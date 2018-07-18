Mrs. Rowell
Mrs. Lillian Vernell “Lynn” Rowell, age 63, of Aragon, passed away suddenly Thursday, July 12, 2018 upon arrival to the local hospital.
She was born on Oct. 20, 1954 in Marietta, a daughter of Paul Dewey “Dick” Graham and Robert Clinton Wood Graham.
Mrs. Rowell had lived the greater part of her life in the Rockmart and Aragon area. She was of the Baptist faith, loved children and gardening.
She was a people person who loved to talk and visit with others. Mrs. Rowell was a former bus driver with the Polk School District.
She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant son, Ron and an infant daughter; Cynthia; a sister, Martha Martinez; a brother, James Graham; and by a niece, Madison Bollen.
Survivors include her husband, Johnny Rowell, Aragon to whom she was married on March 15, 1971; daughter, Tammy Rowell, Aragon; four sisters: Linda Graham, Rockmart, Betty Wills, Cedartown, Paulette Graham, Forest Park and Mary Patterson, Braselton; two brothers: Danny Graham, Dallas and Dale Graham, Sr., Dallas; a number of nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held Sunday, July 15, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home with Rev. Eddy Hughes officiating.
The family received friends Saturday evening, July 14, 2018 at the funeral home.
The Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements
Mr. White
Mr. Paul B. White, age 74, of Piedmont, Ala., passed away on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
He was born on Jan. 22, 1944, in New Orleans, La., the son of the late J.B. and Alma Price White.
Mr. White is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Carolyn Wynette Hopkins White; daughter, Tina Maxwell (Chuck); son, Richard White (Pamela); brothers, David Smith (Rita), Danny Smith (Catherine) Charles Smith; sisters; Alice Carter (Elmo), Carolyn Johnson (Joe); grandchildren, Josh Lind, Madison Freeman (Harry), Mitchell White, and Timothy Maxwell; great-grandchildren; Amaya Maxwell and Brantley Freeman.
Mr. White is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Lisa White; grandsons, Tyler Williams and Jacob Maxell.
The funeral arrangements for Mr. Paul B. White were held on Friday, July 13, 2018, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home with Rev. Louis Conaway officiating. Interment followed in the Northview Cemetery.
The family of Mr. White received family and friends on Thursday evening, July 12, 2018.
The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Stanley Hopkins, Jeremy Johnson, Dennis Harrell, Mitchell White, Van Carter, and Chuck Maxwell.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com.
The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home handled the arrangements
Mrs. Stokes
Mrs. Patsy Mae Stokes, age 67, of Rockmart, passed away Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at her residence.
She was born in Rome, on Nov. 1, 1950 a daughter of the late Harvey Ross and Eunice Owens Ross.
Mrs. Stokes had lived the greater part of her life in Rockmart and was of the Baptist faith.
She loved collecting dolls and spending time with her grandchildren. Mrs. Stokes was a former employee of Lacey Mills.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Loveless.
Survivors include her husband, Jimmie Lee Stokes of Rockmart to whom she was married on Dec. 23, 1976; son, Brian Stokes and his wife Connie, Rockmart; daughter, Peggy McGee, Cedartown; eight grandchildren: Keegan, Justin, Jonathan, Sharon and Hannah Stokes and Rebecca, Jessica and Corey McGee; five great grandchildren; brother, John Ross, Rome and sister, Linda Sims, Rome. A number of nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held Thursday, July 12, 2018 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Edwards and Rev. Byran Chastain officiating.
Interment followed in the Aragon Cemetery.
Pallbearers included: Keegan Stokes, Corey McGee, Richard Stokes, Steven Stokes, Matthew Cole and Junior Virgile. Honorary pallbearers were: Zach Knox, Jerry Hennon and Jim King.
The family received friends Wednesday evening, July 11, 2018 at the funeral home.
The Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements
Mr. Tomlinson
Mr. James Russell “Tinker” Tomlinson, 67, of Beech Island, formerly of Walterboro, entered into rest Tuesday morning, July 10, 2018, at his brother’s residence in Aragon.
Born Dec. 9, 1950, in Tampa, Fla., he was one of 15 children born to the late James Earl Tomlinson and the late Alpha Mae Burns Tomlinson.
He worked all of his life in construction and was well known for his love of woodworking and fishing.
Surviving are: a son, Billy Russell Tomlinson of Beech Island and two grandchildren, Katelynn Tomlinson and Megan Tomlinson.
Mr. Tomlinson was preceded in death by a daughter, Tracy Lynn Tomlinson; and a son James Daniel Tomlinson.
Funeral services were conducted at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, July 14, 2018, from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro with Pastor Otis Boren and The Reverend Tony Bradwell officiating.
The family received friends during a time of visitation prior to the funeral ceremony at the Brice W. Herndon And Sons Funeral Homes And Crematory, Walterboro Chapel, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408.
Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.
The Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home was in charge of local arrangements.
Mr. Leatherwood
Mr. Glenn Wayne Leatherwood, age 76 of Jefferson, passed away Tuesday, July 10, 2018.
Mr. Leatherwood was born in Rockmart, the son of the late Joseph Parker Leatherwood and the late Doris White.
He was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, an Eagle Scout and a member of Piedmont Baptist Church in Rockmart.
Mr. Leatherwood held an Associate Degree and was retired from American Software.
Surviving Mr. Leatherwood is his wife of 52 years, Myrna Floye “Judy” McBride Leatherwood of Jefferson.
Two sons, Anthony Ray Leatherwood, and his wife Sarah of Lawrenceville, and Brandon Wayne Leatherwood, and his wife Ali of Suwanee.
Grandchildren, Taylor Grace Leatherwood, Zoey Anne Leatherwood, and Parker Henry Leatherwood. Three sisters, Glenda Bollen of Aragon, Betty Faye Lewis of Aragon, and Janice Deems of Taylorsville.
Memorial services were held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 12, 2018 from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with burial having followed with military honors in Evans Memory Gardens.
The family received friends prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 1720 Epps Bridge Parkway, Suite 108-383, Athens, Ga., 30606.
The Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home makes this local announcement
Mrs. Robinson
Mrs. Frances Hulsey Robinson, age 82, of Rockmart, passed away Monday, July 9, 2018 in a Cedartown nursing center following several years of declining health.
She was born on Oct. 13, 1935 in Rockmart, a daughter of the late Jack Hulsey and Mattie Holder Hulsey.
Mrs. Robinson had lived all of her life in Rockmart and was a member of Friendship Grady Baptist Church and was owner/operator of the country store in Cashtown.
She was a homemaker who loved her family.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald "Bo" Robinson; son, Bryan Keith Robinson; daughter, Wanda Sue Anderson; sister, Geneva Hulsey; brothers, Virgil and James Hulsey and niece raised as a daughter, Vicky Hulsey Yates.
Survivors include her son, Pete Robinson, Rockmart; brother, Paul Hulsey, Rockmart; nine grandchildren, twenty one great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, July 11, 2018 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home with Rev. Colt Deems and Rev. Charles Sutton officiating.
Interment followed in the Oak Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery with Brother Ricky Hulsey officiating.
Pallbearers included: Carey Robinson, Brett Cochran, Colby Harper, Jayden Williams, Jamie Anderson and Wade Clemons.
The family received friends Tuesday evening, July 10, 2018 at the funeral home.
The Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements
Mrs. Shuman
Ms. Joyce Parris Shuman, age 79, of Rockmart, passed away on Sunday, July 8, 2018.
She was born on Dec. 20, 1938 in Cedartown, the daughter of the late Mr. William Hoyt Parris and Mrs. Lillian Ophelia Hampton Parris.
