Mrs. Smith
Mrs. Carolyn Jeanette Forrister Smith, age 79, of Cedartown, passed away on Thursday, June 21, 2018. She was born on February 23, 1939 in Cedartown. She was the daughter of the late Thomas Luther and Atha Wilson Forrister.
Mrs. Smith is survived by her children,Wilma Gentry (Wayne), Sammy Smith (Velvet), Cathy Hines (Bill) and Tommy Smith (Reena); sister, Sandra Redding (J.T); 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Smith is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Samuel E. Smith, Sr., and brother, Herrell Forriester.
The funeral arrangements for Mrs. Carolyn Jeanette Forrister Smith will be held on Sunday, June 24, 2018 at three o’clock in the afternoon in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Polk Memory Gardens Cemetery.
The family of Mrs. Smith will receive family and friends on Sunday, June 24, 2018 from two o’clock in the afternoon until the funeral hour at the Gammage Funeral Home.
Mr. Brown
Mr. Daniel Jay “Dan” Brown, age 49 of Aragon, and formerly of Belchertown, Mass., passed away on Thursday, June 21, 2018 at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital following complications from heart surgery.
He was born July 5, 1968 in Holyoke, Mass., son of Thomas E. Brown Jr. and Heather Auld Brown. He was a 1986 graduate of Belchertown High School and was a construction supervisor having worked for Georgia Specialty Glass.
Mr. Brown was preceded in death by a sister, Cheryl Lee Simanski.
He was a loving and strong man who loved cars, trucks, hanging out with friends and his sidekick “Molly”, his English bulldog. Mr. Brown was a friend to everyone, never holding a grudge. His favorite sport teams were the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Socks.
Survivors include his parents, Thomas and Heather Brown of Belchertown; brother, Thomas E. Brown, III “Toby” and his wife Teeka of Belchertown; sister, Jill Hoomes of Denver, Colo.; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Mr. Brown were held at the Beers and Story Funeral Home of Belchertown, Mass., with interment services in the Forestdale Cemetery of Holyoke, Mass.
Mr. Tinnan
Mr. James (Jimmy) Tinnan, age 86, of Rockmart, passed away Thursday, June 21, 2018 at his residence.
He was born in Atlanta, on Jan. 30, 1932, a son of the late Cynthia Osborn Tinnan.
Mr. Tinnan had lived the greater part of his life in Rockmart where he was a member of the Lake View Baptist Church and worked for Goodyear Mill for many years.
He was a veteran of the United States Navy serving during the Korean Conflict.
Mr. Tinnan enjoyed reading, bird watching and loved walking the streets of his town every day, sometimes twice a day.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Michael Earl Tinnan.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Geneva Wigley Tinnan of Rockmart, to whom he was married on March 21, 1959; two sons: Ronald Tinnan and his wife Gaye, Rockmart and Donald Tinnan and his wife Sharon, Aragon; several grandchildren; and many great grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services were held Saturday, June 23, 2018 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home with Rev. Earl Wigley officiating. Interment followed in Rockmart Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers included the following gentlemen: Ronald Tinnan, Donald Tinnan, Joshua Tinnan, Jeremy Woods, Brent Oliver and Cameron Williams.
Mrs. Yates
Mrs. Ruby Florence Bright Yates passed away Wednesday, June 20, 2018 in Rome at the age of 99 years.
She was born on May 28, 1919 in Borden Springs, Ala., to the late Thomas F. Bright and the late Sarah Louella Upchurch Bright.
Mrs. Yates grew up in Cedartown, one of six daughters and one son. She married E. Wayne Yates on Dec. 24, 1938. They were the parents of five children. The first daughter died at birth.
Survivors included four children, Jerry (Alicia) Yates of Fayetteville, Sandra Yates Rogers of Woodstock, Gayle (Scott) Gray of Humble, Texas, and Jimmy W. Yates of Citrus Springs, Fla. She had nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Yates on Sept. 9, 1984; five sisters, Mae McAdams, Edie Thomason, Joyce Ivey, Dot Dill and Flora Belle Knight; a brother, Elbert Bright; daughter-in-law, June Ellen Yates; and two grandchildren.
Mrs. Yates is remembered for her quiet, sweet manner and her love for others. She was never judgmental and was kind to all she met.
She and her siblings were known and admired for their love shone to each other, with never an unkind remark said to the other.
Mrs. Yates was a loving mother whose goal in life was to care for them. She loved to cook and she and Wayne hosted many fish fries and reunions at their Lake Doreen home in Rockmart.
She was known in Rockmart for her bountiful strawberry patch and provided the local supermarket with many baskets of fresh berries. Ruby attended the Cedartown Church of God.
