Mr. Glaze
Mr. Kenneth "Wayne" Glaze, age 55, of Rockmart, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018 at his residence.
He was born in Atlanta on Feb. 28, 1963, a son of Kenneth Earl Glaze and Patricia Diane Breedlove Glaze.
Mr. Glaze was a member of Fullturn Church in Hiram. He loved woodworking, fishing and golf; and was owner/operator of Purple Glaze Enterprises.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Diane Breedlove Hodges.
Survivors include his wife, Sheila Kemmerer Glaze of Rockmart; two sons: Justin Glaze (Emily), Smyrna and Austin Glaze, Milledgeville; two step-sons: Justin Fink (Jen), Clute, Texas, and Jason Fink (Tiffany), Rockmart; father, Kenneth Earl Glaze (Rena), Mableton; brother, Kevin Glaze (Debra), Mansfield; two half brothers: Sean Glaze (Amy), Waleska and Derrick Glaze (Carolyn), Acworth; half sister, Michelle Faith (Steven), Social Circle; grandmother, Geneva Hodges, Social Circle; step-father, Mike Hodges (Catherine), Oxford; and six grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Monday, Dec. 3, 2018 at 12 p.m. at Fullturn Church, Hiram with Pastor Alan Mushegan Jr. officiating.
Interment followed in Rockmart Memorial Gardens.
The family received friends Monday prior to the funeral hour at Fullturn Church.
Leave messages of condolence to the family of Mr. Glaze at alvismillerfuneralhome.com.
The Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements for the funeral of Mr. Kenneth "Wayne" Glaze.
Mr. Fennell
Mr. Reggie Fennell, age 67, of Rockmart, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018 in a Rome medical center.
He was born Jan. 29, 1951 a son of Milton Fennell and Kathryn Dunn Fennell.
Mr. Fennell had lived the greater part of his life in the Rockmart area where he was a member of the Springdale Baptist Church. He was a member of the Dallas Lodge # 182 F. & A.M., the Scottish Rite, the York Rite and was a member of the Cedar Valley Shrine Club.
He was a ASI Master Mechanic. Mr. Fennell began his career in the automotive field at Forsyth Ford in Rockmart and later worked for M.F. Jones Chevrolet in Dallas. Reggie worked at several GM Dealerships through the years before opening his own business, Reggie Fennell's Garage which he operated for 20 years.
After his retirement from full time automotive work he became an instructor of auto mechanics at West Georgia Technical College, and most recently worked for Auto Parts Company in Rockmart.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Randy Fennell and by a sister, Melody Fennell.
Survivors include his wife, Robbie Bishop Fennell of Rockmart to whom he was married on July 19, 1980; three sons: Reginald Scott Fennell, Rockmart, Milton Brad Fennell, Cartersville and Anthony Fennell, Rockmart; two step daughters: Kathy Smith, Macon and Lindy Fairel, Rockmart; brother, Mark (Freda) Fennell, Rockmart and sister, Melissa Cagle, Cartersville; seven grandchildren; one great granddaughter and a number of nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home with Rev. Kenny Teal officiating.
Interment followed in the Springdale Baptist Church Cemetery with Masonic Graveside Rites provided by Dallas Lodge #182 F. & A.M..
Active pallbearers included Jeff Dunn, Heath Dunn, Mark Forsyth, Chuck Ingle, Kip Wright and Terry Heuer. Honorary pallbearers were Ju McCown, Eddie Dunn, Kenneth Williams, Alford Dunn andLarry Dunn.
The family received friends Friday evening, Nov. 30 2018 at the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home.
Messages of condolence can be left for the family at alvismillerfuneralhome.com.
The Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements for the funeral of Mr. Reggie Fennell.
Mrs. Haskins
Mrs. Evelyn Liner Haskin, age 84, of Cedartown, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.
She was born on Nov. 11, 1934, in Tallapoosa, the daughter of the late Harvey C. and Jewell Williams Liner.
