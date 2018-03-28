Mrs. Goodsell
Mrs. Mary Evelyn Sanders Goodsell, age 80 of Cedartown, passed away on Thursday, March 22, 2018.
She was born on March 31, 1937 in Cedartown, the daughter of the late Joseph and Vera Shaw Sanders.
Mrs. Goodsell is survived by her brothers, Lowell Sanders (Rouzelle) and William Dwight Sanders (Judy), also several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Goodsell is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dean Arthur Goodsell; Sisters, Agnes Winkles and Helen Cash; brothers, Edward Sanders, Ned Sanders and Sherman Sanders.
The funeral arrangements for Ms. Mary Evelyn Goodsell were conducted on Sunday, March 25, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home with Mr. Joey Sanders, Mr. Jeff Rickett and Rev. Rouzelle Sanders officiating.
Interment followed in the Northview Cemetery.
The family of Mrs. Goodsell received family and friends on Saturday evening, March 24, 2018 at the Gammage Funeral Home.
The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Troy Goodsell, Zack Sanders, Tony McElwee, Jimmy Cash, Robbie Akins, and Stacy Jefferson.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com.
The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Mrs. Mary Evelyn Sanders Goodsell.
Mr. Beasley
Mr. Michael David “Mike” Beasley, age 68 of Cedartown, passed away on Wednesday, March 21, 2018.
He was born on Nov. 22, 1949 in Cedartown, the son of the late Charlie and Rachel Perry Beasley.
Mr. Beasley is survived by his wife, Vicki Cantrell Beasley; daughter, Britteney Jones; son, John Paul Jones; grandchildren, Derius, Miranda, Terrell, Kyle and Ethan and three great-grandchildren.
A graveside service for Mr. Michael David Beasley was conducted on Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 2 p.m. with Rev. DeWayne New officiating.
The family of Mr. Beasley received family and friends on Saturday, March 24, 2108 prior to the graveside service hour at the Gammage Funeral Home.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com.
The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home handled the arrangements for Mr. Michael David Beasley.
Mrs. Barry
Mrs. Pamela Blair Barry, age 61, of Cedartown, passed away on Monday, March 19, 2018.
She was born on Aug. 19, 1956 in Cedartown, the daughter of the late Charles Wilburn and Carolyn Virginia Shiflett Blair.
Mrs. Barry is survived by her daughters, Ginger Barry Moore (Michael) and Missy Perry (Will); sister, Tess Summerville (Chip); brother, Billy Blair; grandchildren, Hayley Moore, Mikenly Moore, Christian Robinson, Paris Fincher, Payton Barry and Riley Perry; several nieces, nephews, great- nieces and great-nephews.
Mrs. Barry is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Randy Thomas Barry and son, Randy Shane Barry.
The funeral arrangements for Mrs. Pamela Blair Barry were conducted on Thursday, March 22, 2018 at 3 p.m. in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home with Rev. Chris Hearne officiating.
Interment followed in the Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family of Mrs. Barry received family and friends on Wednesday evening, March 21, 2018 from at the Gammage Funeral Home.
The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Craig Blair, Wade Blair, Wayne Davenport, Lee Hicks, Jason Davenport and Devyn Hooper.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com.
The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home handled the arrangements for Mrs. Pamela Blair Barry.
Mr. Ingle
Mr. Cecil Ingle, age 77, of Rockmart passed away Monday, March 19, 2018 at his residence.
He was born in Aragon, on Oct. 16, 1940, a son of the late Rueben Ingle and the late Essie Gravitt Ingle.
Mr. Ingle had lived the greater part of his life in Rockmart and was of the Baptist faith. He loved working outside in his garden, working on his lawn mower and playing his guitar.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Shana Ingle; three brothers: Scott Ingle, J.W. Ingle, and Jerry Dean Ingle; three sisters: Martha Brock, Margaret Ingle and Gladys Hulsey.
Survivors include his wife, Mrs. Carolyn Lanham Ingle of Rockmart, to whom he married in 1971; two daughters: Denise Gentry, Rockmart and Michelle Ingle, Rockmart; two sons: Steve Williams (Toni), Rockmart and Harold Ingle, Cedartown; twelve grandchildren; one great granddaughter; two brothers: Pete Ingle and Jimmy Ingle; two sisters: Ruby Ingle and Vera Jo Ortegon; a number of nieces and nephews; and special friends, April and J.R. Rampley.
In keeping with Mr. Ingle’s wishes, he was cremated and no services are planned at this time.
The Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for Mr. Cecil Ingle.
Mr. Austin
Mr. Charles Dorsey “Chuck” Austin, age 59 of Aragon, passed away Monday morning, March 19, 2018.
Mr. Austin was born July 28, 1958 in Rockmart, son of the late Charles Edgar Austin and the late Barbara Lee Johnson Austin. He was a self-employed contractor who enjoyed hunting, fishing and working outdoors.
Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Chelsea and Jeremy Jones of Aragon; three brothers, James Bartow “Cooley” Austin, William Edward “Billy” Austin and Robert Keith “Bobby” Austin all of Rockmart; and two granddaughters, Andilynn and Scarlett.
No memorial services for Mr. Austin are planned at this time.
Please visit www.freemanharrisfunerals.com to extend personal condolences to the family by signing the online guestbook.
Freeman Harris Funeral Home was in charge of the memorial arrangements for Mr. Charles Dorsey “Chuck” Austin.
Mr. Hopkins
Mr. Dan Hopkins, age 68, of Mableton passed away March 18, 2018.
Mr. Hopkins loved his family, but his dogs were his babies.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charlie Hopkins; and brothers, Charles and Michael Hopkins.
Mr. Hopkins is survived by his wife, Janice Hopkins; mother, Edith Hopkins; daughters, Marcy (Scott) Davis of Aragon, and Sara (Buck) Scharfnorth of Bremen; grandchildren, Casey and Chris; sisters, Beth Nesbit of Rome, Carolyn Bentley of Buchanan, and Jenny Garrett of Rockmart; and several nieces and nephews.
The family received friends on Saturday afternoon, March 24, 2018 at Davis-Struempf Funeral Home.
Davis-Struempf Funeral Home of Austell were in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Dan Hopkins.
Mr. King
Mr. Ronald Douglas King, age 71, of Austell and Rockmart passed away Sunday March 18, 2018.
Mr. King was a Sergeant of the United States Army, retired police officer, gunsmith, and armourer. He bravely served his country during two tours in Vietnam, including time as a prisoner of war.
He was Special Forces Green Beret out of Vanh Canh and Qui Nhon and he proudly bore the title of Vietnam Veteran. His police career spanned 34 years and many jurisdictions beginning with Austell Police Department, Powder Springs Police Department, Roswell Police Department, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Aragon Police Department and retired from Rockmart Police Department.
Mr. King is preceded in death by his parents, Judson Blain King and Minnie Ogles King; sister, Inez Bennett; brothers, Charles King and Gene Autry King.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Ersa Payne King; daughters, Brittany and John Cagle of Austell, Katie and Jack Bullock of Woodstock and son, Joshua Douglas King Sr. of Austell; granddaughters, Stephanie and Sam Bordelon, and Chasity Hebrank; grandsons, Joshua King Jr., and Clayton King; great-grandsons, Sammy Bordelon and Trevor Bordelon; sister, Blanche Benson of Luthersville; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services were held Sunday March 25, 4 p.m. at Davis-Struempf Chapel.
The family receive friends on Saturday evening, March 24, 2018 at Davis-Struempf Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Ron’s name to Davis-Struempf Funeral Home, 1975 EW Connector, Austell, Ga, 30106.
Funds will be distributed by the family in Ron’s honor to the Wounded Warrior Project and Disabled Veterans of America.
Davis-Struempf Funeral Home of Austell was in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Ronald Douglas King.
Mrs. Henson
Mrs. Margaret “Lizette” Waits Henson, age 84 of Cartersville passed away Saturday, March 17, 2018.
Mrs. Henson was born Dec. 3, 1933 in Taylorsville, daughter of the late Walker Waits and the late Ethel Sinard Waits. She was a member of the Floyd Creek Baptist Church and retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company with 37 years of service.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Patsy Presley and Ruby Waters; and four brothers, Curtis Waits, James Waits, William Ray Waits and Jimmy Ray “BoBo” Waits.
Survivors included two daughters and sons-in-law, Pam and Joe Hayworth of Rockmart and Missy and Shannon Radford of Cartersville; son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Darlene Henson of Cartersville; two sisters, Linda Campbell and Geneva Moates both of Rockmart; seven grandchildren, Cali Pharis, C. J. and Kayla Bunch, Colt Bunch, Jace Radford, Linsey Radford, Laney Radford and Jesse Hayworth; and two great-grandchildren, Paisley Pharis and Weston Bunch.
Funeral services for Mrs. Henson were held on Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the Freeman Harris Funeral Home with Rev. Doug Vernon officiating.
