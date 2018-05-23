Mrs. Deems
Mrs. Joyce Lenell Haney Deems, age 77 of Rockmart passed away Wednesday morning, May 16, 2018.
Mrs. Deems was born Oct. 31, 1940 in Cartersville, daughter of the late Clomie Haney Sr. and the late Nell Mae Davis Haney.
She retired from the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company n/k/a Meggitt with over 30 years of service.
Mrs. Deems was of the Church of God faith and had a deep love for her family. She enjoyed quilting and gardening.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Deborah Jones and Dorothy Haney; four brothers, Earl Haney, Charlie Haney, Clomie Haney Jr. and Thomas Haney.
Survivors included a daughter, Pamela Gail Brown and her husband Robert of Plainville; two sons, Alton Deems Jr. and his wife Missy of Taylorsville and Nathan Lee Deems and his wife Jennifer of Rockmart; sister, Lillian Binnion of Aragon; two brothers, James Haney and his wife Peggy and Ricky Hobbs all of Cartersville; five grandchildren, Shannon Eubank, Victoria Brown, Laura Deems, Hannah Mae Deems and Tyler Deems; and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Mrs. Deems were held on Friday, May 18, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Freeman Harris Funeral Home with Rev. Owen (Bud) Davis Jr. officiating. Eulogies were given by Miss Hannah Deems and Miss Laura Deems.
Interment services followed in the family lot of the Pleasant Valley Baptist Church Cemetery of Adairsville.
Pallbearers were: Kenneth Weaver, Brian Eubank, Joe Hazelwood, Brant Quick, T. J. Walker and Glen Odaffer. Honorary pallbearers were: James Haney, Ricky Hobbs and Shane Deems.
Please visit www.freemanharrisfunerals.com to extend personal condolences to the family by signing the online guestbook.
Freeman Harris Funeral Home was in charge of the funeral services for Mrs. Joyce Lenell Haney Deems.
Mrs. Mallette
Mrs. Barbara (Bobby) Mallette, age 91, of Cedartown (the Antioch Community,) passed away Thursday, May 17, 2018 at her residence.
She was born in Atlanta on July 18, 1926, a daughter of the late Joseph Lamar Gower and the late Berma Farlow Gower.
Mrs. Mallette moved to Cedartown in 1965 and was retired from Rome Plow where she did secretarial work.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Cary W. Mallette; son, Barry Mallette; grandson, Cary Jo Mallette; and sister, Gaye Griffiths.
Survivors include her son, Toby Mallette and his wife Toni, Whitesburg; daughter, Tracy Stroup, Cedartown; two grandsons; six great grandchildren; one great great grandson; and sister, Jeannine Allen, Toccoa.
In keeping with her wishes, Mrs. Mallette was cremated and no formal services are to be held at this time.
Cremation services for Mrs. Barbara (Bobby) Mallette were provided by the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home.
Rev. Smith
Reverend Burien Winford Smith, 87, formerly of Cedartown from 1969 to 1979, died Thursday, May 17, 2018.
He was interim pastor at New Harmony Baptist Church in Cedartown. He became ordained and served at Glenwood Baptist Church.
Rev. Smith was the retired sales manager for Corn Brothers.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 26, 2018, at Hart’s at the Cupola, 6324 Peake Road, Macon.
The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. There will be a reception immediately following the chapel service.
Burial will be private in Glenwood.
Rev. Smith is survived by his wife, Ferral Dean Smith of Macon; five children, Trennis Smith, Katrina Smith, and Felecia Smith, all of Culloden, Charlene Flanders (Carey) of Warner Robins, and Allyson Kaiser (Mitchell) of Eden Prairie, Minnesota; nine grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren; and brother, Alan Smith (Donna) of Bowdon.
For complete obituary information, please visit www.hartsmort.com.
Hart’s Mortuary at the Cupola, Macon, Georgia has charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Bowen
Mrs. Patsy Jean Moyer Bowen, age 60 of Cedartown, passed away on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.
She was born on May 12, 1958 in Gadsden, the daughter of the late Howard and Victoria “Sally” Davis Moyer.
