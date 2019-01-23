Mrs. Ayers
Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Coleman Ayers, age 85, of Cedartown, passed away on Thursday, January 17, 2019.
She was born on March 18, 1933 in Cedartown, the daughter of the late Alford and Ione Henderson Coleman.
Mrs. Ayers is survived by her daughters, Kathy Ayers Wilson (Perry) and Carol Ayers Richards (Wayne); grandchildren, Lee Wilson (Shalon), Heather W. Fletcher (Lee), Anna E. Williams, Bryson Rainey and Lukas Richards; great-grandchildren, Kade Wilson, Dalton Fletcher and Jude Wilson; and best friend, Ellen Vinson.
Mrs. Ayers is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eual Virgil Ayers; and several brothers and sisters.
The funeral arrangements for Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Ayers were held on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home with Rev. Billy Vines and Rev. Wayne Richards officiating.
Interment followed in the Lee’s Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Barry Snapp officiating.
The family of Mrs. Ayers received family and friends on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 prior to the funeral hour at the Gammage Funeral Home.
The family requested that flowers are to be omitted and donations can be made to a charity of your choice in memory of Mrs. Ayers.
The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Lee Wilson, Lee Fletcher, Bryson Rainey, Dalton Fletcher, Perry Wilson and Greg Wilson. Honorary pallbearers will be Jude Wilson, Kade Wilson, Anna Williams, Heather Fletcher, and Lukas Richards.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com.
The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home handled the arrangements for Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Coleman Ayers.
Mrs. Smith
Mrs. Mary Pauline Smith, age 81, of Rockmart, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019 in a Rome medical center.
She was born in Rome, on June 30, 1937, a daughter of the late Benjamin Keifer Touchstone and the late Thelma Wimpey Touchstone.
Mrs. Smith lived the greater part of her life in Rome before moving to Rockmart where she made her home for the past twenty years.
She was a member of the New Zion Baptist Church of Rome and had been attending Van Wert Baptist Church in Rockmart.
Mrs. Smith had a passion for gardening; loved to sew and was an animal lover. She had a great love for her family, children, grandchildren and friends.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, J.B. Touchstone; two sisters: Kathleen Pruitt and Neva Hulsey; and a great granddaughter, Summer Fricks.
She is survived by her five children: Karen Elaine Nix (Ronnie), Rome, Eddy Smith (Rita), Rome, Mary McCollum (Tim), Armuchee, Susan Venita Cabe, Villa Rica and Michelle Cochran (Joey), Rockmart; fourteen grandchildren: Jessica, Dusty, Cindy, Tommy, Brianne, Chris, Mitch, Bryan, Jacob, Alicia, Brittany, Zac, Ivy and Jazz; four great grandchildren: Hunter, Rylee, Stella and Thea; two sisters: Glenda Jacobs and Sue Matthews; two brothers: James Touchstone and Kenneth Touchstone; numerous nieces, nephews and fiends also survive.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home with Rev. Danny Dunn officiating and eulogies were given by family members.
The family received friends Saturday afternoon prior to the memorial hour at the funeral home.
Leave condolences for the family of Mrs. Smith by visiting alvismillerfuneralhome.com.
The Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for Mrs. Mary Pauline Smith.
Ms. Waddell
Ms. Martha Fay “Mott” Waddell, age 78 of Aragon passed away Monday, Jan. 14, 2019.
Miss Waddell was born Aug. 9, 1940 in Aragon, daughter of the late James H. Waddell and the late Jessie Edwards Waddell.
She enjoyed working as a cashier at the Big Apple Grocery Store in Cartersville and loved animals, especially her cat.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Herschel Waddell, Paul Waddell, Pete Waddell and Gene Waddell.
Survivors included two sisters, Nellie Dover of Taylorsville and Doris Teems of Aragon; brother, Scott Waddell of Taylorsville; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral graveside and interment services for Miss Waddell were held on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. in the family lot of Aragon Cemetery with Rev. Danny Tucker officiating.
Please visit www.freemanharrisfunerals.com to extend personal condolences to the family by signing the online guestbook.
Freeman Harris Funeral Home was in charge of the funeral graveside service for Miss Martha Fay “Mott” Waddell.
Mrs. Gentry
Mrs. Betty Jo Roach Gentry, age 85, of Rockmart, passed away Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019.
She was born in Cave Spring on Oct. 18, 1933, a daughter of the late Sherman Roach and the late Clara Haney Roach.
