Mrs. Johnson
Mrs. Annie Lee Johnson, age 90, of Cedartown, passed away Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.
She was born on July 1, 1928, a daughter of the late John Thomas Privett and the late Birdie Norris Privett.
Mrs. Johnson had lived the greater part of her life in Cedartown where she was the oldest member of the Young’s Grove Baptist Church.
She had a love for cooking and canning.
Mrs. Johnson enjoyed being outside, spending time in her garden. She and her late husband were former owners and operators of Cedartown Glass.
Mrs. Johnson also worked for Polk School District where she retired after many years of service. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Audie Lee; second husband, C. A. Johnson; two brothers: James Privett and Charlie Privett; and sister, Ruby Duncan.
Survivors include her two daughters: Deborah Hulsey and her husband Mike, Cedartown and Angie Ward and her husband Ken, Cedartown; four grandchildren: Lance Hulsey (Katie), Leah Duncan (James), Audra Wigley and Ali Forrister (Kam).; seven great grandchildren: Landyn Wigley, Harrison Hulsey, Mallory Hulsey, Abrey Wigley, Eli Duncan, Knox Forrister and Alexa Forrister; brother, Jackie Privett; a number of nieces and nephews; and her furry companion, Pearl.
Celebration of life services were held Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. at Young’s Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Blake Dodd officiating.
Interment followed in Polk Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers included: Mike Hulsey, Ken Ward, Lance Hulsey, James Duncan, Kam Forrister and Kevin Bullard.
The family received friends on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 13, 2019 at Smith and Miller Funeral Home.
The Smith and Miller Funeral Home of Cedartown was honored to serve the family of Mrs. Annie Lee Johnson.
Mrs. Mann
Mrs. Linda Maureen Hooper Mann, age 74 of Cedartown, passed away Thursday morning, Jan. 10, 2019 following a brief illness.
She was born on July 3, 1944 in Dyersburg, Tenn., the daughter of the late William Cleveland Hooper Jr. and the late Ethel Maureen Allgood Hooper.
Mrs. Mann was retired from the Arrow Manufacturing Shirt Company following several years of dedicated service. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Doyle William Mann.
Mrs. Linda Hooper Mann is survived by her daughter, Sharon Mann and her fiancé Doug Rampley, as well as a number of nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Graveside and Interment services for Mrs. Linda Hooper Mann were conducted on Saturday morning, Jan. 12, 2019 in the North View Cemetery with Rev. Danny Tucker and Rev. Kyle Camp officiating.
The family received friends on Friday evening, Jan. 11, 2019 at the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home.
The following Gentlemen served as pallbearers: Eddie Hooper, Mickey Hooper, Rodney Mcfall, Zach Mcfall, Jay Jackson and Robby Camp.
For personal condolences and to sign the online guestbook, please visit at liteseyfh.com.
The Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Linda Hooper Mann.
Mr. Hatch
Mr. James Donald Hatch, age 77, of Cedartown, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.
He was born on March 19, 1941 in Cedartown, the son of the late Otto and Annie Dell Hatch.
Mr. Hatch is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carole Short Hatch; daughter and son-in-law, Anita Williams (Barry); sons and daughter-in-law, Randy Hatch (Samantha), Sammy Hatch, and Chris Hatch; brothers, Larry Hatch (Brenda), David Hatch (Patsy), and Mackey Hatch (Vollie); sisters, Patricia McMahan(Oscar) and Joan Hulsey (Kenneth); grandchildren, Raven Hatch, Dave Owens, Drew Owens (Erica), Matt Williams (Lisa), Ashley Nichols, Cayden Harmon, Joshua Hatch, Jarrod Hatch, Dezirea Sedgwick, Ray Sedgwick, and Bree Sedgwick; 7 great-grandchildren; several other extended family members also survive.
Mr. Hatch was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Sue Howard.
The funeral arrangements for Mr. James Donald Hatch were held on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home with Rev. Joel A. Smith, Mr. Dave Owens, and Mr. Drew Owens officiating. Interment followed in the Polk Memory Gardens Cemetery.
The family of Mr. Hatch received family and friends on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 prior to the funeral hour at the Gammage Funeral Home.
The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Dave Owens, Drew Owens, Joshua Hatch, Jarrod Hatch, David Hatch, Mackey Hatch and Larry Hatch.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com.
The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home handled the arrangements for Mr. James Donald Hatch.
Mrs. Redding
Mrs. Virginia Ray Redding, age 96 of Cedartown, passed away on Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 9, 2019.
She was born on March 27, 1922 in Haralson County, the daughter of Mr. Rufus Clark Ray and Mrs. Mable Brown Ray.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Jake Redding; a granddaughter, Stacy Redding Tudors and a son, Jan Redding in 2018.