Mrs. Haskin is survived by her husband, Ernest W. Haskin Jr.; daughters, Conni Haskin Purser, Davina Haskin Williams (Todd) and DeAnna Haskin Williams (David); son, Stephen Ernest Haskin (Lisa); sister, Lela Liner Lindsey (Jack); grandchildren, Zachary Andrew Purser (Ashton), Charis Hope Rudeseal (Drew), William David Whatley, Daniel Lee Whatley, Christian Ryan Williams, Sarah Elizabeth Williams, Emma Caroline Williams, Christopher Stephen Haskin, Jacob James Haskin and Cierra Haskin Brabham; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Haskin was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Nina Mae Bell and brothers, Calvin Lee Liner and Kenneth Ray Liner.
The funeral arrangements for Mrs. Evelyn L. Haskin were held on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Victory Baptist Church with Rev. Barry Snapp and Dr. Larry Conner officiating.
Mrs. Haskin lay in state one hour prior to the service hour. Interment followed in the Northview Cemetery.
The family of Mrs. Haskin received family and friends on Thursday evening, Nov. 29, 2018 at Victory Baptist Church.
The family is accepting flowers; however, donations can be made to Victory Baptist Church Lasting Legacy Building Fund, 15 Hendrix Road, Rockmart, Ga., 30153.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com.
The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home handled the arrangements for Mrs. Evelyn L. Haskin.
Mrs. Horton
Mrs. Mae Horton, age 86, of Rockmart, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.
She was born in Gadsden, Ala., on Aug. 13, 1932 a daughter of the late John Maton and the late Annie McCormick Maton.
Mrs. Horton had lived the greater part of her life in Rockmart and retired from Engineered Fabrics where she worked for twenty years.
She was of the Methodist faith. Mrs. Horton enjoyed fishing, shopping yard sales and her dogs.
She loved life, especially spending time with family and friends.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert "Red" Horton; two daughters: Betty Stegall and Denise Horton and by two brothers: Willard and L.D. Maton.
Survivors include a daughter, Shelia (Mike) Smith, Rockmart; sister, Christine (M.J.) Locklear, Dallas; six grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home with Rev. Barry Snapp officiating.
Interment followed in the Rose Hill Cemetery.
Pallbearers included: Adam Smith, Scotty Stegall, Dusty Cole, Britt Earwood, Ricky Lester and Joe Forsyth.
Mike Smith served as an honorary pallbearer.
The family received friends Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018 prior to the funeral hour at the funeral home.
Leave messages of condolence for the family of Mrs. Horton at alvismillerfuneralhome.com.
The Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements for the funeral of Mrs. Mae Horton.
Mr. Hicks
Mr. John Ray Hicks, age 80 of Rockmart passed away Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.
Mr. Hicks was born June 8, 1938 in Roswell, son of the late James William Hicks and the late Ida Dalton Hicks.
He was a graduate of Canton High School and earned an associate degree in electrical engineering from Georgia Tech.
Mr. Hicks was a veteran of the United States Air Force and was a member of the American Legion Post 111 of Dallas.
He was the proud owner of Hicks Maintenance and Repair and worked for the Polk County School District in the maintenance department. He enjoyed carpentry, especially making things from wood and going to the mountains of Blue Ridge and McCaysville.
Mr. Hicks loved his baby dogs, but most of all his family and was of the Christian faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Betty Morck; brother, James William Hicks; and a grandson, Colby Tyler Boswell.
Survivors include his wife, Cynthia Dale Hicks of Rockmart to whom he was married Oct. 24, 1995; two daughters, Barbara Gail Fox of Louisville, Kentucky and Melissa Isenhour of Rockmart; son, Ricky Hicks of Louisville, Kentucky; five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services for Mr. Hicks will be held at a later date.
Please visit www.freemanharrisfunerals.com to extend personal condolences to the family by signing the online guestbook.