Mrs. Gentry had lived most of her life in Rockmart, attended Emmanuel Baptist Church, loved to quilt, sew and enjoyed reading.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. Gentry, Sr., son, Charles W. Gentry, Jr., brother, Edward Roach and sister, Libby Hendrix.
She is survived by her son, Alvin (Lynn) Gentry of Rockmart; granddaughters: Mandy (Jason) Gable and Michelle (Stephen) Hendrix both of Rockmart; great grandchildren: Logan Gable, Carson Gable, Lily Hendrix, Braden Hendrix and Gavin Hendrix; brother, Bill Roach of Bremen and sister, Joyce Koone of Rockmart.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home with Rev. Charles Garrett officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Tabor Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Jason Gable, Stephen Hendrix, Logan Gable, Carson Gable, Braden Hendrix, Gavin Hendrix and James Bearden.
The family received friends Tuesday evening, Jan. 17, 2019 at the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home.
The Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements for the funeral of Mrs. Betty Jo Roach Gentry.
Mrs. Guy
Mrs. Ramee Amaris Bishop Guy, age 42 of Rockmart passed away Friday, Jan. 11, 2019.
Mrs. Guy was born Oct. 28, 1976 in Rome, daughter of the late Karen Sue Bishop. She was a graduate of the Rockmart High School Class of 1995 and attended Shorter College of Rome and West Georgia College of Carrollton.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Rockmart where she had previously been a member of the youth and sanctuary choir. Ramee was employed by Home Depot where she worked in retail.
Mrs. Guy enjoyed reading, playing video games, shopping and doing arts and crafts but most of all she loved her family, especially her children and her cats.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Robert and Barbara Bishop.
Survivors include her husband, Michael Lee Guy; daughter, Emily Rhea Guy and son, Lucas Robert Guy all of Rockmart; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Matilda and Tim Wood of Cedartown, Kerri and Gary Holley of Rockmart and Faith and Thor Cannon of Long Lane, Missouri; aunt, Ginger Rayburn of Rockmart; and uncle, Dan Bishop of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Memorial services for Mrs. Guy were held on Saturday January 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the First Baptist Church of Rockmart with Rev. Jason Odom officiating. A eulogy was given by Mr. Joseph Brumbelow.
Please visit www.freemanharrisfunerals.com to extend personal condolences to the family by signing the online guestbook.
Freeman Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the memorial service for Mrs. Ramee Amaris Bishop Guy.
Ms. Camp
Ms. Glenda Diane Camp, age 67, of Cedartown, passed away on Jan. 11, 2019.
She was born on Feb. 21, 1951 in Cedartown, the daughter of the late Johnnie Lee and Rubie Louise Waddell Camp Sr.
Ms. Glenda Diane Camp is survived by her daughter, Leigh Ann Shipley (Greg); sister, Brenda Stephens (Randy); brother, David Camp (Jody); nephews, Shae Stephens (Jennifer) and Kyle Stephens (Naomi); great niece, Shayla Stephens; great nephew, Brody Stephens.
Ms. Glenda Camp is preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Johnnie Camp Jr.
The funeral arrangements for Ms. Glenda Camp will be held on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019 at 3 p.m. in the chapel of the Faith Baptist Church with Rev. Danny Tucker, Rev. Tommy Fox, and Rev. Randy Stephens officiating.
A private entombment will be held at a later date.
The family of Ms. Glenda Camp received family and friends on Sunday, January 13, 2019 at the Gammage Funeral home.
The following gentlemen served as honorary pallbearers: Shae Stephens, Kyle Stephens, Brian Shipley, J. R. Waits, David Willingham, and Jake Benefield.
The family respectfully requests that all floral arrangements be omitted and memorial contributions be made to a church of your choice.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com.
The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Ms. Glenda Camp.
Mr. Ramirez Torres
Mr. Bricio Ramirez Torres, age 55 of Cedartown, passed away on Friday morning, January 11, 2019.
He was born on October 16, 1963 in Queretaro, Mexico the son of Raymundo Ramirez and Amalia Torres.
Prior to his illness he had been employed by All Metals as a forklift driver. He was of the Catholic faith and a member of the Saint Bernadette Catholic Church of Cedartown. He was preceded in death by his father, Raymundo Ramirez.
