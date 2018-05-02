Mrs. McClain
Mrs. Barbara Camp McClain, age 81, of Cedartown, passed away on Thursday, April 26, 2018.
She was born on April 15, 1937 in Cedartown, the daughter of the late Samuel Oliver and Edna Ann Upton Camp.
Mrs. McClain is survived by her grandchildren, Shannon Cofer, Brandy Durocher, Catrina Crawford, Bo McClain, Bobby McClain, Crystle Wigley, Eric McClain and Bryan Adams; and great-grandchildren, Brayden Durocher, River Durocher, Jonas Wigley, Brooklyn Durocher, Autumn Cofer, Isabeau McClain, Rainey McClain, Bobby McClain, IV, Jon Adams, Bridgett Adams, Emily Adams, Tuesday Adams and Autumn Adams.
Mrs. McClain is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bobby Eugene McClain Sr.; daughter, Barbara Gail McClain Cofer; sons, Samuel Earl McClain Sr. and Bobby Eugene McClain; sister, Linda Waits and brother, Johnny Camp.
In keeping with Mrs. McClain’s wishes she was cremated.
A memorial service for Mrs. Barbara Camp McClain was held on Sunday, April 29, 2018 at 3 p.m. in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home with Rev. Danny Tucker and Rev. Randy Stephens officiating.
Inurnment followed in the Northview Cemetery.
The family of Mrs. McClain received family and friends on Sunday, April 29, 2018 prior to the memorial service hour at the Gammage Funeral Home.
Mrs. Mills
Mrs. Helen Mills, age 88, of Cedartown, passed away on Tuesday April 24, 2018 after an extended illness.
Mrs. Mills was born April 11, 1930 in Muscatine, Iowa daughter to the late Ernie and Minnie Albrecht Helein.
She moved to Cedartown when the HON Company relocated her late husband, Lawrence “Larry” Mills, to its new facility here in Cedartown many years ago.
She always enjoyed square dancing, playing cards and her Red Hatters.
Once she retired from Arrow Shirt Company she was able to enjoy more of the important things like spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a member of New Hope Fellowship Church.
Mrs. Mills was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband of 52 years, Larry Mills; son, Donald “Don” Mills, sisters: Lillian Herlein, Gertie Digney, Anna Mae Shields, Dorothy Morse, Ruth Fuller and Florence Swanson; brothers: Ralph Herlein and Leo Herlein.
Survivors include her Daughter and son in law, Pamela and Terry Hindman; daughter in law, Edith Brownlow Mills; grandchildren: Jeremy and Rebecca Hindman, Nicholas Hindman and Kaci Mills; great grandchildren: Abby Hindman, Megan Hindman, Kyler Hindman and Levi Hindman; sister, Edna Rexroth. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family received friends at Smith and Miller Funeral Home on Friday evening, April 27,2018.
A private graveside inurnment service will take place at a later time.
The family has respectfully asked that floral arrangements be omitted, and memorial contributions made to either Amedisys Foundation 102 East Main St. Cartersville, Ga., 30120 or New Hope Fellowship P.O. Box 182 Cedartown, Ga., 30125 in memory of Mrs. Mills.
Mr. Gormley
Mr. George Alfred Gormley, age 75, of Cedartown, passed away on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
He was born on Feb. 24, 1943 in Richmond, Ga., the son of the late Charles Walton Gormley and Katie Susan Potter Gormley James.
Mr. Gormley was a member of the Rockmart Masonic Lodge No. 97 and was a member of the Yaarab Shriners of Atlanta, Georgia. He retired from Atlanta Pipefitter Local No. 72.
Mr. Gormley is survived by his daughters, Tracy Lynne Woods and Sherri Lea Pugh; brother, Patrick Gormley; and grandchildren, Crystal Calhoun, Katie Pugh, Erik Woods, Alex Pugh, Michael Pugh, Matthew Pugh, and Tristam Woods.
Mr. Gormley is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Virginia Short Gormley; sisters, Mildred Faulk and Martha Cowart; and brother, Charles Gormley.
The funeral arrangements for Mr. George Alfred Gormley were held on Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home with Rev. Dave Grove and Mr. Matthew Miller officiating.
Interment followed in the Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery. Masonic Rites conducted by West Georgia Masonic Memorial Club Caledonia Lodge of Rockmart No. 97.
The family of Mr. Gormley received family and friends on Friday evening, April 27, 2018 at the Gammage Funeral Home.
The following served as pallbearers: Erik Woods, Leonard Woods, Katie Pugh, and David Calhoun.
Mr. Hamby
Mr. Robert David Hamby, age 77 of Cedartown, passed away on Sunday, April 22, 2018.
He was born on Feb. 6, 1941 in Violet, N.C., the son of the late Charles Pickens Hamby and Rosa Mae Payne Hamby.
Mr. Hamby is survived by his brothers, Charles Hamby Jr. and Marvin Lamar Hamby and sisters, Jimmie Ruth Runyan, Shirley Helen Hamby, Barbara Ann Phillips, Daisy Mae Dean and Janie D. Bean.
