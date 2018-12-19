Mrs. Lindsey
Mrs. Susian Elaine Carter Lindsey, age 69, of Rockmart, passed away Tuesday, December 11, 2018 in a Rome medical center.
She was born in Marietta on Nov. 28, 1949, a daughter of the late Robert Lee Carter and the late Grace Harris Carter.
Mrs. Lindsey had lived the greater part of her life in Rockmart and was a member of the White Oak Springs Baptist Church, Dallas. She loved to draw, read and bake but her greatest love was her family.
Survivors include her husband, Raymond Lindsey of Rockmart to whom she married on Dec. 16, 1965; four children: Robert Lindsey, Taylorsville, Tracy Williams and her husband Mark, Rockmart, Sandra Duncan and her husband Eugene, Aragon and Leigh Lindsey Pleake and her husband Rodney, Dallas; 19 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; brother, Jackie Carter, Taylorsville; sister, Brenda Hesterlee, Rockmart; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home with family members delivering eulogies.
The family received friends on Saturday afternoon prior to the funeral hour at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association in memory of Mrs. Lindsey.
Leave condolences for the family of Mrs. Lindsey by visiting alvismillerfuneralhome.com.
The Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements for Mrs. Susian Elaine Carter Lindsey.
Mrs. Payne
Mrs. Margaret Ann Robinson Payne, age 78, of Florence, S.C., and formerly of Cedartown, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018.
She was born on April 18, 1940, in Talladega, Ala., the daughter of the late Mr. Jessie “Cleo” and Mrs. Minnie Esther Rice Robinson.
Mrs. Payne is survived by her daughters, Donna Lynn Wilder (Rick Wilder), Jacquelyn DeAnn Priest (Wayne Priest) and Christie Teree Robinson (Jason Robinson); grandchildren, Kala Payne, Haley Smith, Kristen Smith, Glenda Collins, Duston Priest, Hunter Rogers, Logan Rogers, Skylar Rogers, Jaxson Robinson, Jaycee Robinson, Isaac Wilder and Mary-Margaret Wilder; and great-grandchildren, Brooke Payne, Corbin Brown, Maisley Payne, Haylen Williams, Kylen Williams, Kymberly Collins and Katelyn Collins.
Mrs. Payne is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack Lowell Payne; and great-grandson, Preston Poole.
The funeral arrangements for Mrs. Margaret Ann Robinson Payne were held on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home with Dr. DeWayne New, Mr. Rick Wilder, Mr. Wayne Priest and Mr. Jason Robinson officiating.
Interment followed in the Northview Cemetery.
The family of Mrs. Payne received family and friends on Saturday morning, Dec. 15, 2018 prior to the funeral service hour at the Gammage Funeral Home.
The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Isaac Wilder, Hunter Rogers, Logan Rogers, Jaxson Robinson and Corbin Brown.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com.
The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home handled the arrangements for Mrs. Margaret Ann Robinson Payne.
Ms. Potts
Ms. Andrea Latrice Potts, age 38, of Cedartown, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018.
She was born on June 18, 1980 in Villa Rica.
Ms. Andrea Potts was a great mom. Being a mom to her two children gave her such joy. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was active with her great nephew, Daphiyah, spending a great amount of time spoiling him rotten!
Ms. Potts liked to cook and was good at preparing the best soul food meals. She enjoyed sitting on the porch for hours talking to family and friends. She will truly be missed by many.
She was a lovely woman who made friends easily.
Fly high Andrea, until we meet again.
Ms. Potts is survived by her mother, Sherry Shook Thomas (Gary); father, Alfred Potts (Barbara); daughter, Shavontez Hindsman; son, Stephon Hindsman; twin brother, Alex Potts; brothers, Alfred Potts (Delonda), Lorenzo Banks and Joshua Potts; sisters, Taka Smith (Datrius), Lasasha Potts, Tyronza Potts and Pamela A. Potts and several nieces and nephews.
