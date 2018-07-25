Mrs. Watson
Mrs. Elaine Lewis Watson, 50, of Cave Spring, died unexpectedly at her home Tuesday morning, July 17, 2018.
Mrs. Watson was born in Rome on June 12, 1968, a daughter of Mrs. Edith Wheeler Lewis Sargent and Roy Eugene Lewis Jr.
She was a graduate of the Cedartown High School and attended Georgia Highlands College. A homemaker, Mrs. Watson was a member of the Grace Fellowship Baptist Church, where she was active in the Ladies of Grace, singing in church, and the Vacation Bible School program.
A friend to many, Mrs. Watson loved being a grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Mrs. Rhonda Knight,.
Survivors include her husband, Todd Watson, to whom she was married June 13, 2007; her daughter, Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Studdard and husband Jake of Silver Creek; her mother, Mrs. Edith Sargent of Cedartown, and her father, Mr. Roy Lewis Jr. of Cedartown.
One brother, Johnathan Stough of Monroe, and three grandchildren, Kylie, Bella and Lexie Studdard also survive.
Funeral services for Mrs. Watson were held Friday morning, July 20, 2018 at 11 a.m. at John House’s Cave Spring Chapel with Rev. Mark Evans, and Rev. Dale Byars officiating.
Interment followed in the Cave Spring Cemetery.
Pallbearers included Dakota Pruitt, Dee Pruitt, Collin Knight, Trent Knight, Johnathan Stough, and Joseph Schimmelman.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Thursday evening, July 19, 2018.
John House’s Cave Spring Chapel was in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Elaine Lewis Watson.
Mr. Wright
Mr. James Stanley Wright, 70, of Cave Spring, died Tuesday morning, July 17, 2018, in a Rome hospital following a sudden attack suffered earlier at his residence.
Mr. Wright was born Dec. 15, 1947 in Cedartown, a son of the late James Louis Wright and the late Mary Magdalene Hicks Wright.
He was a graduate of the Cave Spring High School, studied mechanical engineering at the Roosevelt Warm Springs Institute for Rehabilitation in Warm Springs, and earned a degree in business/computer programming from Floyd College (Georgia Highlands).
Mr. Wright was a senior draftsman with the General Electric Plant in Rome for a number of years, and then was associated with the Meggitt Polymers and Composites (aka Engineered Fabrics Corporation) in Rockmart as a job cost estimator prior to his retirement in 2010. Mr. Wright had attended the First Baptist Church of Cave Spring.
Mr. Wright is survived by one brother, Hugh Thomas Wright and his wife Yvonne; and by two sisters, Mrs. Mary Richie and her husband Don, and Ms. Kathy White, all of Cave Spring. Two nieces, Kelly Wright and Stephana Miller; two nephews Stoney Wright and James White; and a number of great-nieces and great-nephews also survive.
Funeral services for Mr. Wright were held Friday afternoon, July 20, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. at John House’s Cave Spring Chapel with Dr. Robin Lindsey officiating. Interment followed in the Cave Spring Cemetery.
Pallbearers included Stoney Wright, James White, Don Richie, Hugh Thomas Wright, Mac Abbott and Buster Wade.
The family received friends at the funeral home Friday prior to the funeral hour.
John House’s Cave Spring Chapel was in charge of the arrangements for Mr. James Stanley Wright.
Mr. Meadows
Mr. Philip Anthony Meadows, age 75, of Cedartown, passed away on Monday, July 16, 2018.
He was born on Nov. 17, 1942 in Moultrie, the son of the late Idos Webster and Willie Mae Meadows.
Mr. Meadows was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He was a member of Faith Missionary Baptist Church.
Mr. Meadows is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Evans Meadows; step son, Wendell Green (Melissa); step daughter, Sherry Walters; brother, Willie J. Meadows (Jackie); sister, Phylis Major (Steve); step grandchildren, Christopher Green, Brittany Danial, Heather Goodson, Hunter Reed, and Macaden Reed; step great-grandchildren, Caydence Goodson and Holden Goodson. Several extended family members also survive.
Mr. Philip Anthony Meadows was preceded in death by his parents.
The funeral arrangements for Mr. Philip Anthony Meadows were held on Thursday, July 19, 2018, at 1:30 p.m. at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, with Willie J. Meadows officiating. Interment followed in the Georgia National Cemetery with full military honors.
