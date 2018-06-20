Mr. Milligan
Mr. Samuel Russell Milligan, age 70 of Aragon passed away Friday morning, June 15, 2018.
Mr. Milligan was born Nov. 21, 1947 in Cedartown, son of the late Edward Russell Milligan and the late Sarah Louise Edge Milligan.
He was a member of the Bethel Crossroads Baptist Church and retired from Lockheed Martin Corporation. He enjoyed being outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded by a sister, Dianne Villegas; and a brother, Larry Milligan.
Survivors included his wife, Martha Ann Smith Milligan to whom he was married Jan. 21, 1978; daughter and son-in-law, Anna and Tim Brock of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; son, Samuel “Greg” Locklear of Cedartown; sister and brother-in-law, Martha and Charles Shaw of Cedartown; and four grandchildren, Alison Rebekah Brock, William “Ty” Brock, Jenna Renee Locklear and Samantha Grace Locklear.
Funeral services for Mr. Milligan were held on Sunday, June 17, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the Bethel Crossroads Baptist Church with Rev. Charles Garrett officiating.
Interment services followed in the family lot of the church cemetery.
Pallbearers included: Ronnie Harris, Chuck Rhodes, Phil Moore, Ricky Shaw, Scotty Smith and William “Monk” Hindman.
Honorary pallbearers were: Scotty Milligan, Russ Shaw, Bryant Deems, Ricky Smith, Kenneth Smith and Glen Hindman.
Freeman Harris Funeral Home was in charge of the funeral services for Mr. Samuel Russell Milligan.
Mrs. Baker
Mrs. Frances Ellen Freeman Baker, age 75, of Rockmart, passed away Thursday, June 14, 2018 at her residence following several months of illness.
She was born in Dallas on Dec. 7, 1942 a daughter of the late Marvin Helsip Freeman and Mattie Faye Cole Freeman.
She had lived all of her life in the Aragon and Rockmart area and was a member of the Hills Creek Baptist Church. Mrs. Baker had worked for Whitfield Spinning, Dallas, Integrated Mills, Aragon and Southern Yarn, Cartersville.
Mrs. Baker enjoyed cooking, camping, fishing, sewing and most of all spending time with her family especially the grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers: Tony and Dorvil Freeman.
Survivors include her husband of nearly sixty years, Jerry Baker, Rockmart to whom she was married on April 6, 1959; four children: Lamar Baker (Kelly), Port Charlotte, Fla., Brenda Presley (Tony), Rockmart, Levitta Barber, Aragon and Terry Baker (Kristy), Rockmart; ten grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; twin brother, Frankie Freeman, Woodstock and brother, Lance Freeman, Aragon; a number of nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside funeral an interment services were held Saturday, June 16, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the Aragon Cemetery with Rev. Jason Purser officiating.
The family received friends Saturday prior to the funeral hour at the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home.
The Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements for Mrs. Frances Ellen Freeman Baker.
Rev. Mills
Reverend Herman Olin Mills, age 82, of Douglasville, passed away Thursday, June 14, 2018.
He was born in Rome, the son of the late William Homer and Addie Garrett Mills on May 21, 1936.
Rev. Mills was a Baptist Minister and served five churches until his retirement. He was a dedicated member of New Genesis Baptist Church.
He loved God, his family, church, being around people, and taking long walks around Arbor Place Mall. He enjoyed every holiday—especially Christmas.
Rev. Mills was an avid Atlanta Braves fan. His love for the Braves led him from volunteer to being able to serve as an usher for 35 years.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers: William Homer Mills Jr., Harvey Mills, Lonnie Mills, and Vernon Mills.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Mrs. Betty Joyce Dollar Mills of Douglasville; children: Lanita Lloyd and her husband, Mickey of Villa Rica; Jimmy Mills and his wife, Angie of Douglasville; Melanie Mills of Smyrna; and Heather Perkna of Smyrna; sisters: Jewel Armstrong and her husband, Charles and Myrtice Busby, all of Lindale, GA; grandchildren: Joni Smithwick and her husband, Brandon; Dillan Mills; Trey Sanders; Alexa Wray and her husband, Stephen; Bethany Sanders; Lex Perkna; Kendall Perkna; Peyton Perkna; and Jax Perkna; and beloved nieces and nephews.