Mrs. Yates suffered for over fourteen years with Alzheimer’s disease.
Those wishing to do so, may make memorial donations to the Alzheimer’s Association or to another charity of your choice in memory of Mrs. Yates.
Funeral graveside and interment services for Mrs. Yates were held on Sunday, June 24, 2018 at 3 p.m. in the family lot of Rose Hill Cemetery with Rev. Owen (Bud) Davis Jr. officiating.
Mr. Sanders
Mr. “Red” Dwight Sanders, age 70 of Cedartown, passed away on Wednesday, June 20, 2018.
He was born on Nov. 3, 1947 in Cedartown, the son of the late Joe and Vera Shaw Sanders.
Mr. Sanders is survived by his loving wife, Judy Dynise Sanders; stepson; Wesley Mitchell; special dog; Elvis Sanders and several other extended family members.
Mr. Sanders is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Agnes Winkles, Helen Cash, and Evelyn Goodsell; brothers, Lowell Sanders, Edward Sanders, Ned Sanders, and Sherman Sanders.
A service for Mr. “Red” Dwight Sanders was held on Saturday, June 23, 2018 at 4 p.m. in the Gammage Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. John Moates and Mr. Jonathan Sanders officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Haralson County Community Band, C/O Jonathan Sanders, 2100 US Hwy. 78, Tallapoosa, Ga., 30176.
The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Tony McElwee, Zach Sanders, Jimmy Cash, Bo Shaw, Dean Starling and Johnny Swancey.
The family of Mr. Sanders received family and friends on Saturday, June 23, 2018 prior to the service hour at the Gammage Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Northview Cemetery.
Mrs. Gallimore
Mrs. Joan Peace Gallimore, age 79, of Apoka, Fla., and formerly of Cedartown, passed away on Monday evening, June 18, 2018 at her home in Florida with her family at her bedside.
She was born on April 10, 1939 in Cedartown, daughter to the late Edward Peace and Frances Ivey Peace. a
Mrs. Gallimore was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by her husband of 62 loving years, Mr. Howard Gallimore; her sons, Ronnie Gallimore, Randy Gallimore, Barry Gallimore, Phillip Gallimore and Terry Gallimore; her daughter, Tammy Buys; (7) grandchildren, (9) great grandchildren, nieces & nephews also survive.
Funeral services for Mrs. Joan Peace Gallimore were conducted on Saturday afternoon, June 23, 2018 at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home with the Rev. Junior "Cowboy" Rogers and the Rev. Jimmy Russell officiating. Interment followed in the family lot of the Northview Cemetery.
The family received friends on Friday evening, June 22, 2018 at the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home.
The following Gentlemen were asked to serve as pallbearers: Ronnie Gallimore, Randy Gallimore, Barry Gallimore, Terry Gallimore, Phillip Gallimore, Ronnie Ray Gallimore, Jesse Gallimore and Dallas Gallimore.
Mr. Newman
Mr. Jimmy Lee Newman, age 56 of Rockmart passed away Monday, June 18, 2018.
He was born July 29, 1961 in Rome, son of Faye Thompson Newman and the late Grover James Newman.
Mr. Newman was a very simple man who enjoyed working on his cars and watching TV, with his favorite shows being American Pickers and Gas Monkey Garage. He loved dogs, especially “Bessie”, “Chico”, “Buddy”, “Roscoe”, “Baybee” and “Koko”.
In addition to his father, Mr. Newman was preceded in death by his grandparents, Floyd and Annie Lee Thompson and Annie Ruth Coalson Newman.
Survivors include a daughter, Deidra Wooten and her husband Ashley of Rockmart; his mother, Faye Newman of Rockmart; step-mother, Darline Newman of Chickamauga; two sisters, Joanna Brock and her husband Duck of Rockmart and Leah Newman of Nashville, Tenn.; and three grandchildren, Gavin Langford, Austin Wooten and Olivia Wooten.
Funeral services for Mr. Newman were held on Thursday, June 21, 2018 at 3 p.m. in the chapel of the Freeman Harris Funeral Home with eulogies given by family and friends.
Interment services followed in the family lot of Rose Hill Cemetery.
Pallbearers included: Ashley Wooten, Travis Schnapp, Larry Langford, Benji Langford, Danny Dunn and Phillip Tolbert.
Honorary pallbearers were: Duck Brock, Preston Brock, Mike Moore and Mark Chambers.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Wednesday evening, June 20, 2018.
Mrs. Earwood
Mrs. Linda Mae Shiflett Earwood, age 76 of Rome, passed away on Sunday, June 17, 2018.
She was born on March 5, 1942, in Rome, the daugher of the late Robert “Bob” Sylvester Shiflett and Lula Mae Mauldin Shiflett Packer.
