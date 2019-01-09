Mr. Miller
Mr. Allen Lawrence Miller, age 88, of Fayetteville, formerly of Cedartown, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019.
He was born on May 15, 1930 in Cedartown, the son of the late Walter T. and Pluma E. Collins Miller.
Mr. Miller is survived by his daughter, Donna Gail Thompson; son, Jerry Dwayne Miller (Darlene); grandchildren, Amanda Baird (Geoff), Jerry Dwayne Miller, II (Libby), Nathan Hardeman (Angel), John Thompson (Christine) and Marly Thompson Hinks (Nathan); and 14 great-grandchildren.
Mr. Miller is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Esther Miller, Pauline Packer, Irene Strickland, Daisy Packer, Katie Mae Strickland, and Fannie East; and brothers, Grover Miller, Seals Miller, Norris Miller, and Accie Miller.
The funeral service for Mr. Allen Lawrence Miller was held on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019 at 3 p.m. in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ryan McElheney officiating.
Interment followed in the Northview Cemetery with full military rites.
The family of Mr. Miller received family and friends on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019 prior to the funeral hour at the Gammage Funeral Home.
The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Caleb Hardeman, Stephen Hardeman, Will Hardeman, Zack Miller, and Gregory Baird.
Honorary pallbearer was Joshua Hardeman; he was unable to attend since he is at officer training at military college.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com.
The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home handled the arrangements for Mr. Allen Lawrence Miller.
Mrs. Lindsey
Mrs. Jacquelyne "Jackie" Scott Lindsey, age 87, of Rockmart, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019.
She was born in South Carolina on Sept. 29, 1931 a daughter of the late Clifton H. Scott and the late Eleanor Pace Scott.
Mrs. Lindsey had been a resident of Polk County the greater part of her life.
She was a former member of the Oak Hill Church of Christ of Rome and was presently a member of the Rockmart Church of Christ.
Mrs. Lindsey was a former customer service employee of Sears in Cedartown followed by her work as a cashier at Walmart. She loved to shop, travel and spend time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde B. Lindsey Sr. in July 0f 2004; by two sons: Joel White and Keith White and by two sisters: Jane Steiner and Madell McInvalle.
Survivors include two daughters: Andrea Greenway and her husband Robert, Rockmart and Colette White, Waco; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services were held Friday, Jan. 4, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home with Minister Josh Clevenger officiating. Interment followed in Polk Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers included: Daniel Locklear, Branden Garnto, Antonio Garnto, Chris Price, David Mason and Derick Timms.
The family received friends Friday prior to the funeral hour at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial gifts be made in Mrs. Lindsey's memory to the Rockmart Church of Christ, 201 Slate St., Rockmart, Ga., 30153.
Leave online condolences for the family of Mrs. Lindsey by visiting alvismillerfuneralhome.com.
The Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements for the funeral of Mrs. Jacquelyne "Jackie" Scott Lindsey.
Rev. Vines
Rev. John Clifford Vines, age 49, of Cedartown, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, at an Atlanta hospital due to complications from an automobile accident.
Rev. Vines was born in Rockmart on Sept. 28, 1969, son of the later Rev. Robert W. Vines Sr. and the late Shirley Ann Flatt Vines.
He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Pat "Tank" Oswalt and Darlene Wilson, and his mother-in-law, Louise Fix.
Rev. Vines worked for a number of years in the cabinet industry. He was an ordained minister and was pastor at several churches in the Polk, Haralson and Floyd County area. He was the Associate Pastor at Pleasant Hill Church in Waco.
Rev. Vines loved preaching and singing, therefore, most family gatherings included a time around the piano singing.
Survivors include his wife, Lisa "Skeeter" Fix Vines; two sisters, Wanda McDowell, Cedartown, and Mary Wilson (Ed), Cedartown; a brother, Rev. Robert Vines (Michelle), McDonough; goddaughter, Gracie Hutcheson; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2018, at 3 p.m. in the Chapel at Smith and Miller Funeral Home in Cedartown with the Rev. Jamey Alexander, the Rev. Jamie Hutcheson and the Rev. Anthony Trawick officiating. Interment followed in Valley View Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family received friends at Smith and Miller Funeral Home on Saturday evening, Jan. 5, 2019.
