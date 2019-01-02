Mr. Deaton
Mr. William “Earl” Deaton, age 80 of Aragon passed away Thursday morning, December 27, 2018.
Mr. Deaton was born May 25, 1938 in Floyd County, son of the late Horace J. Deaton and the late Sylvia Aiken Deaton.
He attended Rockmart High School, was a veteran of the United States Navy and a member of the Davitte Masonic Lodge #513 F&AM of Aragon.
Mr. Deaton was a member of the New Prospect Baptist Church and retired in 1994 from Norfolk Southern Railroad after 25 years of service. Best known as “Pappy”, he enjoyed woodworking, putt putt golf and especially singing.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Richard Deaton; and a brother, Bobby Deaton.
Survivors included his wife, Joyce Brumbelow Deaton of Aragon to whom he was married June 25, 1960; two daughters, Jody Deaton Barnes and her husband Tony of Rockmart and Shea Deaton Hughes and her husband Dwayne of Thorsby, Ala.; grandchildren, Dr. Tyler Barnes and his wife Brittni, Kyser Barnes Pritchett and her husband Jacob, Mary Mackenzie Hughes and Tayler Barnes; great-grandson, Kash Pritchett; and a brother, Charles Deaton of Sugar Valley.
Funeral services for Mr. Deaton were held on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the New Prospect Baptist Church with Rev. Jason Purser and Rev. Larry Davis officiating.
Interment services followed in the family lot of Aragon Cemetery with American Legion Brown-Wright Post No. 12 Honor Guard in charge of military graveside rites.
The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Forrest Brooks, Buddy Tanner, Billy Abernathy, Jerry Lambert, Tyler Barnes, Tayler Barnes and Jacob Pritchett.
Honorary pallbearers were the deacons of New Prospect Baptist Church.
Mrs. Clinton
Mrs. Estelle Cantrell Clinton, age 92, of Cedartown, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018.
She was born in Cedartown on Nov. 8, 1926, a twin daughter of the late Emory Cantrell and Pauline Ray Cantrell.
Mrs. Clinton lived all of her life in Cedartown where she was a 1943 graduate of Cedartown High School and was a member of Friendship Baptist Church.
During her early years in school she was the captain of her basketball team. Mrs. Clinton had a great love for God and all of her family.
Some of her favorite past times were watching the Braves, Falcons and UGA Football; working in her yard and singing. During her working career, Mrs. Clinton had worked for the Cedartown Standard, Johnson Printing and Dr. B.E. Popham where she retired.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Clinton; daughter, Joyce Youngblood Bedford; two brothers: Earl “Muscles” Cantrell and Clinton Cantrell; sister, Martha Cantrell Williams; nephew, Joseph Cantrell Jr. and special friend, Bruce Hackney
Survivors include her son, Barry Clinton, Cedartown; daughter, Janice White and her husband Sammy, Cedartown; five grandchildren: Jeff Youngblood (Bobbie), Todd White (Beth), Chad Youngblood, Tim White (Stefanie) and Richie Clinton; eleven great grandchildren: Trevor Spinks, Cody White, Brandon Brame, Garrison White, Megan White, Brooklyn Brame, Makenzy Youngblood, Taylor Youngblood, Taylor Gordon, Makayla Clinton, Ansley Yarbrough, Halee Brame and Taylor Spinks; brother, Joe Cantrell Sr., Cedartown; a number of nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Smith and Miller Funeral Home with Rev. Danny Tucker and Rev. Billy Frasier officiating. Interment followed in the Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers included: Jeff Youngblood, Todd White, Chad Youngblood, Tim White, Richie Clinton, Trevor Spinks, Cody White, Brandon Brame and Garrison White.
Honorary pallbearers were: Megan White, Brooklyn Brame, Makenzy Youngblood, Taylor Youngblood, Taylor Gordon, Makalya Clinton and Ansley Yarbrough.
The family received friends on Saturday afternoon prior to the funeral hour at the funeral home.
Mrs. Wester
Mrs. Linda Welchel Wester, age 68, of Cedartown, passed away Monday, Dec. 24, 2018 in a Rome medical center.
She was born in Cedartown on June 27, 1950, a daughter of the late Grady Welchel and the late Jeanette Lumsden Welchel.
Mrs. Wester was a member of the First Baptist Church of Piedmont, Ala. She was Queen Mother of her Red Hat Club and was retired after many years of service from Read, Martin, Slickman and Sheats.
Mrs. Wester was preceded in death by her mother, father and two brothers.