The family received friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville on Friday evening, June 15, 2018.
The funeral service was held Saturday, June 16, 2018, at 2 p.m. at Hightower’s Chapel with Reverend Lloyd Latham, Mrs. Lanita Lloyd, and Reverend Billy Wallace officiating. Music will be rendered by Danny Singley and Stephanie Singley.
Interment followed in Meadowbrook Memory Gardens in Villa Rica. Rev. Jerry Oglesby, Rev. Paul Houston, Gary Hopper, Rev. Barry Dollar, Rev. Clifton Brown, and Mike Busby served as pallbearers.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville had charge of the arrangements.
The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home made this local announcement for the family of Rev. Herman Olin Mills.
Mr. Tidwell
Mr. Rodney Lee Tidwell, age 46, of Rockmart, passed away Wednesday, June 13, 2018 in a Rome medical center.
He was born in Rome on June 19, 1971 a son of Elizabeth Privett Tidwell and the late Jerry Tidwell.
Mr. Tidwell grew up in Rockmart, graduated from Rockmart High School in 1989 and then attended Floyd College where he earned his Associate Degree.
He loved the outdoors where he could hike and fish especially in the Smokey Mountains.
Survivors include his wife, Dena Tidwell; mother, Elizabeth Hilterman; sister, Nikole Kent; grandmother, Mary Privett; five nephews, three nieces and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family received friends Saturday evening, June 16, 2018.
A memorial service followed the visitation at 6 p.m. in the Chapel of the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home.
Mr. Tidwell’s family and friends delivered eulogies.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial gifts be made in Rodney's memory to NAMI, 3 Central Plaza, Box 317 Rome, Ga., 30161 or to St. Jude's Childrens Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept 142 Memphis, Tenn., 38148-142.
The Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements for Mr. Rodney Lee Tidwell.
Mr. Sanders
Mr. Herman Lowell "Pop" Sanders, age 75 of Tallapoosa, passed away on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.
He was born on Oct. 10, 1942 in Cedartown, the son of the late Joe and Vera Shaw Sanders.
Mr. Sanders retired from Inland Container Corporation with 35 years of service.
He and his family operated Our Place in Tallapoosa for 33 years. Mr. Sanders also served as co-pastor and administrator of Outreach Ministries as well as served on the Tallapoosa City Planning Commission for 20 years.
Mr. Sanders is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Rouzelle Earnest Sanders; sons, David Lowell Sanders (Heather) and Joey Sanders (Pam); brother, William Dwight “Red” Sanders (Judy); grandchildren, Jonathan David Sanders (Lauren), Jessica Hensley (Alex), Brandy Roberts (Spencer), Chase Allen, and Wesley Punkosdy (Nikki); 4 great grandchildren; and several other extended family members.
Mr. Sanders is preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Daphne Howell Sanders; sisters, Agnes Winkles, Helen Cash, and Evelyn Goodsell; brothers, Edward Sanders, Ned Sanders, and Sherman Sanders.
A service for Mr. Herman Lowell Sanders was held on Thursday, June 14, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the Gammage Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Rusty Kennedy and Mr. Jonathan Sanders officiating.
Flowers are being accepted along with donations to Outreach Tabernacle in Muscadine, Alabama, at P.O. Box 2 Tallapoosa, Ga., 30176.
The following gentlemen will serve as honorary pallbearers: Chase Allen, Wesley Punkosdy, Alex Hensley, Spencer Roberts, Robin Windom, Jonathan James and Dennis Davis and Phillip Bridgers.
The family of Mr. Sanders received family and friends on Thursday, June 14, 2018 prior to the service hour at the Gammage Funeral Home.
Per his wishes, Mr. Sanders was cremated following the service.
The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home handled the arrangements for Mr. Herman Lowell Sanders.
Mrs. Anderson
Mrs. Martha Elizabeth Willoughby Anderson, age 83, of Cedartown passed away on Sunday, June 10, 2018.
She was born in Atlanta on Monday, Sept. 13, 1934, the daughter of the late Charles Columbus Willoughby and the late Ruth Naomi Reeves Willoughby.
