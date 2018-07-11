Mr. Carter
Mr. Van Nathaniel “Nath” Carter, age 87 of Aragon passed away Thursday, July 5, 2018.
Mr. Carter was born July 25, 1930 in Polk County, son of the late Van Buren Carter and the late Mary Jane Moore Carter.
After retirement from the Marquette Cement Company, he was a truck driver for the Polk County Road Department. He was a member of the Bellview Baptist Church and fully embraced his church family until his declining health prohibited his participation in recent years.
Mr. Carter loved his family and had a long, love filled life enjoying the outdoors, hunting and fishing, and life on the lake. He enjoyed playing the card game “Rook”, listening to swap shop and trading guns.
The extended Carter family enjoyed a deep connection with him in his love of life, nature and the wonders of God.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, James Carter and Kenneth Carter.
On July 15, 1950 he married his childhood sweetheart, Velva Lou Duvall, whom he lovingly called “Boo” and together they raised two daughters, Nancy Carter Cole and Patsy Carter Campbell.
They later welcomed a son-in-law, Keith Campbell. He was also survived by a sister, Emily Carter Paschal.
Mr. Carter had five grandchildren, Jennifer Cox Moates, Jodi Cox Taff, Hope Cox Atkins, Brooke Campbell Hicks and Brent Carter Campbell; thirteen great-grandchildren, Megan Tan, Gavin Tan, Gracie Tan, Amber Hicks, Hunter Taff, Hutch Taff, Maddie Atkins, McKoy Atkins, Karson Moates, Karter Moates, Mary Ella Campbell, Dylan Hawk and Kensie Floyd; a great-great-granddaughter, Addie and Haizlee on the way.
Funeral services for Mr. Carter were held on Sunday, July 8, 2018 at 3 p.m. in the Bellview Baptist Church with Rev. Owen (Bud) Davis Jr. and Rev. Billy Swift officiating.
Interment services followed in the family lot of the church cemetery with Rev. Justin Carter officiating.
Serving as pallbearers were great-grandsons: Karson Moates, Karter Moates, Hunter Taff, Hutch Taff, Gavin Tan, McKoy Atkins and Dylan Hawk.
Honorary escorts were his great-granddaughters, Mary Ella Campbell, Megan Tan, Amber Hicks, Gracie Tan, Maddie Atkins and Kensie Floyd; and friends, David Howard, Roy Cagle, Jeff Carter, Charles Mercer, Charles Raburn, Leon Cook, Irvin Austin, Roy Moon, Robert Strickland, Jimmy Dansby and Edwin Owens.
Mr. Austin
A memorial was held for Jimmy W. Austin, 81, on July 7, 2018 at 3 p.m. at the Jacksonville First United Methodist Church.
Visitation was held prior to the service. The Reverend Jim Robertson will officiate.
He was born in Etna in 1936 and was raised in Cedartown.
Mr. Austin graduated Cedartown High School in 1954, where he was the captain of the football, basketball, and track teams. He spent four years in the U.S. Air Force before enrolling in Jacksonville State University, where received his Bachelor of Science degree in 1962 and also met his wife, Margarett.
He went on to receive his Masters of Education from the University of West Georgia in 1972. He taught American government and history at high schools in Bremen, Tallapoosa, Toccoa, Barnesville, Sommerville, Chickamauga, and Cobb County.
Mr. Austin was an assistant principal at Gordon Military and coached football and other sports throughout his career. After 27 years he retired to Jacksonville, Ala.. He spent his retirement travelling the country, skiing, RVing, and golfing, and spent most football seasons in Auburn. He was a long-time member of the Friendship Sunday School Class.
He is survived by his wife, Margarett Borden Austin, his daughter, Zann Austin Gibson (Eric), his son, Bradley Austin, his sister, Sandra Norris, and his grandchildren, Chelsea Gibson (Alex) and Daniel Gibson, along with numerous other cousins, aunts, and uncles.
Mr. Austin was predeceased by his mother, Annie Mae Austin, and father, A. W. Austin.
Mourners may send flowers or donations to the Jacksonville First United Methodist Church. The family would like to thank the staff at RNC and New Beacon Hospice for their dedicated and kind care.
Mrs. Dollar
Mrs. Jean Price Dollar, age 85, of Cedartown, passed away on Tuesday morning, July 3, 2018 following an extended illness.
She was born on May 11, 1933 in Victoria, to the late Wyatt M. Price and Willie Huckeba Price.
Mrs. Dollar was retired from the Accounting Department, serving as an Accounting Clerk for many years with the Clifford D. Fite Company.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Gary Dollar, a sister, Colie Price Hood, a brother, Lewis Price and most recently her husband, Mr. Ray Emmitt Dollar.
She is survived by her nephew and niece, Jason and Kristina Connell; her brother-in-law, Marlin Laverne Dollar; her sister-in-law, Betty Joyce Mills; a number of other relatives and friends also survive.
Graveside Funeral services for Mrs. Jean Price Dollar were conducted on Friday, July 6, 2018 at noon at graveside in the Polk Memory Gardens with the Rev. Mike Broome officiating.
The family received friends on Friday morning prior to the service hour at the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home.
The following Gentlemen were asked to serve as Pallbearers: Jason Connell, Jonathan Connell, Caleb Connell, Joey Connell, Jimmy Mills, Gene Dollar and Barry Dollar.