Pallbearers included the Rev. Joe Redding, Rev. John Redding, Rev. Ron Carroll, Rev. Danny Tucker, Johnny Moats, Jody Benefield, Hunter Marchbanks and Tommy Marchbanks.
Honorary pallbearers included the Rev. Randy Vines, Paul Gladden, Rev. Tommy Pope, Greg Barber and John's other preacher friends.
Henderson and Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, in conjunction with Smith and Miller Funeral Home had charge of the funeral arrangements for Rev. Vines.
Visit smithmillerfh.com to leave condolences for the family of Rev. John Clifford Vines.
Mr. Crawford
Mr. James Kenneth Crawford, age 53 of Winder, passed away on the morning of Jan. 1, 2019.
Mr. Crawford was born on July 16, 1965 in Cedartown.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill Crawford and Sue Deems, his Sister-in-Law Norma Cork and his nephew Kevin Cork.
Mr. Crawford was employed with the City of Winder street department and the City of Loganville. Mr. Crawford served his community as a volunteer firemen for many years.
Mr. Crawford also enjoyed working for Dixie Youth umpiring baseball games. A resident of Winder for the past 36 years, He was a member of Bethabra Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife Joyce, his daughter Beth (Adam Ikirt), his daughter Candace (Andy Terry) and his grandchildren Isaac, Braden, Isabell and Cheyenne, his brother Jeff Crawford, his sister Pam (Jerry Bass) and Beverly Grant. His nephew Brandon Crawford, Matthew and Bruce Bass and niece Stacie Stevens.
The Family received friends Thursday evening, Jan. 3, 2019. at the funeral home.
A Funeral Service was held Friday, Jan. 4, 2019 at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with Rev. Randall Casper and Rev. Brandon Crawford officiating.
Interment was held in the Hoschton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Grandchildren’s College Fund, C/O Joyce Crawford, 558 Pendergrass Road, Winder, Ga., 30680.
The Lester Litesey Funeral made this announcement for the family of MR. James Kenneth Crawford.
Mrs. Oliver
Mrs. Betty Yvonne Adams Oliver, age 75, of Cedartown, passed away on Friday, Dec. 31, 2018.
She was born on August 13, 1943, in Cedartown, the daughter of the late John Henry Adams and Gladys Tanner Adams.
Mrs. Oliver is survived by her daughters, Janene Oliver Welchel (Scott), Karen Angela Oliver and Jamie Yvonne Oliver; sons, Seals Gregory Oliver, Rodney Steven Oliver and Adam Brent Oliver; sister, Sandra Adams Tant; brothers, William “Bo” Adams and Danny Adams; 15 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and many extended family members also survive.
Mrs. Oliver is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Seals Douglas Oliver; daughter, Angela Darnell Oliver and sons, John Bradley Oliver and Brian Wade Oliver.
The funeral arrangements for Mrs. Betty Yvonne Adams Oliver were held on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home with Brother Dennis Harrell officiating. Interment followed in the Northview Cemetery.
The family of Mrs. Oliver received family and friends on Friday evening, Jan. 4, 2019 at the Gammage Funeral Home.
The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Scott Welchel, John Blankenship, Joshua Blankenship, Tyler Reddish, Kyle Guttery Jr., Dylan Carter and Ryan Carter.
Honorary pallbearers were Brent Oliver, Logan Oliver, Christian Guttery and Bradley Oliver Jr.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com.
The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home handled the arrangements for Mrs. Betty Yvonne Adams Oliver.
Mr. Herndon
Mr. John Seal Herndon Jr., age 81, of Cedartown, passed away on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018.
He was born on Sept. 12, 1937 in Cairo, the son of the late John S. and Marguerite Miller Herndon Sr.
He graduated high school in Cave Spring, and graduated from the University of Georgia School of Pharmacy in 1960.
Mr. Herndon served in the United States Army Reserve. In 1961, he married his lifelong love, Kay Herndon.
He had a 40 year career in pharmacy before retiring in 2000. Mr. Herndon loved his family, guns, dogs and the outdoors.
Mr. Herndon is survived by his wife of 57 years, Kay Herndon; his children Tom Herndon (Kimmetha) of Birmingham, Ala.; Beth Loyd (Gary) of Thomasville; his sister Jean Lankford of Cedartown; his grandchildren, Noah Herndon, Meg Herndon, Sam Loyd and several nieces and nephews.