Besides her parents, Mrs. Anderson is preceded in death by her husband, James Daniel Anderson; one daughter, Jamie Elizabeth Anderson Bennett; one brother, Charles “Junior” Willoughby and two sisters, Irene Singley and Betty Samples.
Survivors include a son, Wade Anderson of Tallapoosa; three grandchildren, Zachary J. Anderson, Richard K. Bennett and Christopher W. Bennett; two great grandsons, Lim James Anderson and Aiden James Anderson and a number of other relatives.
Funeral services were conducted on Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at 1 p.m. from Hutcheson’s Memorial Chapel with Reverend John Brown officiating.
Interment followed in Piney Woods Cemetery in Buchanan.
The family received friends Tuesday evening, June 12, 2018 at the funeral home.
Funeral services were being provided by Hutcheson’s Memorial Chapel and Crematory of Buchanan.
Master Sgt. Lloyd (Ret.), U.S. Army
Master Sgt. Ralph Leslie Lloyd Jr. (Ret.), age 68, of Rockmart, passed away Sunday, June 10, 2018 at his residence following a lengthy illness.
He was born in Waycross on Jan. 11, 1950 a son of Ralph Leslie Lloyd Sr. and Madelyn Howard Lloyd.
Mr. Lloyd had been a resident of Rockmart for the past 20 years moving here from Cartersville where he had lived for 10 years. He was of the Baptist faith, enjoyed fishing, running, bicycling and woodworking.
Master Sgt. Lloyd was a veteran of the United States Army retiring as following a 20 year career in the military.
He was a recipient of the Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal with Combat Distinguishing Device "V,” Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the Southwest Asia Service Medal with three Bronze Service Star.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Timothy Lloyd.
Survivors include his wife, Stacy Lloyd of Rockmart to whom he was married on Sept. 2, 1976; son, Ryan Lloyd and his wife Amy of Carrollton; two granddaughters: Addison Lloyd and Harper Lloyd, Carrollton; and brother, Jeff Lloyd of Newnan.
Graveside funeral and interment services were held Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at 11 a.m. in the Yorkville Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Maryellen Hittel officiating.
Military honors were delivered by the Honor Guard of Brown-Wright Post No. 12 of the American Legion.
The Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Raburn
Mr. James “Jack” Chance Raburn, age 89 of Rockmart, passed away on Sunday, June 10, 2018.
He was born on Sept. 4, 1928 in Sanford, Fla., the son of the late Paul and Meda Chance Raburn.
Mr. Raburn is survived by his loving wife, Clotilde “Penny” Gainous Raburn; daughter, Elaine R. Sorrells (Denny); sons, Dan Raburn (Marcia) and Ken Raburn; sister, Margaret Nicholas; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service for Mr. James “Jack” Chance Raburn were held on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at 2:30 p.m. at Mount Harmony Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Rev. Robert Wright officiating.
Interment immediately followed with full Military rites conducted by the Fort Benning Honor Guard.
The family of Mr. Raburn received family and friends on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 prior to the funeral hour at the Gammage Funeral Home.
The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home handled the arrangements for Mr. James “Jack” Chance Raburn.
Mr. Vande Zande
Mr. Gary Melvin Vande Zande, age 69 of Rockmart passed away Saturday, June 9, 2018.
Mr. Vande Zande was born Dec. 19, 1948 in Hutisford, Wisc.,, son of Betty Jane Tetzlaff Vande Zande and the late Melvin James Vande Zande.
He was a graduate of Beaver Dam High School of Beaver Dam, Wisc., and was a restaurant manager for Pizza Hut having worked at many different locations.
Survivors include three daughters, Kelly (Jason) Meyer of Canton, Shannon (Kirk) Howard of Cartersville and Kortnye Vande Zande of Dallas; six sons, Todd (Kristy) Vande Zande of Douglasville, Troy (Suzan) Vande Zande of Dallas, Dean (Tanja) Vande Zande of Cartersville, Sundance Vande Zande of Sandy Springs, Caleb Vande Zande of Cleveland, Ohio and Cory Vande Zande of Dallas; mother, Betty Jane Vande Zande and brother, Dennis Vande Zande both of Beaver Dam, Wisconsin; 26 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
No memorial services for Mr. Vande Zande are planned at this time.