The family of Mr. Philip Anthony Meadows received family and friends on Thursday morning, July 19, 2018, at Gammage Funeral Home.
Flowers are omitted; donations can be made to Atlanta VA Medical Center, 1670 Clairmont Road, Decatur, Ga., 30033.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com.
The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home handled the arrangements for Mr. Philip Anthony Meadows.
Mr. Davis
Mr. Howard David Davis, age 88 of Powder Springs formerly of Rockmart, passed away on Sunday July 15, 2018.
Mr. Davis was born April 25, 1930 in Polk County, to the late Thomas Henry Davis and the late Mamie Ann Conway Davis.
He was a graduate of the Rockmart High School and was of the Baptist Faith.
Mr. Davis was also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and was self-employed as a machinist. He enjoyed reading books about the old westerns, playing bingo and loved bird watching and being in the outdoors.
Mr. Davis was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Mildred Simpson and Margaret Grizzard; a brother, Frank Davis; a step-son, Charles “Chuck” Jackson Jr.; and a grandson, Justin Conner.
Survivors included his wife, Rebecca Mae Camp Davis of Powder Springs; two sons and daughters-in-law, Michael Wayne and Patti Davis of North Carolina and Stephen Glenn and Sherri Davis of Costa Mesa, California; one daughter and son-in-law, Lois Ann and Michael Underwood of Phoenix, Ariz.; three grandchildren, Nicole Underwood, Stephen Davis and Marissa Underwood; one step-daughter, Kelley Leanne Conner of Rome; four step-grandchildren, Tabitha Conner, Travis Jackson, Cody Jackson and Devin; and five great-grandchildren.
Private memorial services for Mr. Davis will be held at a later date.
Please visit www.freemanharrisfunerals.com to extend personal condolences to the family by signing the online guestbook.
Freeman Harris Funeral Home was in charge of the memorial arrangements for Mr. Howard David Davis.
Mr. Arp
Mr. Raymond Johnny Arp Jr., age 73 of Rockmart passed away on Sunday, July 15, 2018 at his residence.
He was born in Rockmart, on Nov. 19, 1944, a son of the late Raymond Johnny Arp Sr., and Ramie Irene Sorrells Arp.
Mr. Arp had lived all of his life in Rockmart where he was a former employee of Angelica Textile Services. He was of the Baptist faith, loved Georgia Football and enjoyed listening to Elvis Presley music.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Buchanan and a brother, Glenn Arp.
Survivors include his wife, Pam Smith Arp of Rockmart, to whom he was married on Jan. 22, 1991; four daughters: Johnnie Lynn Costley, Rockmart, Terri Chavez, Rockmart, Ramie Brown, Rockmart and Mamie Brown, Rockmart; two step-sons: John Hester, Hiram and Shane Hester, Fairmont; two sisters: Kathy Redden, Rockmart and Virginia Buchanan, Rockmart; one brother, Ray Arp, Rockmart; eight grandchildren; ten great grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside funeral and interment services were held Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. in Piney Woods Cemetery with Rev. Mitzi Oates officiating.
Pallbearers included: Donnie Costley, Jonathan Reyes, Nicholas Waters, Matt Davis, John Hester, Shane Hester, Shane Morris, Cody Hester and Jonathan Reyes.
The family received friends Wednesday afternoon, July 18, 2018 prior to the service hour at the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home.
The Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for Mr. Raymond Johnny Arp Jr.
Infant Jamie Heard
Jamie Kentrell Heard, infant son of Lacey Coats Heard and Anthony Jose Heard Sr. passed away Saturday, July 14, 2018 .
Jamie was born on June 5, 2018.
He was preceded in death by a grandfather, Darren Lammont Heard.
Survivors include his mother, Lacey Coats Heard; father, Anthony Jose Heard Sr.; brothers: Taylor Jordon Ruark, Darren Lammont Heard and Anthony Jose Heard Jr.; paternal grandmother, Dayra Heard; maternal grandmother, Rebecca Jones; maternal grandfather, Randy Coats; maternal step grandmother, Jill Coats and maternal step grandfather, Wade Jones,
Graveside funeral and interment services were held Thursday, July 19, 2018 at 11 a.m. in Polk Memory Gardens.
The Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements for the graveside funeral services of infant Jamie Kentrell Heard.