Mrs. Bowen is survived by her husband, Anthony Bowen; daughter, Amanda Dorsey; sisters, Louise Boyd and Eloise Alexander; brothers, Larry Woody and Herman Woody; grandchildren, Maci Hargrove, William Dorsey III, Nehemiah Dorsey and Abram Dorsey and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Bowen is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Shirley Arp and brothers, Bobby Woody and Robert Woody.
In keeping with Mrs. Bowen’s wishes she was cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com.
The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home handled the arrangements for Mrs. Patsy Jean Moyer Bowen.
Mrs. Stone
Mrs. Mary Elizabeth “Beth” Cash Stone, age 68 of Cedartown, passed away on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.
She was born on Dec. 5, 1949 in Cedartown, the daughter of Ivey Golden and Edna Mae Dickerson Cash.
Mrs. Stone is survived by her children, Marla Nicole Bray (Marty), Johnathan Stone (Brooke) and Ashley Ivelyn Stone; grandchildren, Heather Bray, Haley Bray, Whitney Bray, Eliza Stone, Carson Stone and Kinsley Stone and sisters, Beverly Ann Duke and Nell Haynes.
Mrs. Stone is preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Ira Stone and daughters, Tiffany Deanna Stone and Mellie Leigh Stone.
The funeral arrangements for Mrs. Stone were held on Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 3 p.m. in the sanctuary of the First Baptist Church of Cedartown with Rev. Wayne Benefield and Dr. David Taylor officiating.
Interment followed in the Polk Memory Gardens Cemetery.
The family of Mrs. Stone received family and friends on Saturday, May 19, 2018 prior to the funeral hour at the First Baptist Church.
The family is accepting flowers; however, memorial donations can be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, Dept. 41831, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, Texas, 75265 or the First Baptist Church Memorial Fund, 101 N. College Street, Cedartown, Ga., 30125.
The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Andy Haynes, Jimmy Norris, Jackson Norris, Jake Norris, Bill Rowell, Jeff Duke and Frank Burgess.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com.
The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home handled the arrangements for Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Cash Stone.
Mrs. Hammond
Mrs. Patricia (“Patsy”) Jean Burns Hammond died peacefully on Monday, May 14, 2018.
She was born May 12, 1932, to Louie and Marguerite Burns in Rome. She grew up in Rockmart, and graduated from Rockmart High School in 1950 as a member of the Beta Club. She attended Rome Business College, and later in her life really enjoyed selling real estate.
In 1955 she married Perry Hammond, her high school sweetheart, and they had four children: Terri, Janice, Susan and David. Perry and Patsy were married for 62 years. She was a loyal member of Boston Avenue United Methodist Church.
She was an incredible wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Mrs. Hammond was a straight talker, authentic, smart, loving and kind to everyone. She was very open-minded and a wonderful role model for her family and friends.
She believed in being responsible, loving deeply, working hard and having a strong faith in God. She never quit, no matter what; she just kept moving forward despite whatever life brought.
Mrs. Hammond had very high standards and if she loved you, she was your fiercest advocate.
In particular, she loved: the color red; any kind of chocolate (especially caramel turtles); Florida beaches (but not the sand); McDonald’s senior discount Diet Cokes; homegrown tomatoes; sunny days and warm weather; good plain country cooking; Elvis Presley; newspapers; Ti Amos Italian food; math, numbers, planning and record-keeping; a good book; homemade sweet tea; anything Southern; retail therapy at TJ Maxx or Talbots; peaches; the United Methodist Church; a Margarita and nachos at Chili’s; her hometown of Rockmart, Georgia, and all of the people there; getting in the car and driving anywhere; and her four kids and grandkids.
Mrs. Hammond specifically disliked: moving (she had to multiple times in her life); talking around things instead of telling it like it is; Diet Pepsi; extravagant spending or anything flashy; most movies and restaurants; Mexican food except for nachos; making things sound better than they really are; gardening (aka being hot); and the recent price of lemons.
She is survived by her husband Perry of Tulsa, her children, Terri Donovan (Mike) of Murfreesboro, Tenn., Janice Ruh (Greg) and David Hammond of Tulsa, and her grandchildren Chris Sterling (Gracie) of Murfreesboro, Bryan Ruh (Allison) of Tulsa, Jordan Sterling of Murfreesboro, Elaine Ruh Hathaway (Jake) of Torrance, Calif., and her great-grandchildren Edison Bradley and Brody Ruh of Tulsa. She is also survived by her sister Annette (Jim) of Rainbow City, Ala., and many nieces and nephews. Her beloved daughter Susan died in 1984.