Freeman Harris Funeral Home was in charge of the memorial arrangements for Mr. John Ray Hicks.
Mrs. Landrum
On Nov. 26, 2018, surrounded by loved ones, Mrs. Jacquelyn “Jackie” Hood Landrum peacefully passed away.
Those who knew her, met her, or simply stood next to her in line at the store were richer for it.
Whether cooking enough to feed a standing army just for a small family meal, remembering every birthday and sending a gift, being there for people when she needed someone herself, standing unwaveringly strong in her convictions, she did it with a heart full of boundless love.
Her life, it resonated.
Mrs. Landrum is survived by her husband of 44 years, Stephen Anthony Landrum, her son, Stephen Dustin Landrum, her daughter, Lindsey Gail, Landrum, two granddaughters, Lillian Georgia Hayes and Lorraine Gracyn Landrum.
Also surviving are her parents, John Carter “Jack” and Gail Piper Hood, her sisters, Kathy Hood Carr (Barry) and Karen Hood Johnson (Ross), brother-in-law Roger Landrum, as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Jackie Hood Landrum were conducted on Thursday, Nov. 29,2018 at 2 p.m. from the First Baptist Church of Cedartown with Rev. Wayne Benefield and Rev. Jeff Chadwick officiating.
Interment for Mrs. Landrum followed in the Northview Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 29, at the First Baptist Church prior to the funeral hour.
The following Gentlemen served as pallbearers: Fred Johnson, Harris York, Kim Carr, Matt Rupert, Mitch Kapa, Shane Rudeseal, Danny Weldon and Chris Weldon.
In lieu of flowers, please send any contributions to the Cedartown Junior Service League College Scholarship Fund, First Baptist Church of Cedartown Memorial Fund, or First Presbyterian Church of Rome Pastor’s Discretionary Fund.
For personal condolences and to sign the online guestbook, please visit liteseyfh.com.
The Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Jacquelyn "Jackie" Hood Landrum
Mrs. Dunaway
Mrs. Katie Frances Matteson Dunaway died following a brief illness on Monday, November 26, 2018, surrounded by family in Charlotte, North Carolina
Kit (also known as Kiki) was the daughter of the Rev. Benjamin Comstock Matteson and Mary Magdalene Price Matteson and was born in Milstead on Jan. 19, 1923.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years, Marson Gale Dunaway Jr., her parents, brothers Robert Myers Matteson and Benjamin Charles Matteson, sisters Ann Garrard, Lou Jones, and Mary Califf, and is survived by her sister Harriette Spears.
She is also survived by her son John Marson Dunaway (Trish) of Macon, and daughter Gale Dunaway Kinney (Phil) of Charlotte, N.C., as well as grandchildren Michael Dunaway (Gates), Katie Anderson (Scott), Jenny Clark (Chris), Matt Kinney (Martha), and Joe Dunaway (Lauren). Great-grandchildren include Jack, Audie, Marion, and Charlie Clark; Will and Sarah Kate Anderson; Liam and Clara Kinney; Clary and Johnny Dunaway; and Mary Frances, Ellie, and Georgia Dunaway.
In 1950 Mr. and Mrs. Dunaway moved to Rockmart, where she lived until moving to Charlotte in 2008. A lifelong Methodist and daughter of a Methodist minister, she was a woman of faith and loved her church.
She and Marson enjoyed bridge and travel, and she was a voracious reader. A true wordsmith, she worked crossword puzzles to her final days. She used her creative gifts in sewing and needle-work, writing poems (jingles, she insisted), drawing and painting, and cooking for the family.
Mrs. Dunaway always took the time to admire beauty of all kinds, God’s creativity in nature and human creativity in art, literature, and music.
The qualities she will be remembered for are unconditional love, a heart for others, a love of life, a sense of fun and a quick wit. The family thanks God for every remembrance of her.
