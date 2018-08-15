Mr. Ware
Mr. Matthew Bruce “M.B.” Ware, age 91, of Cedartown passed away Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.
Mr. Ware was born June 25, 1927 in Cedartown, son of the late Matthew Ware and Sara Tyler Ware.
He was longtime member of First Baptist Church of Cedartown, and a graduate of Cedartown High.
After high school, Mr. Ware turned down a football scholarship to University of Georgia and serve our country in the United States Army.
He was a lifelong entrepreneur of Cedartown, operating Modern Cleaners and Laundry Service with his father, and then in 1971 he took his love of cars and opened Ware Motors.
He maintained his love for football by attending football games on Friday nights at CHS, Saturdays at UGA and Sundays at the Atlanta Falcons game.
Mr. Ware was also an avid golfer where he carried the nickname, “Chili.”
After retirement, Mr. Ware and his wife Virginia (Sweetie and Gingers) loved to spend time with family and visit local restaurants.
Mr. Ware is preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife of 76 years and sweetheart since third grade, Virginia Clemons “Gingers” Ware; children: son, Bruce Ware and daughter and son in law Connie and Bob Eaton; grandchildren: Mary and Mark Schmitz, Tyler and Keturah Eaton, Jennifer and Cary Morgan, Bunny and Chris Campbell and Hollie and Chris Brown; 14 great-grandchildren also survive.
Interment services were held on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018 at 12 p.m. in the family lot at Greenwood Cemetery with the following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Mark Schmitz, Tyler Eaton, Cary Morgan, Chris Campbell, Chris Brown, Britt Morgan and JT Eaton.
Honorary pallbearers were Harold Swafford, Jerry Turkett, Bucky Ayers, Fred Griffin and Ralph Swafford.
The service to celebrate the life of Mr. Ware was held on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Smith and Miller Funeral Home with Rev. Wayne Benefield officiating. Mrs. Connie Ware Eaton delivered a eulogy.
The family received friends immediately following his service at Smith and Miller Funeral Home.
The family has asked that flowers be omitted and request everyone share fond memories on the cards provided.
The Smith and Miller Funeral Home of Cedartown was honored to serve the family of Mr. Matthew Bruce “M.B.” Ware.
Mrs. Barnett
Mrs. Peggy Roberson Barnett age 70, of Cedartown, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018.
She was born on April 4, 1948, in Cedartown, the daughter of the late John and I.V. Smith Roberson.
Mrs. Barnett is survived by her sons; Darrell Chastain, Wayne Chastain, Dennis Chastain, Pete Chastain, Rodney Chastain, Danny Barnett, and Eric Barnett, daughters; Sandy Barnett Dobbs and Tara Barnett; sisters, Janice Buttrum, Brenda Reddish, and Rhonda Norton; twelve grandchildren and two great grandchildren; numerous daughter and son in laws and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Mrs. Barnett was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond Earl Barnett Jr.; daughter, Tammy Chastain; and brothers, Doyce Roberson, and Ricky Roberson
The funeral arrangements for Mrs. Barnett were held on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of the Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home with Rev. Bud Davis and Rev. Joe Redden officiating.
Interment followed in the Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family of Mrs. Peggy Roberson Barnett will receive family and friends on Saturday morning, Aug. 11, 2018, prior to the service hour.
The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Tyler Chastain, Hunter Chastain, Ramsey Brown, Brandon Barnett, Dustin Chastain, and Clint Barnett.
Honorary pallbearers were Davis Chastain, Tahj Toran, Daniel Dobbs, Drake Dobbs and Dennis (D.J.) Chastain Jr.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com.
The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home handled the arrangements for Mrs. Peggy Roberson Barnett.
Mrs. Smith
Mrs. Marilyn Shelton Smith, age 70 of Cedartown, passed away early Wednesday morning, Aug. 8, 2018 following a brief, but courageous battle with brain cancer.
She was born in Cedartown on April 4, 1948 the daughter of Henry I. Shelton and Rosa Dial Shelton.
Mrs. Smith attended school in Cedartown and was in the marching band and also played basketball during her years at Cedartown High School. She worked for Arrow Shirt Manufacturing Company in Buchanan for 18 years and she and her husband had owned and operated Smitty's Restaurant for a time.
Having a love for babies and children, Marilyn followed her heart and opened and owned her own daycare. Later when she closed the home daycare, she went to work for the World View daycare and preschool. Over the next 11 years, she took care of and loved the many children that came through the doors.
She not only cared for the children but also the parents and her co workers. For many years she was affectionately known as "Mike-Mike" to so many. A name she was still called by many older children and parents.
Mrs. Smith finally retired from the daycare business in late 2017.