Mr. Greene
Mr. Graham D. Greene, age 82, of Rockmart, passed away Saturday, July 14, 2018 at his residence following several months of illness.
He was born in Shannon, on July 1, 1936 a son of the late Gordon Lee Greene Sr. and Eunice Graham Greene.
Mr. Greene had been a resident of Rockmart since 1999 moving here from Rome. He was a former manager of the Goodyear Service Store in Rome and attended the Rockmart Church of Christ.
Mr. Greene was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Joan Williams Greene on May 30, 2017 to whom he was married on Jan. 30, 1954; by two brothers: Gordon Lee Greene Jr. and Gene Greene and by tow sisters: Doris Mullis and Bettye Giles.
Survivors include a daughter, Belinda Moore and her husband David, Rockmart; two grandchildren: Lorie Allred and her husband Chris, Rockmart and Matt Moore, Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.; three great grandchildren: Lauren, Abby Grace and Camden Allred; a number of nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at 11 a.m. from the crypt-side of the Chapel of Luke Mausoleum in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with Minister Josh Clevenger officiating.
Pallbearers included: Matt Moore, Chris Allred, Jed Moore and Dan Moore.
The family received friends Tuesday evening, July 17, 2018, at the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home.
The family respectfully requested that flowers be omitted and memorial gifts be made in Mr. Greene's memory to The National Federation of the Blind of Georgia, 1216 Weatherstone Drive, NE Atlanta, Ga., 30324.
The Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for the funeral of Mr. Graham D. Greene.
Mrs. Hutto
Mrs. Dorothy "June" Hutto, age 90 of Cedartown, passed away at her residence on Friday morning, July 13, 2018 following an extended illness.
She was born on June 4, 1928 in Sioux City, Iowa, a daughter to the late Henry and Margaret Miller Trusty.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded by her loving husband, Mr. Herschel Clyde Hutto; her sons, Dale Hutto, Kevin Hutto and Bryan Hutto and a brother, Jerry Trusty.
Mrs. Hutto was of the Baptist faith. She was retired from Hut's Garage of Cedartown working many years as the bookkeeper for the Hutto family business.
Mrs. Hutto was a wonderful, loving and devoted wife to her husband Herschel for 52 years.
During this time she was a military wife and mother and traveled the United States with her husband and their children. She felt very blessed to be a mother of five sons and one daughter.
Her children were her world. June loved to travel and after retirement, she and her husband traveled the country in their motor-home. She will be greatly missed.
Mrs. Dorothy "June" Hutto is survived by her sons, Gerald Hutto, David Hutto and his wife Kimberly and her daughter, Terri Hutto Gourm; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside and Interment services were conducted on Sunday afternoon, July 15, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the Polk Memory Gardens with the Rev. David Grove officiating.
The family received friends on Sunday afternoon, July 15, 2018 from 12 noon until the funeral hour at the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be: Chris Hutto, Zack Bentley, Jeremy Hulsey and Steve Nelson.
Visit the memorial web site at www.liteseyfh.com to extend personal condolences to the Hutto family and to sign the online guestbook.
The Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Dorothy "June" Hutto.
Mr. Scott
Mr. Charles Edwin Scott, age 86, of Taylorsville, passed away on Friday evening, July 13, 2018, after a long illness.
He was born on July 31, 1931, in Taylorsville, to Everett Clemons Scott and Lillian Irene Brewer.
Charles worked as manager of the paint department at Ford Motor Co. in Hapeville until his retirement.
After that, he and his wife, Joyce, loved traveling all over the country.
He is survived by his sister, Imogene Dabbs and her husband, Nolan and their son, Terry; and by his two daughters, Susan Charlene Scott Brouillard (and husband Ray) and Lillian Luanne Bass (and husband Butch); and by his 5 granddaughters: Laura Sawyer Dhokai (and her husband Andres Dhokai and their two sons, Lincoln and Gus), Jennifer Smith Scrivens (and her husband Arran Scrivens), Melissa Smith, Katie Fincher McLendon (and her husband Russell and their son, Henry), and Ashley Lynn.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Joyce Wadsworth; his brothers, Everett Brewer “Junior” Scott and Franklin Dewayne Scott Sr.; and his two aunts, Bela P. Scott and Ruth A. Scott.
Per Charles's wishes, he will be cremated with no visitation or service.
Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home made this local announcement for the family of Mr. Charles Edwin Scott.