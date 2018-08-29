Mrs. Carter
Mrs. Martha Elizabeth “Mrs. Libby” Carter, age 91, of Cedartown, passed away Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018.
She was born on Nov. 9, 1926 a daughter of the late Lark and Dovie Dingler.
Mrs. Carter was a longtime member of Pine Bower Baptist Church where she was known as, “Mrs. Libby.”
She enjoyed teaching Sunday School for the Kindergarten and Nursery classes.
In her spare time Mrs. Carter enjoyed bowling, watching Atlanta Braves baseball and spoiling all of the grandchildren that called her ”Granny.”
Mrs. Carter retired from Jockey International after severing for 30 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jimmie Carter; sisters, Ollie Floyd Gladden, Sara Gladden and Joy Garner; brother, Charles Dingler and son in law Dale Burkhalter.
Survivors include daughters: Peggy McGee (Scott) and Debbie Burkhalter; son, David Carter (Sheila); grandchildren: Karen Heath (Brian), Laura Corn (Larry Gosdin), Cassie Bohannon (Chris), Brian Carter (Amy), Corey Carter (Ana) and Michael McGee (Rachel); 16 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Lark A. Dingler Jr. and sister, Ann Nichols. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018 at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Smith and Miller Funeral Home with Rev. Joe Bates and Rev. Chuck Garner officiating.
Interment followed in Polk Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers included: Brian Carter, Corey Carter, Michael McGee, Justin Dutton, Austin Alred, Tyler Gosdin and Andrew Clark
The family received friends Saturday afternoon prior to the service hour at the Smith and Miller Funeral Home.
The Smith and Miller Funeral Home of Cedartown was honored to serve the family of Mrs. Martha Elizabeth (Mrs. Libby) Carter.
Mrs. McDowell
Mrs. Barbara McDowell, age 71, of Aragon, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018 following a brief illness.
She was born in Gadsden, Ala., on Dec. 6, 1946 a daughter of the late Carl Wilson and May Hubbard Wilson.
Mrs. McDowell and her family had lived in the Dallas area for twenty years before moving to Aragon where they had made their home for the past twenty five years.
She was a member of the Springdale Baptist Church for 48 years.
Mrs. McDowell loved to knit, take trips to the beach and spend time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband of nearly 52 years, Joe McDowell to whom she was married on Nov. 12, 1966; four children: Corey McDowell (Jacqueline), Rockmart, Jeffrey McDowell (Shannon), Dallas, Shannon Gallagher (Jeff), Dallas and Brian McDowell, Aragon; eleven grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services were held Friday, Aug. 24, 2018 at 11 a.m. in the Springdale Baptist Church with Rev. Bobby McDowell and Rev. Sam Leggett officiating.
Interment followed in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers included: Billy Chandler, Charlie Wade, Dakota McDowell, Jody Allen, Austin Allen and Larry Fennell.
The family received friends Thursday evening, Aug. 23, 2018 at the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home.
Flowers are accepted, or those desiring may make contributions to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses.
The Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements for the funeral of Mrs. Barbara McDowell.
Mr. Moon
Mr. Horace W. Moon, age 87 of Rockmart passed away Tuesday morning, Aug. 21, 2018.
Mr. Moon was born Nov. 4, 1930 in Paulding County, son of the late Marion B. Moon and the late Nettie Brown Moon.
He was a 1949 graduate of Dallas High School and retired at the age of 56 from General Motors Corporation with 32 years of service having worked in the material department.
Mr. Moon served four years in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict where he attained the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was a true patriot and passionate about the military and loved flying the US Flag in his yard.
He was a former member and deacon of Emmanuel Baptist Church of Riverdale and was presently an active member of the First Baptist Church of Rockmart where he enjoyed the Golden Age Group.
Mr. Moon loved the outdoors and was a trail ranger for the Silver Comet Trail. Since retirement, he has been in all 50 states, plus the following countries: England, Australia, New Zealand, Holland, Israel, Mexico and Canada.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Cheryl Moon; sister, Maggie King; and three brothers, Marvin Moon, J. C. Moon and Charles Moon.