Survivors include her daughter, Jennifer Wester; son, Mike Wester; sisters: Carolyn Heath and Catherine Matthews; two grandchildren and multiple nieces and nephews.
Memorial services were held Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018 at 5 p.m. in the chapel of the Smith and Miller Funeral Home with Rev. Johnny Womack officiating and a eulogy given by Mr. Frankie Matthews.
The family received friends Thursday afternoon prior to the memorial hour at the funeral home.
Mr. Norris
Mr. Amos Lamar Norris, 96, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Monday, Dec. 24, 2018 at his home.
Mr. Norris was born July 21,1922 in Rockmart and was the son of the late Julius Thompson Norris and Alma Marks Norris.
He was predeceased by his wife, Doris Redding Norris in 2016. They were married for 67 years.
He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II from 1942 to 1946 in the South Pacific aboard LST 751.
Mr. Norris was a man of many enthusiasms and he pursued them all with great energy and passion. Building his business was a pursuit he tackled with great gusto and talent.
As an entrepreneur he founded and was the president of Paper Stock Dealers, Inc. The business grew from one location in Statesville to 24 plants in seven states. The company was merged into Sonoco Products Company of Hartsville, S.C., and he continued as the head of this division until his retirement.
He was interested in aviation and learned to fly at 47. This hobby led him to spend days at the airport and many hours in the air. He shared his joy of flying with his family. Because of his encouragement, all his children and his wife earned pilots’ licenses.
Mr. Norris routinely flew himself on business trips to visit his plants. And he joyfully piloted Davidson Football coaches on recruiting trips.
He took up golf with more focus after retirement and played almost every day rain or shine. He raised horses and doted on his grandchildren who adored him. He was a fixture at tennis matches for his granddaughters and he cheered on grandsons in Lacrosse.
Mr. Norris was a generous man whose gifts to many organizations made a difference in his community and around the world. His heart was especially touched by children in need.
He is survived by one son, Robert Bryan Norris (Kay) of Charlotte; two daughters, Judy N. Caudle (Tim) and Cathy Joan Norris both of Statesville; six grandchildren, Kacie Teeter (Kyle) of Statesville, Courtney Caudle White (Nathaniel) of Derby, Kan., Jesse Brian Caudle of Statesville, Abby Caudle Patton (Evan) of Raleigh, Robert Bryan Norris Jr. (Rachel) of Glencoe, N.C. and John Joseph Norris of South Norwalk, Conn..; four great grandchildren, Anna Redding Teeter, Charlotte Abigail Teeter, Emrie White, Lenya White; two brothers, William Allen Norris of Douglasville, and Julius Dale Norris of Statesville, and two sisters, Glenda Norris Taylor and Imogene Norris Moon both of Rockmart.
Mr. Norris and his family have been active members of the Western Avenue Baptist Church in Statesville since 1954. Funeral services were conducted there honoring his life on Sunday, Dec. 30 at 3:00 in the afternoon, with the Reverend Jeff Spry officiating.
Burial with full military honors was held at Oakwood Cemetery following the service. The family visited with friends at the church prior to the funeral hour.
Memorials may be made to the organization of the donor’s choice in memory of Mr. Norris.
Mr. Sanders
Mr. Dennis Wayne Sanders, age 62, of Rockmart, passed away Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018 in a Rome medical center.
Wayne was born in Rockmart, on Feb. 24, 1956 a son of Earl Sanders Jr. and Evelyn Waters Sanders.
He graduated from Rockmart High School and was a founding member of the Sweet Southern Band. He had a 40 year career in law enforcement having worked for the Braswell Police Dept., Bartow County Sheriff's Dept.., Rockmart Police Department, Georgia Department of Corrections and the Aragon Police Department where he served as Chief of Police for 15 years.
Mr. Sanders loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Kristi Wallace Sanders on August 30, 2012; by his father, Earl Sanders, Jr., his step father, Rena Camp and by his mother, Evelyn Camp.
Survivors include his children: Amy (Mike) Liggons, Aragon, son, Rodney (Rosanna) Sanders, Aragon and Mindi (Timmy) Sauceda, Cedartown; eleven grandchildren; five sisters: Patricia (Gary) Ingram, Silver Creek, Linda (Tim) Wheeler, Rockmart Brenda (Odell) McAlister, Brevard, N.C., Dottie Shelton (Jerry Dangelo), Cedartown and Peggie Patterson, Cedartown; brother, Ralph "Bud" (Patty) Sanders, Brookshire, Texas; companion, Cindy Samples, Rockmart.