Prior to her retirement, Mrs. Redding owned and operated her own beauty salon, "Virginia's Beauty Shop" for many years, where she worked as a cosmetologist.
She was a faithful member of the Faith Baptist Church for many years. Mrs. Redding loved playing the piano and had served as the church pianist for many years. She could play just about anything just by listening to the song just once.
Even into her latter years she still loved to play and entertain for her family and friends. Just two weeks ago she was taking request and playing Christmas songs for her granddaughter, great grandchildren and friends and the nursing home.
Mrs. Redding is survived by her son, Ted Redding and Carla; brother, Kenneth Wayne Ray and Martha; sister, Ann Norris and Genile; her granddaughter, Janna Redding Leff and Craig; two great grandchildren, Dustin Hogan and Casi Hogan and two great great grandsons. A number of nieces and nephews also survive.
Going Home services for Mrs. Virginia Ray Redding were conducted on Friday afternoon, Jan. 11, 2019 at 1 p.m. from the Faith Baptist Church with Rev. Danny Tucker officiating.
Mrs. Redding lay in state at the church prior to the funeral hour. Interment will follow in the North View Cemetery.
Pallbearers were John Pilgram, Mitch Abney, Anthony Hicks, David Willingham, Noel Smith and Randy Stephens.
The family received friends on Thursday evening, Jan. 10, 2019.
Leave condolences for the family of Mrs. Redding by visiting liteseyfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
The Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home of Cedartown was honored to serve the family of Mrs. Virginia Ray Redding.
Mrs. Hutchens
Mrs. Linda R. Hutchens, age 78, of Carrollton, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019.
Mrs. Hutchens was born in Polk County, on March 14, 1940, the daughter of the late Clarence Dewey Rainwater and Edna Earle Hardy Rainwater.
She was a beloved nurse who served her community through her work, first with Southwire, and then Tanner Home Health.
Upon retirement, Mrs. Hutchens was a faithful volunteer at Tanner Hospice and at the food pantry of First Christian Church. She was a generous, listening friend, and a sacrificially loving Nana, Mom, and Aunt.
Survivors include her son, Jay (Jill) Williams Jr. of Rockmart; daughter, Donna Lynn Williams of Carrollton; step daughter, Valerie (Kent) Buchanan of Whitesburg; four grandchildren, Seth, Zachary, Sam, Colt and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Wiley S. Hutchens; brother, Ralph Rainwater and a sister, Phoye Prince.
A funeral service was held on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the First Christian Church in Carrollton with Rev. Randy Barnhart officiating.
The family received friends at the church on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 prior to the funeral hour.
Pallbearers were Kent Buchanan, Colt Buchanan, Sam Buchanan, Seth Williams, Zachary Williams and Jay Williams.
Interment followed in Carroll Memory Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to Tanner Hospice, P.O. Box 1136, Carrollton, Georgia or a charity of your choice.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton had charge of arrangements.
The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home made this local announcement for the family of Mrs. Linda R. Hutchens.
Mr. Rowell
Mr. Jodie Alexander Rowell, Jr. age 72 of Rome, died Tuesday morning, Jan. 8, 2019, following a lengthy illness.
Mr. Rowell was born June 28, 1946 in Cedartown, son of the late Jodie Alexander Rowell Sr. and Catherine Johnson Rowell.
Before his retirement Mr. Rowell had been employed with General Electric Co. with over 33 years of service. He was also a member of North Rome Church of God; the A.S.A. Umpire’s Association, umpiring numerous National Tournaments, the Georgia High School Baseball and Softball Association and was inducted into the A.S.A. Hall of Fame in 1996.
Mr. Rowell was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Vietnam War era.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Joe Monroe Johnson in 2011.
Survivors include: two sons, Craig Rowell (Margie Hannah) and Mark Rowell, both of Rome; adopted son, Russell Headrick (Kim), Summerville; grandchildren, Leah Rowell and Ben Rowell (Breanna), sister-in-law, Mary Johnson, niece Connie Bray (Bill), nephew, Rodney Johnson and great-niece, Christi Bray.
A celebration of Mr. Rowell’s life was held Friday, Jan. 11, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Salmon Funeral Home with the Rev. Bert Brooks and Rev. Russell Headrick officiating.
Interment followed in Floyd Memory Gardens.
The family gathered on Thursday evening, Jan. 10, 2019 at Salmon Funeral Home where they received friends. At other hours they may be contacted at their respective residences.
Active and honorary pallbearers will consist of the A.S.A. Georgia High School baseball and softball umpires.
Flowers are being accepted, or memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society.
The staff of Salmon Funeral Home was honored to serve the family of Mr. Jodie Alexander Rowell Jr.
Please visit www.salmonfuneralhome.com to post tributes or share memories.