Ms. Shuman is survived by; sons, Richard M. and Debbie Shuman, Keith Shuman, Steven and Trina Shuman, and Chris Sr. and Angie Shuman; sisters, Geneva Berry, Fay Rudeseal, Carolyn Speicher, Reba Swafford, Cathy Ogle; brothers, Jesse Parris, Rev. Roger Parris; 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.
Ms. Shuman is preceded in death by her parents, Hoyt and Ophelia Parris; husband, John Richard Shuman; brothers, William Walter Parris, James Loyd Parris; and daughter-in-law, Shelley Shuman.
The funeral service for Ms. Joyce Parris Shuman was held on Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home with Rev. Roger Parris and Rev. Josh Johnson officiating.
The family of Ms. Shuman received family and friends on Monday evening, July 9, 2018 at the Gammage Funeral Home.
The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Shane Shuman, Logan Burkalter, Dustin Scoggins, Donovan Scoggins, Dennis Shuman, Christopher Shuman Jr. and Denver Romine.
The family requested that flowers please be omitted and donations may be given to the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Building Fund, 844 Pleasant Hill Road, Rockmart, Ga., 30153.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by visiting signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com.
The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home handled the arrangements
Mrs. Castile
Mrs. Carolyn Castile, 80, of Cave Spring, and formerly of Canton, died Sunday morning at the Cave Spring Manor.
Mrs. Castile’s family would like to thank them for the care that they gave.
The former Martha Caroline Atcheson, Mrs. Castile was born July 4, 1938, a daughter of the late Charles Julian Atcheson, and the late Martha Merlene Head Atcheson.
Mrs. Castile retired from the Amway Corporation in 1997 after being associated with them for 20 years. She was a member of the Midway Christian Church in Austell.
Mrs. Castile was married to William Lanny Castile on Nov. 9, 1957, and was preceded in death by him Oct. 9, 1997. Besides her parents and her husband, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Charles Julian Atcheson Jr.
Mrs. Castile is survived by three daughters, Mrs. Nesha Bryant and her husband Bill of Palmetto, Mrs. Belinda Daugherty and her husband Aaron of Waco, and Mrs. Kathy Griffith and her husband Marty of Cave Spring.
Three grandchildren, David Shane Wright, Jennifer Gailey, and Christina Daugherty, three great-grand children Tyler Wright, Brock Wright, and Avery Bolton, and her sister, Mrs. Peggy Davis and her husband Richard of Kennesaw also survive.
Funeral services for Mrs. Castile were held Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at 2 p.m. at John House’s Cave Spring Chapel.
Interment followed in the family lot of the Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church Cemetery in Dallas.
The family received friends at the funeral home Tuesday afternoon prior to the service hour.
John House's Cave Spring Chapel was in charge of the arrangements
Mr. Smith
Mr. Edward Hayden "Eddie" Smith, age 65 of Cedartown, passed away on Saturday, July 7, 2018.
He was born on May 8, 1953 in Rome, the son of Mr. Horace Olan Smith and Mrs. Willie Jean Dolliehyde Smith.
Mr. Smith was a graduate of Cedartown High School and Coosa Valley Technical College (Georgia Northwestern). He had been employed with Tri Tech Inc., as a draftsman for many years.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Cedartown.
Mr. Smith is survived by his sister and brother in law, Nancy and Steve Osborne; nephews and nieces, James Osborne, Carrie Fults and Melinda Wolford and eight great nieces and nephews. A number of other relatives also survive.
He was preceded in death by his father, Horace Olan Smith and his mother, Willie Jean Dolliehyde Smith.
At his request, Mr. Smith was cremated and no formal services are planned at this time.
For personal condolences and to sign the online guestbook, please visit liteseyfh.com.
The Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements
Mr. Fincher
Mr. Bobby Lamar Fincher, 84, formerly of Cave Spring, died Saturday morning, July 7, 2018, in a Rome hospital following an extended illness.
