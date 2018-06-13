Ms. Reeves
Ms. Rena Stewart Reeves, age 84, of Cedartown, passed away on Thursday morning, June 7, 2018.
She was born on May 29, 1934 in Cave Spring, a daughter of the late John Carlton Reeves and Cornelia Frances Wilbanks Reeves.
Ms. Reeves was retired from the Georgia School for the Deaf, following 38 years of dedicated teaching service to the Deaf.
She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and a past member of the Cedartown Junior Service Welfare League. Ms. Reeves was a member of the Cedartown First Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by her family, cousins, James and Linda Grove and Brian Grove; a number of other relatives and friends also survive.
Graveside funeral and interment services were conducted on Sunday afternoon, June 10, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. from the family lot of the Cave Spring City Cemetery with Mr. Tony L. Brazier and Mr. Brian Grove officiating.
The family received friends on Saturday afternoon and evening, June 9, 2018 at the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home.
Flowers will be accepted, and memorial contributions can be made to the: Polk County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1339, Cedartown, Ga., 30125.
The following were asked to serve as pallbearers: Michael Shelton, Ralph Wilbanks, Brian Grove, Ray Lewis, Grady White and Ted White.
The Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home of Cedartown was in charge of the arrangements for Ms. Rena Stewart Reeves.
Mrs. McCollum
Mrs. Edna Hazel McCollum, age 91, of Rome and formally of Cedartown, passed away on Thursday, June 7, 2018.
She was born on December 21, 1926 in Buchanan, a daughter of the late Elbert and Nora McClure.
Mrs. McCollum was retired from Arrow Shirt Company and enjoyed sewing along with other hobbies; such as, square dancing, gardening and cooking. Her favorite enjoyment was spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by his first husband, Chick Bowling; and second husband, Glenn McCollum; daughter and son-in-law sister, Diane and Bill Worthy; brothers, David, Delbert, Eugene and Harley McClure; sisters, Betty Priest and Darlene McClure.
Survivors include children and spouses: Dollie Ann and Jim Babb, Glafus and Faye Bowling, Tony and Synetta Bowling, Shelia and Thad Kinney, Glenda and Gary Rawls and Chuck and Sandra McCollum; 11 grandchildren: Bob Chandler, Davy Chandler, Craig Chandler, Candice Little, Leslie Donaldson, Brittany Higginbotham, Dustin Whitfield, Rhett Kinney, Renee Hopkins, Ryan Worthy and Jay McCollum; 24 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren; brothers and sisters in law: Horace and Jane McClure and Lovey and Jean McClure; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services for Mrs. Edna Hazel McCollum were held on Sunday, June 10, 2018 at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Smith and Miller Funeral Home with Rev. Danny Tucker officiating and Mrs. Glenda Rawls delivering the eulogy.
Interment followed at Polk Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers included Bob Chandler, Davy Chandler, Craig Chandler, Dustin Whitfield, Rhett Kinney and Ryan Worthy.
The family received friends on Sunday afternoon prior to the service hour.
The family will receive flowers; however, donations can be made in Mrs. McCollum’s memory to Faith Missionary Baptist Church P.O. Box 281 Cedartown, Ga. 30125.
The Smith and Miller Funeral Home of Cedartown is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Edna Hazel McCollum.
Mrs. Gurley
Mrs. Henrietta Bishop Gurley, age 90 of Aragon passed away Thursday, June 7, 2018.
Mrs. Gurley was born June 10, 1927 in Polk County, daughter of the late Henry Richard Bishop and the late Emma Louise Locklear Bishop.
She was a graduate of the Rockmart High School Class of 1944 and was a member of the Aragon Baptist Church.
Mrs. Gurley retired from Clayton General Hospital as a dietary clerk and loved watching her grandchildren. She enjoyed reading and working on her computer, especially Facebook.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Slater Gurley Sr. on Dec. 4, 2014; three sons, Earl Slater “Buster” Gurley Jr., George Anthony “Tony” Gurley and Richard Earl Gurley; two sisters, Mildred Hudson and Edna Earl Morgan; and three brothers, Bunyon B. Bishop, Wilber R. Bishop and Clarence Bishop.
Survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law, Janie and Ronald Wolfe of Villa Rica and Lori and Michael Deakins of Aragon; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Memorial services for Mrs. Gurley will be held on Saturday, June 16, 2018 at 3 p.m. in the Aragon Baptist Church with Mr. Steve Bishop and Rev. Wayne Fain officiating.
The family received friends at the church on Saturday prior to the service between the hour of 1:30 and 2:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in memory of Mrs. Gurley to the City of Aragon, 2814 Rome Highway, Aragon Ga., 30104 for the Kids Summer Food Program.
Freeman Harris Funeral Home was in charge of the memorial services for Mrs. Henrietta Bishop Gurley.
Mr. Baines
Mr. Charles Ricky Baines, age 59, of Aragon passed away Thursday, June 7, 2018 in a Rome medical center.
He was born in Rome, on March 16, 1959, a son of the late James Daniel (J.D.) Baines and the late Lena Mae Millhollan Baines. Ricky lived the greater part of his life in the Rockmart area where he was a member of the Lake View Baptist Church. One of his favorite pastimes was building and woodworking.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Carroll Baines; brother, Jackie Baines; and sister, Patricia Coker.
Survivors include his son, Daniel Baines, Cedartown; four sisters: Shirley Waits, Brenda Bowman, Gloria Crumbley and Gail Hunnicutt, all of Aragon; and one brother, Wayne Baines, Rockmart.
Memorial services will be held Sunday, June 10, 2018 at 3 p.m. in the chapel of the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home with Rev. Eddie Hughes officiating.
The family will receive friends on Sunday afternoon prior to the service hour at the funeral home.
The Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements for Mr. Charles Ricky Baines.
Mr. Bruton
Mr. Eugene (Gene) Bruton, age 85, of Aragon, passed away at his residence on Thursday, June 7, 2018.
He was born in Burksville, Ky., on July 1, 1932, a son of the late Paul Bruton and Flossie Shelby Bruton.
Mr. Bruton lived in Kentucky until 1970 when he moved to Marietta, and he had been a resident of Aragon for the past 10 years. He was a member of the Flint Hill Baptist Church and was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and golf.
He made several hunting trips to Colorado and Alaska for big game.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Bruton was preceded in death by a son, Bobby Bruton, and a sister, Hilda Hatcher.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Ann Sherrard Bruton; three children: Peggy Bruton of Powder Springs; Roger Bruton (Debbie) of Shepherdsville, Ky.; and Rick Bruton (Rhonda) of Dallas; five grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; three sisters: Nelda Dockins, Betty Brown (Fred), and Brenda Thrasher (Donald); and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Mr. Bruton were held Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 7 p.m. at Flint Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Don Spears officiating. Interment will follow in the Vine Grove Cemetery in Vine Grove, Ky.
Pallbearers included: Rick Bruton, Buster Bruton, Doug Sherrard, Greg Brandenburg, Eric Brumbelow, and David Roesch.
The family received friends Saturday evening, June 9, 2018, prior to the service hour at Flint Hill Baptist Church.
The family has respectfully requested that flowers be omitted and donations in memory of Mr. Bruton be made to the Flint Hill Baptist Church Youth Group.
The Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements for the funeral of Mr. Eugene (Gene) Bruton.
Mrs. Meadows
Mrs. Willie Mae Sasser Meadows, age 96 of Cumming, formerly of Cedartown, passed away on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.
She was born on Aug. 1, 1921 in Opp, Ala., the daughter of the late Clarence Peyton and Susie Bridges Sasser.
Mrs. Meadows was a member of First Baptist Church of Cumming.
She was preceded in death by her husband Idos Webster Meadows.
Mrs. Meadows is survived by a son Philip and Barbara Meadows of Cedartown, son Willie and Jackie Meadows of Cumming, a daughter Phylis and Stephen Major of Waleska, 5 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
The funeral arrangements for Mrs. Meadows will be held on Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church, Auditorium 2, in Cumming with Dr. Todd Meadows and Rev. Ken Danuser officiating.