Mr. Hulsey
Mr. Nelson Eugene Hulsey, age 42, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019.
He was born in Rome on Aug. 22, 1976, a son of the late Vann and Margret Poole Hulsey.
Mr. Hulsey was raised in Cedartown had had been a mechanic for 27 years. He loved Alabama Football and was the type of person that would brighten any room when he walked in.
He will always be remembered as a beloved father and a true friend to many.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandmother, Bessie Warren and great aunt, Mary Studdard.
Survivors include his children: Chelsea Hulsey, Victoria McBrayer, Aubrey Hulsey and Hunter Hulsey; grandchildren: Robert Braxton, Colt Morris and Ashlynn McBrayer; brother, Christopher “Redbone” Hulsey; nephew, Bryson Hulsey; niece, Shelby Hulsey; aunt, Sheryl Hicks; uncle, John Hicks. Several cousins also survive
Funeral services were held Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Smith and Miller Funeral Home with Rev. Joshua Nichols officiating.
Interment followed in the Northview Cemetery.
Pallbearers included: Larry Welchel, Clifford Brinegar, KJ Owens, Robby Allen, Chad Shaw and Donald Welchel.
The family gatherd to receive friends Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 prior to the funeral hour at Smith and Miller Funeral Home.
The Smith and Miller Funeral Home of Cedartown was honored to serve the family of Mr. Nelson Eugene Hulsey.
Dr. Weaver
Dr. Jerry Octave Weaver, M.D. of Cedartown, passed away Jan. 5, 2019 at his home.
He was born June 1, 1940 in Cedartown, a son of the late William Wade Weaver and Mary Peek Weaver.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, William Wade Weaver Jr.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jean Wallace Weaver, his son Edward Keith Weaver and daughter Stephanie Weaver Clay, son in law Jeff B. Clay, granddaughter, Emmajean Kate Clay, brother Wayne Weaver, nieces Kim Weaver and Phyllis Weaver Beach.
Dr. Weaver graduated from Cedartown High School in 1958 where he was the football quarterback under his beloved coach and mentor Howard “Doc” Ayers.
He attended Troy State College on a football scholarship and transferred to the University of Georgia on a full scholastic scholarship, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Pre Med and Chemistry.
Dr. Weaver attended the Medical College of Georgia from 1962 through 1966. After joining the United States Navy, he did a rotating internship at Portsmouth Naval Hospital and a two-year surgical residency at Balboa Naval Hospital in San Diego, California.
He attended the Submarine Medical College in New London, Connecticut and graduated from Deep Sea Diving School in Washington D.C. Commander Weaver served as Medical Officer and Diving Officer on the Nuclear Polaris Submarine USS Lewis and Clark.
After completing two patrols of duty he was stationed at the Mine Defense Lab in Panama City, Fla., where he was the Senior Medical Officer and in charge of medical safety of the world’s largest ocean simulation facility.
Dr. Weaver opened a medical practice in Cedartown in July of 1972. He chose Cedartown for the quality of medicine practiced by the staff and the excellent relationship of staff to the administration and governing hospital authority and especially the people of Cedartown.
He loved the practice of medicine and his patients. He retired due to poor health on Feb. 2, 2000.
Dr. Weaver was a member of Phi Beta Kappa, Sigma Nu Fraternity, American Medical Association, Floyd, Polk, and Chattooga County Medical Association, and Georgia Medical Association. He was Sigma Nu Scholar of the year and served as Chairman of Medical Staff of Polk Medical Center for three terms and was Doctor of the Day at the Georgia Assembly.
After his retirement, Dr. Weaver became an active member of the Yaarab Shrine, serving as the Shrine Doctor from 2001 to 2019. He was a member of the Cedar Valley Shrine Club, The Caledonia Masonic Lodge 121, First Baptist Church of Cedartown, and the American Legion.
Funeral services were held Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 at 3 p.m. in the sanctuary of the First Baptist Church of Cedartown, with Rev. Wayne Benefield officiating. Eulogies were given by Stephanie Clay and Keith Weaver.
His family received friends prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations are to be made to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Fla., 33607-1460, or to Cedartown First Baptist Church, 101 North College Street, Cedartown, Ga., 30125.
With heartfelt thanks, the family would like to acknowledge the staff and nurses of Heyman Hospice, Polk County 911, Floyd Medical Center Emergency Services, and Redmond Emergency Medical Services for their love, commitment, and care given to Dr. Weaver.
Honorary Pallbearers were the Members of the Yaarab Shrine and the Cedartown High School Class of 1958.
The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home handled the arrangements for Dr. Jerry Octave Weaver, M.D.
Mr. Farmer
Mr. Henry C. "Mike" Farmer Jr., D.C. of Arnoldsville, formerly of Cedartown, passed away Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry C. Farmer Sr. and Frances Farmer, sister, Sue Shedd, and an infant daughter.
