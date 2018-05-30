Dr. Jewell
Dr. Richard E. Jewell, age 90, of Cedartown, passed away on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.
He was born on March 15, 1928 in Sanford, N.C., a son of the late William L. Jewell Sr. and the late Lottie Perry Jewell.
Dr. Jewell was a graduate from Sanford High School as president of his senior class in 1946. He attended the University of North Carolina and graduated from Southern College of Optometry, Memphis Tennessee in 1951.
He practiced in Sanford, North Carolina before opening his practice in Cedartown in 1957. He was very active in the community and was associated with many clubs and organizations such as: The American Optometric Association for 63 years, the Georgia Optometric Association, longtime member of the Cedartown Kiwanis Club, former board member of C & S Bank, served 47 years on the Cedartown-Polk County Hospital Board and was a current Emeritus Member of the board.
Dr. Jewell was also an active member of the Cedartown First United Methodist Church since 1957 where he served on many boards with the church and also played the organ at the church for 15 years.
He served his country and was a Lieutenant in the United States Army. After practicing for many years, Dr. Jewell retired in August of 2010 at the age of 82.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife and the mother of his children, June Adams Jewell; sister, Ann Jewell Dudley; brother, William Jewell Jr.; sister-in-law, Patricia A. Anderson; son-in-law, Dr. Ed Sweat; niece, Sallie Dudley Darnell; and nephews: Samuel and David Rainey.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Beverly Hammond Jewell of Cedartown; daughter, Becky Sweat of Cedartown; son and daughter-in-law, Perry and Courtney Jewell of Peachtree City; grandchildren: Ginny Hughes (Tommy), June Dingler (Lee), William Jewell and Patrick Jewell; great granddaughter, Jewell Sweat; brother-in-law, Dr. Cliff Rainey; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Services for Dr. Jewell were held in the sanctuary of the Cedartown First United Methodist Church on Sunday, May 27, 2018 at 4 p.m. with Rev. Mike Broome officiating and Mr. Perry Jewell and Mr. Mark Waits delivering eulogies.
The family received friends on Sunday afternoon in the parlor of the Cedartown First United Methodist Church prior to the service hour.
A private family interment service was held.
The family has requested that flowers please be omitted, and memorial donations can be made in Dr. Jewell’s memory to Cedartown First United Methodist Church.
The Smith and Miller Funeral Home of Cedartown
Mr. Snipes
Mr. Jonathan “David” Snipes, age 45 of Aragon passed away Tuesday evening, May 22, 2018.
He was born Dec. 8, 1972 in Atlanta, son of Dr. John Snipes and Cheryl Parmer Snipes.
He was a 1991 graduate of Rockmart High School and received his Bachelor of Music Degree in Education from Berry College. Mr. Snipes had 14 years of teaching experience, 10 years for Cartersville City Schools, where he taught middle school band for 3 years and high school band for 7 years, 1 year at Rockmart Middle School and had been the Rockmart High School Band Director for the past 3 years.
Mr. Snipes was an active member of the Victory Baptist Church where he sang in the choir.
Survivors included his wife, Melissa Pinson Snipes of Aragon to whom he was married June 4, 2005; twin daughters, Samantha Ann Snipes and Elizabeth Gail Snipes of Greenville, S.C.; son, Benjamin David Snipes of Aragon; his parents, Dr. John and Cheryl Snipes of Silver Creek; two brothers, William “Daniel” Snipes of Woodstock and John “Mark” Snipes of Chester, Virginia; father and mother-in-law, Lamar and Theresa Pinson of Cartersville.
Funeral services for Mr. Snipes were held on Saturday, May 26, 2018 at 3 p.m. in the Victory Baptist Church with Dr. Don Hattaway and Rev. Barry Snapp officiating. Entombment was held in the Sunset Memory Gardens of Cartersville.
Pallbearers were: Kevin Cornwell, Jeremy Wheeler, Dennis Frady, Michael Elzey, David Vaughn and Steve Day.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mr. Snipes to the Rockmart High School Band Program, 990 Cartersville Highway, Rockmart, Ga. 30153 or to the Victory Baptist Church, Lasting Legacy Building Fund, 15 Hendrix Road, Rockmart, Ga., 30153.
Freeman Harris Funeral Home was in charge of the funeral services for Mr. Jonathan David Snipes.
Mrs. Loftin
Mrs. Doris W. Loftin, age 93 of Rome, passed away Monday, May 21, 2018 at her residence.
She was born in Bartow County on Nov. 17, 1924 a daughter of the late John Nicholas James and Zola Estelle Wilson James.
Mrs. Loftin had lived the greater part of her life in Rome where she was a homemaker and a member of the Oak Hill Church of Christ. She loved to garden, sew and spend time with her family.