Mr. Hamby is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Howard Paul Hamby and Willie Earl Hamby.
In keeping with Mr. Hamby’s wishes he was cremated.
A visitation was held for Mr. Robert David Hamby on Friday afternoon, April 27, 2018 in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home.
Mr. Kimbrell
Mr. Clyde Wayne Kimbrell, age 61, of Cedartown passed away Sunday, April 22, 2018.
He was born in Granite City, Ill., on Oct. 16, 1956, the son of the late Clyde Kimbrell and the late Margaret Louise Barrentine Robertson.
Mr. Kimbrell was a veteran of the United States Army and was a retired instrument technician for Speedometer Service Company.
Survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law, April and Chip Gwyn of Powder Springs, and Summer and Paul Parks of Indianapolis, Ind.; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Jeffery and Crystal Kimbrell of Hiram, and Timothy Kimbrell of Rockmart; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Katheryn and Gary Lemley of Rockmart, and Lillian Robertson of Cedartown; one brother and sister-in-law, Lee and Melissa Davis of Temple; nine grandchildren, Alexa Kimbrell, Reese Kimbrell, Presleigh Kimbrell, Alexis Kimbrell, Autumn Bagley, Ethan Gwyn, Peyton Parks, Cannon Parks and Bryson Parks; and a number of other relatives.
Funeral services were conducted Friday afternoon, April 27, 2018 at Hutcheson’s Memorial Chapel with Rev. Randy Rooks officiating.
The remains were cremated following the funeral service.
The family received friends at the funeral home Thursday evening, April 26, 2018.
Mr. Head
Mr. James Leland Head, age 75 of Cartersville (Euharlee Community) passed away Saturday, April 21, 2018.
Mr. Head was born Feb. 7, 1943 in Polk County, son of the late Carl M. Head and the late Mary Martha Christopher Woods and his late step-father, Perry Woods.
He was a member of the New Etna Baptist Church where he was the former choir director.
Mr. Head was a retired carpenter having worked for Cope Builders. He enjoyed singing in the Polk County Senior Choir and going to the mountains.
His greatest love was his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his dog “Ranger.”
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard Head and Ronnie Head.
Survivors included his wife, Martha Freeman Head to whom he was married Dec. 24, 1964; two daughters and sons-in-law, Tina and Ronald Dodd of Acworth and Wendy and Wayne Edwards of Rome; son and daughter-in-law, Jimmy and Dana Head of Euharlee; sister, Donna Turner of Rockmart; brother, Larry Head of Aragon; six grandchildren, Latrelle Head, Tyler Adkins, Lance (Lindsay) Head, Zac (Nicole) Head, Hunter Adkins and Alex Dodd; and two great-grandchildren, Lilly Head and Ella Head.
Funeral services for Mr. Head were held on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Freeman Harris Funeral Home with Rev. Trey Jones and Rev. Billy Thomas officiating. A eulogy was given by Mr. Zac Head.
Interment services followed in the family lot of Polk Memory Gardens.
The following served as pallbearers: Latrelle Head, Tyler Adkins, Lance Head, Zac Head, Michael Gable, Justin Gable and Adam Gable.
Mrs. Ivey
Mrs. Nancy Ivey, age 70, of Cedartown, passed away on Friday, April 20, 2018.
She was born Sept. 20, 1947 in Spring Garden, Ala., daughter to the late Marshall Dentmon and Margaret Harlin Dentmon.
Mrs. Ivey had moved back home to Cedartown after living in Florida for many years. She always loved to go shopping or simply spend time working in the garden, but her greatest joy was her family who always had a special place in her heart.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Fredrick “Tony” Ivey; sisters: Linda Long and Reba Dale; brothers: Jimmy Dentmon and Jay Dentmon.
Survivors include her children: daughter, Lisa Coats of Brooksville, Florida and son and daughter in law Sheldon and Michelle Ivey of Cedartown; sister, Sue Drummonds and husband Tony, of Ridge Manor, Fla.,; brothers and sisters in law, Marshall and Connie Dentmon, of Tampa, Fla., Eddie and Elaine Dentmon, of Lake City, Fla., Terry and Sandy Dentmon, of Tampa, Fla., and Larry and Lawren Dentmon of Cedartown; grandchildren: Jessica Taylor, Tammie Taylor, Kisha Taylor, Jaeme Ivey and Cody White and 10 great grandchildren.
Several nieces, nephews, many dear friends, and her beloved dog, Tiny also survive.
Funeral services for Nancy were held on Monday, April 23,2018 at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Smith and Miller Funeral Home with Rev. Dara Cole officiating. Interment followed at Northview Cemetery.
Pallbearers included: Cody White, Austin Dentmon, Terry Dentmon Jr., Billy Ray Chestnut, Dewayne Dentmon and Wayne Long.
The family received friends Sunday evening, April 22, 2018 at Smith and Miller Funeral Home.
Mr. Williams
Mr. Billy Marvin Williams, age 80, of Aragon, passed away Friday, April 20, 2018.
He was born on June 22, 1937 a son of the late James Monroe Williams and the late Estelle Byers Williams.