Interment will follow in the Suncrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Moultrie.
The family of Mrs. Meadows will receive family and friends on Tuesday, June 19, 2018 from 9:30 a.m. until the funeral hour at the First Baptist Church of Cumming.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations are made to First Baptist Church of Cumming, Greater Things Fund.
The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home are handling the arrangements for Mrs. Willie Mae Sasser Meadows.
Mrs. Drosakis
Mrs. Betty Green Drosakis, age 86, of Marietta, passed away on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.
Funeral services for Mrs. Drosakis were held on Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Mayes Ward Dobbins Funeral Home, Marietta chapel.
Mrs. Drosakis retired from Lockheed and was a member of Roswell Street Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Drosakis, her daughter Alma Rae Drosakis, and her sister Helen Gann.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews.
A visitation was held prior to the funeral service.
Donations in Mrs. Drosakis' memory may be made to Roswell Street Baptist Chruch or the American Heart Association.
Mrs. Foster
Mrs. Virginia Teems Foster, age 81, of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday evening, June 5, 2018 with her loving family by her side.
She was born on Feb. 12, 1937 in Cedartown to her parents, the late Grady Teems, Sr. and Hazel Kelly Teems.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, Mr. James W. Foster Sr. in 2014. Mrs. Foster went home to be with her heavenly family and our Lord on the exact date of their anniversary, of some 64 years.
A very loving person, Mrs. Foster took great pride in caring for people and helping them in any way that she could. She absolutely adored her family and friends and was a longtime member of the Second Baptist Church of Cedartown.
Children and helping children seemed to be her special calling in her younger years. She always considered herself as a servant to the community and she was first employed at the Historic Third Street School, which was located in the Goodyear Village.
Mrs. Foster later went on to continue serving with the Polk School District as an Administrative Assistant and Secretary for a number of Principals at the Purk's Junior High School.
Following her retirement from the school district, Virginia's talents and skills of being a "people person" were yet again enlisted. This time Cedartown Police Chief W.M. Moss called upon her in time of need, and utilized her talents and services in the Police Departments front office.
Mrs. Foster was very gifted with the ability to adapt to just about anything that came along in the agency and while hired as an administrative assistant, often times served as departmental secretary, she often times covered shifts as a communication's officer and occasionally served as a matron to the police officers should an unruly female prisoner be brought in.
She later retired from the City of Cedartown but her legacy of caring continued on. Watching over James, the children and the grandchildren, who she solely devoted her life and love to.
Mrs. Virginia Teems Foster is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, James "J.P." Foster Jr. and his wife Sherri; her daughter and son-in-law, Reba Ann Foster Roberts and her husband Dave; her grandsons, Matt Foster, Zach Foster and Gabe Foster; her granddaughters, Jessica Hubbard and her husband Jordan and Rebecca Roberts York and her husband to be Andrew; her sisters, Shirley Boyles and Reba Payne; her brother, Grady Teems Jr. and his wife Karen; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, James and Frances Edge and a sister-in-law, Sue Groves.
A number of other relatives and friends also survive.
A memorial service for Mrs. Virginia Teems Foster was conducted on Thursday morning, June 7, 2018 at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home with Mr. J.P. Foster, Mr. Matt Foster and Mr. James Edge officiating.
The family received friends on Wednesday evening, June 6, 2018 at the Litesey Funeral Home.
The family has respectfully requested please omit flowers and make memorial contributions in Mrs. Foster's memory to either the Polk Humane Society, P.O. Box 1339, Cedartown, Ga., 30125 or to a church or charity of ones choice.
The Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Virginia Teems Foster.
Mrs. Nettles
Mrs. Glenda Darnell Oliver Nettles, age 77 of Rockmart, passed away Saturday, June 2, 2018.
Mrs. Nettles was born Jan. 16, 1941 in Cedartown, daughter of the late John Tom Oliver and the late Lucy Marie Summerville Oliver.