We wish to express our thanks to Providence Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, its pastors Walt McCanless and Lal Rodawla, and friends who have comforted the family.
Memorial gifts may be made to Rockmart First United Methodist Church or to the Levine and Dickson Hospice House at Aldersgate, in Charlotte, or a favorite charitable organization.
The funeral service was held at Rockmart First United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, with the Reverends David Autry and Martha Dye officiating.
Interment services followed in the family lot of Rose Hill Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Michael Dunaway, Matt Kinney, Joe Dunaway, Chris Clark, Scott Anderson, Jack Clark, and Will Anderson. Honorary pallbearers included Liam Kinney, Charlie Clark, and Johnny Dunaway.
Please visit www.freemanharrisfunerals.com to extend personal condolences to the family by signing the online guestbook.
Freeman Harris Funeral Home was in charge of the funeral services for Mrs. Katie Dunaway.
Mr. Lewis
Mr. Horace Sterling Lewis, age 88, of Aragon, passed away Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.
He was born in Aragon on July 26, 1930, a son of the late David Martin Lewis and the late Lizzie Barnett Lewis.
Mr. Lewis lived the greater part of his life in Cobb County moving back to Polk County in 1989. He was of the Baptist faith and retired from Mead Paper Company in 1995 after 40 years of service.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by five sisters: Irene Acrey, Frances Akins, Kathleen Boatner, Bertha Mae Thompson and Reba Childers; and by four brothers: J.D. Lewis, C.W. Lewis, Hugh Lewis and Billy Lewis.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Mrs. Doris Akins Lewis of Aragon; daughter, Eva Charlene Lewis, Dallas; two sons: David Lewis and his wife Kathy, Dahlonega and Gary Lewis and his wife DeAnn, Aragon; seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018 at 12 p.m. in the chapel of the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home with Dan Thompson officiating. Interment followed in the Aragon Cemetery.
Pallbearers included: Jonathan Lewis, Evan Cochran, Edward Akins, Reggie Brumbelow, Dean Lewis and Steve Lewis.
The family received friends Tuesday prior to the funeral hour at the funeral home.
To leave condolences for the family of Mr. Horace Lewis, visit alvismillerfuneralhome.com.
The Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements for the funeral of Mr. Horace Sterling Lewis.
Mrs. Dunn
Mrs. Brenda Joy Jackson Dunn, age 69, of Rockmart, passed away Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 at her residence following a lengthy illness.
She was born in Albany on May 11, 1949, a daughter of W.A. Jackson and Ada Hazel Carroll Jackson.
Mrs. Dunn had been a resident of Rockmart since 1966 and was a member of the Van Wert Baptist Church. She loved to cook, go shopping, travel to the mountains and write recipe books.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Sue Pilkinton.
Survivors include her husband, Rev. Danny Dunn to whom she was married on July 16, 1966; daughter, Missy Wilkes; son, Dell Dunn; step son, Britt Earwood, all of Rockmart; sister, Jean Lawson, Sylvester; 12 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; a number of nieces and nephews and special care givers: Brittany Dunn, Amanda Smith and Jennifer Swift.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018 at 4 p.m. in the chapel of the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home with Rev. Jimmy Shoemaker and Rev. Todd Cash officiating.
Interment followed in the Rose Hill Cemetery with Rev. Steven Swift officiating.
Pallbearers included: Britt Earwood, Spencer Earwood, Spencer Cornelius, Jordan Cornelius, John Williams and Heath Dunn.
Honorary pallbearers included: Alex Cornelius, Ricky Hayes, Jack Jarrett, Joe Cochran and C.J. Poole.
To leave condolences for the family of Mrs. Brenda Dunn, visit alvismillerfuneralhome.com.
The Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements for the funeral of Mrs. Brenda Joy Jackson Dunn.
Mrs. Gruenwald
Mrs. Zelda Gruenwald, age 71, passed away Friday, Nov. 23, 2018.