In keeping with Mr. Herndon’s wishes, he was cremated. A family memorial service will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flower please consider giving a donation to the First Baptist Church of Cedartown Memorial Fund.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com.
The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home handled the arrangements for Mr. John S. Herndon Jr.
Mrs. Baker
Mrs. Berta Mae Tamplin Baker, age 93, of Woodstock, formerly of Cedartown, passed away on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018.
She was born on March 17, 1925 in Cedartown, the daughter of the late J.B. and Ella Turner Tamplin.
Mrs. Baker is survived by her son, Randy Baker (Lori); granddaughter, Katherine Elisabeth Baker; and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Baker was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Ralph Baker; sisters, Doris May, and Mary Ann Williams and brothers, Joe Boyd Tamplin, Leon Tamplin, Jim Tamplin and Lynn Tamplin.
The funeral arrangements for Mrs. Berta Mae Tamplin Baker were held on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home with Rev. Ken Smith officiating. Interment followed in the Northview Cemetery.
The family of Mrs. Baker received family and friends on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019 prior to the funeral hour at the Gammage Funeral Home.
The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Bubba May, Sammy Frasier, PJ Fraiser, Chris Coats, Mark Tamplin and Stevie Tamplin.
The family has requested that flowers are to be omitted and donations can be made to Next Step Ministries, Inc.; 7709 Tuner Road, Woodstock, Ga., 30188 or by visiting www.nextstepministries.net.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com.
The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home handled the arrangements for Mrs. Berta Mae Tamplin Baker.
Mr. Akins
Mr. Robert Wayne Akins, 76, went to be with the Lord on December 28, 2018.
He was born in Rome on Oct. 5, 1942, a son of the late Henry Akins and the late Louise Long Akins.
Mr. Akins was employed by Rockmart Nursing Home for ten years until his retirement. He was previously employed with Murata for twenty years and Goodyear Mill for fifteen years.
He was a member and Deacon at Morning View Baptist Church. He was ordained in 1980 at Friendly Baptist Church.
Mr. Akins will be remembered as a loving husband, daddy and paw paw; and a hard-working man who always put the needs of his family before himself. He was always there to help out any way he could.
He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. But he is rejoicing with the Lord, as he has passed over to the other side.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sisters: Charlotte Akins and Patty Akins; and brothers: Donald Akins and Ronald Akins.
Survivors include his loving wife, Betty Akins, to whom he married on Sept. 17, 1961; children: Cindy Mallett, Lynn (Steve) Wingo, Robbie (Judy) Akins and Lisa (Jeff) Hulsey; brother-in-law, Henry Williams; sister, Betty Jones; grandchildren: Jeremy (Amanda) Mallett, Brandon (Dana) Wingo, Amy Chandler, Miranda (Jake) Thompson, Samantha (Derek) Mann and Faith (Mark) Harris; great grandchildren: Ashleigh, Lindsey and Parker Mallett, Sarah and Gracie Mae Wingo, Taylor and Bailey Chandler, Brayden Wingo, Emerson and Easton Thompson, Cason, Ethan and Gavin Mann; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held Monday, Dec. 31, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the Morning View Baptist Church with Rev. Jeff Hulsey, Rev. Barry Snapp and Rev. Danny Tucker officiating. Interment followed in the Northview Cemetery.
Pallbearers included: Brandon Wingo, Jeremy Mallett, Derek Mann, Cason Mann, Jake Thompson and Mark Harris. Deacons of Morning View Baptist Church served as honorary pallbearers.
The family received friends Sunday evening, Dec. 30, 2018 at the Smith and Miller Funeral Home.
The Smith and Miller Funeral Home of Cedartown was in charge of arrangements for Mr. Robert Wayne Akins.
Mrs. Holland
Mrs. Kathleen Lummus Holland, age 95, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away on Dec. 8, 2018 following an extended illness.
Mrs. Holland was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Pearl Sherman Lummus and her husband, Ralph Taylor Holland.
Graveside and Interment services for Mrs. Kathleen Lummus Holland were conducted on Saturday morning, Dec. 29, 2018 at 11 a.m. from the family lot of the Northview Cemetery of Cedartown.
Visit the memorial web site at www.liteseyfh.com to extend personal condolences to the family and to sign the online guestbook.
The Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home of Cedartown was in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Kathleen Lummus Holland.