Survivors included his wife of 63 years, Imogene “Jean” Norris Moon of Rockmart; daughter and son-in-law, Pat and Mark Lusted of Niskayuna, N.Y..; son, Joe Moon of Snellville; sister, Rosie Faye Moon of Rockmart; two grandsons, Ethan Lusted of Niskayuna, N.Y. and Captain Kevin Lusted and his wife Christine of Columbus; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Mr. Moon were held on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the First Baptist Church of Rockmart with Rev. Jason Odom officiating.
Eulogies were given by Mr. Dan Casey, Mr. Ethan Lusted, Mr. Kevin Lusted and Miss Erin Miller.
Interment services followed in the family lot of Rockmart Memorial Gardens with Brown-Wright American Legion Post 12 Honor Guard in charge of military graveside rites.
The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Ethan Lusted, Kevin Lusted, Devin Clark, Ryan Miller, Roy Cagle, John Layfield and Josh Mathis.
Honorary escorts were members of the Golden Age Group.
Memorial donations may be made to the Golden Age Group or the charity of your choice and that you pay it forward by taking time to help someone in need of assistance.
www.freemanharrisfunerals.com
Freeman Harris Funeral Home was in charge of the funeral service for Mr. Horace W. Moon.
Mrs. Hardin
Mrs. Barbara Jean Hardin, age 85, of Cedartown, passed away Monday, Aug. 20, 2018.
She was born on April 20, 1933 a daughter of Henry and Cora Holtzclaw Spratling.
Mrs. Hardin was a member of the Morning View Baptist Church and the Ladies Sunday School Class.
She enjoyed cooking, sewing, reading, watching westerns, attending gospel singings and spending time with her family.
Mrs. Hardin had worked for a number of years as a seamstress with the Owen’s King Mens Clothing Store of Rome.
She was preceded in death by her husband’s Fred Boling and Robert Hardin; father, Henry Spratling; mother, Cora Boozer; sons: Jerry Boling and Robert A. Hardin; sister, Beatrice Howell and brothers: Bobby Spratling and Al Spratling.
Survivors include daughters: Cathy Garrett (Herman); Nancy Highfield (Butch), Deneen Hardin; sons: Randy Boling (Sylvia) and Kenneth Hardin; 19 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren: sister, Glenda Malone; brothers: Ricky Shedd, Ronnie Shedd and Kenneth Shedd. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held Friday, Aug. 24, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Morning View Baptist Church with Rev. Jeff Hulsey officiating along with Randy Boling and Ricky Shedd delivering eulogies.
Interment followed in the Northview Cemetery.
Pallbearers included: Johnny Moats, Kevin Highfield, Kevin Mason, Timmy Garrett, David Parsons, Bradley Boling and Robbie Pyles.
Cody Hardin served as an honorary pallbearer.
The family received friends Thursday evening, Aug. 23, 2018 at the Smith and Miller Funeral Home.
The Smith and Miller Funeral Home of Cedartown was honored to serve the family of Mrs. Barbara Jean Hardin.
Mrs. Privett
Mrs. Mary Atkins Privett, age 90, of Cedartown, passed away on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018.
She was born on June 9, 1928 in Cedartown, the daughter of the late General Atkins and Ethel Allen Atkins.
Mrs. Privett is survived by her daughters, Shirley Frady, Liz Hilterman, Barbara Sanford and Betty Ricks (William); son, James “Buddy” Privett Jr. (Betty Ann); sister, Myrtle Shaw; 13 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Privett was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rev. James Ivy Privett Sr.; and brothers, David Atkins, Chester Atkins, and William Atkins.
The funeral arrangements for Mrs. Mary A. Privett were held on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home with Rev. Barry McCollough officiating.
Interment followed in the Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family of Mrs. Privett received family and friends on Tuesday evening, Aug. 21, 2018 at the Gammage Funeral Home.
gammagefh.com
The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home handled the arrangements for Mrs. Mary Atkins Privett.
Mrs. Watson
Mrs. Virginia D. White Watson, age 71 of Cedartown, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018.
She was born on Feb. 17, 1947 in Aragon, the daughter of the late B.F. White and the late Mary Ruth Byrd White.
Mrs. Watson worked in the medical field as a CNA for many years. She had been attending Prospect Baptist Church.
