Mrs. Pendergraft
Mrs. Jewell Lee Pendergraft, age 92, of Rockmart passed away Thursday, March 15, 2018 at her residence following several years of declining health.
She was born in Taylorsville on Feb. 13, 1926, a daughter of the late Willard Deems and Annie Mae Cochran Deems.
Mrs. Pendergraft had lived the greater part of her life in Rockmart, was of the Baptist faith and retired from the Cobb County School System where she worked as a school bus driver.
She loved working in the yard with her flowers.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack on April 26, 1972; by a sister, Agnes Bowers and by brothers: Raiford, Coy, Floyd and Ravon Deems.
Survivors include two daughters: Khris Shanks and husband Mike, Rockmart and Angie White and husband Tom Moody, Kennesaw; grandson, Andrew White, Alpharetta; three sisters: Iva Joyce Bowman, Sara Moates and Onita Lindsey; three brothers: Alton Deems, Fain Deems and Michael “Mac” Deems; a number of nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. Larry Davis officiating. Interment followed in Rockmart Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers included: Frank Chastain, Will Chastain, Barry Jackson, Danny Holland, Lynn Deems and Lee Deems.
Messages of condolence can be left for the family of Mrs. Pendergraft at Alvismillerfuneralhome.com.
Mr. Head
Mr. Claude Eugene “Buster” Head, age 65, of Rockmart (Paulding County,) passed away Thursday, March 15, 2018 at Kennestone Hospital.
Mr. Head was born on Jan. 3, 1953 in Bartow County to Mr. J.C. Head and Mrs. Odell (Cowart) Head.
Prior to his passing, he worked as a land surveyor for Gaskins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. J.C. (Odell Cowart) Head and his brother, Mr. Jimmy Head.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Mrs. Beth Head; two daughters, Mr. and Mrs. Chad (Bonnie) Brewer and Mr. and Mrs. Bryan (Buffy) Bridges; son, Mr. and Mrs. Ben (Kelli) Head; his grandchildren, Reagan Brewer, Sawyer Brewer, Zach Bridges and John Carter Head; his sisters, Mr. and Mrs. Russ (Linda) Shaver and Mr. and Mrs. David (Penny) Sullivan; brother, Mr. Timmy Head; nieces and nephews also survive.
It was the family’s wishes for Mr. Head to be cremated.
The family received friends on Sunday evening, March 18, 2018 at Benson Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please help the family with funeral expenses by donating to the Tribute Fund.
Mrs. Hartley
Mrs. Margaret Francilla Bradshaw Hartley, age 98, of Rome, passed away on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at a local healthcare facility.
Mrs. Bradshaw was born in Silver Creek, on Dec. 25, 1919, daughter of the late Grover Cleveland Bradshaw and the late Bonnie Weaver Bradshaw.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Luther Hartley, by two sons, Gerald Hartley and Ronnie Hartley, by two grandchildren, by a brother, Cliff Bradshaw, and by two sisters, Pauline Potter and Bill Garrett.
Mrs. Bradshaw was a homemaker and was a member of the Pleasant Hope Baptist Church.
Survivors include a daughter, Glenda Agan, Rome; a son, Cleve Hartley and his wife, Bessie, Cedartown; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; one great-great grandson; a brother, Bob Bradshaw, Florida; a sister, Alice “Boots” Busby, Florida; nieces and nephews.
In accordance to her wishes, Mrs. Hartley was cremated. A private graveside service at Floyd Memory Gardens on was held on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Barry Snapp officiating.
Henderson and Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, had charge of the arrangements.
Baby Braylin Davenport
Baby Braylin Auston Davenport, passed away on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at Floyd Medical Center.
Baby Braylin was born on March 10, 2018 in Rome, the son of William Auston Davenport, III and Lesa Norton Green.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, William Davenport Jr.; great grandmothers, Victoria Shannon and Della Nation; great grandfather, Hugh Solman Gibbons; great uncle and aunt, Robert Henry Gibbons and Joann Gibbons; great-great grandparents, Hubert and Nina Bridges, Pete and Mary Vinson and Patricia Sprague; great grandfather, Brewster Bridges; special great uncle, Dale Roberson and sister, Lakira Green.
Baby Braylin Davenport is survived by his father, William Auston “Willie” Davenport III; his mother, Lesa Norton Green; brother, William Auston Davenport IIII; sisters, Aston Renee Davenport, Taylor Jade Green, Jackqueline Marin, Haley D. Farell and Henry and Debra D. Klemkc and Kurtis; paternal grandmother, Debra Gibbons Roberts; paternal grandfather, Ronald Craig Roberts; maternal grandparents, Laura and Craig Gilchrist; maternal great grandmother, Faye Bridges and Charleen Munroe and very special great aunt, Debra Bridges Roberson. A number of other relatives also survive.
The Memorial service for Baby Braylin Auston Davenport was conducted on Saturday afternoon, March 17, 2018 at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home with Rev. Cynthia Whatley officiating.
The family received friends on Saturday, March 17, 2018 prior to the memorial service hour at the Litesey Funeral Home.
The family respectfully request that flowers be omitted and donations please be made to CASA of Polk County, Court Appointed Special Advocate for Children, 424 N. Main Street, Cedartown, Ga., 30125, 678-901-1021.
For personal condolences and to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website at liteseyfh.com.
Mrs. Benefield
Mrs. Christy Pledger Benefield, age 47, of Taylorsville, passed away Saturday, March 10, 2018 after an extended illness.
She was born on Oct. 22, 1970 in Rome to the late Larry and Linda Pledger.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, Rev. and Mrs. JB Cantrell Jr.; youngest son, Dustin Nails and nephew Colby Corn.
Mrs. Benefield is survived by her son, Ryan Nails and his wife Autumn; grandchildren: Emily, Hunter, Branson and Henry Nails; brother, Mark Pledger and wife Allison; sisters: Misty King and husband Greg, Susan Tate and husband Chris and Dinah Crosby. A host of nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
The service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Christy Benefield was held Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Bush Arbor Baptist Church 3290 Blacks Bluff Rd. Cave Spring, with Rev. Dale Byars officiating.
Mr. Campbell
Mr. Roger Dale Campbell, age 67 of Cedartown, formerly of Rockmart, passed away Saturday March 10, 2018.
Mr. Campbell was born Feb. 1, 1951 in Gadsden Ala., son of the late Ernest Earl Campbell and the late Nellie Imogene Wallace Campbell.
He attended Cedartown High School and was a member of the Second Baptist Church of Rockmart.
Mr. Campbell worked for the General Motors Corporation. He enjoyed music, playing his guitar and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Ann Leatherwood Campbell; son, Kyle Pierce; and a brother, Randy Campbell.
Survivors include his two daughters, Angie Shurley and her husband Andy of Rockmart and Amy Cochran and her husband Jason of Cedartown; brother, Wade Campbell and his wife Pam of Cedartown; and a sister, Linda Bryant of Cedartown; eight grandchildren also survive.
A memorial graveside and interment service for Mr. Campbell was held on Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the family lot of the Prospect Cemetery with Brother Michael Goss officiating.
