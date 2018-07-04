Mrs. Baker
Mrs. Anne Ragan Baker, age 93, of Lithia Springs, passed away, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.
She was born Aug. 23, 1924 in Cedartown.
Mrs. Baker retired from Sears after 36 years. She was member of County Line Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death her husband, Frank R. Baker; daughter, Gayle Rush.
She is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law, John and Elon Baker of Temple, Harold Baker of Lithia Springs; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville on Thursday evening, June 28, 2018.
Funeral Services were conducted Friday, June 29, 2018 at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville.
Interment followed at Mt. Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be made to the Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities, 795 Gatewood Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30329.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville were in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Anne Ragan Baker.
Mr. Treglown
Mr. Thomas Allan Treglown, age 69, of Cedartown, passed away on Wednesday afternoon, June 27, 2018.
He was born on June 8, 1949 in Rome.
Mr. Treglown was a self employed Graphic's Artist and was of the Baptist faith. He is preceded in death by his father, Walter Cecil Treglown.
He is survived by his mother, Mrs. Mary Treglown; his granddaughter, Jessica Burnette and husband Doug; his great-great grandson, Benjamin McClain; his brothers Lannie Treglown and Mark Treglown and wife Tressa; a number of other relatives and friends also survive.
A visitation for Mr. Thomas Allan Treglown was held on Friday afternoon, June 29, 2018 at the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home.
In accordance with his wishes Mr. Treglown was cremated immediately following the visitation.
The Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Thomas Allan Treglown
Mrs. Yarbrough
Mrs. Betty Scoggins Yarbrough, age 83, of Rockmart, passed away suddenly Monday, June 25, 2018 at her residence.
She was born in the Flint Hill Community of Floyd County on Nov. 20, 1934 a daughter of Griffin Scoggins and Adele Agan Scoggins.
Mrs. Yarbrough had lived the greater part of her life in the Floyd and Polk County area.
She was a member of the Flint Hill Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday school.
Mrs. Yarbrough was a graduate of Pepperell High School and attended West Georgia Business College.
In recent years she had been attending the New Prospect Baptist Church. She was a former employee of Rome Manufacturing Company, worked for West View Cemetery in Atlanta and retired from the Goodyear Mill.
Mrs. Yarbrough loved to cook. She was very active in the Eastern Star Chapter # 321, was a Shrinette with the Slate City Shrine Club and had been a member of the CHVA Car Club.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers: Billy Jo Scoggins and Kenneth Scoggins and by a sister, Martha Ann Jordan.
Survivors include her husband of over 63 years, James Melvin Yarbrough of Rockmart to whom she was married on Nov. 6, 1954; two daughters: Cathy Jo Williams and her husband Ron, Summerville and Susan Yarbrough, Rockmart; two grandchildren: Brandy Salmon and husband Brian and Buffy Jo Williams; three great grandchildren: Caylen and Colton Teems and Agan Salmon; sister, Carolyn Stephens and husband Steve; special nephew Lang Scoggins and family; sister in law, Linda Scoggins; numerous nieces and nephews; a number of in laws; her dog C C and special friends: Roy and Diane Swift and Savanna and Summar Herring.
Funeral services were held Thursday, June 28, 2018 at 11 am. in the chapel of the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Ritch and the Rev. Dr. Larry Davis officiating.
Interment followed in the Flint Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Danny Goddard officiating.
Pallbearers included: Eric Brumbelow, James Davenport, Dink Yarbrough, Travis Norton, Stevie Yarbrough and Chuck Yarbrough. Honorary pallbearers will include: Roy and Diane Swift, Greg Caldwell, Ty Tomlin, Robby and Luke Scoggins, Brad Miller and Tim Yarbrough.
The Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements for Mrs. Betty Scoggins Yarbrough.
Mr. Mauldin
Mr. Ellis Andrew Mauldin, age 90, of Cedartown, passed away on Monday, June 25, 2018.
He was born on July 27, 1927, in Ft. Payne Ala., the son of the late William Andrew “Willie” and Ethel Puckett Mauldin.
Mr. Mauldin proudly served the Cedartown community for 38 years with the Cedartown Fire Department.
His service started on March 10, 1953. He was promoted to Lieutenant in 1955, again to Captain in 1962, and finally became Chief on April 1, 1969 and remained in the job until his retirement on March 15, 1991.
