Mrs. Payne
Mrs. Bernice Turner Payne, age 91, of Rockmart, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018 at her residence.
She was born in Blairsville, on May 3, 1927, a daughter of the late Jesse Turner and the late Ora Brown Turner.
Mrs. Payne had lived the greater part of her life in Rockmart where she was a 1946 graduate of Rockmart High School; and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Rockmart.
Two of the most important things in her life was her love for God and the strong love that she had for her family. During her working career she had been employed by Haney Supply Company.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, James O'Neal Payne; brother, Cliff Turner; and sister, Ercel Turner Davis Blair.
Survivors include her three children: Jimmy Payne and his wife Julie, Rockmart, Don Payne and his wife Cynthia, Taylorsville and Marcia Lindsey and her husband Keith, Rockmart; brother, Cohen Turner, Rockmart; 10 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Friday, Dec. 21, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the First Baptist Church of Rockmart with Rev. Jason Odom officiating and eulogies were given by her family. Interment followed in Rose Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Payne laid in state at the First Baptist Church on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018 an hour prior to the funeral service.
Grandson's of Mrs. Payne serve as pallbearers.
Mr. Barrett
Mr. William “Reece” Barrett Sr., age 85, of Cedartown, went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018.
He was born on May 23, 1933, in Cedartown, the son of the late John William and Della Reece Barrett.
Mr. Barrett was a graduate of Cedartown High School.
After school, Mr. Barrett joined the Navy, spending the majority of four years of service in Korea. On Christmas Day in 1952, he married his high school sweet heart, Patti.
Mr. Barrett was a member of First Baptist Church of Cedartown. Reece was an independent businessman with an entrepreneurial spirit.
He owned Reece Barrett Used Cars for 50 years and proved successful in all his business endeavors. Having a passion for life, Mr. Barrett loved to laugh and he never met a stranger.
Mr. Barrett is survived by his loving wife, Mrs. Patti Carolyn McCarson Barrett; daughter, Barbara Risa Ann Barrett Priestley; grandchildren, Chelsey Walker (Corey), Christian Barrett, Joshua Priestley (Sharon) and Jacob Priestley (Mary Catherine); and great-grandchildren, Paisley, Pierce and Barrett.
Mr. Barrett is preceded in death by his parents; sons, John David Barrett and William Reece “Bill” Barrett, Jr.; brother, Curtis Lamar Barrett and sister, Virginia Barrett Zuker.
The funeral arrangements for Mr. William “Reece” Barrett Sr. were held on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home with Rev. Wayne Benefield officiating.
Interment followed in the Greenwood Cemetery.
The family of Mr. Barrett received family and friends on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018 prior to the funeral hour at the Gammage Funeral Home.
The family is accepting flowers; however, donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Cedartown, 101 North College Street, Cedartown, Ga., 30125 or Heyman Hospice Care at Floyd, 420 E. Second Avenue, Rome, Ga., 30161.
The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Joshua Priestley, Jacob Priestley, Christian Barrett, Cory Walker, Daniel Barrett, Johnny Worthy, Johnny Rampley and Glen Ridley. Honorary pallbearer was Mr. Doc Ayers.
Mr. Walker
Mr. Charles Elbert Walker, age 79, Rome, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018 in a Rome medical center.
He was born in Bromide, Okla., on Sept. 2, 1939, a son of the late Audie Jerome Walker and the late Lydia Mae Muncrief Walker.
Mr. Walker grew up in Oklahoma, moving to Roswell in the late 1980’s. Due to his illness, he has spent the past three years at Chulio Hill’s Health and Rehab in Rome.
Mr. Walker loved Oklahoma Football; enjoyed watching the Braves and western movies; and loved 1963 Thunderbirds.
He was of the Jehovah’s Witness faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers: Adrian, Benny Lee, David and Audie Walker; and sisters: Clara Cosper, Irene Donivan and Ester Walker.
Survivors include his eight children: Suzan Richardson, Rockmart, Pauline Elmer, Euharlee, Charles Jeffery Walker, Blair, Neb., Stefanie McCleskey, Buford, Angela Bernotas, Winchester, Calif., Victor Pruett, Esconbido, Calif., Natalie Fiegl, Loganville and Jonathan Walker, McKinney, Texas; sixteen grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren; two brothers: Bryan Walker, Tuttle, Okla., and Wayne Walker, Ardmore, Okla.; sister, Jerline Cobble, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Walker was cremated and no formal services are planned at this time.
Mr. Busch
Mr. Brent Alan Busch, age 36, of Aragon, passed away Monday, Dec. 17, 2018 at Floyd Medical Center.
Born in Anderson, S.C., Mr. Busch was the son of Russell and Melissa Laye Busch.
He lived in Polk and Floyd counties since 1998, and is a graduate of Rome High School where he was active in the marching band.
Mr. Busch had a love for music. He was a college football fan and always pulled for his Clemson Tigers.
He had a passion for learning facts and sharing that information; trivia was one of his greatest pastimes. Mr. Busch was of the Methodist faith.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents: William B. and Marie Laye and Marion and Nina Jean Busch.
Survivors include his father and mother, Russell and Melissa Busch, Villa Rica; sister, Megan Konter and her husband David, Rome; and two nephews: Eli Konter and Owen Konter.