Mr. Farmer is survived by his daughter, Leigh Farmer of St. Louis, his first wife Fran Jordan of Rome, and second wife Judy Seabolt of Cedartown.
Memorial Services are incomplete at this time. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer Association.
This announcement was made on behalf of the Farmer family by the Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home.
The Berry Funeral Home of Arnoldsville, was in charge of the arrangements for Henry C. "Mike" Farmer Jr., D.C.
Mrs. Davis
Mrs. Frances Davis, age 94, of Aragon, passed away Friday, Jan. 4, 2019 at her residence.
Mrs. Davis was born in Rome, on Feb. 10, 1924.
She was the oldest living member of Euharlee Baptist Church. She worked many years in the Aragon Mill until it closed then went on and retired from Union Carbine.
She loved to sit with the "elderly" until she was 87 years old. Mrs. Davis always enjoyed spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Buck Davis; children: Robert Davis, Herschel Davis, Herbert Davis, Benny Davis, Dale Davis, and daughter Betty Sue Davis; grandchildren: Michael Davis and Scott Davis; siblings: Arthur Smallwood, Pete Smallwood, Sonny Smallwood, Margret Baker, Grace Fuqua, Ruth Bowman and Robert Duke.
Survivors include her children: Jean Arp, Aragon, and Tammy Davis; 18 grandchildren; several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; sister, Lois Pierce and brother, Jimmy Duke.
Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held Monday, Jan. 7, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home with Rev. Billy Chambers officiating.
Interment followed in the Aragon Cemetery.
The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: David Davis, Sam Cannon, Timothy Davis, Andrew Williams and Christopher Wallace. Honorary pallbearers included: Coru Davis and Brian Miller.
The family received friends on Sunday evening, Jan. 6, 2019 at the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home.
Leave condolences for the family of Mrs. Davis by visiting alvismillerfuneralhome.com.
The Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements for the funeral of Mrs. Frances Naomi Smallwood Davis.
Mr. Haynes
Mr. Edward Lindy Haynes, 71, of Rockmart, went to eternity with Jesus on Jan. 4, 2019.
He was born on May 31, 1947 in Talladega, Ala.
He graduated from Munford High School in 1965 and entered the United States Marine Corps where he served in Vietnam.
Mr. Haynes married Sally Wilcox in 1970. He retired after 30 years from Bellsouth.
He was a resident of Alabama until 2000, when he moved to Georgia. He settled in Polk County in 2016. Mr. Haynes was a certified massage therapist and kettle bell instructor.
Mr. Haynes was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Brewer Haynes, his father, Herbert Lawson Haynes, and his brother, Herbert Brewer Haynes.
He is survived by his wife, Sally Wilcox Haynes, his children, Adam Haynes (Kristen) and Alyson Reaves (Chris), three grandchildren, Ava Reaves, Reagan Haynes, and Bowen Haynes, his brother, William “Bill” Haynes (Beth), and one uncle, Robert “Bobby” Haynes (Peggy).
A memorial service was held on Tuesday, Jan. 8, at 4 p.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church in Cedartown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Presbyterian Church.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com.
The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home handled the arrangements for Mr. Edward Lindy Haynes.
Mrs. Stephens
Mrs. Patsy Ann Meek Littlejohn Shepherd Stephens, age 80, of Flintstone passed away Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019.
She was a retired LPN, working the Northwest Georgia area including Rockmart. She also had a passion for writing country music.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Wayland Littlejohn and Horace Shepherd; parents, Samuel Robert Meek and Ruby Nichols Meek; brothers, Jim Meek and Don Meek; and sister, Margie Ward.
She is survived by her husband, David Stephens of Flintstone; daughters, Tena Edwards of LaGrange, Susan (Richard) Bailey of LaFayette, and Kathy (Jim) Jordan of Chickamauga; sons, Ricky Littlejohn of LaFayette, Wesley Stephens, Mike (Kim) Stephens all of Flintstone, and Wayne (Cathy) Stephens of Jacksonville, Fla.; brother, Sam (Minnie) Meek Jr. of Ringgold; grandchildren, Alexandra, Derek, Ashley, Brandon, Justin, Cody, and Jeremy; seven great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service were held 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5 in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel.
Visitation was held prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment followed at the LaFayette City Cemetery.
Pallbearers were grandsons and nephews, and honorary pallbearers included Wanda Dunagan, Lydia Weems, and Mary Jo Tripplet.
Arrangements were made by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home of LaFayette.
The Alivs Miller and Son Funeral Home made this local announcement for on behalf of the family of Mrs. Patsy Ann Meek Littlejohn Shepherd Stephens.