She was also the author of the book titled "Come Let Us Reason Together".
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter, Myra Elaine Loftin in 1948; her husband, Paul D. Loftin in 2005 and by a sister, Marguarite Carver.
Survivors include a son, David Loftin, Rome; four daughters: Kathie Marable (Richard), Rome, Sharon Hodges (Craig), Palmetto, Patsy Phillips (Craig), Rome and Carolyn Hensley (Tim), Ringgold; 12 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Thursday, May 24, 2018 at 7 p.m. in the Oak Hill Church of Christ with Elder Lucian Harris officiating.
The family received friends Thursday evening prior to the service.
Interment was in the East View Cemetery on Friday morning at 11 a.m. with the following grandsons serving as pallbearers: Michael Phillips, Benji Marable, Nicholas Hodges, Josh Phillips, Jason Phillips, Reece Bryant and Jared Hensley.
The Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Lim
Mrs. Hue Anh Lim of Bremen passed away on Monday, May 21, 2018 in a local hospital.
She was born in Cambodia, July 3, 1935.
Mrs. Lim was employed as custodian for the Bremen First Baptist Church for a number of years and was also a member of the church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Se Lim; a son, Lymeng Lim and a brother, Keang Tran.
Mrs. Lim is survived by her son and daughter in law; Meng and Angel Lim of Tallapoosa; her daughter, Siv Lang Chang of Tucker; four grandchildren, Simon Chang of Athens, Elizabeth Rebecca Lim, Nicholas James Lim and Olivia Ann Lim, all of Tallapoosa; a sister, Wai Kien Chan of Hong Kong and a brother, Van Tran of Vietnam. A number of nieces and nephews also survive.
The family of Mrs. Lim received friends at the Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen on Sunday afternoon, May 27, 2018 prior to the memorial service hour.
The memorial service for Mrs. Lim was conducted on Sunday, May 27, 2018 at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with Brother Herman Parker and Reverend Jonathon Blackmon officiating.
Music was furnished by Megan Hatchett. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Tucker.
The Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home of Cedartown
Mr. Parks
Mr. Michael Robin Parks Sr., age 55, of Rockmart, passed away Monday, May 21, 2018.
He was born in Atlanta on July 5, 1962, a son of Bobby Joe Parks and JoAnn Rogers Parks.
Mr. Parks lived in the Cobb County area most of his young adult life before moving to Rockmart in 1993. He loved to golf, fish on the lake and was of the Baptist faith. Mr. Parks worked in construction as a builder.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Joe Parks and a brother, Norman Parks.
Survivors include his mother, JoAnn Gowens, Centre, Ala.; wife, Tamara Parks, Rockmart to whom he was married on December, 20 1984; two sons: Michael Parks Jr. (Melissa), Acworth and Chris Parks (Jessica), Rockmart; daughter, Brittani Scott (Franklin), Powder Springs; five grandchildren; two brothers: Ray Parks, Centre, Ala., and Randy Parks (Becky), Acworth; a number of nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held Friday, May 25, 2018 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home with Rev. Tommy Freeman, Rev. Johnny Simpson and Rev. Ricky Johnson officiating. Interment followed in Riverview Memorial Park in Smyrna.
The family received friends on Friday, May 25 prior to the funeral hour at the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home.
The Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for Mr. Michael Robin Parks Sr.
Mrs. Campbell
Mrs. Velma K. Campbell, age 93 of Rockmart passed away Saturday, May 19, 2018 at her residence.
She was born in Polk County on Aug. 12, 1924 a daughter of the late Henry Kelley and Annie Mae Jackson Kelley.
Mrs. Campbell had lived all of her life in the Rockmart area where she was a member of the New Prospect Baptist Church.
She worked for the Goodyear Mill, Loral and at the time of her retirement Lockheed-Martin. Mrs. Campbell loved to cook, sew, go antiquing and most of all taking care of her family.
Mrs. Campbell also spent a great deal of time as a caregiver to her neighbors in their older years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William V. Campbell on Sept. 26, 2017 to whom she was married for over 75 years; by a daughter Carolyn Pharo and her husband Ed; and by two sisters: Eloise Burnley and Doris Campbell.
Survivors include a daughter, Ann Stanford and her husband Danny, Rockmart; seven grandchildren: Dean Pharo, April Raper, Gigi Moates, Shea Cagle, Terri Smith, Kasie Wallace and Jodi Stanford; eleven great grandchildren and one great great grandson; a sister, Betty Holder, Marietta.
Private graveside funeral services were held in Rose Hill Cemetery with Rev. Jason Purser officiating.
Pallbearers included: Jerry Campbell, Neely Raper, Jeff Moates, Darrell Cagle, Chris Wallace and Greg Campbell.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial gifts be made in Mrs. Campbell's memory to the Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758517 Topeka, Kan., 66075-8517.
The Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home had charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Rutledge
Mrs. Joyce Carter Rutledge peacefully went to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday, May 18, 2018.
She was born in Cedartown on Feb. 12, 1941 and was a resident of Cartersville since 1971.
Mrs. Rutledge attended Cedartown High School, was a member of Circle L Ministries where she enjoyed singing in the choir. She worked at Big Apple Grocery for 20 years and retired from Bartow County Transportation as a school bus driver.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John S. Rutledge; parents, Joe Morgan Carter and Della Bell Redding Carter; brother, Charlie Van Carter; great grandson, Lyle Judson Beck.
Mrs. Rutledge is survived by her children, Kevin Rutledge, Randy (Lisa) Rutledge, Niki (Tony) Lyle and Clint (Allison) Rutledge; grandchildren, Sadie, Zach (Jennifer), Parker (Grace), Alex (Marcus), Heidi (Damien), Olivia, T.J., Jackson, Brant; great-grandchildren, Logan, Kaylei, Champ, Rudy, Amos; brother, Jack (Nelda) Carter; sister-in-law, Shirley Carter; sisters, Ruby Dingler, Sonja (Bill) Frasier, Joanne (Julian) Norris; sister-in-law, Carolyn Evans; brother-in-law, Dewey (Becky) Rutledge, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Circle L Ministries, located at 1481 Old Alabama Road in Taylorsville, with Pastor Tony Lyle and Bill Frasier officiating.
Interment followed in the Stilesboro Cemetery.
The family received friends Monday evening, May 21, 2018, at Parnick Jennings Funeral Home.
Mrs. Rutledge was carried to the church on Tuesday, where she lay-in-state prior to the service.
Those serving as pallbearers were: grandsons, Zach Rutledge, Parker Rutledge, Marcus Ellis, Damien Beck, T.J. Lyle, Jackson Rutledge, Brant Rutledge; nephews, Dennis Carter, Joe Carter, Van Dingler, Billy Frasier, Jeff Dingler, David Frasier, and Chris Norris.
The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home
Mrs. Vandervoet
Mrs. Gertrude Vandervoet, age 89, of Cedartown, passed away at home on Friday evening, May 18, 2018 following an extended illness.
She was born on April 5, 1929 in Greenfield, Mass. to her parents, the late Robert Lester Powling and Ella Scott Powling.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Vandervoet.
Mrs. Vandervoet was retired from the National Library Bindery Company.
She is survived by her loving family, her sons, William L. Vandervoet, Steven Vandervoet, Eric Vandervoet, Bruce M. Vandervoet and David Vandervoet; her daughter, Nancy Henry; 16 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and three great great granchildren, as a well as a number of other relatives also survive.
In accordance with her wishes, Mrs. Vandervoet was cremated. A memorial services will be held Saturday June 2, 2018 at 3 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church with Rev. Mike Broome officiating.
The Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Gertrude Vandervoet.
Mrs. Griffith
Mrs. Sara Griffith, age 77, of Marietta, formerly of Cedartown, passed away on Thursday, May 17, 2018.
She was born on Dec. 12, 1940 in Cedartown, a daughter to the late Hunter E. Odom and Della Adams Odom.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Griffith.
She was retired from the City of Marietta, where she served in the Technical Support Division for the I.T. Section of the City. Mrs. Griffith was of the Methodist faith and attended the Lindsey Chapel Methodist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Melea Griffith, as well as a number of other relatives.
In accordance with her wishes, Mrs. Griffith was cremated and a memorial service will be planned for a later date and time.
The Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home of Cedartown was in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Sara Griffith.
Mrs. Lindsey
Mrs. Nina Jarene Bowen Lindsey, age 61, of Cedartown, passed away on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.
She was born in Cedartown on Dec. 20, 1956.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jamie Allan Lindsey and parents George and Jeanette Frasier Bowen.
Mrs. Lindsey, prior to her illness had served in the restaurant industry in management.
Survivors include, two daughters and sons-in-law, Amie and Ron Dobbs of Calhoun and Rachel and Brian Roberts of Alabama; one sister and brother-in-law, Hollie and David Smith of Rockmart; two grandchildren, Andrew Rainey and John French; two nieces, Ashlie Floyd and Keylie Sisson and two nephews Clayton and Bricen Floyd.
In keeping with Mrs. Lindsey’s wish she was cremated.
The family received friends at the Litesey Funeral Home on Tuesday evening, May 22, 2018. A memorial service followed visitation in the Chapel of the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home.
The Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home in cooperation with the Hutcheson's Memorial Chapel and Crematory had charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Nina Jarene Bowen Lindsey.
