work career included time with the Southern Railway.
Mr. Crawford is survived by his five children Kellie (David), Tiffany, William II, Ashley (Dustin), and Savannah (Brandon); siblings Edward, Bobbie, Frances, and Shirley; and 11 grandchildren Taylor, Samuel, Grace, Andrew, Alex, Cadence, Payden, Greyson, Maddie, Avery and Cole.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie B and Tincey Crawford, his brother Ray, his sister Helen and his granddaughter Emmalynn.
The family gathered to remember him and celebrate his life at a Memorial Service held at First Baptist Church, Cedartown, on Saturday, May 5 at 11 am.
Proud of his service to the Unites States Marine Corps and his time serving our country in Vietnam, Mr. Crawford will be laid to rest at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton.
Mrs. Sellers
Mrs. Ruby Fay Sellers, age 90, of Birmingham, Ala., passed away on Monday afternoon, April 30, 2018.
Mrs. Sellers was born Oct. 10, 1927 in Ripley, Tenn., to the late Garfield and Josie Helms.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jack E. Sellers, her son in law, Dewey D. Whitton, a grandson, Zachary D. Whitton, as well as three sisters and four brothers.
Surviving are, her daughters and a son in law, Kathy F. Whitton and Linda and Charles Hall, eight grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren, as well as a number of nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside and Interment services for Mrs. Ruby Fay Sellers were conducted Thursday afternoon, May 3, 2018 at 2 p.m. at the Northview Cemetery with Dr. Larry Conner officiating.
The Family asked the following serve Pallbearers: Greg Downing, Chris Downing, Austin Downing, Mike McComb, Zac McComb and Tom Wnuck.
Personal condolences can be made to the family by visiting www.liteseyfh.com to sign the online book.
The Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Ruby E. Sellers.
Mrs. Robinson
Mrs. Betty Jo Roberson, age 79, of Cedartown, passed away on Monday, April 30, 2018.
She was born on March 23, 1939 in Cedartown, the daughter of the late Joseph Eli Camp and Annie “Granny Camp” Idora Hardin Camp.
Mrs. Roberson is survived by her daughters, Rhonda Hulsey (Robert) and Susan Hurley; son, Anthony Dwayne Hurley (Gail); sister, Artiele Nation; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and great-granddaughter, Audrey Diane Jeffress.
Mrs. Roberson is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Nathan Ray Hurley; son, Nathan Dwight Hurley; and sister, Linda Ann Reed.
The funeral arrangements for Ms. Betty Jo Roberson were held on Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home with Rev. Robert B. Hulsey officiating. Interment followed in the Bellview Cemetery.
The family of Ms. Roberson received family and friends on Wednesday evening, May 2, 2018, at the Gammage Funeral Home.
The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Steven Ray Hurley, Jamie Hayes, Greg Carter, Jeremy Presley, Walt Presley and Thomas Jarman. Honorary pallbearers were Mrs. Roberson’s grandchildren.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com.
Olin L. Gammage & Sons Funeral Home handled the arrangements for Ms. Betty Jo Roberson.
Mr. Russell
Mr. Paul W. Russell, age 87, of Cedartown, passed away on Monday, April 30, 2018.
He was born on July 1, 1930 in Cedartown, the son of the late Charlie D. Russell Sr. and Gussie M. Rainwater Russell.
Mr. Russell is survived by his great niece, Katie Russell and several extended family members.
Mr. Russell is preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Chester Russell, Lester Russell, and Charlie D. Russell Jr.
The graveside services for Mr. Paul W. Russell were held on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at 4 p.m. in the Greenwood Cemetery.
The family of Mr. Russell received family and friends on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 prior to the graveside hour at the Gammage Funeral Home.
The family has respectfully requested that all floral arrangements be omitted.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com.
Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home handled the arrangements for Mr. Paul W. Russell.
Mr. York
Mr. Robert Lee York, 83, of the Portland Community went home to be with the Angels and his beloved Annie Dale, whom he has been calling to for the past four months. We’re sure they are having a loving reunion with our Lord and Savior.
He gained his wings on Friday, April 27, 2018 after a lengthy illness.
He was born in Rome on March 4, 1935, a son of James Melvin York Sr. and Willie Mae Easlon York.
Mr. York married the love of his life Annie Dale Crumley on June 12, 1954. Those left to cherish his memory are their three children, Shelia, Vicky and Randy (Sherry) York all of Aragon; two grandsons, Blake and Brent; three great-grandchildren, L.J., Penny and Elijah; his three loyal pet companions, Max, Cooper and Sadie; two sisters, Annie Streetman and Pearl Johnson both of Aragon; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Mr. York was the owner of Bob’s Upholstery Shop from 1963 until 1988 and drove a school bus for Polk School District during those years as well.
In 1989, he started working full time for Polk School District in the maintenance department. He worked there until his retirement in 2011, at the age of 75, with 47 years of service to the Polk Schools. Mr. York was of the Baptist faith and a member of the Euharlee Baptist Church of Aragon.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 52 years, Annie Dale Crumley York on April 30, 2007; two brothers, James Melvin York Jr. and a baby brother; four sisters, Hazel Brown, Mary Evans, Deannie Mauldin and Sybil Petty.
Funeral graveside and interment services for Mr. York were held on Sunday, April 29, 2018 at 4 p.m. in the family lot of the Aragon Cemetery with Brother Melton Moss officiating.
The following served as pallbearers: Blake York, Brent York, Steve Bailey, Mark Spencer, Dee Evans, James Thompson, Jeremi Wester and Milton Streetman.
Honorary pallbearers included the Polk School District Maintenance Department.
Please visit www.freemanharrisfunerals.com to extend personal condolences to the family by signing the online guestbook.
Freeman Harris Funeral Home was in charge of the funeral graveside service for Mr. Robert Lee York.