Mrs. Pollard
Mrs. Joyce Faye Chupp Pollard, age 72, of Bremen, passed away Thursday, May 31, 2018 in Carrollton following a brief illness.
She was born in Haralson County on Oct. 8, 1945, a daughter of the late Melvin Colie Chupp and the late Ethel Garner Chupp.
Mrs. Pollard lived her early life in Rockmart before moving to Cedartown. In 1976 she and her husband Keith returned to Rockmart, later moving to Bremen where they have made their home since 1978.
She was a former employee of the Arrow Shirt Company having worked in Cedartown and Bremen. Mrs. Pollard was a member of the Waco Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Janice Corwin.
Survivors include her husband, Keith Pollard of Bremen to whom she was married on Dec. 11, 1976; son, Matthew Pollard and his wife Karen, Franklin; daughter, Jennifer Lepard and her husband Kevin, Mt. Zion; seven grandchildren: Skylar, Ethan, Kayley, Avery, Meghan, Makenna and Kelsie; nephew raised as a son, Jacob Pollard; sister, JoAnn Helton and her husband David, Aragon; two brothers: Larry Chupp and his wife Brenda, Aragon and William L. Chupp and his wife Lynette, Monroe; a number of nieces and nephews also survive.
In keeping with her wishes, Mrs. Pollard was cremated and memorial services are incomplete at this time.
The Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Green
Mr. Michael Keith Green, age 60 of Cedartown, passed away on Thursday, May 31, 2018.
He was born on Feb. 18, 1958 in Rome, the son of the late Milton and Mary Katherine Adrian Green.
Mr. Green is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, James and Angela Green; sister, Ann Arp; brother, David Green; grandchildren, Addyson, Mollie and Mason and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Green is preceded in death by his parents; paternal grandparents, Paul and Addie Green and maternal grandparents, Joe and Edna Adrian.
The family of Mr. Green received family and friends on Saturday evening, June 2, 2018 at the Gammage Funeral Home.
In keeping with Mr. Green’s wishes, he will be cremated after the visitation.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com.
The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home handled the arrangements for Mr. Michael Keith Green.
Mr. Earwood
Mr. Lionell Earwood, age 81 of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, May 29, 2018.
He was born on July 5, 1936 in Powder Springs, the son of the late Alva Jackson and Ruby Viola Estelle Westbrook Earwood.
Mr. Earwood is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Linda Mae Shiflett Earwood; daughters, Rhonda Kim and Randy Puckett and Terrie Lavonne Houck; sons, David Wayne Earwood and Kane Edward Earwood; sisters, Joyce Waits-Comer and Kathleen Boddie; brothers, Carey Earwood and TJ Earwood; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Earwood is preceded in death by his parents; son, Randy Allen Earwood; sisters, Frances Maddie Earwood, Estelle Earwood Long and Charlotte Earwood Abrams and brothers, Spurgeon Lee Earwood, Red Earwood and Harold Joseph Earwood.
In keeping with Mr. Earwood’s wishes he was cremated.
A memorial service for Mr. Lionell Earwood was held on Friday, June 1, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home with Rev. Billy Fricks officiating.
The family of Mr. Earwood received family and friends on Friday, June 1, 2018 prior to the memorial service hour.
The family has requested that flowers are to be omitted and memorial donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kan., 66675.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com.
The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home handled the arrangements for Mr. Lionell Earwood.
Mrs. Thompson
Mrs. Brenda Ann Brown Thompson, age 70, of Rockmart, passed away at her residence on Saturday, May 26, 2018 following several months of illness.
She was born in Gadsden, Ala., on Nov. 2, 1947 a daughter of the late Horace Edward Brown and Hazel Edith York Brown.
Mrs. Thompson had been a resident of the Aragon and Rockmart area since the age of four. She was a graduate of Rockmart High School, Class of 1965 and a graduate of Shorter University in Rome.
She was a member of the Aragon Baptist Church and a retired employee of Bell South.
Survivors include her husband of 54 years, James Clayton Thompson, Jr. to whom she married on May 24, 1964; daughter, Lori Ann Thompson Ballard and husband Mike; son, Chad Anthony Thompson and wife Carol; grandchildren: Jared Hughes, Brandi Ann Hughes Thompson and husband Justin, Zachary Thompson and Morgan Shea Thompson.
Funeral services were held Monday, May 28, 2018 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home with Rev. Owen "Bud" Davis officiating. Interment followed in the Rose Hill Cemetery.
Pallbearers will include: Jared Hughes, Zach Thompson, Justin Thompson, David Childers, Dustin Sorrells, Bobby Gibbs and David Hughes.
The family received friends prior to the service hour at the funeral home.
The Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements for the funeral of Mrs. Brenda Ann Brown Thompson.
Mr. Pope
Mr. Jerry Lee Pope, age 66, of Ringgold, passed away Saturday, May 26, 2018 in Chattanooga, Tenn.
He was born in Rome on July 20, 1951, a son of the late Hughie Samuel Pope and the late Cordlee Davenport Pope.
Mr. Pope lived the greater part of his early life in the Collard Valley area before moving to Ringgold in 1977. He was a member of the Damascus Baptist Church.
Some of Mr. Pope's hobbies were wood working, picking his guitar and he also loved old cars.
He was a retired mechanic with Shaw Industries where he retired after 36 years of service.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers: Eugene, Jack and Donald Pope; and two sisters: Martha Pendley and Mary Pope.
Survivors include his son, Adam Pope and his wife Rhonda, Tunnel Hill; daughter, Kristie Pope Cummings, Ringgold; two grandchildren: Maddox Cummings and Mackenzie Cummings; brother, Charles Pope and his wife Patricia, Rockmart; a number of nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside entombment services were held Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at 11 a.m. in the chapel mausoleum of Polk Memory Gardens with Rev. Tim Deems officiating and Mr. Alvin Cummings delivering a eulogy.
