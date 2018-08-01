Mrs. Harris
Mrs. Grace E. Harris, age 82, of Cedartown, passed away on Thursday afternoon, July 26, 2018 following an extended illness.
She was born on Aug. 5, 1935 in Cedartown, a daughter to the late Herbert Henry Franklin Brumit and Sara Elizabeth Baldwin Brumit.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Gladys Burnette and her husband, Charles D. Harris.
Mrs. Harris will always be remembered by her charm, her love and her faithful smile. Mrs. Grace E. Harris was a member of the Cedartown Church of Christ.
She is survived by her loving family, her son & daughter in law, Chuck & Angela Harris; her brothers, Clark Brumit and Cecil Ray Brumit; her grandchildren, Brittany Harris and Will Lundy; nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services for Mrs. Grace E. Harris were conducted on Saturday afternoon, July 28, 2018 at 3 p.m. from the Chapel of the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home with the Minister Ed Lee, Mr. Bill Lundy, Mr. Will Lundy and Miss Brittany Harris officiating.
Interment followed in the Polk Memory Gardens.
The family received friends on Saturday afternoon, July 28, 2018 prior to the funeral hour at the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home.
The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Lee Lundy, Spencer Lundy, Bill Lundy, Ray Rodriguez, Donnie McKibben and Terry Sensing.
Mr. Atkins
Mr. Thomas "Tommy" Lee Atkins, age 70, of Rockmart, passed away on Tuesday, July 24, 2018.
He was born on March 3, 1948, in Cedartown, the son of the late Lawrence Golden Atkins and Virginia Omi Noles Atkins.
Mr. Atkins was a man of many passions. He enjoyed camping and spending time with his family. But he truly loved the game of golf.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra White Atkins; daughter, Sabrina Renee Atkins; sons, Ricky Dewayne Atkins, Shane Atkins and Lee Austin; sisters, Jackie Christian and Joyce Shanks (David); brother, Randall Atkins (Joyce); six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and several other extended family members.
Mr. Atkins is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Debra Kay Atkins.
In keeping with Mr. Atkins wishes he was cremated.
A memorial service for Mr. Thomas Lee Atkins was held on Sunday, July 29, 2018 at 3 p.m. at the Second Baptist Church of Rockmart with Rev. David Warner officiating.
The family of Mr. Atkins received family and friends on Sunday afternoon, July 29, 2018 prior to the memorial service hour at the Second Baptist Church of Rockmart.
The family has requested that flowers are to be omitted and memorial donations can be made to the First Tee Junior Golf, 425 S. Legacy Trail, St. Augustine, Fla., 32092.
Mr. Shanahan
Mr. Sean Shanahan, age 43, of Lindale, and formerly of Cedartown, passed away on Monday, July 23, 2018.
He was born on July 2, 1975 in Riverdale, a son of John and Phyllis Shanahan.
Mr. Shanahan was currently employed as General Manager of O’Charley’s Restaurant in Canton, and was a huge follower of Baltimore Orioles baseball team and enjoyed other hobbies such as, fishing, enjoying time at the shooting range, listening to Elvis songs, eating spicy foods and smoking his favorite meats on the grill.
His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family.
Mr. Shanahan is preceded in death by his father, John Shanahan and brother, Colin Shanahan.
Survivors include his wife, Michelle Davis Shanahan to whom he married June 13, 1995; children: Anwyn and Logan Shanahan; mother, Phyllis Shanahan; brother and sister in law, Kevin and Krissy Shanahan; niece and nephew, Aston and Kiera Shanahan; mothers and fathers in law: Wayne and Martha Davis and Tim & Karin Davis; uncle and aunt, Tom and Carol Shanahan; his fur pups, Hermes and Spot.
Services to celebrate Sean’s life were held on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Smith and Miller Funeral Home with Rev. Justin Carter and Rev. Jarrod Roberts officiating.
The family received friends on Saturday afternoon July 28, prior to the service hour at the funeral home.