Mrs. Johnson
Mrs. Annie Lee Johnson, age 90, of Cedartown, passed away Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.
She was born on July 1, 1928, a daughter of the late John Thomas Privett and the late Birdie Norris Privett.
Mrs. Johnson had lived the greater part of her life in Cedartown where she was the oldest member of the Young’s Grove Baptist Church.
She had a love for cooking and canning.
Mrs. Johnson enjoyed being outside, spending time in her garden. She and her late husband were former owners and operators of Cedartown Glass.
Mrs. Johnson also worked for Polk School District where she retired after many years of service. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Audie Lee; second husband, C. A. Johnson; two brothers: James Privett and Charlie Privett; and sister, Ruby Duncan.
Survivors include her two daughters: Deborah Hulsey and her husband Mike, Cedartown and Angie Ward and her husband Ken, Cedartown; four grandchildren: Lance Hulsey (Katie), Leah Duncan (James), Audra Wigley and Ali Forrister (Kam).; seven great grandchildren: Landyn Wigley, Harrison Hulsey, Mallory Hulsey, Abrey Wigley, Eli Duncan, Knox Forrister and Alexa Forrister; brother, Jackie Privett; a number of nieces and nephews; and her furry companion, Pearl.
Celebration of life services were held Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. at Young’s Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Blake Dodd officiating.
Interment followed in Polk Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers included: Mike Hulsey, Ken Ward, Lance Hulsey, James Duncan, Kam Forrister and Kevin Bullard.
The family received friends on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 13, 2019 at Smith and Miller Funeral Home.
The Smith and Miller Funeral Home of Cedartown was honored to serve the family of Mrs. Annie Lee Johnson.
Mrs. Mann
Mrs. Linda Maureen Hooper Mann, age 74 of Cedartown, passed away Thursday morning, Jan. 10, 2019 following a brief illness.
She was born on July 3, 1944 in Dyersburg, Tenn., the daughter of the late William Cleveland Hooper Jr. and the late Ethel Maureen Allgood Hooper.
Mrs. Mann was retired from the Arrow Manufacturing Shirt Company following several years of dedicated service. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Doyle William Mann.
Mrs. Linda Hooper Mann is survived by her daughter, Sharon Mann and her fiancé Doug Rampley, as well as a number of nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Graveside and Interment services for Mrs. Linda Hooper Mann were conducted on Saturday morning, Jan. 12, 2019 in the North View Cemetery with Rev. Danny Tucker and Rev. Kyle Camp officiating.
The family received friends on Friday evening, Jan. 11, 2019 at the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home.
The following Gentlemen served as pallbearers: Eddie Hooper, Mickey Hooper, Rodney Mcfall, Zach Mcfall, Jay Jackson and Robby Camp.
For personal condolences and to sign the online guestbook, please visit at liteseyfh.com.
The Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Linda Hooper Mann.
Mr. Hatch
Mr. James Donald Hatch, age 77, of Cedartown, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.
He was born on March 19, 1941 in Cedartown, the son of the late Otto and Annie Dell Hatch.
Mr. Hatch is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carole Short Hatch; daughter and son-in-law, Anita Williams (Barry); sons and daughter-in-law, Randy Hatch (Samantha), Sammy Hatch, and Chris Hatch; brothers, Larry Hatch (Brenda), David Hatch (Patsy), and Mackey Hatch (Vollie); sisters, Patricia McMahan(Oscar) and Joan Hulsey (Kenneth); grandchildren, Raven Hatch, Dave Owens, Drew Owens (Erica), Matt Williams (Lisa), Ashley Nichols, Cayden Harmon, Joshua Hatch, Jarrod Hatch, Dezirea Sedgwick, Ray Sedgwick, and Bree Sedgwick; 7 great-grandchildren; several other extended family members also survive.
Mr. Hatch was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Sue Howard.
The funeral arrangements for Mr. James Donald Hatch were held on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home with Rev. Joel A. Smith, Mr. Dave Owens, and Mr. Drew Owens officiating. Interment followed in the Polk Memory Gardens Cemetery.
The family of Mr. Hatch received family and friends on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 prior to the funeral hour at the Gammage Funeral Home.
The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Dave Owens, Drew Owens, Joshua Hatch, Jarrod Hatch, David Hatch, Mackey Hatch and Larry Hatch.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com.
The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home handled the arrangements for Mr. James Donald Hatch.
Mrs. Redding
Mrs. Virginia Ray Redding, age 96 of Cedartown, passed away on Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 9, 2019.
She was born on March 27, 1922 in Haralson County, the daughter of Mr. Rufus Clark Ray and Mrs. Mable Brown Ray.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Jake Redding; a granddaughter, Stacy Redding Tudors and a son, Jan Redding in 2018.