She was preceded in death by her father, Henry Shelton; her mother, Rosa Dial Shelton; sons, Richey Smith and Eric Smith; a grandson, Richard Eric Smith; nephew, Joey McElwee; sister in law, Glenda Shelton;brother, Bill Golden and sisters, Jackie Wheeler, Rebecca Sandlin and Ann Jackson.
Mrs. Smith is survived by her loving husband, James E. Smith, Sr.; son, Jason Smith; grandson, Matt Smith and Maggi; brothers, Charles Shelton & Sandy and Wayne Shelton; sister in law, Carol Shelton; great granddaughters, Oakley Smith and Lily Smith; her nephews and nieces, Brad Shelton, David Shelton, Johnny Shelton, Danny Shelton, Linda Holliman, Teresa Wheeler, Paul Wheeler, Ronnie Wheeler, Kenneth Wheeler and Donnie Wade. A number of cousins, great nephews and nieces also survive.
The funeral for Marilyn Shelton Smith was conducted on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 11, 2018 at 3 p.m. from the South Side Baptist Church with Rev. Bill Heaton and Rev. Joel A. Smith officiating.
Interment followed in the North View Cemetery.
The family received friends on Friday evening, Aug. 10, at the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home.
The following served as pallbearers: Jason Smith, Matt Smith, Chaz Shelton, Braden Shelton, Carson Shelton, Matt Henslee, Mike Holliman and Derrick Owens.
For personal condolences and to sign the online guestbook, please visit at liteseyfh.com.
The Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements for Marilyn Shelton Smith.
Mrs. Abernathy
Mrs. Antemarh Sorrells Abernathy, age 89 of Aragon passed away Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018 at Winthrop Health and Rehab of Rome.
Mrs. Abernathy was born July 28, 1929 in Polk County, daughter of the late James “Jim” Russell Sorrells and the late Myrtle Lee Stringer Sorrells.
She retired from Murata Manufacturing in 1992 and was a member of Bellview Baptist Church.
Mrs. Abernathy enjoyed sewing and quilting and she loved going to church and attending singings. She was an animal lover who loved her dogs, Baby and Scotty.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Joe Abernathy, on Sept. 17, 1993 to whom she married Feb. 21, 1947; three sisters, Diane Gullege, Mary “Cat” Powell and Viola “Tib” Coker; four brothers, L. B. Sorrells, Russell Sorrells, Donald Sorrells and Sam Sorrells; two brothers-in-law, Royce Coker and Horce Gullage; and three sisters-in-law, Barbara Sorrells, Suzie Sorrells and Pauline Sorrells.
Survivors included two sons, Billy Abernathy and his wife Diane and Larry Abernathy all of Aragon; six grandchildren, Cindy Burnes, Stephine Robinson, Ty Abernathy, Johnny Tab Abernathy, Quint Abernathy and Shalon Wilson; seven great-grandchildren, Amber Baker, Hunter Forsyth, Ridge Abernathy, Tennessee Sky Abernathy, Jace Abernathy, Kade Wilson and Jude Wilson; a great-great-grandchild, Gracie Lynn Whitman; a sister-in-law, Bobbie Sorrells of Rockmart; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Mrs. Abernathy were held on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Freeman Harris Funeral Home with her nephew, Mr. Greg Sorrells officiating.
Interment services followed in the family lot of Aragon Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers were: Glenn Sorrells, Scottie Sorrells, Denny Sorrells, Ricky Sorrells, Darrell Sorrells and Johnny Tab Abernathy.
Please visit www.freemanharrisfunerals.com to extend personal condolences to the family by signing the online guestbook.
Freeman Harris Funeral Home was in charge of the funeral service for Mrs. Antemarh Sorrells Abernathy.
Ms. Shooks
Ms. Peggy Ann Shooks, age 56, of Cedartown, passed away on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018.
She was born on May 18, 1962 in Buchanan, the daughter of the late Mr. John Henry Shooks Sr. and Mrs. Carrie Bell Ware Shooks.
Ms. Shooks is survived by her sons, Donald Donnel Banks and William Raymond Banks; sisters, Vickie S. Benson and Sherrie Thomas; brother, Donnie Shooks; grandchildren, Daquan Banks and Mariah Banks; daughter-in-law, Monique Banks; several nieces and nephews and other extended family members also survive.
Ms. Shooks is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Lakendra Shawnice Banks; brothers, John Henry Shooks, Jr. and Leroy Vance Shooks; and niece, Rhonda D. Potts.
A visitation service for Ms. Peggy Ann Shooks was held on Saturday evening, Aug. 11, 2018 at the Gammage Funeral Home. In keeping with Ms. Shooks wishes, she was cremated after the visitation service.
The family is accepting flowers; however, memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital of Atlanta, 5901 Peachtree Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, Ga. 30328.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com.