She was a 1959 graduate of Cedartown High School and of the Baptist faith. Mrs. Nettles retired from the HON Company as an assembler with 20 years of service.
Mrs. Nettles enjoyed gospel and country music and watching golf and football. But, most of all she loved her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by eight brothers, Jack Oliver, John Tigner Oliver, Cecil Oliver, Seals Oliver, Hubert Oliver, Harvey Oliver, Nelson Oliver and Otis Oliver; and a sister, Francis Oliver Robinson.
Survivors include her loving husband, Edward Lee Nettles of Rockmart; a daughter, Cynthia Denise Nettles of Rockmart; two grandchildren, Gage Lee Harris and Ashleigh Morgan Harris; and three great-grandchildren, Jake Lee Harris, Zachary Leon Harris and Braxton Blaze Eugene Derring.
Funeral services for Mrs. Nettles were held on Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Freeman Harris Funeral Home with Rev. Owen "Bud" Davis, Jr. officiating. Interment services followed in the family lot of the Rose Hill Cemetery.
The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Gage Harris, Perry Nettles, Berle Waddell, Marty Nettles, Jason Deering and Reginald Oliver.
Honorary pallbearers were: Pierce Nettles and James Nettles.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Monday evening, June 4, 2018.
Freeman Harris Funeral Home was in charge of the funeral arrangements for Mrs. Glenda Darnell Oliver Nettles.
Mrs. Broadaway
Mrs. Dorothy “Dotti” Marie Jewell Broadaway, age 78 of Aragon, passed away on Saturday, June 2, 2018.
Mrs. Broadaway was born April 28, 1940 in Denver, Colo., daughter of the late Claude E. Jewell and the late Helen Marie Pollock Jewell.
She attended Fort Worth Texas Christian University, and went on to work for the U.S. Department of Labor as an adjuster claims examiner, where she retired after many years of service.
She was a member of Pleasant Hope Baptist Church of Silver Creek where she was a Sunday School teacher for the Senior Ladies.
Mrs. Broadaway enjoyed reading and watching movies. But, most of all she loved her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Claude E. Jewell Jr. and Charles Jewell; and a sister, Beverly J. Wallace.
Survivors include her loving husband of 38 years, Joel R. Broadaway of Aragon to whom she was married Nov. 10, 1979; a daughter, Patricia Fedele and her husband Alfred of Jacksonville, Fla.; a step-daughter, Donna Broadaway Patrick and her husband Mark of Cartersville; two sister-in-laws, Linda Barkwell and Jimmie Maxwell, and Virginia Betz; a brother-in-law, Herman N. Broadaway and his wife Louise; eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral graveside and interment services for Mrs. Broadaway were held on Thursday, June 7, 2018 at 2:30 p.m. in the Georgia National Cemetery of Canton with Rev. Joel Walker officiating.
The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Mark Patrick, Steven McLendon, Michael Patrick, Nick Jones, Alfred Fedele and Jimmie Maxwell.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105, in memory of Mrs. Broadaway.
Freeman Harris Funeral Home was in charge of the funeral graveside service for Mrs. Dorothy “Dotti” Marie Jewell Broadaway.
Mrs. Pollard
Mrs. Joyce Faye Chupp Pollard, age 72, of Bremen, passed away Thursday, May 31, 2018 in Carrollton following a brief illness.
She was born in Haralson County on Oct. 8, 1945, a daughter of the late Melvin Colie Chupp and the late Ethel Garner Chupp.
Mrs. Pollard lived her early life in Rockmart before moving to Cedartown.
In 1976 she and her husband Keith returned to Rockmart, later moving to Bremen where they have made their home since 1978. She was a former employee of the Arrow Shirt Company having worked in Cedartown and Bremen.
Mrs. Pollard was a member of the Waco Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Janice Corwin.