Mr. Fincher had made his home at Fifth Avenue Nursing Care in Rome for several years, and the family would like to thank the staff for the care that was extended to him.
He was born in Cave Spring on Jan. 9, 1934 son of the late John Fincher and the late Myrtle Mitten Fincher.
Mr. Fincher was formerly associated with the Rome Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Inland Container, and retired after being associated with the Local 72 Plumber’s and Pipefitter’s Union.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Cave Spring.
Besides his parents, Mr. Fincher was preceded in death by his sister, Mrs. Mary Alice McCord.
Mr. Fincher is survived by two sons, Rick L Evans and his wife Kim of Augusta, and Chris J. Evans of Rome; and by a daughter, Mrs. Brandi F. Oberle and her husband Aaron of Oakridge, Mo. Seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild also survive.
Funeral services for Mr. Fincher were held Thursday, July 12, 2018, at noon at John House’s Cave Spring Chapel Funeral Home with Steve Martin officiating.
Interment followed in the family lot of the Cave Spring Cemetery. Pallbearers included Marc Sharpe, Mike McCord, Mike Shaw, Aaron Oberle, Buddy West and Donny Porter.
The family received friends at the funeral home Thursday morning, July 12, prior to the funeral hour.
John House's Cave Spring Chapel was in charge of the arrangements
Mr. Stevens
Mr. Charles Edward Stevens, Sr., age 72, of Cedartown, passed away suddenly on Friday evening, July 6, 2018 following a brief illness.
Mr. Stevens was born on May 16, 1946 the son of the late Mr. Marvin Stevens and Mrs. Rosa Stevens.
He was a Vietnam veteran proudly serving with the U.S. Army in the infantry. He saw action in a variety of incursions during his deployment.
Mr. Stevens had been attending Victory Baptist Church.
He is survived by his loving family, his wife, Carolyn Rutherford Stevens, son and daughter in law, Charles and Erin Stevens; daughters and sons in law, Rhonda and Melvin Gravely and Wendy and Rodney Johnson; mother, Mrs. Rosa Stevens; brother and sister in law, Glenn and Carolyn Stevens; sister and brother in law, Gloria and Ronnie Johnson; his grandchildren, Victoria Stevens, Ryan Johnson, Addison Johnson, Hunter Gravely, Skylar Gravely and Kassidy Gravely and his great grandchildren, Payton Cleary and Nicole Cleary.
A number of nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.
The family received friends on Monday afternoon, July 9, 2018 at the Lester C.Litesey Funeral Home.
The Memorial service for Mr. Charles Edward Stevens, Sr., was also held on Monday afternoon, July 9, 2018 from the Chapel of the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home with Rev. Barry Snapp officiating.
Military Honors were conducted by an Honors Detail of the U.S. Army Honor Guard.
In accordance with his wishes, Mr. Stevens was cremated and a private interment service will be held at a later time.
For expression of personal condolences to the Steven's family and to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.liteseyfh.com.
The Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home of Cedartown was in charge of the arrangements
Mr. Zimpelman
Mr. Donald R. “Don” “Zip” Zimpelman, 53, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
He was born on July 23, 1964, the son of the late James and Yvonne (Mosure) Zimpelman.
He served in the U.S. Army as a military police officer. He later worked for more than 15 years in maintenance at Lutheran Life Villages in Fort Wayne.
Mr. Zimpelman enjoyed spending his time woodworking, playing games on his computer and just being active. He will be remembered for his amazing skills in cooking.
Surviving family include his wife, Tammy; son, Christopher; daughter, Kirsten; and grandson, Jade Krawczewicz.
A memorial service was held 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at Lutheran Life Villages, 6723 S. Anthony Blvd., Fort Wayne, Ind., with a gathering of friends and family afterward.
Memorials may be left to Lutheran Life Villages.
Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, Fort Wayne handled arrangements.
Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com.