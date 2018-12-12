Mr. Massey
Mr. George Boston Massey Jr. entered Heaven’s gates at his home in Newnan on Dec. 6, 2018.
He was born in Aragon on Jan. 14, 1928 to the late George Boston Massey Sr. and his wife Margie Johnson Massey and was raised in Polk County.
After graduating from Rockmart High School he joined the U.S. Merchant Marines and later attended the University of Georgia night school while working full-time with Atlanta Gas Light Company.
He retired from Atlanta Gas Light Company with more than 41 years of service in different capacities in Cedartown, Rome, and Newnan and was the Newnan District Superintendent at the time of his retirement.
He was saved at Second Baptist Church of Cedartown on Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25, 1955. On Easter Sunday of 1956 Mr. Massey was immersed in Believer’s Baptism by Rev. Clifford Chandler who was both a friend and mentor.
Mr. Massey is survived by his beloved wife of 72 years, and childhood sweetheart, the former Catherine Louise Whitehead of Cedartown. His older daughter Dianne, of Panama City Beach, Fla., is married to Leroy Jackson both formerly of Rome. His younger daughter Patti, of Newnan and formerly of Rome, is married to Buddy Powers also of Newnan.
He is also survived by 3 grandsons: David Jackson and George Jackson and his wife Meghan of Villa Rica, and Steven Powers and wife Alex of Carrollton both formerly from Newnan. Mr. Massey’s sisters are Betty Ann Doyal of Newnan and Myrtle Hunt of Cedartown. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews as well as several cousins.
Mr. Massey was preceded in death by a grandson Matthew Powers, an infant daughter Salli Massey, and 6 brothers and sisters.
During his 48 years in the Newnan community he was active in the Lions Club and served as its president for several years. During his tenure as President the club consistently earned the distinction of selling more brooms that any other club in Georgia.
He was also a long time member of the Antique Car Club of Newnan and enjoyed driving his 1948 Nash Ambassador that he lovingly restored about town and to car shows throughout the state.
Mr. Massey also participated in the Relay for Life and helped the Cancer Support Ministry of Newnan First Baptist Church where he was a member, and he was ordained as a deacon at Calvary Baptist Church in Rome.
He also enjoyed gardening and carpentry and over the years he and Catherine built and remodeled several houses including their current home of 20 years on Hubbard Road.
The deceased asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the First Baptist Church Benevolence Fund, 33 West Washington Street, Newnan, Ga., 30263.
The family received friends at McKoon Funeral Home 38 Jackson St., Newnan, who had charge of the arrangements on, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018 from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
A private family interment was held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Ms. Williams
Miss Kimberly Leigh “Kim” Williams, age 52 of Rockmart passed away Tuesday morning, Dec. 4, 2018.
She was born March 6, 1966 in Waycross, daughter of Linda Pinkard Williams and the late Hugh Don Williams.
Survivors included her mother, Linda Pinkard Williams; sister and brother-in-law, Kristy and Greg Gober; brother and sister-in-law, David and DeAnna Williams; three nieces, Olivia Gober, Sarah Williams and Emma Williams; and two nephews, Ethan Gober and Isaac Gober all of Rockmart.
Ms. Kim Williams was a very special person and was loved by everyone who knew her.
She was a member of the Victory Baptist Church of Rockmart where she had numerous friends. The ladies of the church held an extra special place in her heart and frequently showered her with gifts and hugs which Kim welcomed each and every time she saw them.
Ms. Williams served as a volunteer at First Baptist Church of Rockmart nursery school for many years where Mrs. Bobbie Lumpkin served as director. Ms. Williams loved the children (and Miss Bobbie) and looked forward to being with them every day.
Family meant everything to Ms. Williams. Her mother, brother and sister were continual sources of support and care for her. She loved her sister-in-law, brother-in-law, three nieces and two nephews dearly and enjoyed attending birthday parties and family gatherings with aunts, uncles and numerous cousins.
Enjoying the simple things in life is what Ms. Williams did best. Eating at El Nopal and Bar L, getting manicures, putting together puzzles, writing and making lists and watching TV were some of her favorite activities – especially if Chip and Joanna Gaines or Steve Harvey were on TV.
In her own way, Kim Williams captured the hearts of all who knew her with her infectious smile, deep hugs and joyful laughter. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral services for Ms. Kimberly Leigh “Kim” Williams were held on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018 at 1 p.m. in the Victory Baptist Church with Rev. Barry Snapp officiating.
Interment services followed in the family lot of Bellview Baptist Church Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers were: Ethan Gober, Devin Lester, Russell Head, Dalton Head, Todd Akins and Scott Akins.