Mrs. Earwood is survived by her daughters, Rhonda Kim and Randy Puckett and Terrie Lavonne Houck; her sons, David Wayne Earwood and Kane Edward Earwood; sisters Barbara Shiflett Cook (Larry) and Margie Shiflett Rehme; brother Edward William Shiflett (Jackie); along with three grandchildren, one great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Earwood is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lionell Earwood; a son, Randy Allen Earwood, and her brother Robert Wayne Shiflett.
In keeping with Mrs. Earwood’s wishes she was cremated.
A memorial service for Mrs. Linda Mae Shiflett Earwood was held on Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home with Rev. Billy Fricks officiating.
The family of Mrs. Earwood received family and friends on Wednesday, June 20, 2018 from prior to the memorial service hour.
The family has requested that flowers are to be omitted and memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 41 Perimeter Center E #550, Atlanta, Ga., 30346.
Mrs. Ferguson
Mrs. Carolyn Ann McKelvey Ferguson, age 85 of Cedartown, passed away on Sunday, June 17, 2018.
She was born on April 30, 1933 in Cedartown, the daughter of the late John Norton and Destia Louve Brock McKelvey.
Mrs. Ferguson is survived by her son, Michael Shane Ferguson Sr. (Donna); brother, James Tillery; grandchildren, BJ Gravett, Adam Bond, Shane Ferguson (Shelly), Bobby Shane Bond, Tony Ferguson, Courtney Huskey (Amos), Cindy East, and Kristi Bentley; great-grandchildren, Madison, Ashlynn, Bryce, Brett, Charli and Brandon; and great-great-grandchildren, Branson, Braxton, Tessa and Bentley.
Mrs. Ferguson is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bobby Gene Ferguson; daughter, Terry Ferguson Crumley; sister, Hazel Cantrell; and brother, Charles McKelvey.
The funeral arrangements for Mrs. Carolyn Ann McKelvey were held on Wednesday, June 20, 2018 4 p.m. in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home with Pastor Phillip Drake officiaiting.
Interment followed in the Polk Memory Gardens Cemetery.
The family of Ms. Ferguson received family and friends on Tuesday evening, June 19, 2018 at the Gammage Funeral Home.
The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Darrell Wiggins, Shane Ferguson, Seth McKelvey, BJ Gravett, Jammie Wiggins and John Wiggins.
Mr. Easterwood
Mr. Grady Franklin Easterwood, age 58, of Cedartown, passed away on Sunday, June 17, 2018.
He was born on April 15, 1960 in Rome, Georgia.
Mr. Easterwood is survived by his mother, Betty Deane Haney Easterwood; sons, Josh Easterwood (Shannon) and Corey Easterwood (Kara); daughter, Kristy Jones (Michael); sister, Robbie Edwards; brother, Steve Easterwood (Shirley) and grandchildren, Grace, Amy, Nathan, Dallas, Ethan, Haley, Wyatt and Lilly.
Mr. Easterwood is preceded in death by his father, Robert Ray Easterwood and grandchild, Robert O’Dell Easterwood.
The funeral arrangements for Mr. Grady Franklin Easterwood were held on Friday, June 22, 2018 at ten o’clock in the morning in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home with Rev. Brent Edwards and Rev. Jimmy Russell officiating. Interment will follow in the Sanders Cemetery.
The family of Mr. Easterwood received family and friends on Thursday evening, June 21, 2018.
The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Johnathan Bishop, Daniel Edwards, Billy Cantrell, Henry Ridley, Blake Eidson, Ben Russell, Frankie Hudgins and Bradley Jones.
Mrs. Wester
Mrs. Frances Lorrens Wester, age 88, of Cedartown, passed away on Saturday, June 16, 2018.
She was born on Dec. 9, 1929 in Cedartown, to the late Milt and Willie Cox Lorrens.
Mrs. Wester is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, David and Debra Lorrens; grandsons, Seth Lorrens and Wes Lorrens; niece, Elaine Rice; and nephews, Gary Lorrens and Mike Lorrens.
A number of other nieces and nephews also survive.
Mrs. Wester is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Mr. Clifton Cornelius Wester; daughter, Peggy Wester; and brothers, James Lorrens, Roy Lorrens, and John Lorrens.
Graveside services for Mrs. Frances Lorrens Wester were held on Sunday, June 17, 2018 2 p.m. at the Lime Branch Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family of Mrs. Frances Lorrens Wester received family and friends on Sunday afternoon, June 17, 2018 at the Gammage Funeral Home prior to the graveside service hour.
The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Steven Rice, Gary Lorrens, Mike Lorrens, Michael Walker, Seth Lorrens, and Wes Lorrens.