Prior to her retirement, Mrs. Redding owned and operated her own beauty salon, "Virginia's Beauty Shop" for many years, where she worked as a cosmetologist.
She was a faithful member of the Faith Baptist Church for many years. Mrs. Redding loved playing the piano and had served as the church pianist for many years. She could play just about anything just by listening to the song just once.
Even into her latter years she still loved to play and entertain for her family and friends. Just two weeks ago she was taking request and playing Christmas songs for her granddaughter, great grandchildren and friends and the nursing home.
Mrs. Redding is survived by her son, Ted Redding and Carla; brother, Kenneth Wayne Ray and Martha; sister, Ann Norris and Genile; her granddaughter, Janna Redding Leff and Craig; two great grandchildren, Dustin Hogan and Casi Hogan and two great great grandsons. A number of nieces and nephews also survive.
Going Home services for Mrs. Virginia Ray Redding were conducted on Friday afternoon, Jan. 11, 2019 at 1 p.m. from the Faith Baptist Church with Rev. Danny Tucker officiating.
Mrs. Redding lay in state at the church prior to the funeral hour. Interment will follow in the North View Cemetery.
Pallbearers were John Pilgram, Mitch Abney, Anthony Hicks, David Willingham, Noel Smith and Randy Stephens.
The family received friends on Thursday evening, Jan. 10, 2019.
Leave condolences for the family of Mrs. Redding by visiting liteseyfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
The Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home of Cedartown was honored to serve the family of Mrs. Virginia Ray Redding.
Mrs. Hutchens
Mrs. Linda R. Hutchens, age 78, of Carrollton, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019.
Mrs. Hutchens was born in Polk County, on March 14, 1940, the daughter of the late Clarence Dewey Rainwater and Edna Earle Hardy Rainwater.
She was a beloved nurse who served her community through her work, first with Southwire, and then Tanner Home Health.
Upon retirement, Mrs. Hutchens was a faithful volunteer at Tanner Hospice and at the food pantry of First Christian Church. She was a generous, listening friend, and a sacrificially loving Nana, Mom, and Aunt.
Survivors include her son, Jay (Jill) Williams Jr. of Rockmart; daughter, Donna Lynn Williams of Carrollton; step daughter, Valerie (Kent) Buchanan of Whitesburg; four grandchildren, Seth, Zachary, Sam, Colt and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Wiley S. Hutchens; brother, Ralph Rainwater and a sister, Phoye Prince.
A funeral service was held on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the First Christian Church in Carrollton with Rev. Randy Barnhart officiating.
The family received friends at the church on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 prior to the funeral hour.
Pallbearers were Kent Buchanan, Colt Buchanan, Sam Buchanan, Seth Williams, Zachary Williams and Jay Williams.
Interment followed in Carroll Memory Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to Tanner Hospice, P.O. Box 1136, Carrollton, Georgia or a charity of your choice.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton had charge of arrangements.
The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home made this local announcement for the family of Mrs. Linda R. Hutchens.
Mr. Rowell
Mr. Jodie Alexander Rowell, Jr. age 72 of Rome, died Tuesday morning, Jan. 8, 2019, following a lengthy illness.
Mr. Rowell was born June 28, 1946 in Cedartown, son of the late Jodie Alexander Rowell Sr. and Catherine Johnson Rowell.
Before his retirement Mr. Rowell had been employed with General Electric Co. with over 33 years of service. He was also a member of North Rome Church of God; the A.S.A. Umpire’s Association, umpiring numerous National Tournaments, the Georgia High School Baseball and Softball Association and was inducted into the A.S.A. Hall of Fame in 1996.
Mr. Rowell was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Vietnam War era.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Joe Monroe Johnson in 2011.
Survivors include: two sons, Craig Rowell (Margie Hannah) and Mark Rowell, both of Rome; adopted son, Russell Headrick (Kim), Summerville; grandchildren, Leah Rowell and Ben Rowell (Breanna), sister-in-law, Mary Johnson, niece Connie Bray (Bill), nephew, Rodney Johnson and great-niece, Christi Bray.
A celebration of Mr. Rowell’s life was held Friday, Jan. 11, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Salmon Funeral Home with the Rev. Bert Brooks and Rev. Russell Headrick officiating.
Interment followed in Floyd Memory Gardens.
The family gathered on Thursday evening, Jan. 10, 2019 at Salmon Funeral Home where they received friends. At other hours they may be contacted at their respective residences.
Active and honorary pallbearers will consist of the A.S.A. Georgia High School baseball and softball umpires.
Flowers are being accepted, or memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society.
The staff of Salmon Funeral Home was honored to serve the family of Mr. Jodie Alexander Rowell Jr.
Please visit www.salmonfuneralhome.com to post tributes or share memories.