Memorial donations may be made to the Victory Baptist Church, Lasting Legacy Building Fund, 15 Hendrix Rd., Rockmart Ga., 30153 in memory of Ms. Williams.
Mr. Smith
Mr. Wallace Berry “Wally” Smith, age 72 of Temple passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.
Mr. Smith was born April 1, 1946 in Villa Rica, son of the late William Barney Smith and the late Estelle Carr Spinks.
He was a 1965 graduate of Dallas High School and earned an associate degree from the Massey Technical Institute in Jacksonville, Fla.
Mr. Smith retired from AT&T with 43 years of service and was a member of the Smyrna United Methodist Church of Dallas.
He was a member of The Sundowners Country Band which was inducted in the Atlanta Country Music Hall of Fame.
Mr. Smith enjoyed searching genealogy and woodworking, but most of all loved his family, his church and the King James Bible.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Traci Smith Moates in 2000; and two brothers, George Smith and Ray Smith.
Survivors included his wife, Sandra Jean Wilson Smith to whom he was married March 15, 1969; two daughters, Dedra (Matt) Gray of Temple and Jennifer Smith of Bremen; two sisters, Angela (Ken) Hardy of Dallas and Lynn (Tracy) Blackburn of Temple; two brothers, Henry Spinks and Donald (Donna) Spinks both of Temple; three grandchildren, Kyle (Jordan) Moates of Temple, Ryan Moates of Dallas and Jacob Sims of Temple; and one great-grandson, Dawson Moates of Temple.
Funeral services for Mr. Smith were held on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018 at 11 a.m. in the Smyrna United Methodist Church of Dallas with Rev. Troy White officiating.
Interment services followed in the family lot of the Bethlehem Cemetery of Rockmart.
Pallbearers were: Henry Spinks, Donald Spinks, Jay Owens, Kyle Moates, Ryan Moates and Jacob Sims. Honorary pallbearer will be Dawson Moates.
Mrs. Oliver
Ms. Sheena Barnett Oliver, age 59, of Cedartown, passed away on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, after an extended illness.
She was born on July 21, 1959, in Rome.
Sheena was the prime example of what it meant to be courageous. Her persistent dedication to her faith and her uncompromising love for her family gave her strength and endurance to boldly persevere through the tribulations and adversities she faced daily.
The disease she suffered from did not debilitate her spirit, rather it gave her a relentless desire to live.
Ms. Oliver is survived by her mother, Barbara Burgess; daughters, Kortnee Beck Hazlewood (Jason) and Kaila Oliver Chivers (Cam); sisters, Starr Barnett Merritt (Michael) and Shayne Barnett Green (Lance); brother, Clint Barnett; grandchildren, Jonathan Hazlewood, Will Hazlewood, Jarrett Hazlewood, Miranda Ford, Maddison Ford, Makinze Ford and Payton Chivers; nieces, Caitlin Merritt and Maris Green; nephews, Zach Merritt and Levi Green; and great-niece, Anna Kate Merritt also survive.
Ms. Oliver is preceded in death by her father, Johnny Barnett and grandson, Justin Payton.
The funeral arrangements for Ms. Sheena Barnett Oliver were held on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home with Brother John Carroll officiating. Interment will follow in the Northview Cemetery.
The family of Ms. Oliver will receive family and friends on Friday evening, Dec. 7, 2018 at the Gammage Funeral Home; at other times the family received family and friends at 305 Lakecreek Road.
The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Eric Barnett, Dustin Chastain, Brandon Barnett, Tobias Ford, Eugene Forsyth and Dustin Stinson.
Flowers are being accepted; however, donations can be made to Justin Payton Scholarship care of CHS Band, 167 Frank Lott Drive, Cedartown, Ga., 30125, Attn: Band Director.
Mr. Sarnecki
Mr. Edward B. Sarnecki, age 66, of Cedartown passed away in his home on Dec. 3, 2018.
The son of Edward J. Sarnecki and Mary V Gallagher, he was born in Cleveland, Ohio on May 16, 1952.
Mr. Sarnecki could do anything, remembered by friends and family as a jack of all trades.
He loved family, fishing and football. Mr. Sarnecki never gave up hope that one day the Miami Dolphins would win big.
He had a heart of gold and was always there for anyone who needed him. He will be sorely missed but all who loved him know they will see him again.
Mr. Sarnecki was a husband to Jill Burke, a loving father of Christy Cooper, Eddie Vennard, Heather Burns and step-father to Morgan Burke and Mari Burke Vaniman.