She was born in Cullman, Ala., on April 21, 1947 daughter of the late Riley & Mildred Hanners.
Mrs. Gruenwald enjoyed working in her rose garden. She always spent her extra time spoiling her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Max Hanners, Charles Hanners and Roger Hanners and grandson Justin “Timmy” Allmon.
Survivors include her husband, Walter Gruenwald; children, Sabrina Holsey, Elizabeth Thorn, Danny Bickers and David Duncan; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; brothers, Buster Hanners and Jack Hanners; sisters, Octavia Hanners, Beverly Hanners, Judy Mantooth, Daine Ginn and Pat Myers. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survie.
Service to celebrate her life were held Saturday, December 1, 2018 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Smith and Miller Funeral Home.
The Smith and Miller Funeral Home of Cedartown is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Zelda Gruenwald.
Mr. Cody
Mr. David Michael Cody, age 52 of Cartersville, formerly of Rockmart, passed away Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Mr. Cody was born Nov. 7, 1966 in Rockmart, son of the late Allen Lee Cody and the late Lucy Marie Gazaway Cody.
He attended Rockmart High School and was a member of the Fullturn Church of Hiram. Cody was employed by Engineering Systems, Inc. as a fabricator.
Mr. Cody dearly loved the outdoors with a passion for deer hunting, but his first love was the Lord and his loving wife second.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Cindy Brown; and a brother, Lee Cody.
Survivors included his wife, Sissy Eding Cody of Cartersville to whom he was married Nov. 11, 2006; daughter, Jessica Blackmon of Adairsville; three sisters, Cheryl Johnson and Bonnie Dozier both of Calera, Ala. and Karon Whorthy of Houston, Texas; four grandchildren, McKenzie Gray, McKyleigh Blackmon, Cayson Blackmon and Kenvor Blackmon.
Memorial services for Mr. Cody will be held at a later date.
Please visit www.freemanharrisfunerals.com to extend personal condolences to the family by signing the online guestbook.
Freeman Harris Funeral Home was in charge of the memorial arrangements for Mr. David Michael Cody.
Mr. Croker
Mr. Jody Daniel Croker, age 49, of Hogansville, formerly of Cobb County passed away on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018.
Funeral Services were held Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Bellamy Funeral Home Hiram Chapel with Rev. Mike Woods officiating.
Interment followed at Powder Springs Memorial Gardens.
The family received visitors on Tuesday evening, Nov. 27, 2018 at the Bellamy Funeral Home’s Hiram Chapel.
Survivors include: 2 Daughters – Avery Croker and Rilee Croker of Hogansville; Parents – Danny and Kathy of Rockmart.
Mr. Croker worked for Fastenal for almost 24 years, was a member of First Baptist Church of Powder Springs and loved Golf and Deer Hunting.
To leave condolences for the family of Mr. Jody Croker visit alvismillerfuneralhome.com.
The Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home makes this announcement for the family.
Bellamy Funeral Home’s Hiram Chapel were in charge of arrangements for Mr. Jody Daniel Croker.
Mrs. Baines
Mrs. Barbara Baines, age 81, of Rockmart, passed away Friday, Nov. 23, 2018.
She was born in Cedartown on March 23, 1937, a daughter of Henry and Mattie Timms McBurnett.
Mrs. Baines had been a resident of Rockmart since 1955 moving here from Hiram. She was a 1955 graduate of Rockmart High School and also graduated from Reinhardt College.
She began her career in banking with the former Rockmart Bank and retired in 1992 from Sun Trust Bank.
Mrs. Baines was a member of the Second Baptist Church of Rockmart. She loved the study of genealogy and spent a great deal of time over the years researching her family’s roots.
She also loved to spend time frequenting yard sales.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter, Roxanne Marie Baines in 1972 and by her husband, Leonard Baines Jr. in 2010 to whom she was married on Nov. 23, 1955.