Funeral services were held Friday, Dec. 28, 2018 at 3 p.m. in the chapel of the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home with Rev. Stevie Waddell and Rev. Gary Ingram officiating.
Eulogies were given by Frankie Hilburn and Jessie Hicks. Interment followed in Rockmart Memorial Gardens.
The Floyd County Sheriff's Department Honor Guard provided honors at the cemetery. Active pallbearers included: Marc Riley, Kenny Dodd, Daniel Johnson, Michael Lynch, Matt Rook, Jason Purcell, Ken Drain, Jeff Klein and Matt Hearn. All local law enforcement officers were asked to serve as honorary pallbearers.
The family received friends Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, prior to the funeral hour at the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home.
Mr. Longshore
Mr. Henry Elton Longshore, age 88, of Rockmart, passed away Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018 at his residence.
He was born on Oct. 29, 1930 in Orion, Ala., a son of the late Clyde Longshore and the late Willie Tom Register Longshore.
Mr. Longshore had lived in Rockmart for a number of years before moving to College Park and then to Riverdale. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served from 1952 to 1954.
He retired from the Sherwin-Williams Company where he worked for twenty years as a maintenance supervisor. After his retirement he returned to Rockmart in 1989 and worked with his brother in the Longshore Radiator Business.
Mr. Longshore was a member of the Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church of Marietta.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers: Rev. Marion Longshore, W.C. Longshore and Wayne Longshore and by two sisters: Laura O'Neal and Helen Chestnut.
Survivors include his wife of over 69 years, Mrs. Mary Haynie Longshore to whom he was married on June 4, 1949; two sisters: Kathleen Lumpkin, Rome and Villa Hubbard, Armuchee; two brothers: Charles Longshore, Hampton and Tony Longshore, Atlanta; a number of nieces and nephews. His extended family included: Father Steve Dalber and his wife Maria and their children: Athena, Johanna and John, Cahrlotte, N.C.
Funeral services were held Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018 at noon with Father Panayiotis officiating in the Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church of Marietta. Interment followed at 3:30 p.m. in the New Prospect Baptist Church, Rockmart.
The family received friends Wednesday evening, Dec. 26, 2018 at the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home.
Mr. Streetman
Mr. David Eugene Streetman, age 47, of Cedartown, passed away Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018 in a Rome medical center.
He was born in Rockmart on April 20, 1971, a son of James Verlon Streetman and Bernice Williams Streetman.
Mr. Streetman lived all if his life in Polk County where he had served with the Volunteer Fire Department. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish and hunt. David was a member of the Connect Baptist Church of Cedartown.
While working, Mr. Streetman was employed with Nordic Cold Storage and Lowe's Home Improvement.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Verlon Streetman; grandmothers: Mary Williams and Lois Streetman; and a niece, Savannah Streetman.
Survivors include his mother, Bernice Williams Streetman, Buchanan; children: Amber Streetman, Aragon, Christopher Streetman, Rome, Shane Streetman, Rome, Crystal Streetman, Cedartown and Alexis Streetman, Cedartown; seven grandchildren; two brothers: Keith Streetman, Buchanan and Ervin Streetman, Cedartown; a number of nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home with Pastors Jason Slaughter and Michael Goss officiating. Interment followed in the Oak Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers included: Edward Akins, Aaron Proctor, Timothy Proctor, John Kelley, Jeff Arnold, Chris Moore and Jerry Childers. Lamar "Pops" Smith served as an honorary pallbearer.
The family received friends on Wednesday afternoon prior to the funeral hour at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with funeral expenses.
Mr. Wilson
Mr. Duane Oscar “Curly” Wilson, age 96, of Rockmart, passed away Friday, Dec. 21, 2018 in a Rome medical center.
He was born in Lambert, Okla., on March 6, 1922, a son of the late Otis Wilson and the late Alice Taylor Wilson.
Mr. Wilson had lived in Rockmart for the past 25 years. He loved to fish and he was a veteran of the United States Army serving during World War II.
He is survived by his sister, Waethena ( Peggy) Parcel ; three sons: Duane O. Wilson (Debbi), Kevin Wilson (Darris) and Duane Oscar Wilson, III; six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Special friends: Shelia and Rusty Smith, Linda and Lamar White, James and Glenna Woodard and Josh and Kelly Jones.
Graveside funeral and interment services were held Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the Taylorsville Cemetery with Rev. David Warriner officiating.
The American Legion Brown-Wright Post No. 12 Honor Guard provided military graveside rites.
The family received friends Sunday afternoon, Dec. 23, 2018 prior to the graveside service at the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home.