Freeman Harris Funeral Home was in charge of the memorial arrangements for Mr. Gary Melvin Vande Zande.
Mr. Moore
Mr. Calvin Moore, age 85 of Rockmart passed away Saturday, June 9, 2018.
He was born April 20, 1933 in Rockmart, son of the late Joshua Moore and the late Ada Hyde Moore.
He was a graduate of the Rockmart High School Class of 1952.
Mr. Moore retired from Greenwood Manufacturing Company with 46 years of service and was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Glenda Mae Ward Moore on March 22, 2011; and four brothers, James Moore, Lewis Moore, Alvin Moore and R. W. Moore.
Survivors included two daughters and sons-in-law, Darlene and Jimmy Floyd of Panama City Beach, Fla., and Lisa and Randy Jarrell of Aragon; son and daughter-in-law, Scotty and Pam Moore of Villa Rica; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A private family funeral graveside and interment service for Mr. Moore was held on Sunday, June 10, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the family lot of the Aragon Cemetery with Brother Melton Moss officiating.
Pallbearers included: Scotty Moore, Josh Moore, Tony Jarrell, Aaron Young and Bryan Garrison.
Freeman Harris Funeral Home was in charge of the funeral graveside service for Mr. Calvin Moore.
Mrs. McNally
Mrs. Tammy Dodgens McNally, age 52, of Palm Bay, Fla., and formerly of Cedartown, passed away on Wednesday evening, June 6, 2018 following a brief illness.
Tammy was born on Nov. 25, 1965 in Rome.
She attended school in the Polk School District and graduated from Cedartown High School in 1983. She was a member of the South Side Baptist Church of Cedartown.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Willie West and a brother in law, William McNally.
She is survived by her husband, Ray McNally; daughters, Emily Seddon and Chris and Amber Baldwin; her mother, Nancy West Dodgens; special daughter, Lindsey Green; someone special like a sister, Angie Swafford; step sons, Raymond McNally and Brianna, Ryan McNally and Patric McNally; brother in law and sister in law, John and Gloria McNally; sister in law and brother in law, Linda and Ted Siedlecki; sister in law, Linda McNally; her grandchildren, Kathryn Seddon, Joley Seddon, Jenson Hayes, Joseph Seddon and R. J. McNally.
A number of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews also survive.
The Funeral service for Tammy Dodgens McNally were conducted on Thursday afternoon, June 14, 2018 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home with Mr. Brad Shelton speaking and Rev. Mike Garrett officiating.
The family received friends on Wednesday evening, June 13, 2018 at the Litesey Funeral Home.
Keeping with Mrs. McNally’s wishes, her body was cremated following the service.
Flowers will be accepted in the form of plants, baskets, etc or those wishing to do so may make memorial donations in Mrs. McNally’s memory to the Polk County Humane Society, P. O. Box 1339, Cedartown, Ga., 30125.
For personal condolences to the family and to sign the online guestbook, please visit liteseyfh.com.
The Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home of Cedartown is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Tammy Dodgens McNally.
Mr. Hallman
Mr. Jessie Lewis Hallman, age 82, of Rockmart, passed away June 3, 2018.
He was born February 16, 1936 in Blount County, Ala., to the late James M. and Bessie Pilgrim Hallman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Phillip Johnson.
Mr. Hallman is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Pam and Tracy Shelton, of Cedartown and Pat and Ronald Carroll, of Buchanan; sons and daughters-in-law, Mike and Karen Johnson, of Cedartown and Ricky and Susan Hallman, of Rockmart; 10 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren with one on the way; sister, Faye Williams, of Arab, Ala.; and brother, Austin Hallman, of Tallapoosa.
Funeral services were held June 6, 2018 at 4:00 PM from the Chapel of Miller Funeral Home with Rev. Ronald Carroll and Rev. Trey Jones officiating.
Music was provided by Jeffery Hulsey.
Pallbearers serving were Ricky Hallman Jr., Mike Johnson, Shane Hulsey, Jeffery Hulsey, Josh Jones, and Pete Hallman. Interment was held at Northview Cemetery in Cedartown.
Miller Funeral Home of Tallapoosa were in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Jessie Lewis Hallman.