Mr. Hulsey
Mr. Nelson Eugene Hulsey, age 42, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019.
He was born in Rome on Aug. 22, 1976, a son of the late Vann and Margret Poole Hulsey.
Mr. Hulsey was raised in Cedartown had had been a mechanic for 27 years. He loved Alabama Football and was the type of person that would brighten any room when he walked in.
He will always be remembered as a beloved father and a true friend to many.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandmother, Bessie Warren and great aunt, Mary Studdard.
Survivors include his children: Chelsea Hulsey, Victoria McBrayer, Aubrey Hulsey and Hunter Hulsey; grandchildren: Robert Braxton, Colt Morris and Ashlynn McBrayer; brother, Christopher “Redbone” Hulsey; nephew, Bryson Hulsey; niece, Shelby Hulsey; aunt, Sheryl Hicks; uncle, John Hicks. Several cousins also survive
Funeral services were held Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Smith and Miller Funeral Home with Rev. Joshua Nichols officiating.
Interment followed in the Northview Cemetery.
Pallbearers included: Larry Welchel, Clifford Brinegar, KJ Owens, Robby Allen, Chad Shaw and Donald Welchel.
The family gatherd to receive friends Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 prior to the funeral hour at Smith and Miller Funeral Home.
The Smith and Miller Funeral Home of Cedartown was honored to serve the family of Mr. Nelson Eugene Hulsey.
Dr. Weaver
Dr. Jerry Octave Weaver, M.D. of Cedartown, passed away Jan. 5, 2019 at his home.
He was born June 1, 1940 in Cedartown, a son of the late William Wade Weaver and Mary Peek Weaver.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, William Wade Weaver Jr.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jean Wallace Weaver, his son Edward Keith Weaver and daughter Stephanie Weaver Clay, son in law Jeff B. Clay, granddaughter, Emmajean Kate Clay, brother Wayne Weaver, nieces Kim Weaver and Phyllis Weaver Beach.
Dr. Weaver graduated from Cedartown High School in 1958 where he was the football quarterback under his beloved coach and mentor Howard “Doc” Ayers.
He attended Troy State College on a football scholarship and transferred to the University of Georgia on a full scholastic scholarship, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Pre Med and Chemistry.
Dr. Weaver attended the Medical College of Georgia from 1962 through 1966. After joining the United States Navy, he did a rotating internship at Portsmouth Naval Hospital and a two-year surgical residency at Balboa Naval Hospital in San Diego, California.
He attended the Submarine Medical College in New London, Connecticut and graduated from Deep Sea Diving School in Washington D.C. Commander Weaver served as Medical Officer and Diving Officer on the Nuclear Polaris Submarine USS Lewis and Clark.
After completing two patrols of duty he was stationed at the Mine Defense Lab in Panama City, Fla., where he was the Senior Medical Officer and in charge of medical safety of the world’s largest ocean simulation facility.
Dr. Weaver opened a medical practice in Cedartown in July of 1972. He chose Cedartown for the quality of medicine practiced by the staff and the excellent relationship of staff to the administration and governing hospital authority and especially the people of Cedartown.
He loved the practice of medicine and his patients. He retired due to poor health on Feb. 2, 2000.
Dr. Weaver was a member of Phi Beta Kappa, Sigma Nu Fraternity, American Medical Association, Floyd, Polk, and Chattooga County Medical Association, and Georgia Medical Association. He was Sigma Nu Scholar of the year and served as Chairman of Medical Staff of Polk Medical Center for three terms and was Doctor of the Day at the Georgia Assembly.
After his retirement, Dr. Weaver became an active member of the Yaarab Shrine, serving as the Shrine Doctor from 2001 to 2019. He was a member of the Cedar Valley Shrine Club, The Caledonia Masonic Lodge 121, First Baptist Church of Cedartown, and the American Legion.
Funeral services were held Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 at 3 p.m. in the sanctuary of the First Baptist Church of Cedartown, with Rev. Wayne Benefield officiating. Eulogies were given by Stephanie Clay and Keith Weaver.
His family received friends prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations are to be made to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Fla., 33607-1460, or to Cedartown First Baptist Church, 101 North College Street, Cedartown, Ga., 30125.
With heartfelt thanks, the family would like to acknowledge the staff and nurses of Heyman Hospice, Polk County 911, Floyd Medical Center Emergency Services, and Redmond Emergency Medical Services for their love, commitment, and care given to Dr. Weaver.
Honorary Pallbearers were the Members of the Yaarab Shrine and the Cedartown High School Class of 1958.
The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home handled the arrangements for Dr. Jerry Octave Weaver, M.D.
Mr. Farmer
Mr. Henry C. "Mike" Farmer Jr., D.C. of Arnoldsville, formerly of Cedartown, passed away Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry C. Farmer Sr. and Frances Farmer, sister, Sue Shedd, and an infant daughter.