Her memorial service was Friday, May 18, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Moore's Southlawn, 9350 E. 51st, Tulsa, Okla., 74145. Memorial donations may be made to the Susan J. Hammond Endowment Fund at Asbury United Methodist Church, Tulsa.
Ms. Culberson
Ms. Camilla Lucille Culberson, 88, of Cave Spring, passed away Saturday afternoon, May 12, 2018, at her residence.
Ms. Culberson was born in Floyd County on Nov. 6, 1929, a daughter of the later Clifford H. Culberson and the late Eva Mathis Culberson.
She was a graduate of Model High School (Class of 1947-48) where she played basketball.
Ms. Culberson retired from Galey and Lord after 49 years of service. An avid bowler, Ms. Culberson was a member of the Elliot Sales Team that won the State Championship in 1965.
A member of the Cave Spring United Methodist Church, Ms. Culberson loved watching the Atlanta Braves and the Atlanta Falcons.
Besides her parents, Ms. Culberson was preceded in death by four brothers and their wives, Maurice (Virginia) Culberson, Leon (Willie K.) Culberson, Kenneth (Millie) Culberson, and J. M. (Edna) Culberson; and by one sister, Mrs. Avanelle ( O. C. Jr.) Lam.
Ms. Culberson is survived by one sister, Mrs. Patti Yoder of Cave Spring and by one brother, C. Dennis Culberson and his wife Pat of Mooresville, N.C. Also surviving are a number of special nieces and nephews.
Memorial services for Miss Culberson were held Thursday afternoon, May 17, 2018, at 2 p.m. at the Cave Spring United Methodist Church with Dr. John Page officiating.
The family received friends at the church prior until the service hour.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either the Cave Spring United Methodist Church or to the Amedisys Hospice, 102 E. Main Street, Cartersville, Ga., 30120
John House’s Cave Spring Chapel was in charge for the arrangements for Ms. Camilla Lucille Culberson.
Mr. Evans
Mr. Melvin Charlie Evans, 85, Rome, passed away on Sunday, April 29, 2018.
He was born to Nathan and Vonnie Evans, June 21, 1932 in Cedartown.
He was an Eagle Scout and proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. M.C. retired from Inland. He loved his Lord, family, and Country. He was a member of Hollywood Baptist Church.
Mr. Evan was preceded in death by both parents; his wife, Wanda J. Evans; son, Michael Evans; son, Chuck Culpepper; Grandchildren, Misty and Christy Evans, and Blaze Culpepper, sisters, Agnes Brown and her husband, Andy Curtis Brown Sr. and Grace Williams, brothers, Harold Evans, Nathan Evans and Hershel Evans.
He is survived by his son, Keith Evans; Daughter, Tina Deaton; son, Thomas Culpepper; eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; sister, Arlene Keeling; as well as a number of nieces & nephews also survive.
A memorial service was held on Saturday afternoon, May 19, 2018 at 4 p.m. in the Chapel of the Good Shepherd Funeral Home in Rome.
In lieu of flowers, Mr. Evans’ family respectfully requested that memorial contributions please be made to either, the Diabetes Foundation or to the Boy Scouts of America. These contributions would be gratefully appreciated.
Visit the memorial web site at www.liteseyfh.com to extend personal condolences to Mr. Evans’ family and to sign the online guestbook.
The Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home of Cedartown is proud to make this announcement locally for the family and friends of Mr. Melvin Charlie Evans.
Mrs. Forest
Mrs. Johnnie Schley Forest, of Rockmart and Rockford Ill., passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 19,2017 at the age of 92.
She was the wife of the late Raymond Forest and the daughter of the late Dom P. Schley and Johnnie York Baxter Schley.
Mrs. Forest had two sisters, Martha Schley Verdonck and the late Judy Schley Cantrell; one brother, the late Benjamin Schley; 4 nieces, Donna Schley Silvers, Donnette Schley Samons, Missy Cantrell Wilford and Carli Ann Cantrell.
She was laid to rest in the Rose Hill Cemetary in Rockmart.