Interment services followed in the family lot of Floyd Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Keith Moates, Kevin Moates, Daniel Vernon, Nick Rogers, Daniel Johnson and Gevin Johnson.
Honorary pallbearers were: Ray Moates, John Cagle and James Thompson.
Please visit www.freemanharrisfunerals.com to extend personal condolences to the family by signing the online guestbook.
Freeman Harris Funeral Home was in charge of the funeral service for Mrs. Margaret “Lizette” Waits Henson.
Mrs. Beeler
Mrs. Susette Yvonne Beeler, age 71, of Cedartown, passed away on Saturday, March 17, 2018.
She was born on May 9, 1946 in Rome to the late John Earl Hicks and Agnes Williams Hicks.
Mrs. Beeler is survived by her husband of 35 years William Beeler; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Tim Wiggins; son, Chris Truett; grandchildren, Samantha Wiggins, Jaeleigh Wiggins, Christopher Truett Jr., Nikki Boatner, Drew Bradshaw; great grandchildren, Anslei Boatner, Autumn Boatner; step daughters, Angela Beeler Howard (Tracy), Lisa Beeler Clement (Marc); step sons, Michael Beeler (Kim), Chris Beeler; step grandchildren, John Eric Howard, Emily Beeler, Savannah Beeler, Alex Clement, Brendan Clement, Neal Beeler, Taylor Beeler, Ashley Beeler, Landon Beeler, Brianna Beeler; and three great-great grandchildren.
Mrs. Beeler is preceded in death by her parents; a son, Robbie Truett; and a grandson Caleb Christopher Truett.
The Funeral Service for Mrs. Susette Yvonne Beeler were held on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home with Rev. Wayne Benefield officiating.
Interment followed in Polk Memory Gardens Cemetery.
The family of Mrs. Beeler received family and friends on Tuesday evening, March 20, 2018 at the Gammage Funeral Home.
The family will receive flowers and/or donations may be made to Community Share Ministry, 116 N. Main Street, Cedartown, Ga., 30125.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com.
The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home handled the arrangements for Mrs. Susette Yvonne Beeler.
Mrs. Cason
Mrs. Sondra Michelle Hulsey Cason, age 51 of Cedartown passed away Friday, March 16, 2018.
Mrs. Cason was born Aug. 11, 1966 in Rockmart, daughter of the late Arthur Jonathan Hulsey and the late Marion Eskew Hulsey.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Fairview Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four sisters, Kay Roberson, Diane Olson, Dondra Rogers and Elaine Davidson.
Survivors include her husband, Bruce Cason of Cedartown who she married June 19, 1983; two daughters, Patrina Cason of Hampton and Teake Cason of Cedartown; three sisters, Lenda Akins of Rockmart, Anita and Troy Clark of Rockmart and Vickie and Vincent Nichols of Cedartown; and three children, Brooklyn, Austin and Haley.
The family had a time of visitation at the funeral home on Sunday, March 18, 2018. A private interment service will be held at a later date in the family lot of Rockmart Memorial Gardens.
Please visit www.freemanharrisfunerals.com to extend personal condolences to the family by signing the online guestbook.
Freeman Harris Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Sondra Michelle Hulsey Cason.
Mr. Byars
Mr. Craig Edward Byars died unexpectedly on March 15, 2018 at the age of 45.
He was born on June 16,1972 in Rome. He is a 1990 graduate of Coosa High School and a member of the Church of Christ. After high school, he was employed at Inland Container before moving to Panama City Beach, Fla., to be close to family.
Mr. Byars was loved by many because of his great sense of humor and his big heart for others. He never met a stranger.
He is survived by his parents, Clint and Ann Byars; his daughter, Haydee Byars Weiser; his siblings: Jason Byars and wife Heidi, Julie Byars Folsom and husband Frankie, and Sherrie Byars Warren and husband Johnny, along with several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, March 25, 2018 at 1:30 pm at Oak Hill Church of Christ in Rome with Barry Gilreath officiating, family friend and former minister of Emerald Beach Church of Christ.
Interment followed in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens, 2549 Shorter Ave SW, Rome, Ga., 30165.
The family received friends on Saturday evening, March 24, 2018 at the Oak Hill Church of Christ.
Pallbearers included: Cody Folsom, Doug Williams, Keith Randall, Kevin Randall, Richard Early and Chip Sprayberry.
John 3:16 “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”
The Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home of Rockmart is in charge of arrangements for Mr. Craig Edward Byars.