Mr. Farmer is survived by his daughter, Leigh Farmer of St. Louis, his first wife Fran Jordan of Rome, and second wife Judy Seabolt of Cedartown.
Memorial Services are incomplete at this time. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer Association.
This announcement was made on behalf of the Farmer family by the Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home.
The Berry Funeral Home of Arnoldsville, was in charge of the arrangements for Henry C. "Mike" Farmer Jr., D.C.
Mrs. Davis
Mrs. Frances Davis, age 94, of Aragon, passed away Friday, Jan. 4, 2019 at her residence.
Mrs. Davis was born in Rome, on Feb. 10, 1924.
She was the oldest living member of Euharlee Baptist Church. She worked many years in the Aragon Mill until it closed then went on and retired from Union Carbine.
She loved to sit with the "elderly" until she was 87 years old. Mrs. Davis always enjoyed spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Buck Davis; children: Robert Davis, Herschel Davis, Herbert Davis, Benny Davis, Dale Davis, and daughter Betty Sue Davis; grandchildren: Michael Davis and Scott Davis; siblings: Arthur Smallwood, Pete Smallwood, Sonny Smallwood, Margret Baker, Grace Fuqua, Ruth Bowman and Robert Duke.
Survivors include her children: Jean Arp, Aragon, and Tammy Davis; 18 grandchildren; several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; sister, Lois Pierce and brother, Jimmy Duke.
Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held Monday, Jan. 7, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home with Rev. Billy Chambers officiating.
Interment followed in the Aragon Cemetery.
The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: David Davis, Sam Cannon, Timothy Davis, Andrew Williams and Christopher Wallace. Honorary pallbearers included: Coru Davis and Brian Miller.
The family received friends on Sunday evening, Jan. 6, 2019 at the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home.
Leave condolences for the family of Mrs. Davis by visiting alvismillerfuneralhome.com.
The Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements for the funeral of Mrs. Frances Naomi Smallwood Davis.
Mr. Haynes
Mr. Edward Lindy Haynes, 71, of Rockmart, went to eternity with Jesus on Jan. 4, 2019.
He was born on May 31, 1947 in Talladega, Ala.
He graduated from Munford High School in 1965 and entered the United States Marine Corps where he served in Vietnam.
Mr. Haynes married Sally Wilcox in 1970. He retired after 30 years from Bellsouth.
He was a resident of Alabama until 2000, when he moved to Georgia. He settled in Polk County in 2016. Mr. Haynes was a certified massage therapist and kettle bell instructor.
Mr. Haynes was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Brewer Haynes, his father, Herbert Lawson Haynes, and his brother, Herbert Brewer Haynes.
He is survived by his wife, Sally Wilcox Haynes, his children, Adam Haynes (Kristen) and Alyson Reaves (Chris), three grandchildren, Ava Reaves, Reagan Haynes, and Bowen Haynes, his brother, William “Bill” Haynes (Beth), and one uncle, Robert “Bobby” Haynes (Peggy).
A memorial service was held on Tuesday, Jan. 8, at 4 p.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church in Cedartown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Presbyterian Church.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com.
The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home handled the arrangements for Mr. Edward Lindy Haynes.
Mrs. Stephens
Mrs. Patsy Ann Meek Littlejohn Shepherd Stephens, age 80, of Flintstone passed away Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019.
She was a retired LPN, working the Northwest Georgia area including Rockmart. She also had a passion for writing country music.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Wayland Littlejohn and Horace Shepherd; parents, Samuel Robert Meek and Ruby Nichols Meek; brothers, Jim Meek and Don Meek; and sister, Margie Ward.
She is survived by her husband, David Stephens of Flintstone; daughters, Tena Edwards of LaGrange, Susan (Richard) Bailey of LaFayette, and Kathy (Jim) Jordan of Chickamauga; sons, Ricky Littlejohn of LaFayette, Wesley Stephens, Mike (Kim) Stephens all of Flintstone, and Wayne (Cathy) Stephens of Jacksonville, Fla.; brother, Sam (Minnie) Meek Jr. of Ringgold; grandchildren, Alexandra, Derek, Ashley, Brandon, Justin, Cody, and Jeremy; seven great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service were held 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5 in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel.
Visitation was held prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment followed at the LaFayette City Cemetery.
Pallbearers were grandsons and nephews, and honorary pallbearers included Wanda Dunagan, Lydia Weems, and Mary Jo Tripplet.
Arrangements were made by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home of LaFayette.
The Alivs Miller and Son Funeral Home made this local announcement for on behalf of the family of Mrs. Patsy Ann Meek Littlejohn Shepherd Stephens.