Mrs. Virginia Watson is survived by her loving family, her husband, Jack Watson; daughter, Shirley Martinez; brother, Arthur White; sisters, Ramanda White, Rose Bell, Jimmie Fowler and Gloria Jarrett; her grandchildren, Adam Shipman, Lonnie Floyd, Kayla Reyes and Selena Martinez and five great grandchildren.
A number of nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.
The Funeral service for Mrs. Virginia White Watson was conducted on Wednesday morning, Aug. 22, 2018 at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home with Rev. Jonathan Fortner, Rev. Paul Holbrook and Rev. Raymond Ballew officiating.
Interment followed in the New Harmony Cemetery.
The family received friends on Tuesday evening, Aug. 21, 2018 at the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home.
The following served as pallbearers: Adam Shipman, Lonnie Floyd, James White, Joseph White, Lamar White and Arthur White Jr.
liteseyfh.com
The Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Virginia White Watson.
Mrs. Robinson
Mrs. Thelma Louise Cornette Robinson, age 86 of Rockmart, passed away Sunday morning, Aug. 19, 2018 at Autumn Leaves of Stockbridge.
Mrs. Robinson was born June 6, 1932 in Dallas, daughter of the late Aler W. Cornette and the late Leila Morton Cornette.
She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith. Mrs. Robinson enjoyed cooking and sewing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy H. Robinson on Oct. 21, 2005; son, Joe Anthony Chavez; three sisters, Faye Forsyth, Ethel Lipham and Irma Rampley; and two brothers, Walter Lee Cornette and Paul Cornette.
Survivors included two daughters, Sylvia Hoffman of Ottawa, Kansas and Jo Ann Hufford of Wichita, Kansas; four grandchildren, several great and great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Mrs. Robinson were held on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the Freeman Harris Funeral Home with Rev. Joey Davidson officiating.
Interment services followed in the family lot of Rockmart Memorial Gardens.
Serving as pallbearers were: Rick Singletary, Zack Singletary and Tim Cornette.
www.freemanharrisfunerals.com
Freeman Harris Funeral Home was in charge of the funeral service for Mrs. Thelma Louise Cornette Robinson.
Mrs. Jacobs
Mrs. Vera Jane McDowell Jacobs, age 86 of Rockmart passed away Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018.
Mrs. Jacobs was born Dec. 31, 1931 in Paulding County, daughter of the late William Virgil McDowell and the late Velie Jane Durham McDowell.
She was a homemaker and had been a faithful member of the Springdale Baptist Church since 1965 until health issues became a hindrance.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Horace Jacobs on Nov. 26, 2011; son, Joseph Larry Jacobs; two sisters, Gladys Brooks and Mary M. Manning; six brothers, J. T. McDowell, Horace McDowell, Ray McDowell, Woodrow McDowell, Clyde McDowell and Virgil McDowell; and a granddaughter, Jennifer Lynn Jacobs.
Survivors included a daughter, Laura Jacobs Marks and her husband Keith of Piedmont, Ala.; son, Willard “Wayne” Jacobs of Rockmart; ten grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Mrs. Jacobs were held on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018 at 4 p.m. in the chapel of the Freeman Harris Funeral Home with Rev. Bobby McDowell officiating.
Interment services followed in the family lot of Rose Hill Cemetery.
The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Keith Marks, Ricky Mercer, Charles Mercer and Charles Brooks.
www.freemanharrisfunerals.com
Freeman Harris Funeral Home was in charge of the funeral service for Mrs. Vera Jane McDowell Jacobs.
Mr. Flowers
Mr. George Washington Flowers, age 84, of Piedmont, Ala., passed away on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018.
He was born on Nov. 27, 1933 in Vanhook, the son of the late Thomas Emmons and Lora Jane Hunter Flowers.
Mr. Flowers is survived by his daughters, Pearl Taylor (Ronald), Rebecca McDaniel (S.E), and Teresa Culver (John); sons, Randall Flowers (Susen), Larry Flowers (Kara), Mark Flowers (Amanda), Michael Flowers (Jennifer), and Justin Smith; 2 sisters; 41 grandchildren; 61 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Flowers is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Myrtle Ruth Shook Flowers; sons and daughter-in-law, Tommy and Mildred Flowers and Demrish Flowers; 3 sisters; and 2 brothers.