Survivors include a son, Randy (Martha) Baines, Rockmart; daughter, Bonnie Baines, Rockmart; grandchildren: Jane (Bobby) Waldrop, Rockmart, Nicole (Daniel) Ellis, Rockmart, Dillon (Jessica) Sharp and Rheanna (Blake) Mylius, Rome; great grandchildren: Trudi Baines Ellis, Brystol Waldrop, Carter Waldrop and Maddox Sharp.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018 at 3 p.m. in the Second Baptist Church of Rockmart with Rev. David Warriner officiating.
Interment followed in Rose Hill Cemetery.
Pallbearers included: Bobby Waldrop, Daniel Ellis, Ross Baines, Ricky Baines, Mike Baines and Donnis Baines. Chuck Garrison and Shane Garrison served as honorary pallbearers.
To leave condolences for the family of Mrs. Barbara Baines, visit alvismillerfuneralhome.com.
The Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home were in charge of arrangements for the funeral of Mrs. Barbara Baines.
Mr. Austin
Mr. Robert Keith “Bobby” Austin, age 62 of Rockmart passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018.
Mr. Austin was born May 30, 1956 in Rockmart, son of the late Charles Edgar Austin and the late Barbara Lee Johnson Austin.
He was a 1974 graduate of Rockmart High School and retired from Meggitt Polymers and Composites with over 37 years of service.
Mr. Austin enjoyed hunting, fishing and golf.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Charles “Chuck” Austin.
Survivors included his wife, Cathy Joann Bingham Austin of Rockmart to whom he married Feb. 13, 2009; three daughters, Rebekah Austin of Dallas, Melissa (Clay) Osborne of Augusta and Jessica Slaughter of Rockmart; son, Jacob Pyle Austin and his fiancé, Danielle Maudling of Rome; two brothers, James Barton “Cooley” Austin and William Edward “Billy” Austin both of Rockmart; seven grandchildren and special granddaughter, Madison Walker.
Memorial services for Mr. Austin were held Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Freeman Harris Funeral Home with eulogies given by Mrs. Paula Hawthorne and Miss Madison Walker.
Please visit www.freemanharrisfunerals.com to extend personal condolences to the family by signing the online guestbook.
Freeman Harris Funeral Home was in charge of the memorial service for Mr. Robert Keith “Bobby” Austin.
Mrs. Wilkes
Clara “Linda” Grogan Wilkes, 78, passed away Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, with her husband, Ed, by her side.
Mrs. Wilkes was born on Sept. 3, 1940 to the late Robert and Queenie (Morgan) Grogan in Cedartown.
On Sept. 16, 1961, she married William Edward Wilkes in Cedartown.
For many years Mrs. Wilkes drove a school bus in Cedartown, where she retired from the Polk School District. She cherished having all the kids on the bus and enjoyed taking care of them as her own.
In her free time, she took great joy tending to her garden and sewing. Most of all she enjoyed cooking and hosting family get-togethers, and always made sure everyone was well fed.
Mrs. Wilkes took great comfort in her faith in God and enjoyed going to the Baptist church on Sundays.
She is survived by her husband, Ed of Wausau; daughters, Toni (Nolan) Stoner of Tavares, Fla., and Lisa (Charles) Vasser of Elmwood; grandchildren, Leslie (Ivan) Mitchell of Wausau, Blake (Kara Black) Cain of Locust Grove, GA, and Jennifer (Jason Moore) Reece of Cartersville; great-grandchildren, Cody and Taylor Bauer of Wausau, and Andrew Kalasz of Montague, Mich.; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Donald, Max, Terry, Howard, and Lynn Grogan; and sisters, Patricia Collins and Zelah Queen.
The family will bring her ashes home to Cedartown, where burial will be at Polk Memory Gardens at a later date.
The Smith and Miller Funeral Home was honored to make this local announcement for the family of Mrs. Linda Wilkes.