Mr. Bricio Ramirez Torres is survived by his loving wife, Lorena Baldelamar; his mother, Amalia Torres his children, Crystal Ramirez, Daisy Ramirez and Edward Ramirez; brothers, Pablo Ramirez, Pastor Ramirez, Fernando Ramirez, Saul Ramirez and Yahir Ramirez ; sisters, Emelia Ramirez, Maria Ramirez, Elvia Ramirez, Anita Ramirez and Reyna Marquez. A number of nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral Mass for Bricio Ramirez Torres will be said on Monday afternoon, Jan. 14, 2019 at 3 p.m. from the Saint Bernadette Catholic Church with Father Timothy Gallagher officiating.
Interment followed in the North View Cemetery.
The Family received friends on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 and Sunday, January 13, 2019 at the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home.
The following gentlemen served as Pallbearers: Brijido Perez, Yahir Ramirez, Ramiro Salinas, Pastor Ramirez, Fernando Ramirez and Paulo Ramirez.
For personal condolences and to sign the online guestbook, please visit liteseyfh.com
The Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements for Bricio Ramirez Torres.
Mrs. Lindsey
Daphne Nelle Callan Lindsey, age 90 of Cedartown, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018.
She was born on Oct. 3, 1928 in Gaylesville, Ala., to the late William Brandon Callan and the late Mary Byron Miller Callan.
She was a 1945 graduate of Gaylesville High School. She worked at Cedar Valley Golf Course, where she met her future husband.
Mrs. Lindsey was also employed by Arrow Shirt Company, worked in the office of Pinky Mobley, Tax Commissioner and then began her over two decade long career as a floral designer while employed by Flowers by Lyle. She retired as the owner-operator of Nature's Corner Florist.
She was active member of the Saint Bernadette's Catholic Church. Mrs. Lindsey was a member of the Daffodil Garden Club and the Saint Bernadette's Women's Group.
She loved gardening and turned her love of flowers into a thriving business until her retirement.
Her first love was her family and her scores of devoted friends.
Mrs. Lindsey was preceded in death by her husband, George Edward Lindsey; sisters, Ora Catherine Allen (Sanford), Gussie Lee Kelley (Fred), Mary Margaret Greer (Willie), Amy Melvina Rice (Morris), Dixie Bellzora Herron (Lee) and Johnnie Faye Therlot (Anthony); brothers, Will Miller Callan (Ala Mae), Pinkney Allison Callan (Foyt) and James Roland Callan (Jean); Her sister in law, Cleo Davis, was her roommate and partner in joy for many years.
Survivors include three daughters, Teresa Lindsey Lee (Eddie Lee) of Cedartown, Mary Elizabeth "Betsy" Lindsey of Daly City, Calif., and Margaret Anita Lindsey (Chris Clayton) of San Francisco, Calif.,; two sons, Steven Edward Lindsey (Candace Harms) of Salt Lake City, Utah and David Alan Lindsey of Douglasville. Five grandchildren, David Edward Lee (Lori Lee) of Cedartown, Heather Lee Misztak (Marcin Misztak) of Cartersville, Nicole Lindsey Harms (Joe Morton) of Portland, Ore., Graham Callan Lindsey of Norfolk, Va., and Jericho Telva Lindsey of San Francisco, Calif., She was also survived by six great grandchildren and a large number of nieces, nephews and cousins.
She also included as family a wonderful group of supporters including Marie and Gordon Lovett, Gerard (Mac) and Bennie McAllister, Lynne and Joe Williams, Marty Carter, Denise Croker Norma Berry, Daniel Runyon, Jane Frew, Michelle Causey, Adrian Peeks, Vera Owens, Peggy Reid, Joyce Dekle, Luz Hooper, Jean Bentley, Penny, Kevin, and Charlie Perigan and the members of Saint Bernadette's Church and the staff of Cedar Hill Senior Living Facility.
As she requested, she was cremated. Bicoastal Services will be held.
The Memorial Mass for Daphne Nelle Callan Lindsey will be conducted on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at 12 p.m. from the Saint Bernadette's Catholic Church, 100 Evergreen Lane, with Father Timothy Gallagher officiating. Monsignor Daniel Stack and Father Richard Morrow will also honor Mrs. Lindsey.
Her eulogy will be presented by her oldest granddaughter, Heather Lee Misztak.
For personal condolences and to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website at liteseyfh.com.
The Southern Crematory in cooperation with the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Daphne Nelle Callan Lindsey.