Funeral services were held Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Davenport Funeral Home, West Union, S.C. with Rev. Mike Wheeler officiating.
Interment followed at the St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery, Walhalla, S.C.
Pallbearers included: Alan Kramer, Chandler Kramer, Trip Laye, Nick Laye, Alex Clark and Nate Clark.
The family will receive friends and family Saturday from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at Davenport Funeral Home, 311 S. Highway 11, West Union, SC 29696.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Toys For Tots at www.toysfortots.org in memory of Brent.
Rev. Hamrick
Reverend Hulan Hamrick, age 88, of Tallapoosa, passed away on Dec. 16, 2018.
He was born April 14, 1930 in Cleburne County, Ala., to the late John Newton and Ada Elizabeth Finnel Hamrick.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 63 years, Betty Faye Garner Hamrick; son-in-law, Bobbie McKenzie; sister, Lucy H. McWhorter; and brothers, Isaac Hamrick, Walter Hamrick, David Hamrick, Hoyt Hamrick, Silas Hamrick, Leonard Hamrick, and twin brother, Ulan Hamrick.
Rev. Hamrick was the youngest of nine children. He grew up in a log house that was built by his grandfather in Mars Hill, Ala.
One evening, while attending a singing at Mars Hill Church, a lady named Betty Garner introduced herself to him. The Reverend and Betty got married some time later.
He built their house using a four-volume set of Audel’s construction books and a “Home Wiring Made Easy” book that he ordered from Sears and Roebuck.
Rev. Hamrick accepted his call to preach God’s word in 1970 and preached at various churches in Georgia and Alabama. He is known for leading the re-establishment, rebuilding, and revision of what is now Salem Baptist Church in 1976, and he became the church’s first pastor.
He worked at Lockheed, Associated Rubber, and Dixie Steel, from which he later retired. Throughout his life, Rev. Hamrick was an avid farmer and a self-taught carpenter. He loved attending revivals, singing Sacred Harp music, and most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Rev. Hamrick is survived by his daughter, Gayle McKenzie, of St. Cloud, Fla.; son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Connie Hamrick, of Tallapoosa; grandchildren, Jeremy Hindman, Corey Hindman, Lindsey Cline, Jacob Hamrick, Hillary Hamrick, and Skye Miles; great-grandchildren, Lilith Cline, William Cline, Kristopher Cline, Francesca Cline, Astrid Cline, Maylee Hindman, Abigayle Hindman, Mirri Hamrick, and James Hamrick; and sister-in-law, Norma Hamrick, of Doraville.
Funeral services were held Dec. 20, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Miller Funeral Home with Rev. Chester Pesnell officiating. Music was provided by Hillary Hamrick, Eric Cline, and Tammy Miller.
Pallbearers serving were Jacob Hamrick, Eric Cline, Jeremy Hindman, Corey Hindman, Matthew Miles, Bennie Norton, Claude McWhorter, Louis Garner, Tim Green, and Carl Garner.
Honorary pallbearers included Hillary Hamrick, Susan Bowman, Lindsey Cline, Heather Hindman, Corinne Hindman, Skye Miles, Krissy Hamrick, and great-grandchildren, Lilith Cline, William Cline, Kristopher Cline, Francesca Cline, Astrid Cline, Maylee Hindman, Abigayle Hindman, Mirri Hamrick, and James Hamrick. Interment followed in Salem Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Peebles
Mr. John William Peebles, age 69 of Cedartown, passed away on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 13, 2018.
Mr. Peebles was born on Oct. 10, 1949 in Worcester, Ohio the son of the late Mr. Curtis J. Peebles and the late Mrs. Nadeen Deech Peebles.
He was a United States veteran and he served his country proudly serving as a Staff Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps. He was of the Church of Christ faith.
Mr. Peebles is survived by a host of loving friends.
In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Peebles was cremated and no formal services are planned at this time.
Mr. Wright
Mr. Gerald Spencer Wright, age 72, of Satellite Beach, Fla., and formerly of Opelika, Ala., and Aragon, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018 following a lengthy illness.
Mr. Wright was born on May 14, 1946 in Atlanta.
He grew up in Aragon, and was a former member of Aragon Baptist Church. Mr. Wright attended Rockmart High School and then served in the U.S. Navy along with his brother, Doyal Wright on the U.S.S. Eugene A. Greene.
He worked for many years at Diamond Shamrock in Cedartown, and then as a truck driver until his retirement in Opelika. He enjoyed time with his family and friends. He was a kind soul with a huge heart and he will be missed by all who knew him.
Mr. Wright was proceeded in death by his wife - Jamie Wright of Opelika; parents - Robert and Emily Baldwin of Aragon; one sister - Marion Womack of Aragon; four brothers -Doyal Wright of Cedartown; Robert Earl Baldwin of Guntersville, Ala.; Jimmy Baldwin of Rockmart, and Norman Wright of Aragon.
Mr. Wright is survived by a sister and brother-in-law - Nancy and Torrey Eisenhut of Satellite Beach, Fla.; a brother and sister-in-law - Garry and Anita Baldwin of Aragon.
Many nieces and nephews also survive.
The family of Gerald S. Wright will plan a memorial service at a later date.