The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home handled the arrangements for Ms. Peggy Ann Shooks.
Mrs. Bell
Mrs. Barbara Joyce Clayton Bell, age 88, of Tallapoosa, passed away on Aug. 2, 2018.
She was born Dec. 13, 1929 in Heflin, Ala., to the late Dewey and Willie Albright Clayton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Bell; sister and brothers in law, Margie and Junior Benefield and Harold Laminack; brothers and sister in law, Eva Mae Clayton, Billy Joe Clayton, Kenneth Clayton, Roger Clayton, Travis Clayton and Jackie Clayton; brother in law and sisters in law, Cecil Bell, Carolyn Bell and Florence Jones.
Mrs. Bell is survived by her children, David Bell and Deanna of Heflin, Sue and Tommy Wray of Cedartown and Teresa Cook and Mike McAlpin of Heflin; grandchildren, Michael Bell, Kelli Bell, Kayla Auld, Sabrina Agan, Leslie Whitton, Lauren Mattox and Canton Cook; great-grandchildren, Kaili Bell, Lane Bell, Layla Auld, Kade Bell, Taylor Agan, Austin Agan, Trevan Agan, Baylor Whitton, Cooper Mattox, Barris Whitton, Mavrick McAlpin and Mackson McAlpin; great-great-granddaughter, Gracie Agan; sister, Shirley Laminack of Muscadine; brother, Jimmy Clayton of Buchanan; sister in law, Betty Bell of Muscadine and brother in law, William Bell of Tallapoosa.
Funeral services were held Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018 at 2 p.m. from Mt. Zion West Baptist Church with Rev. Bobby Garner officiating.
Music was provided by Bonnie Sanders and Chris Keaton.
Pallbearers serving were Michael Bell, Canton Cook, Austin Agan, Jason Agan, Wesley Auld, Mikie Whitton and Zack Mattox. Interment was held in Mt. Zion Church Cemetery.
Her family received friends on Saturday, Aug. 4, at Mt. Zion West prior to the service hour.
Miller Funeral Home in Tallapoosa, had charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Barbara Joyce Clayton Bell.
Smith and MIller Funeral Home makes this local announcement for the family of Mrs. Bell.
Mr. Martin
Mr. Victor L. Martin Sr., age 79, of Cedartown passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018.
He was born on July 12, 1939 in Tuscaloosa, Ala., a son of the late Leaston and Ruby Shinhoster Martin.
Mr. Martin was retired from Polo Metal fabrication and was a former longshoreman in Long Beach, California. He enjoyed everything about cars from racing to repairing them.
Mr. Martin was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Kathy Alig.
Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Bessie Martin; children: Vic Martin Jr., Doug Martin, Jerry Martin, David Martin and Ella Covington; grandchildren: Josh Martin, Carrie Wood, Zack Martin, Kaitlyn Martin, Charlie Ann Alig, Ben Alig, Charlene Covington, Grace Martin and Condie Covington; great grandchildren: Roland Wood, Valerie Wood and Rhett Hund; brothers: Edward Martin, Richard Martin, Rex Martin and Randy Martin; sisters: Elizabeth “Shorty” Miller and Bernice DeLoney; a number of nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside funeral services were held on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Dallas Memory Gardens with friends and family delivering eulogies.
The family received friends on Monday evenning, Aug. 6, 2018 at Smith and Miller Funeral Home.
The Smith and Miller Funeral Home of Cedartown is honored to serve the family of Mr. Victor L. Martin Sr.
Mr. Jarman
Mr. Dean Meredith Jarman, 63, of Cartersville, passed away Tuesday, July 31, 2018 after an extended illness.
He was born Nov. 7, 1954 in South Dakota, son of Meredith Frederick Jarman and Dorothy Lillian Jarman.
Mr. Jarman proudly served our country in the United States Marine Corps.
He was very active in the American Legion and served as the Commander of District 7 and was a member of Brown-Wright Post 12 in Rockmart, where he served in many capacities.
Mr. Jarman retired from Southern Machine and Fabrication after 28 years of excellent service as a Journeyman Machinist.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Gayle Shackle, brother Garry Jarman and brother in-law Elroy Shackle.
Mr. Jarman is survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Lynn Ann and Donald Parker; niece, Andrea Jeffery; nephews, Joseph Parker, Zane Shackle and Cody Shackle.
A gathering of family and friends was held at Owen Funeral Home on Thursday evening, Aug. 9, 2018.
Graveside services were conducted on Friday, Aug. 10 at 11:30 a.m., in the Georgia National Cemetery, Hwy. 20, Canton.
Mr. Jarman was laid to rest with an Honor Guard Salute by Brown-Wright Post 12 American Legion.
Owen Funeral Home of Cartersville, was proud to serve the family of Mr. Dean Meredith Jarman.