Mr. Ellis Mauldin is survived by his sons, Roy Mauldin (Reba),Barry Mauldin (Debra); brothers, Mr. J.C. Mauldin; sisters; Mrs. Jesse O`Tanger, Mrs. Louise Summerford, grandchildren, Zina Ford, Jared Mauldin (Mandie), Alta Tyree (Robert), and Rachel Weaver; 9 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Mrs. Clara Mattox Mauldin and second wife, Mrs. Sandra Matthews Mauldin; brothers, Mr. Homer Mauldin, Rev. Hubert Mauldin, Mr. Charles Mauldin; sisters, Mrs. Ruby Dover, and Mrs. Janice Hamilton.
The funeral arrangements for Mr. Ellis Mauldin were held on Thursday, June 28, 2018, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home with Rev. Joel A. Smith officiating.
Interment followed in the Northview Cemetery with the Cedartown Fire Department officiating, with Honors conducted by Rome Fire Department Honor Gaurd.
The family of Mr. Ellis Mauldin received family and friends on Thursday, June 28, 2018, prior to the funeral hour.
The Cedartown Fire Department served as honorary pallbearers.
The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home handled the arrangements for Mr.Ellis Andrew Mauldin.
Mr. Morgan
Mr. Rusty Lee Morgan, age 44, of Rockmart, passed away on Monday, June 25, 2018 in a Rome medical center.
He was born in Rome on March 21, 1974 a son of Virginia Kelley Morgan and the late Jimmy Morgan.
Mr. Morgan had lived all of his life in Rockmart, was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed woodworking. He loved the outdoors and spending time helping others.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Morgan; son, Brandon Morgan; daughter, Kelsey Swan; grandson, Bricen Holder; mother, Virginia "Jenny" Morgan; sister, Jenia Wingo and husband Joey all of Rockmart and brother, Scotty Morgan and wife Teresa of Centre, Ala.; a number of nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the Euharlee Baptist Church with Rev. Tyler Barron and Rev. Billy Chambers officiating.
Interment followed in the Oak Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery. His brother Scotty Morgan delivered a graveside eulogy.
Pallbearers will include: Avery Haynes, Joey Wingo, Brandon Morgan, Josh Morgan, Ervin Streetman and Jamey Hall.
The family received friends at the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home on Wednesday prior to the service hour.
The Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements for Mr. Rusty Lee Morgan.
Mrs. Johnson
Mrs. Janie Derelle McClung Johnson, age 90, of Douglasville, passed away Sunday, June 24, 2018.
She was born April 3, 1928 in Haralson County, Georgia, the daughter of the late Samuel Elmer McClung and the late Willie Mae Davis McClung.
Mrs. Johnson was a loving and devoted wife and mother and was married to the late James Augustus Johnson for 69 years. She was dedicated to her family and friends, the Second Baptist Church of Douglasville and to God. Mrs. Johnson loved helping others, coordinating events, arranging flowers, cooking, canning and freezing food grown in the garden.
She loved working with finances, which was evident in her careers. She retired from the American Lung Association, after 26 years, as the Campaign Director.
She then managed the White Tax Service office for 18 years. She also volunteered as the Financial Secretary of the Second Baptist Church for 22 years.
Mrs. Johnson is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Ouida K. and Dale A. Spencer of Stone Mountain; son and daughter-in-law Harvey R. and Gail Johnson of Douglasville; grandchildren Tammy Johnson DeLoach and her husband Jim, and Tracy Lee Turner and her husband Tony; great- grandchildren Carley DeLoach Moore and her husband Clayton, Abby DeLoach, Kelly Turner, and Courtney Vann and her husband Zakk; great- great- grandchildren Reagan Grace Moore, Grayson and Waylon and Skylar Vann.
The family received friends and relatives at the Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville on Tuesday evening, June 26, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 prior to the service hour.
Funeral Services were conducted Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at noon at the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home with Rev. Fred Blalock and Rev. Bobby Wood officiating. Musical selections were provided by Pete Durham.
Interment and graveside services were conducted following the funeral service at Polk Memory Gardens with Dwain Lee and Rev. Fred Blalock officiating.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville was in charge of arrangements. 770-942-2311
The Lester Litesey Funeral Home made this announcement for the family of Janie Derelle McClung Johnson.
Mrs. Justus
Barbara Southwell "Nanny" Justus, age 80, passed away on Saturday, June 23, 2018.
Mrs. Justus was born on September 27, 1937 in Gainesville, daughter of the late Carl Southwell and Edith Hodges Southwell.