He was also a beloved brother of Sandy Charboneau, Deena Silverthorn, Shelley Webb, Mary Rollins, Jeanne Mace, Paul Sarnecki, Leslie Kelaris, John Sarnecki, and Lauren Coppedge.
Funeral services for Mr. Edward B. Sarnecki were held at St. Bernadette’s Roman Catholic Church in Cedartown on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018 at 12 p.m.
Mr. Roper
Mr. Howard Roper, 84, passed away Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, surrounded by his loving family.
Services for Mr. Roper were held on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, West Aragon Church Of Christ, at 1 p.m. in Aragon. He lay in-state prior to the hour of service.
Interment followed in the Polk Memory Gardens in Cedartown.
A wake was held on Tuesday evening, Dec. 4, 2018, at Wright Memorial Chapel in Rome.
Mrs. Sumner
Mrs. Martha Ann Roper Sumner, 81, went into the arms of our Lord and rejoined her best friend and husband Patrick, the evening of Nov. 27, 2018. She passed quietly at home with her hospice nurse and family at her bedside.
Public Visitation was held on Tuesday evening, Dec. 4, 2018 at Bean-Massey-Burge Funeral Home.
Funeral services followed at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at First Baptist Church in Grand Prairie, with interment at Grand Prairie Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Sumner was born Nov. 14, 1937, to J.O. and Florine Roper in a two room house in Eatonton. She grew up in a loving Christian home that would mold her into the extraordinary woman she would become.
She was a strong, independent woman with a kind heart and servant's spirit. She loved people and serving others.
Mrs. Sumner chose to become a registered nurse to serve those most in need for many years in her home state of Georgia. She served as a nursing administrator, worked in geriatrics and critical care.
She trained new nurses and volunteers, delivered many babies; but, her passion was always pediatrics.
Mrs. Sumner loved children. As the years passed, Mrs. Sumner became restless to see the world. She joined the Air Force as a lieutenant and was promoted to Major. She traveled extensively in the Middle East and Southeast Asia while passing through various points in Europe before returning home. Her favorite deployment with the most lasting impact was the two years she served as a private duty nurse in Tehran, Iran.
There she met Patrick Sumner in a small home church during Bible study. They stayed in contact after they had both returned to the United States and the relationship blossomed. After two decades, Mrs. Sumner retired her nursing cap to take on a new role as a loving and devoted wife and mother to their soon to come two children, Christina and Catherine.
Their 40 year marriage began Aug. 17, 1975. They made Grand Prairie, Texas, their forever home in 1976.
Mrs. Sumner was especially active in her final church, First Baptist Church of Grand Prairie. She found great joy teaching children's Sunday School alongside her husband for many years.
She went back to work part time when her children were old enough to enter school. She began what would become a 30 year career and personal ministry at First Baptist Church, managing and cooking in the kitchen that would serve meals to hundreds of thousands of people. She touched many people from all walks of life.
Mrs. Sumner loved to travel, cookbooks, crafts, sewing and playing the piano. In her final years, she found great happiness in her last role as a grandmother to Ella and Noemie.
She is survived by her eldest daughter Christina Sumner Farah, her spouse Ramzi Farah, Catherine Sumner, her youngest daughter, two grandchildren, Ella Smith and Noemie Farah, brother, Melvin Roper, along with his spouse, Pasty Roper of Cedartown, nephews, Scott and Andrew Roper of Cedartown also survive.
The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Ramzi Farah, Melvin Roper, Scott Roper, Andrew Roper, Jack Roper, Greg Froman, William Brentlinger and Al Reeves.
Mr. Johnson
Mr. Casey Ryan Johnson, age 36, of Cartersville, passed away Monday, Nov. 26, 2018.
He was born in Rome on Aug. 25, 1982, a son of the late Tony Lee Johnson and the late Cynthia Sutton Johnson Richardson.
Mr. Johnson had lived all of his life in Bartow County where he was a graduate of Woodland High School. He was a Veteran of the United States National Guard and was a member of the Oak Ridge Baptist Church.
He loved music, art and was an avid sports fan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents: W.C. and Doris Johnson and Ila Sutton; and by his cousin, Cody Sutton.
Survivors include his grandfather, Elder, Charles Sutton, Taylorsville; fiancé, Jennifer Bell, Cartersville; God sister, Victoria Brogdon, Taylorsville; and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.
Funeral services were Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 at 3 p.m. in the Oak Ridge Baptist Church with Rev. Archie Streetman, Rev. Colt Deems and Rev. Tim Deems officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers included: Adam Catlin, Greg Dobbins, Ray Garrett, Kevin Barnett, Chris Hindmon and Olin Streetman.
The family received friends Sunday afternoon prior to the funeral hour at the Oak Ridge Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses.