The funeral arrangements for Mr. George Washington Flowers were held on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home with Brother Samuel Roe and Brother Tim Garrett officiating.
Interment followed in the Lindale Cemetery.
The family of Mr. Flowers received family and friends on Wednesday evening, Aug. 22, 2018 at the Gammage Funeral Home.
The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Justin Smith, Bo McGill, Steven Fortenberry, Randall Flowers, Mark Flowers and Larry Flowers.
Honorary pallbearer was John Culver.
The family is accepting flowers; however, donations can be made to the funeral home towards the cost of the funeral.
gammagefh.com
The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home handled the arrangements for Mr. George Washington Flowers.
Mr. Shiflett
Mr. Charles Van Shiflett Sr., age 87, of Dalton and formerly of Cedartown, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Friday morning, Aug. 17, 2018 following an extended illness.
Known as "Charlie Van" to his friends and family, he was born on April 22, 1931 in Cedartown.
Raised in the Goodyear Village, he was the son of the late Olin and Ella Lee Shiflett. A lifelong resident of Cedartown, Mr. Shiflett moved to Dalton in 2014 to be near his family.
If one word could be used to describe Mr. Shiflett it would be "Faithful." He was always faithfully there for his parents throughout their lives and especially as they aged.
He always faithfully made sure that his wife and sons were taken care of.
Mr. Shiflett faithfully served the nation as a veteran of the United States Air Force; was a faithful member of the Anna Kresge Memorial United Methodist Church for 53 years; and retired from the Rome Plow Company following 35 years of faithful service.
He was a big fan of college and high school football, and loved nothing more than watching his sons and grandsons play sports as they grew up.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Evelyn Shiflett Blissett and her husband Bob.
Mr. Shiflett is survived by his family, his loving wife of 60 years, Mrs. Shirley Garmon Shiflett; sons and daughters-in-law, Chuck Shiflett (Sandra) of White, Georgia and Chris Shiflett (Stacy) of Rocky Face, Georgia; grandsons, C.J. Shiflett, Cameron Shiflett, Caleb Shiflett and Luke Shiflett; a number of nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside funeral and interment services were conducted on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 21, 2018 in the family lot of the Greenwood Cemetery with the eulogy presented by his family and the Rev. Ed Dickens officiating.
The family received friends on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 21, 2018 from prior to the service hour at the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home.
Mr. Shiflett's grandsons served as pallbearers.
The family has respectfully requested that flowers please be omitted and memorial contributions be made to the: Anna Kresge Memorial United Methodist Church, 15 Booger Hollow Road, Cedartown, Ga., 30125.
www.liteseyfh.com
The Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home of Cedartown was in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Charles Van Shiflett Sr.
Mr. Rayburn
Mr. Terry Lynn Rayburn, age 49, of Cedartown passed away Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018.
He was born in Rome, on Feb. 18, 1969, a son of Douglas Rayburn and Mary Wheeler Rayburn.
Mr. Rayburn had lived all of his life in Polk County where he was a member of Euharlee Baptist Church and had worked for the Hon Company. He loved to fish and loved his truck.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Wanda Baldwin on Jan. 4, 2014.
Survivors include his two sons: Brandon Chase Rayburn, Cartersville and Terry Drew Rayburn, Cartersville; five grandchildren; mother, Mary Edwards and her husband Wayne, Cedartown; father, Doug Rayburn and his wife, Gail, Aragon; brother, Brent Rayburn and his wife Krista, Aragon; brother, Benny Pope, Aragon; step-brother, Bobby Edwards Jr. Cedartown; and all the Pope Family; a number of nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home with Rev. Billy Chambers officiating.
Interment followed in the Aragon Cemetery with Rev. Josh Johnson officiating.
Pallbearers included the following gentlemen: Benny Pope, Michael Taylor, Rodney Bryant, Brett Dingler, Casey Cochran, Brett Warren, Cody Warren and Geno Thompson.
The Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements for Mr. Terry Lynn Rayburn.