Mr. Williams had lived most of his life in Polk County and enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a member of the Davitte Lodge No. 513 F. and A.M., He loved to fish and watch baseball.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy Brock Williams and his second wife, Joyce Hall Williams and a son, Billy Joe Williams.
Survivors include a son, Jackie (Jenny) Williams, Twin City; daughter, Joyce (Billy) Edwards, Aragon; daughter, Robbie Brown, Rome; granddaughter, Amanda (Bruno) Arroyo, Rome; grandsons: Josh (Marissa) Edwards, Aragon, Brandly (Amber) Brown, Aragon, Brandon Williams, Twin City, and Tyler Williams, Hot Springs, Ark.; great granddaughters: Shelby Williams, Ava Edwards, Layla Edwards and Adaley Brown; great grandsons: Otis Williams and Oliver Williams, brother, Donald Williams and a number of nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held Monday, April 23, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home with Rev. Charles Dyer and Rev. Billy Swift officiating.
A eulogy was given by Mr. Steve Dutton. Interment followed in the Floyd Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with the West Georgia Masonic Memorial Club in charge of Masonic Graveside Rites.
The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: James “Cooter” Carter, Eric Fennell, Josh Elrod, Chris Draudt, David Pittman and Cheyenne Williams. Honorary pallbearers were: Junior Carter, Jackie Brock, Jason Tolly and Josh Edwards.
Mr. Cochran
Mr. Robert Lee Cochran Jr. age 64 of Rockmart passed away Friday, April 20, 2018.
Mr. Cochran was born Oct. 18, 1953 in Rome, son of Robert Lee Cochran Sr. and the late Ruth Wade Cochran.
He was a graduate of the Armuchee High School Class of 1972 and worked in the construction industry. Mr. Cochran was a member of the Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church. Robert enjoyed being outdoors, playing golf and softball but loved to play with his dog “Tyson”.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a sister, Dorrain Cochran; and a brother, Ronnie Cochran.
Survivors include his wife, Carol Chappell Cochran of Rockmart; daughter and son-in-law, Katie and Thomas Humphrey of Valdosta; father, Robert Lee Cochran Sr. of Rome; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Diane and Steve Dempsey and Denise and Danny Brooks all of Rome; and two grandchildren, Camden Humphrey and Isabella Humphrey.
Memorial services for Mr. Cochran will be held at a later date.
Mr. Scott
Surrounded by his family, Jerry Dennis Scott, age 72, of Taylorsville, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 19, 2018 in Lubbock, Texas.
Mr. Scott, a life-long resident of Taylorsville, was born March 5, 1946.
He was preceded by his mother, Annie Maxwell Scott and his father Archie Rena Scott, grandparents Wofford and Jenny Scott, a friend and brother in law James Glynn Robinson and many other very close friends and relatives.
Mr. Scott, a very loving and devoted husband, precious daddy, cherished “pop”, treasured brother, uncle and friend is survived by his high school sweet heart and wife of 54 years, Rose L. Scott, a daughter Denise Nunley (Steve) of Taylorsville, a son, Glen Scott (Shannon Beck, Kami and Melinda) of Wheeler, Texas; four grandchildren: Adam (Rhonda) Scott, Shane (Kayla) Scott of Wheeler, Texas, Ethan Staples and Erin Staples of Taylorsville; three great grandchildren: Braxton, Khloe and Cassidy Scott of Wheeler, Texas. He is also survived by one sister, Jo Robinson, one brother, Melvin Scott (Betty Sue) both of Taylorsville, as well as, many very special nieces and nephews, including his favorite fishing buddy, Allen Scott.
He is also survived by several extended family members including Diane Roberts, Scott Staples, Justin, Andrea, Davis, Reece and Jax Nunley.
Mr. Scott was retired from Union Carbide with 33 years of service. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, but above all, he loved and adored his family.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home with Rev. Tommy Harris officiating and eulogies given by his family. Interment followed in the Taylorsville Cemetery.
Pallbearers included grandsons: Adam Scott, Shane Scott and Ethan Staples and friends Lamar “Turkey” Cantrell, Larry Garrison and Joe Harris. Steve “Red” Osborne will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
The family received friends Tuesday evening, April 24, 2018 at the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home.
Mr. Camarata
Mr. Douglas “Corky” Franklin Camarata passed away at 76 years old on April 18, 2018.
Mr. Camarata was born on Feb. 28, 1942 in Cedartown to the late Joseph Liddell Camarata and Bessie Walls Camarata.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Gray Camarata; brother in law, Ray Carter; cousin, Sue Slappey, and two grandchildren, Kyle and Megan.
He will forever be missed and loved by his wife, Jenny Lietz Camarata; sons, Jackie Brooks and Steven Dae; daughter, Pamela Brooks Ericson; son in law, Chuck Ericson; grandchildren, Autum, Olivia, Jamie, and Joseph; sister, Joan Camarata Carter; two nephews, Danny and Slugger; one niece, Chris; cousin and longest friend, Russell Slappey.
The memorial service for Mr. Camarata was held on April 29, 2018 from on top of Mt. Cheaha at the Redbud Pavilion.