After choosing a nursing scholarship over one for voice, Mrs. Justus graduated from Macon Hospital School of Nursing at Mercer University in 1958 as a Registered Nurse.
She worked in this career for fifty years in many areas of Northwest GA. She was mostly in supervisory positions and for thirteeen of those years she was Director of Nursing. Mrs. Justus also belonged to the Georgia Nurses Association for 20 years.
Her soft and gentle manner comforted all of those in her care. After meeting the love of her life, Lewis Justus, they were married in Dahlonega in July of 1958.
In 1959, they moved to Cartersville where Lewis wrote a daily column "At Random" and affectionately referred to Mrs. Justus as "LWROH" The Lady Who Runs Our House. They joined Cartersville First Baptist Church in 1960, where she was a proud and active member and sang in the choir for 30 years.
Mrs. Justus was also a member of the Fellowship Sunday School Class and WMU. In her spare time she enjoyed reading, crocheting and being with her family. She never missed any of her children's or grandchildren's activities.
Mrs. Justus is preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years, Lewis "Honey" Justus; brother, Carlton Southwell.
She is survived by her children, Lynn (Joe) Traylor, Terri (Tony) Smith, Michael (Debbie) Justus and Barry (Suzi) Justus; grandchildren, Tyler McGlone, Emily (Patrick) Vande Lune, Morgan Justus, Sarah Justus, Reid Smith, Drew Traylor, Ben Justus, Connor (Sidni) Justus and Kate Justus; one great-granddaughter, Lyla McGlone; sister, Rita (Neal) Truelove; sister-in-law, Annette Southwell; a host of nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service was conducted at 12 p.m. on Thursday, June 28, 2018 at Cartersville First Baptist Church with Rev. Jeremy Morton and Danny Barker officiating.
Ms. Justus had a love for flowers, the family will be accepting flowers in her memory
Owen Funeral Home of Cartersville had charge of the arrangements.
Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home made this local announcement on behalf of the family.
Mrs. Goldin
Mrs. Margaret Annelle Guice Goldin, age 80, of Cedartown, passed away suddenly on Friday evening, June 22, 2018.
Mrs. Goldin was born on March 15, 1938 in Cedartown, the daughter of the late Mr. Lewis B. Guice and the late Mrs. Eddie Mae Gallimore Guice.
Mrs. Goldin was retired from the Polk School District where she had worked in the Food Service and Cafeterias for many years. She was a member of the Wimberly Hill Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, William T. Goldin; sons, Lewis Randall and Tony Van Goldin and three brothers.
Margaret Annelle Guice Goldin is survived by her son, Eddie Goldin; the love of her life, Milton Duffie; brother, James Guice; her granddaughter, Tona Shaw and great grandchildren, Christopher and Aron. A number of nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.
Funeral Services for Margaret Annelle Guice Goldin were conducted on Monday afternoon, June 25, 2018 at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home with Rev. Bud Davis officiating. Interment followed in the North View Cemetery.
The family received friends on Sunday evening, June 24, 2018 at the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home.
The Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements for Margaret Annelle Guice Goldin.
Mr. Dingler
Mr. Robert Neal Dingler, 84, of Goose Creek, S.C., retired United States Air Force and widower of Evelyn Louise McMillan Dingler, passed away at his home Friday June 22, 2018.
He was born Dec. 28, 1933, in Cedartown, son of Lumas Dingler and Mary Barry Dingler.
Mr. Dingler enjoyed woodworking and yard work. He loved spending time with his grandkids and his dog Penny.
He is survived by his two daughters- Sandra Zurcher and her husband, Rodney, of Moncks Corner; Jennifer Ham and her husband, Kevin, of Goose Creek; four grandchildren- Logan Gramling and her husband, Lee, of Ridgeland; Chandler Zurcher, Chloe Ham and Caden Ham; four brothers- Lumas Dingler Jr., Billy Dingler, Johnny Dingler and Ronnie Dingler; two sisters, Linda Williams and Wanda Dawson.
A celebration of Robert’s life was held at Russell Funeral Chapel in South Carolina on Sunday June 24, 2018.
The family received friends at the chapel prior to the hour of service. Interment, with full military honors, followed in Northview Cemetery in Cedartown on Tuesday June 26, 2018.
The Lester Litesey Funeral Home made this announcement for the family of Robert Neal Dingler.