Pallbearers included: Jack Pope, Gary Pope, Mark Pope, Mickey Pope, Olin Sisson, Hoyt Pendley and Dennis Pendley.
The family received friends on Monday evening , May 28, 2018 the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home.
The Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements for Mr. Jerry Lee Pope.
Mr. Lumpkin
Mr. Billy “Tank” Lumpkin, age 80 of Rockmart passed away Saturday evening, May 26, 2018.
Mr. Lumpkin was born Feb. 7, 1938 in Rome, son of the late Charner Allen Lumpkin and the late Sarah Francis Jamison Lumpkin.
He was a graduate of the Rockmart High School Class of 1956.
Mr. Lumpkin retired from the Lockheed-Martin Corporation with 38 years of service and was of the Baptist faith.
Mr. Lumpkin was a member of the Rockmart Masonic Lodge No. 97 F&AM where he was a Past Master and had served in many capacities in the Masonic order.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Lumpkin Jennings; and four brothers, Allen Lumpkin, Van Lumpkin, Bobby Lumpkin and Harold Lumpkin.
Survivors included his wife, Bobbie Irwin Lumpkin of Rockmart to whom he was married March 1, 1958; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Rick Lumpkin and Mark and Dena Lumpkin all of Rockmart; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Hazel and Paul Bolstein of Powder Springs and Carolyn and Randy Stone of Rockmart; brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Shirley Lumpkin of Griffin; and a grandson, Andrew Lumpkin.
Funeral services for Mr. Lumpkin were held on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the Freeman Harris Funeral Home with Rev. Josh James and Rev. Owen (Bud) Davis Jr. officiating.
Interment services followed in the family lot of Rose Hill Cemetery with Rev. Jeff Hulsey officiating.
Pallbearers were: Paul Smith, Chuck Lumpkin, Charlie Lumpkin, Wade Stringer, Steve Lumpkin and Cleve Lumpkin.
Serving as honorary pallbearers were: Dan Forsyth and Earl Deaton.
Please visit www.freemanharrisfunerals.com to extend personal condolences to the family by signing the online guestbook.
Freeman Harris Funeral Home was in charge of the funeral services for Mr. Billy “Tank” Lumpkin.
Mr. Roberson
Mr. James Bernard “Sonny” Roberson, age 83 of Rockmart passed away Saturday, May 26, 2018.
Mr. Roberson was born May 13, 1935 in Rockmart, son of the late Willie Roberson and the late Daisy White McCollum and his late step-father, Leroy McCollum.
He was a graduate of Berry High School and a member of the Holly Springs Baptist Church. Mr. Roberson was a working man having been in the construction industry, specializing in grading and hauling.
Mr. Roberson loved tractors and working in the dirt and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Mr. Roberson was preceded in death by a daughter, Amelia Jean Hester.
Survivors included his wife, Carolyn Ratteree Roberson of Rockmart to whom he was married Oct. 23, 1970; daughter, Cecelia “Sissy” Roberson Daniel of Yorkville; granddaughter, Constance Taylor; two grandsons, Dreagon Gilley and Dylan Daniel; and one great-grandchild.
Funeral services for Mr. Roberson were held on Monday, May 28, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Freeman Harris Funeral Home with Rev. Jimmy Tibbitts and Rev. Jimmy Cason officiating.
Interment services followed in the family lot of Dallas Memory Gardens.
Serving as pallbearers were Eddie Dunn, Rob Hayden, Joe Tipton, Clinton Yarbrough, Joel Hicks, Bobby Cason, Mark Forsyth and Bruce Fennell.
Honorary pallbearer was Carl Morris.
Those wishing to do so, may make memorial contributions in memory of Mr. Roberson to the Yorkville Baptist Cemetery Association, Inc., c/o Gail Jones Chandler, 2298 Cole Lake Rd., Dallas Ga., 30157
Please visit www.freemanharrisfunerals.com to extend personal condolences to the family by signing the online guestbook.
Freeman Harris Funeral Home was in charge of the funeral services for Mr. James Bernard “Sonny” Roberson.
Mr. Jones
Mr. John Henry Jones, age 88 of Rockmart passed away Thursday evening, May 24, 2018.
Mr. Jones was born March 1, 1930 in Dallas, son of the late George Washington Jones Sr. and the late Roma Strickland Jones.
He retired with 30 years of service from the Georgia Department of Transportation as an equipment operator and was of the Baptist faith.
Mr. Jones had a great love for his family and enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Maebelle Cole, Nealy Turner and Roma Lee Hulsey; and three brothers, Vernon Jones, George Jones Jr. and Snowden Jones.
Survivors included his wife, Audrey Leah Akins Jones of Rockmart to whom he married in 1957; son, William Jones and his wife Darlene of Rome; three sisters, Reba Jenkins and her husband Harris of Cartersville, Cleo McMickens and Beatrice Ragsdale and her husband Carl all of Dallas; two grandchildren, Nicole Rinker and her husband Michael of Rome and Patricia Leah Jones and her companion Talon Rice all of Rome; and one great-granddaughter, Karliene Grace Rinker.
Funeral services for Mr. Jones were held on Sunday, May 27, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Freeman Harris Funeral Home with Elder Joseph Hayes officiating.
Interment services followed in the family lot of Rockmart Memorial Gardens.
Please visit www.freemanharrisfunerals.com to extend personal condolences to the family by signing the online guestbook.
Freeman Harris Funeral Home was in charge of the funeral services for Mr. John Henry Jones.