Mr. Durocher
Mr. Rodney Blake Durocher, age 53, of Rockmart, passed away Tuesday, July 3, 2018 in a Rome medical center following a lengthy illness.
He was born in Baltimore, Md., on Sept. 28, 1964.
Mr. Druocher graduated from Rockmart High School in 1983 and then attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando graduating with a Bachelors Degree in 1989.
He worked for Scholastic Books of America in marketing and most recently had worked in marketing for Triple-A Auto. He was a movie buff, enjoyed playing the guitar and loved to attend concerts.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Durocher on July 21, 2016.
Survivors include his mother, Linda Durocher, Rockmart; two brothers: Eric Durocher and his wife Brandy, Cartersville and Brent Durocher and his wife Heidi, Greenville, S.C.; three aunts; one uncle; eight nieces and nephews; five great nephews and a number of cousins also survive.
Funeral services were held Friday, July 6, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home with Minister Josh Clevenger officiating. Interment followed in Rose Hill Cemetery.
Pallbearers were: Paul Chafin, Randy Arp, Mason Durocher, Devin Durocher, Eric Durocher and Michael Leatherwood. Wayne Brock served as an honorary pallbearer.
Mr. Barnes
Mr. Ronald Steve (Ronnie) Barnes Sr., age 59 of Cedartown, passed away Monday, July 2, 2018 at his residence.
He was born in Marietta on March 14, 1959 .
Mr. Barnes had lived in Polk County since 1987 moving here from Cobb County. He was a member of the Wimberly Hill Baptist Church.
Mr. Barnes loved the outdoors where he hunted and fished, and he enjoyed to draw.
He was preceded in death by his father; James Allen Barnes Jr. and infant brother, Donald Wayne Barnes.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Sarah Hackler Barnes of Cedartown to whom he was married on Oct. 30, 1977; two sons: Steve Barnes and his wife Sarah, Adairsville and Kevin Barnes and his wife Kim, Cedartown; seven grandchildren: Alexis, Grace, Hayleigh, Skylar, Brayden, Grant and Lily Barnes; mother, Clara McDowell, Cedartown; brother, James Allen Barnes III and his wife Judy, Rockmart; sister, Robin Erickson, Wahpeton, North Dakota; a number of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Funeral services were held Thursday, July 5, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home with Rev. John Hooper and Rev. Stevie Waddell officiating.
Interment followed in Rockmart Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers included the following gentlemen: David Rakestraw, George Rakestraw, Tony Taylor, Scott Taylor, Matthew Goss and Danny Ingram.
Mrs. Mitchell
Mrs. Diane Mitchell, 69, of Cave Spring, formerly of Aragon, died unexpectedly Saturday morning, June 30, 2018 at her residence.
The former Patti Diane Formby, Mrs. Mitchell was born in Aragon, Georgia on Aug. 26, 1948, the daughter of the late Carl Formby and the late Wilma Gazaway Formby.
A homemaker, Mrs. Mitchell was a member of the Antioch Baptist Church in Cedartown, and attended the Aragon Baptist Church.
Besides her parents, Mrs. Mitchell was also preceded in death by a brother, Timothy Formby.
Survivors include her husband, Duel Ray Mitchell, to whom she was married June 11, 1966; two daughters, Ms. Kathleen Hope Trudell of Cave Spring and Ms. Kelli Mitchell of Rome; six grandchildren, Chrystal Purdy, Kathleen Connors, Theresa Sanford, Stephanie Trudell, Andrea Trudell, and Stephen Trudell; and four great-grandchildren, Izzy Purdy, Neal Purdy, II., Ryder Purdy, and Sophia Connors.
One brother, Jimmy Formby and his wife Connie of Dallas and four sisters, Mrs. Sandra Miller and her husband Ronnie of Adairsville, Ms. Teresa Cooper of Rockmart, Mrs. Brenda Jay and her husband Scott of Aragon, and Mrs. LeAnn Cothran and her husband Jon of Adairsville, also survive.
Mrs. Mitchell’s received friends at John House’s Cave Spring Chapel Tuesday evening, July 3, 2018.
Mrs. Smith
Mrs. Shelia Diane Herring Smith, age 65 of Rockmart passed away Saturday, June 30, 2018.
Mrs. Smith was born Aug. 13, 1952 in Rome, daughter of Ruby Carr Herring and the late John Raymond Herring.
She was a graduate of Armuchee High School, a member of the Aragon Baptist Church and was employed by the Tip Top Poultry, Inc. for over 10 years.
Mrs. Smith had a great love for people and was always fun to be around. But most of all, she loved her family.
She was preceded in death by four brothers, Melvin Herring, James Herring, Tom Herring and Hill Herring.
Survivors included a daughter, Ashley Nicole Smith of Pace, Fla.; son and daughter-in-law, Bryan and Elizabeth Rae Smith of Rockmart; her mother, Ruby Herring of Rome; sister, Pat Justice of Marble Hill; the father of her children, Thomas Anthony “Tony” Smith of Cedar Bluff, Ala.; and four grandsons, Noah Goss, Adam Goss, Brandon Smith and Brody Smith.
Memorial services for Mrs. Smith were held on Monday, July 2, 2018 at 7 p.m. in the chapel of the Freeman Harris Funeral Home with Rev. Calvin Brown officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Assn., Georgia Chapter, P. O. Box 49416, Atlanta, Ga., 30359 or online at www.apdaparkinson.org in memory of Mrs. Smith.