The family is requesting to omit flowers; however, donations can be made in Mr. Sean Shanahan’s memory to Georgia Highlands Foundation, Attn: Shanahan Memorial Scholarship Fund, 3175 Cedartown Hwy., Rome, Ga., 30162 or by visiting www.highlands.edu and follow the "Give Today" link.
Mr. Dishong
Mr. Donald Jacob Dishong “Catfish” age 67, of Cedartown, passed away on Saturday, July 21, 2018.
He was born on April 6, 1951 in Metamora, Ohio.
Mr. Dishong is survived by his mother, Helen Albring Lumbus; daughter, Amanda Lee, sister, Debbie Santana; brothers, Jim Walters and Shane Amrod; grandchildren, Lee Sisson (Brettney) and Abby Lee; and great-grandson, Conner Lee Sisson.
Mr. Dishong is preceded in death by his father, Donald Dishong.
In keeping with Mr. Dishong’s wishes he was cremated.
A memorial service for Mr. Donald Jacob Dishong was held on Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at 6 p.m. at the Gammage Funeral Home with Rev. Dennis Harrell officiating.
The family of Mr. Dishong received family and friends on Wednesday, July 25, 2018 prior to the memorial service hour at Gammage Funeral Home.
The family has requested that flowers are to be omitted and memorial donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Foundation, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, Fla., 32256.
Mr. Prather
Mr. Christopher L. "Chris" Prather, age 46, of Carrollton, passed away suddenly on Saturday, July 21, 2018.
He was born on Feb. 28, 1972 in East Point.
Mr. Prather was a true outdoorsman and enjoyed just about all types of sports. He was very mechanically inclined and could fix almost anything.
He loved fishing and enjoying the great outdoors with his family and friends. He was self-employed and was an avid automobile salesman. But, above all else, his family was his life and he cherished and adored them.
Mr. Prather is survived by his loving family, his son and daughter in law, Thomas Prather and Sydney; his daughter, Crystal Patrick; his father & step mother, Dan and Phyllis Prather; his mother and step father, Mary Hutchison Moreau and Mike; his fiancée, Heather Wilson; his sister, Kerri McCormick; his brothers, Wesley Prather and Scott Prather; a number of aunts & uncles, grandchildren, nieces and nephews as well as a "ton" of friends also survive.
Funeral services for Mr. Christopher L. "Chris" Prather were conducted on Saturday morning, July 28, 2018 at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home with his Eulogy given by members of his family and friends.
Interment followed in the Northview Cemetery.
The family received friends on Saturday morning, July 28, 2018 prior to the funeral hour at the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home.
The following gentlemen served as Pallbearers: Casey Calvert, Christian Calvert, Bill Shaw, Scott Prather, Wes Prather and Scott McCormick.
Mrs. Bourn
Mrs. Margaret L. Bourn, age 84, of Cedartown, passed away on Friday, July 20, 2018.
She was born on April 17, 1934, the daughter of the late Mr. Daniel B. and Marguerite Lovett Lester.
Mrs. Bourn is survived by her sons, Steve Bourn and Mark Bourn; sister, Bettye Cranmer; brother, Dan Lester; special sister, Blakely Ruth Aspinwall; and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Bourn was preceded in death by her parents.
Mrs. Bourn was cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Couch
Mr. Tony Lee Couch, age 55 of Cedartown passed away on Saturday, July 14, 2018.
He was born on Wednesday, June 19, 1963 in Rome.
Mr. Couch is preceded in death by his parents William Couch and Annie Bell White Couch.
Survivors include his daughter, Jessica Couch of Cedartown and one son Lee Couch of Silver Creek; two sisters, Donna Raybun and Delilah Oxenreider both of Cedartown and four brothers, Ray Couch of Rome, Robert Cooper, Raymond Couch and Scott Couch all of Cedartown, as well as, a number of nieces and nephews.
In keeping with Mr. Couch’s wishes he was cremated.
Memorial services were conducted on Monday, July 23, 2018 at 6 p.m. at Lester Litesey Funeral Home.