Survivors include her husband, Keith Pollard of Bremen to whom she was married on Dec. 11, 1976; son, Matthew Pollard and his wife Karen, Franklin; daughter, Jennifer Lepard and her husband Kevin, Mt. Zion; seven grandchildren: Skylar, Ethan, Kayley, Avery, Meghan, Makenna and Kelsie; nephew raised as a son, Jacob Pollard; sister, JoAnn Helton and her husband David, Aragon; two brothers: Larry Chupp and his wife Brenda, Aragon and William L. Chupp and his wife Lynette, Monroe; a number of nieces and nephews also survive.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, June 16, 2018 at 2 p.m. at the Waco Church of Christ with Minister Jeff Clark officiating.
The family will receive friends Saturday, June 16, 2018 from 1 p.m. until the service hour at the church.
The Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for Mrs. Joyce Faye Chupp Pollard.
Ms. Lindsey
Ms. Kathy Morton Lindsey, age 71, of Rockmart, passed away on Thursday, May 31, 2018.
She was born on Feb. 24, 1947 in Rome to the late Richard Harrell Morton and Helen Kirk Morton.
Ms. Lindsey is survived by her daughter, Leslie Estes; grandchildren, Ashley Goddard (Matt), Charlie Estes (Randie), Emily Camp (J.T.), Zach Estes (Brittany); great grandchildren, Anslee Goddard, Brantley Goddard, Brendan Estes, and Lakelyn Camp.
Ms. Lindsey is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Mr. Terry Lindsey; and a brother, Mr. Steve Morton.
In keeping with Ms. Lindsey's wishes she was cremated.
A memorial service for Ms. Kathy Morton Lindsey was held on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 7 p.m. in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home.
The family of Ms. Kathy Morton Lindsey received family and friends on Wednesday evening, June 6, 2018 prior to the memorial service hour.
The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home handled the arrangements for Ms. Kathy Morton Lindsey.
Mrs. Brown
Mrs. Della June Norton Brown, age 77 of Rockmart, passed away Wednesday, May 30, 2018.
Mrs. Brown was born June 29, 1940 in Bartow County, daughter of the late Frank Holland Norton and the late Anna Belle McCrary Norton.
She was a graduate of Cass High School and a veteran of the United States Army having served from 1961-1964.
Mrs. Brown was a member of the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church of Kingston and was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers; and two half-sisters.
Survivors included her husband, Henry A. Brown to whom she was married Oct. 11, 1969; two daughters, Sandra Brown Dunn and Ann Brown James and her companion, Ray Taylor; a son, Henry Eugene Brown all of Rockmart; a sister, Janice Worthington of Kingston; and eleven grandchildren.
Funeral graveside and interment services for Mrs. Brown were held on June 2, 2018 at 11 a.m. in the family lot of the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery of Kingston with Brother Melton Moss officiating.
Freeman Harris Funeral Home was in charge of the funeral graveside service for Mrs. Della June Norton Brown.
Mr. Elliott
Mr. Kim Randolph Elliott, age 51, of Felton passed away on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.
He was born in Marietta on Friday, April 7, 1967, the son of the late Adrian Randolph Elliott and the late Nancy Lee (Dobbs) Elliott.
Besides his parents, Mr. Elliott is preceded in death by two brothers, Tommy Cook and Danny Cook.
Survivors include his fiancée, Mary Ellen Owens of Felton; his son, Ben Elliott of Felton; two daughters, Kaylee Elliott and Kylee Elliott, both of Felton; two step-sons, Bradley Owens and Zachary Owens both of Felton; one brother and sister-in-law, Bo and Angie Cook of Felton; his aunt, Sue Redding of Felton and a number of other relatives.
Funeral services were conducted on Saturday, May 26, 2018 at 1 p.m. from Hutcheson’s Memorial Chapel with Reverend Randy Vines officiating.
Interment followed at Center Baptist Church Cemetery in Felton with the following pallbearers: Richard Corn, William Miller, Michael Redding, Bubba Cook, Lane Redding, David Johnson, Ben Addison, Clint Cook, Tommy Garner and Brian Suarez.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Friday evening, May 25, 2018.
Hutcheson’s Memorial Chapel and Crematory of Buchanan was in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Kim Elliott.