Ms. Potts is preceded in death by her sister, Rhonda Potts.
A visitation service for Ms. Andrea Latrice Potts will be held on Saturday, December 15, 2018 from six o’clock in the evening until eight o’clock in the evening at the Gammage Funeral Home. The body will be cremated after the visitation.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by visiting our website and signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com.
The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Ms. Andrea Latrice Potts.
Mr. Leh
Mr. James Stephen Leh, age 50 of Cedartown, and formerly of Oakland, Mich., passed away on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018.
He was born on Dec. 17, 1967 in Oakland, Mich., the son of the late Herbert James Leh and the late Lois Gertrude Slivensky Leh.
Mr. Leh was a Paramedic for many years and he had worked for Superior Ambulance in Michigan.
He is survived by his brother, Thomas Andrew Newby and sister, Kathryn Leh Newby, as well as a host of other relatives.
In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Leh was cremated and a memorial service and interment was being held in Michigan.
For personal condolences and to sign the online guestbook, please visit liteseyfh.com.
The Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home of Cedartown was in charge of the arrangements for Mr. James Stephen Leh.
Ms. Harrell
Ms. Mary Louise Thomas Harrell, age 85, of Cedartown, passed away on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.
She was born on Nov. 13, 1933 in Cedartown.
Ms. Harrell is survived by her loving family, friends and World View church family.
Ms. Harrell is preceded in death by her mother, Tressie Lorena Dill Cooper; birth father, Hall Thomas and step-father, Floyd “Doc” Cooper.
In keeping with Ms. Harrell’s wishes she was cremated.
A memorial service for Ms. Mary Louise Thomas Harrell was held on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018 at 3 p.m. at World View Baptist Church with Rev. Doyle Kelley and Rev. Anthony Trawick officiating.
The family of Ms. Harrell received family and friends on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018 prior to the memorial service hour at World View Baptist Church.
Due to Ms. Harrell’s love of animals, flower arrangements are being accepted; however, memorial donations can be made to the Cedartown Humane Society, P.O. Box 1339, Cedartown, Ga., 30125 or via Paypal at cedaranimals@gmail.com.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by visiting our website and signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com.
The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home handled the arrangements for Ms. Mary Louise Thomas Harrell.
Mr. Addison
Mr. Jerry Lee Addison Sr., age 70, of Aragon, passed away Friday, Dec. 7, 2018 in Chattanooga, Tenn., following a very brief illness.
He was born in Manchester, on Sept. 20, 1948 a son of Horace and Irene Bowen Addison.
Mr. Addison had been a resident of Aragon since 1998 moving here from Rome. He was a member of the Live Oak Baptist Church, was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired following a 40 year career as a construction superintendent.
He enjoyed being with family, farming, traveling, antiquing and smoking a good cigar.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Addison was preceded in death by three brothers: Perry, J.B. and Richard Addison and by two sisters: Jeanette Allen and JulieAnn Smith.
Survivors include his wife, Virginia Addison, Aragon to whom he was married on Nov. 18, 1995; seven children: Melissa Bishop, Manchester, Jerry Lee Addison Jr., Lagrange, Justin Lewis Addison, Lagrange, Meagan Lynn King, Pine Mountain, Teri Lynn Morrow, Rockmart, Jason Thomas Adams, Rockmart and Maggi Breanna Smith, Aragon; two sisters: Iris Sikes, Baxley and Shirley McKeehan, Springfield, Mo.; 14 grandchildren and 1 great grandson.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the Live Oak Baptist Church with Rev. Anthony Osborn officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery.
His grandsons served as pallbearers and included: Tristan Adams, Koby Adams, Dillon Brown, Chase Adams, Cade Holder, Tristan Morrow and Hayden Vann.
In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made in Jerry's memory to the Live Oak Baptist Church or to Gideons International.
Leave condolences for the family of Mr. Addison by visiting alvismillerfuneralhome.com.
The Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements for the funeral of Mr. Jerry Lee Addison Sr.